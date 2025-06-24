10 pixel-perfect TVs for every budget on Amazon: Grab TVs from LG, Sony and more at up to 60% off

Amazon’s latest sale brings you massive savings on some of the best models out there, without burning a hole in your pocket. Planning to upgrade your main screen or add a secondary one to your home, this handpicked list of 10 pixel-perfect TVs covers every budget and room size.

From compact HD-ready options to feature-rich 4K smart TVs and cutting-edge OLEDs, the discounts go up to 60% on trusted brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and more. These deals combine top-notch performance with sleek designs, smart connectivity, and excellent visual clarity, ideal for binge-watchers, gamers, and casual viewers alike.

With offers this good, stock won’t last long. Dive in and discover which TV best fits your needs, and your budget, before these limited-time deals disappear.

This 55-inch BRAVIA 2 from Sony strikes a decent balance for someone wanting a reliable 4K smart TV without spending a fortune. With a 43% discount, it offers the essentials most users look for, sharp picture, smooth interface, and seamless smart features.

It runs on Google TV, giving you access to apps, voice commands via Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. You also get HDMI 2.1 compatibility for better gaming support. It’s not flashy, but it does what it promises, consistently.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple AirPlay Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Audio 20W Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers Refresh Rate 60Hz with MotionFlow XR 100

If you're looking for a large-screen smart TV under a budget, this LG UR75 Series model might be worth considering. With a 39% discount, it offers most of the smart features you'll actually use, like WebOS with OTT support, AI sound, and Game Optimiser.

It’s designed for everyday viewing and casual streaming, with decent picture quality and an easy-to-use interface. No frills here, just the basics done right from a trusted brand like LG.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED, 60Hz Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, OTT apps, Filmmaker Mode Audio 20W output, Virtual Surround 5.1 Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

This one’s for those who want more features without crossing their budget line. With a 50% discount, the Xiaomi X Pro brings in Dolby Vision IQ, MEMC, hands-free voice control, and a solid 40W sound output, features you usually see in pricier TVs.

It runs Google TV and comes with a decent 2GB RAM + 16GB storage combo. Ideal for casual binge-watchers, gamers, and anyone who doesn’t want to fuss with extra devices or remotes.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Audio 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X Smart Features Google TV, Far-field mic, Chromecast, ALLM Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.1 Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM

If you’re after a reliable 55-inch 4K TV on a decent budget, this Samsung D Series model with a 35% discount could be worth checking out. It’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K and offers features like UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator for smoother visuals.

The smart features are practical—Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings support, nothing extra unless you need it. It's more about utility and less about flash, and that works just fine for many.

Specifications Display 4K UHD with HDR, Crystal Processor Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay Audio 20W speakers with Q-Symphony Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Refresh Rate 50Hz with Motion Xcelerator

This 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 3 is a solid mid-premium option for those who want better processing and picture depth without going overboard. With a 42% discount, it packs Sony’s X1 processor, Dolby Vision, and built-in voice controls.

The Google TV interface is smooth and supports all major streaming apps. It leans more toward users who stream often, want gaming compatibility, and prefer a slightly more refined visual experience for everyday viewing.

Specifications Display 4K LED, Triluminos PRO, Dolby Vision Audio 20W with Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Smart Features Google TV, Apple AirPlay, Alexa, built-in mic Ports 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC support Processor 4K HDR Processor X1 with MotionFlow XR 100

This 43-inch Redmi TV is a pocket-friendly option, especially with its 50% discount. It runs Fire OS 7 and gives you access to 12,000+ apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The compact size works well for smaller rooms, and the setup is straightforward with voice control via Alexa.

Picture quality is decent for casual streaming, and the 24W speakers offer acceptable sound. It's a good pick for those who want 4K on a tight budget.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED, Vivid Picture Engine Smart Features Fire TV OS, Alexa remote, OTT + DTH integration Audio 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Memory 2GB RAM + 8GB storage

With a 34% discount, this QLED TV from Samsung offers an upgrade for those eyeing better visuals and smarter features. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, it supports Quantum HDR and has built-in smart integrations like Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay.

You also get tools like multi-view and voice assistant compatibility. It’s more future-ready than most TVs at this price, without being too flashy.

Specifications Display QLED 4K, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Audio 20W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound Smart Features SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, Multi View, Alexa/Google support Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, eARC Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K upscaling and HDR Optimiser

If you're aiming for a QLED experience without splurging, this TCL 55-inch TV stands out with a whopping 69% discount. It’s loaded with features like Google TV, Dolby Vision-Atmos, MEMC, and voice control.

You get decent performance for binge-watching, sports, or gaming, plus a surprisingly premium design. With 35W ONKYO speakers and a 120Hz display (DLG), it offers more than just basics at this price.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, AiPQ Pro Audio 35W ONKYO, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth, headphone out Refresh Rate 120Hz DLG with VRR support

This 50-inch 4K TV from Acer is an easy pick for anyone who wants decent visuals and solid features without overspending. Currently available at a 55% discount, it brings Google TV smarts, Dolby Atmos sound, and a frameless LED display.

It’s well-suited for daily entertainment with preloaded OTT apps, voice control, and even a video-calling feature, handy for casual users or families upgrading from basic models.

Specifications Display 4K LED, HDR10, 178° wide viewing Audio 36W Dolby Atmos, PRO Tuned Speakers Smart TV Google TV, 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, voice remote Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Extras Video calling, kids/personal profile, GoogleCast

Looking for a feature-packed QLED TV without overspending? This 55-inch Hisense model is worth checking out, especially with a 46% discount. It offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and smooth visuals with 120Hz HSR.

The VIDAA OS is simple to use, and voice support via Alexa adds convenience. Whether you're watching movies or gaming, it ticks most boxes for a mid-range budget.

Specifications Display 4K QLED | Dolby Vision | 120Hz High-Speed Refresh Sound 30W speakers | Dolby Atmos | Audio Equalizer Smart OS VIDAA | Built-in Alexa | Screen Mirroring Ports 3 HDMI | 2 USB | Bluetooth 5.0 | Ethernet Extras Game Mode Plus | MEMC | Filmmaker Mode

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.