10 stylish chimney options that blend beauty and performance: Top picks with strong suction for Indian cooking

Your kitchen deserves to look amazing and feel fresh at the same time. That’s where the right chimney makes all the difference. We’ve rounded up the 10 stylish chimney options that are practical and seriously good-looking. These chimneys come packed with features like motion sensors, powerful suction, and auto-clean functions. Each one is designed to handle heavy Indian cooking while blending beautifully into your space.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BEST OVERALLElica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
₹13,499
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)View Details
₹4,999
Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, Lifetime Wty on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Lt (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90, Baffle Filter,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)View Details
VALUE FOR MONEYView Details
₹9,490
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)View Details
This list is full of smart choices for the best chimney for kitchen that are easy to use, easy to clean, and built to last. From curved glass designs to filterless bodies, these picks bring both performance and personality. Finding the best kitchen chimney is no longer just about function. It’s about matching your taste and upgrading your lifestyle. Get ready to discover chimney models that make cooking more stylish and stress-free.
Built for heavy-duty Indian cooking, this Elica chimney stands out for its smart features and powerful suction. The elegant curved glass and sleek black finish bring modern style to the kitchen. Motion and touch controls make it easy to operate even with messy hands. It’s one of the best chimney models available today, especially for larger stoves and frequent use. The oil collector and filterless design also make cleaning less of a hassle.
Powerful suction for Indian cooking
Low maintenance filterless design
May be oversized for compact kitchens
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Smooth performance, attractive finish, and suction strong enough for daily Indian cooking needs.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want strong suction, long-term warranty, and hands-free controls in a stylish black design.
This compact yet powerful chimney from INALSA blends classic design with smart functionality. The pyramid shape adds a neat visual touch to the kitchen, while dual baffle filters handle oil and fumes effectively. Perfect for those seeking one of the best chimney options under budget, it offers reliable suction, push-button operation, and efficient dual LED lighting. It easily earns a spot among the 10 stylish chimney picks for smaller kitchens.
Simple and sturdy controls
Strong metal build
Not filterless
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fits well, works smoothly, and gives great value for small to mid-size kitchens.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you prefer a trusted brand, minimal design, and easy operation for light to regular cooking.
The Glen Hood Aqua chimney provides simple functionality in a reliable package. It combines a robust stainless-steel baffle filter and thermal overload protection to ensure both safety and performance. The pyramid shape suits Indian homes and traditional interiors. It’s a strong candidate among the best chimney picks for homes wanting classic looks without skipping modern features like LED lighting and energy efficiency.
Strong build with motor safety
Effective for small kitchens
Lacks modern touch controls
Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good quality product, minimal noise, easy controls, and fits Indian kitchens well.
Why choose this product?
Select this if you want a safe, budget-friendly chimney with solid construction and basic yet dependable features.
Faber’s 90 cm curved glass chimney is built to impress, both in looks and performance. The high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr easily handles smoke from intense cooking. Its mood lighting adds a soft glow to your kitchen, while the auto-clean alarm reminds you to maintain it on time. It’s easily one of the best chimney choices for homes with 3 to 5 burner stoves and demanding cooking routines.
Gesture control is smooth
Auto-clean alarm
Slightly pricier
Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, Lifetime Wty on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Lt (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90, Baffle Filter,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Performance is top-notch, and mood lights make the kitchen feel premium and modern.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want superior suction, elegant lighting, and long-term durability in a modern design.
Designed for those who love high performance in a compact size, this Elica model brings top-notch suction in a 60 cm frame. It uses advanced BLDC motor technology for energy efficiency and quieter operation. The filterless design cuts down on cleaning effort, while touch and motion controls add convenience. Among the 10 stylish chimney options, this T-shaped model stands out for its blend of power, simplicity, and longevity.
Energy-efficient motor
High suction in compact size
No filter may not be suitable for all
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cleans well, quiet motor, works great for medium cooking needs without taking up much space.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for strong airflow, minimal maintenance, and a compact design that works in any modern kitchen.
This KAFF chimney is all about blending style with performance. The curved glass front and matte black finish make it a standout piece in any modern kitchen. A 1450 m³/hr suction capacity handles strong odours and smoke with ease. The thermostatic touch panel and gesture controls add a smart touch. Among the 10 stylish chimney models, this one offers a perfect balance of functionality and visual appeal—making it one of the best chimney picks in its class.
