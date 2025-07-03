10 new Samsung TVs with smart features, stunning picture quality and more for next-level entertainment

When it comes to buying a new Samsung TV, you get more than just a TV. These latest smart TVs bring innovation and smart features to everyday viewing. From crisp 4K displays to intuitive user controls, the best Samsung TV models deliver a smooth and rich experience. With support for popular apps and in-built smart features, your TV turns into an entertainment hub. You can mirror your smartphone, browse the web, or use voice assistants to manage what you watch.
The new Samsung TVs are available in various sizes, giving you flexibility to pick one based on your room. The best smart TV should offer strong performance, reliable updates, and excellent visuals, and Samsung does exactly that. The modern design and premium build quality make each model stand out. Explore Samsung’s latest range if you want a reliable, feature-packed smart TV that fits beautifully into any modern home setup.
Part of the best 10 New Samsung TVs, this 32-inch Wondertainment model blends compact size with smart features. It brings HD picture clarity, Dolby-enhanced sound, and direct app access via remote hotkeys. Designed for smaller spaces, it offers Samsung TV Plus, screen mirroring, and a clean interface. The glossy black finish and slim design make it a good fit for bedrooms, kitchens, or study rooms looking for a simple smart upgrade.
Built-in OTT hotkeys for convenience
Good sound quality with Dolby audio
Limited internal storage
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the picture sharpness and useful OTT shortcuts in this easy-to-use smart TV.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for an affordable Samsung Smart TV that’s compact, stylish, and loaded with essential smart features.
The Crystal 4K Neo Series 43-inch TV earns its spot among the best 10 New Samsung TVs with its rich 4K clarity and sleek design. Its Crystal Processor 4K enhances every frame, while HDR10+ support and one billion colour reproduction boost visual appeal. Built-in voice assistants and smart remote make streaming effortless, and adaptive sound optimises audio across scenes. Ideal for modern homes needing a dependable mid-size 4K smart TV.
Voice assistant compatibility
Adaptive audio enhances sound
50Hz panel less ideal for fast-paced gaming
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this TV for its sharp display, modern design, and ease of streaming OTT apps.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for brilliant 4K visuals, voice control, and a smooth smart TV experience in a compact size.
For those seeking a high-end cinematic experience at home, this Vision AI model ranks among the best 10 New Samsung TVs. The 55-inch QLED panel delivers vivid detail and enhanced brightness. Backed by the Q4 AI Processor, it offers 4K upscaling, object-tracking sound, and rich colour volume with Quantum Dot tech. With multi-view, smart mirroring, and Matter/SmartThings integration, it becomes the centrepiece of any smart home setup.
Built-in AI upscaling
Feature-rich display modes
Moderate refresh rate
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer this QLED for its premium feel, colour richness, and compatibility with smart home devices.
Why choose this product?
Select this for immersive QLED visuals, smart features, and a living room upgrade that feels premium.
A solid entry in the list of best Samsung TVs under 32 inches, this model focuses on functionality and ease of use. It delivers HD visuals with vivid colour contrast and Dolby audio for better sound output. Built-in apps, screen sharing, and support for popular OTT platforms make it a practical option for compact spaces. A reliable choice for students, guest rooms, or casual streaming setups.
Simple and easy interface
Dolby audio for better clarity
Limited app support
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the value for money, user-friendly setup, and suitable size for compact rooms.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for basic smart TV functions and compact HD entertainment on a budget.
Positioned between HD and 4K, this model stands out among the best 10 New Samsung TVs offering Full HD clarity. The Hyper Real Engine enhances colour and contrast, while Dolby Digital sound and multiroom linking improve audio depth. SmartThings support, game mode, and screen mirroring add flexibility. Perfect for users who want a bigger screen without stepping into the 4K price bracket.
Crisp Full HD output
Smooth upscaling and colour
50Hz refresh rate
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the picture sharpness and balanced performance of this mid-range Samsung smart TV.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for Full HD entertainment with smart features and balanced audio-video quality.
The D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro enhances your viewing experience with vibrant images and a sharp Ultra HD display. Its Crystal Processor ensures smoother 4K upscaling and visual clarity. With Q‑Symphony sound, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay support, it fits effortlessly into a connected lifestyle. A great pick from the best Samsung TVs for modern households focused on vivid visuals and smart utility.
