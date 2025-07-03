10 new Samsung TVs with smart features, stunning picture quality and more for next-level entertainment

When it comes to buying a new Samsung TV, you get more than just a TV. These latest smart TVs bring innovation and smart features to everyday viewing. From crisp 4K displays to intuitive user controls, the best Samsung TV models deliver a smooth and rich experience. With support for popular apps and in-built smart features, your TV turns into an entertainment hub. You can mirror your smartphone, browse the web, or use voice assistants to manage what you watch.

The new Samsung TVs are available in various sizes, giving you flexibility to pick one based on your room. The best smart TV should offer strong performance, reliable updates, and excellent visuals, and Samsung does exactly that. The modern design and premium build quality make each model stand out. Explore Samsung’s latest range if you want a reliable, feature-packed smart TV that fits beautifully into any modern home setup.

Part of the best 10 New Samsung TVs, this 32-inch Wondertainment model blends compact size with smart features. It brings HD picture clarity, Dolby-enhanced sound, and direct app access via remote hotkeys. Designed for smaller spaces, it offers Samsung TV Plus, screen mirroring, and a clean interface. The glossy black finish and slim design make it a good fit for bedrooms, kitchens, or study rooms looking for a simple smart upgrade.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Glossy Black Dimensions 73.2W x 43.9H x 8.3D cm Reason to buy Built-in OTT hotkeys for convenience Good sound quality with Dolby audio Reason to avoid Limited internal storage Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the picture sharpness and useful OTT shortcuts in this easy-to-use smart TV.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for an affordable Samsung Smart TV that’s compact, stylish, and loaded with essential smart features.

The Crystal 4K Neo Series 43-inch TV earns its spot among the best 10 New Samsung TVs with its rich 4K clarity and sleek design. Its Crystal Processor 4K enhances every frame, while HDR10+ support and one billion colour reproduction boost visual appeal. Built-in voice assistants and smart remote make streaming effortless, and adaptive sound optimises audio across scenes. Ideal for modern homes needing a dependable mid-size 4K smart TV.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 96.3W x 56.2H x 7.8D cm Reason to buy Voice assistant compatibility Adaptive audio enhances sound Reason to avoid 50Hz panel less ideal for fast-paced gaming Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this TV for its sharp display, modern design, and ease of streaming OTT apps.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for brilliant 4K visuals, voice control, and a smooth smart TV experience in a compact size.

For those seeking a high-end cinematic experience at home, this Vision AI model ranks among the best 10 New Samsung TVs. The 55-inch QLED panel delivers vivid detail and enhanced brightness. Backed by the Q4 AI Processor, it offers 4K upscaling, object-tracking sound, and rich colour volume with Quantum Dot tech. With multi-view, smart mirroring, and Matter/SmartThings integration, it becomes the centrepiece of any smart home setup.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 123.4W x 75.8H x 23.7D cm Reason to buy Built-in AI upscaling Feature-rich display modes Reason to avoid Moderate refresh rate Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this QLED for its premium feel, colour richness, and compatibility with smart home devices.

Why choose this product?

Select this for immersive QLED visuals, smart features, and a living room upgrade that feels premium.

A solid entry in the list of best Samsung TVs under 32 inches, this model focuses on functionality and ease of use. It delivers HD visuals with vivid colour contrast and Dolby audio for better sound output. Built-in apps, screen sharing, and support for popular OTT platforms make it a practical option for compact spaces. A reliable choice for students, guest rooms, or casual streaming setups.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Glossy Black Dimensions 72.3W x 72.3H x 8.6D cm Reason to buy Simple and easy interface Dolby audio for better clarity Reason to avoid Limited app support Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the value for money, user-friendly setup, and suitable size for compact rooms.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for basic smart TV functions and compact HD entertainment on a budget.

Positioned between HD and 4K, this model stands out among the best 10 New Samsung TVs offering Full HD clarity. The Hyper Real Engine enhances colour and contrast, while Dolby Digital sound and multiroom linking improve audio depth. SmartThings support, game mode, and screen mirroring add flexibility. Perfect for users who want a bigger screen without stepping into the 4K price bracket.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 96.3W x 56.2H x 7.8D cm Reason to buy Crisp Full HD output Smooth upscaling and colour Reason to avoid 50Hz refresh rate Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the picture sharpness and balanced performance of this mid-range Samsung smart TV.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for Full HD entertainment with smart features and balanced audio-video quality.

The D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro enhances your viewing experience with vibrant images and a sharp Ultra HD display. Its Crystal Processor ensures smoother 4K upscaling and visual clarity. With Q‑Symphony sound, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay support, it fits effortlessly into a connected lifestyle. A great pick from the best Samsung TVs for modern households focused on vivid visuals and smart utility.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 96.8W x 56.1H x 6D cm Reason to buy Brilliant 4K quality Smooth connectivity Reason to avoid Limited storage Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the colour punch and quick navigation, calling it a value-packed 4K TV.

Why choose this product?

Select this for sharp 4K visuals, Q‑Symphony sound, and a connected smart home experience.