High airflow for tough cooking
Gesture and thermostatic controls
Slightly louder at high speed
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Powerful suction, smart features, and a sharp design that enhances the look of any modular kitchen.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for modern looks, efficient airflow, and tech-smart features that simplify your cooking experience.
Livpure Alder Neo is a dependable chimney for small to medium kitchens, especially for those who prefer a simple, no-frills design. It features a sturdy baffle filter that traps grease efficiently and is easy to clean. This model also includes dual LED lights and user-friendly push-button controls. For daily cooking, it’s among the best chimney choices for low-maintenance users looking for value under the list of 10 stylish chimney options.
Easy-to-use control panel
Good suction for daily meals
No filterless tech or auto-clean
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Effective for regular use, easy setup, and simple controls make it a solid kitchen companion.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want straightforward functionality and low maintenance at a pocket-friendly price.
Hindware’s Marvia chimney is a solid pick for budget-conscious buyers who want clean air without extra complications. The 1000 m³/hr suction power handles light to moderate frying, while the double baffle filters trap grease efficiently. The pyramid-shaped body adds a classic look, making it one of the best chimney models in the budget range. If you're looking for a compact model in the 10 stylish chimney segment, this one checks all the basics.
Classic pyramid shape
Affordable pricing
Basic functionality only
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Compact and efficient, good suction, and ideal for small kitchens with basic frying needs.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its sturdy build, effective filtration, and affordability that suits most Indian kitchens.
The Crompton QuietPro Plus redefines silent performance. It runs quieter than most, thanks to its advanced BLDC motor, and smartly turns itself on when the stove heats up—thanks to its heat-sensing Smart On tech. It also features intelligent auto-cleaning after every 30 hours of use. As one of the best chimney models for modern tech lovers, it easily belongs in the 10 stylish chimney shortlist for larger kitchens.
Turns on automatically when needed
Intelligent auto-clean system
Higher price point
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Very quiet, modern features are impressive, and suction is more than enough for everyday cooking.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want noise-free performance, smart features, and the highest suction in a sleek design.
This isn’t just a chimney, it’s an upgrade to your kitchen’s personality. The Beyond Asteria blends smart design with high utility, featuring built-in Bluetooth speakers, a smart display, and powerful suction. Perfect for tech-savvy homes, it also includes chef-curated recipes on-screen. The filterless design and auto-clean technology keep maintenance effortless. As one of the most innovative entries in our 10 stylish chimney list, it easily qualifies as one of the best chimney picks for modern homes.
Entertainment + cooking integration
Smart recipe suggestions
Higher initial price
Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Impressive features, looks futuristic, and works well for both function and fun in the kitchen.
Why choose this product?
Select this if you love smart tech, easy controls, and entertainment while you cook.
Wall-mounted curved glass or pyramid-shaped chimneys are popular for stylish kitchens. They combine aesthetics with strong suction and easy installation. Look for features like auto-clean, filterless design, and LED lights for a great blend of form and function.
Smart features like motion sensors, infotainment screens, Bluetooth speakers, and auto-on technology offer convenience. These features make your chimney more than just an exhaust, it becomes an interactive part of your kitchen, enhancing your cooking and cleaning experience.
Yes, many budget-friendly chimneys like those from Glen, Livpure, or Hindware offer pyramid designs, LED lighting, and sleek finishes. While they may skip premium features, they still fit well into modern kitchens and deliver reliable performance.
|Top 10 stylish chimney
|Filter Type
|Noise level
|Special feature
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|Filterless
|58 dB
|LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Filterless
|65 dB
Push Button Control, Dual LED lamps
Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
Baffle Filter
|58 dB
|Comes with a Thermal Overload Protector
Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney
|Baffle Filter
|59 dB
Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|Filterless
|58 dB
Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
|Perforated Filter
|58 dB
LED Lighting, Higher Suction
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Baffle Filter
|58 dB
Dual LED Lamps
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney
|Double Baffle Filter
|58 dB
Stainless steel filter
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney
Filterless
|46 dB
BLDC Motor, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean
|Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney
|Filterless
|63 dB
|Smart Screen & Speakers
Best selling chimneys in May 2025: Top kitchen chimneys that make cooking in peak summer a breeze
Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025
Best cooker hood chimneys in March 2025: Top 10 options for large kitchens with powerful suction and advanced features
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.