Brilliant 4K quality
Smooth connectivity
Limited storage
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the colour punch and quick navigation, calling it a value-packed 4K TV.
Why choose this product?
Select this for sharp 4K visuals, Q‑Symphony sound, and a connected smart home experience.
Offering a sleek design and future-ready features, this model stands out in the list of best 10 New Samsung TVs. Its Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant colour and sharp upscaling. Built-in Alexa, Samsung Knox Security, and SolarCell remote add value and convenience. The slim bezel design and smart integration make it ideal for stylish, connected homes looking for more than just a display.
Built-in voice assistant
Secure with Samsung Knox
Lower energy rating
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer the voice assistant features and sleek design, calling it a modern smart TV for smart homes.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for sleek aesthetics, built-in Alexa, and vibrant 4K viewing with strong privacy support.
Striking a great balance between size and performance, this 50-inch Crystal 4K model is a worthy pick from the best Samsung TVs. Its PurColor and HDR10+ capabilities deliver lifelike visuals, while the Object Tracking Sound adds depth to audio. Designed for immersive viewing, it offers seamless smart features like Multi View, SmartThings support, and a slim bezel-free look.
Bezel-less sleek design
Great display-to-sound match
No Dolby Vision
Slightly bulky base stand
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50UE81AFULXL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this for its immersive sound and brilliant picture, calling it a complete mid-size smart TV.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for a solid 50-inch 4K screen with crisp sound and smart connectivity for modern families.
Built for cinematic viewing, this 65-inch giant from Samsung’s D Series is perfect for large living spaces. With a powerful Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator, it ranks among the best 10 New Samsung TVs for premium clarity. Its support for SmartThings, IoT devices, and Apple AirPlay makes it more than just a TV — it’s a smart entertainment hub.
Perfect for large rooms
Smooth 4K upscaling
No voice control remote
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this for its large screen, rich display colours, and smart compatibility across devices.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for a massive screen, smooth visuals, and smart home integration in one solid package.
The biggest in this list of best Samsung TVs, this 75-inch model is built for theatre-like experiences at home. Featuring Motion Xcelerator, UHD Dimming, and Object Tracking Sound, every scene becomes immersive. It supports Samsung TV Plus, Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and IoT sensors, making it a smart centrepiece for large modern homes. The 3-side bezel-less design enhances wall presence without compromising style.
Huge screen with clear motion
Full smart feature suite
Not suitable for small spaces
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the cinematic effect, sound quality, and advanced features that turn any room into a theatre.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for theatre-size visuals, smart connectivity, and immersive sound in a strikingly large design.
The latest Samsung Crystal 4K TVs use Crystal Processor 4K for sharper visuals, 4K upscaling, and vivid colour reproduction. With features like HDR10+, Adaptive Sound, and sleek bezels, they offer an immersive experience ideal for both content lovers and modern households with smart connectivity needs.
Most of the new Samsung TVs support voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby. Higher-end models come with built-in voice control and a smart remote. Some entry-level models may require external smart speakers for full voice assistant integration.
What apps are supported on these new Samsung Smart TVs?
All models support major OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, and more. Samsung’s own TV Plus offers 100+ free live channels. The Tizen operating system ensures a smooth app experience with updates and a user-friendly interface.
Top 3 features of the 10 new Samsung TV:
|Best Samsung TV
|Display
|Connectivity
|Special Features
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
|LED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|HD Picture Quality , HotKeys for quick access of OTT App
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|LED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|QLED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|LED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Screen Share , Music System, Content Guide
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV
|LED, FHD, Hyper Real Picture Engine
|Wi-Fi, RF, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|UHD
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|LED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Samsung Knox Security , Endless Free Content , SolarCell Remote
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|LED
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Samsung Knox Security , Endless Free Content , 4K Upscaling
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|UHD
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|UltraHD
|Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming
Large Screen TVs for immersive entertainment at home: Top 10 picks from LG, Sony, Samsung and others
Best TVs under ₹40000: Top 10 smart TVs choices for impressive display and sound with the latest features and technology
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Are SolarCell remotes available for all?
Only select higher-end models come with SolarCell remotes.
Is 4K available in 32-inch models?
No, 4K is available from 43 inches and above.
Can I use these TVs as a PC monitor?
Yes, most models offer PC mode for basic computing or remote access.
Do all models support HDR?
All 4K models support HDR10+ for enhanced brightness and contrast.