Offering a sleek design and future-ready features, this model stands out in the list of best 10 New Samsung TVs. Its Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant colour and sharp upscaling. Built-in Alexa, Samsung Knox Security, and SolarCell remote add value and convenience. The slim bezel design and smart integration make it ideal for stylish, connected homes looking for more than just a display.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 96.8W x 56.1H x 6D cm Reason to buy Built-in voice assistant Secure with Samsung Knox Reason to avoid Lower energy rating Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the voice assistant features and sleek design, calling it a modern smart TV for smart homes.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for sleek aesthetics, built-in Alexa, and vibrant 4K viewing with strong privacy support.

Striking a great balance between size and performance, this 50-inch Crystal 4K model is a worthy pick from the best Samsung TVs. Its PurColor and HDR10+ capabilities deliver lifelike visuals, while the Object Tracking Sound adds depth to audio. Designed for immersive viewing, it offers seamless smart features like Multi View, SmartThings support, and a slim bezel-free look.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 112W x 69.4H x 23.7D cm Reason to buy Bezel-less sleek design Great display-to-sound match Reason to avoid No Dolby Vision Slightly bulky base stand Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50UE81AFULXL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its immersive sound and brilliant picture, calling it a complete mid-size smart TV.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a solid 50-inch 4K screen with crisp sound and smart connectivity for modern families.

Built for cinematic viewing, this 65-inch giant from Samsung’s D Series is perfect for large living spaces. With a powerful Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator, it ranks among the best 10 New Samsung TVs for premium clarity. Its support for SmartThings, IoT devices, and Apple AirPlay makes it more than just a TV — it’s a smart entertainment hub.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 145.3W x 83.4H x 6.1D cm Reason to buy Perfect for large rooms Smooth 4K upscaling Reason to avoid No voice control remote Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its large screen, rich display colours, and smart compatibility across devices.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for a massive screen, smooth visuals, and smart home integration in one solid package.

The biggest in this list of best Samsung TVs, this 75-inch model is built for theatre-like experiences at home. Featuring Motion Xcelerator, UHD Dimming, and Object Tracking Sound, every scene becomes immersive. It supports Samsung TV Plus, Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and IoT sensors, making it a smart centrepiece for large modern homes. The 3-side bezel-less design enhances wall presence without compromising style.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Dimensions 167.8W x 96.2H x 6.1D cm Reason to buy Huge screen with clear motion Full smart feature suite Reason to avoid Not suitable for small spaces Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the cinematic effect, sound quality, and advanced features that turn any room into a theatre.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for theatre-size visuals, smart connectivity, and immersive sound in a strikingly large design.

What makes the new Samsung Crystal 4K TVs stand out? The latest Samsung Crystal 4K TVs use Crystal Processor 4K for sharper visuals, 4K upscaling, and vivid colour reproduction. With features like HDR10+, Adaptive Sound, and sleek bezels, they offer an immersive experience ideal for both content lovers and modern households with smart connectivity needs.

Do all these new Samsung TVs support voice control? Most of the new Samsung TVs support voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby. Higher-end models come with built-in voice control and a smart remote. Some entry-level models may require external smart speakers for full voice assistant integration.

What apps are supported on these new Samsung Smart TVs?

All models support major OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, and more. Samsung’s own TV Plus offers 100+ free live channels. The Tizen operating system ensures a smooth app experience with updates and a user-friendly interface.

Factors to consider before buying top 10 new Samsung TV: Resolution : Choose between HD Ready, Full HD, or 4K depending on your needs.

: Choose between HD Ready, Full HD, or 4K depending on your needs. Screen Size : Ensure the TV fits your space and provides comfortable viewing distance.

: Ensure the TV fits your space and provides comfortable viewing distance. Display Technology : Opt for QLED for richer colours and contrast or Crystal UHD for value.

: Opt for QLED for richer colours and contrast or Crystal UHD for value. Smart Features : Look for Tizen OS, OTT app support, voice assistant compatibility, and screen mirroring.

: Look for Tizen OS, OTT app support, voice assistant compatibility, and screen mirroring. Audio Quality : Check for Dolby Digital Plus, Q-Symphony, and Object Tracking Sound if sound quality matters.

: Check for Dolby Digital Plus, Q-Symphony, and Object Tracking Sound if sound quality matters. Connectivity Ports : Ensure enough HDMI and USB ports for your external devices.

: Ensure enough HDMI and USB ports for your external devices. Build & Design : Consider slim bezels, table stand options, and wall-mount readiness.

: Consider slim bezels, table stand options, and wall-mount readiness. Remote Features : Premium models offer SolarCell and voice-enabled remotes.

: Premium models offer SolarCell and voice-enabled remotes. Smart Home Compatibility: Look for SmartThings or Matter Hub support for IoT control. Top 3 features of the 10 new Samsung TV:

Best Samsung TV Display Connectivity Special Features Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV LED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI HD Picture Quality , HotKeys for quick access of OTT App Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV LED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Screen Share , Music System, Content Guide Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV LED, FHD, Hyper Real Picture Engine Wi-Fi, RF, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHD Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Samsung Knox Security , Endless Free Content , SolarCell Remote Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Samsung Knox Security , Endless Free Content , 4K Upscaling Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHD Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UltraHD Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.