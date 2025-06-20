10 stylish chimney options that blend beauty and performance: Top picks with strong suction for Indian cooking

The article highlights the top 10 stylish kitchen chimneys, emphasizing their practicality and modern aesthetics. Key features include powerful suction, motion sensors, and auto-clean functions, ideal for heavy Indian cooking. Stylish designs range from curved glass to filterless models, ensuring both performance and visual appeal. The guide helps consumers choose chimneys that enhance kitchen ambiance while offering functionality.

Iqbal
Updated20 Jun 2025, 05:39 PM IST
10 stylish chimney models that upgrade your kitchen with features and convenience
10 stylish chimney models that upgrade your kitchen with features and convenience

Your kitchen deserves to look amazing and feel fresh at the same time. That’s where the right chimney makes all the difference. We’ve rounded up the 10 stylish chimney options that are practical and seriously good-looking. These chimneys come packed with features like motion sensors, powerful suction, and auto-clean functions. Each one is designed to handle heavy Indian cooking while blending beautifully into your space.

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details...

₹13,499

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)View Details...

₹4,999

Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, Lifetime Wty on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Lt (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90, Baffle Filter,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)View Details...

₹9,490

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)View Details...

This list is full of smart choices for the best chimney for kitchen that are easy to use, easy to clean, and built to last. From curved glass designs to filterless bodies, these picks bring both performance and personality. Finding the best kitchen chimney is no longer just about function. It’s about matching your taste and upgrading your lifestyle. Get ready to discover chimney models that make cooking more stylish and stress-free.

Built for heavy-duty Indian cooking, this Elica chimney stands out for its smart features and powerful suction. The elegant curved glass and sleek black finish bring modern style to the kitchen. Motion and touch controls make it easy to operate even with messy hands. It’s one of the best chimney models available today, especially for larger stoves and frequent use. The oil collector and filterless design also make cleaning less of a hassle.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
90 x 47.5 x 42.6 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, curved glass
Suction Power
1350 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Powerful suction for Indian cooking

Low maintenance filterless design

Reason to avoid

May be oversized for compact kitchens

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smooth performance, attractive finish, and suction strong enough for daily Indian cooking needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want strong suction, long-term warranty, and hands-free controls in a stylish black design.

This compact yet powerful chimney from INALSA blends classic design with smart functionality. The pyramid shape adds a neat visual touch to the kitchen, while dual baffle filters handle oil and fumes effectively. Perfect for those seeking one of the best chimney options under budget, it offers reliable suction, push-button operation, and efficient dual LED lighting. It easily earns a spot among the 10 stylish chimney picks for smaller kitchens.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 47.5 x 52 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, pyramid shape
Suction Power
1100 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Simple and sturdy controls

Strong metal build

Reason to avoid

Not filterless

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fits well, works smoothly, and gives great value for small to mid-size kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you prefer a trusted brand, minimal design, and easy operation for light to regular cooking.

The Glen Hood Aqua chimney provides simple functionality in a reliable package. It combines a robust stainless-steel baffle filter and thermal overload protection to ensure both safety and performance. The pyramid shape suits Indian homes and traditional interiors. It’s a strong candidate among the best chimney picks for homes wanting classic looks without skipping modern features like LED lighting and energy efficiency.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 43 x 62 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, pyramid shape
Suction Power
1000 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Strong build with motor safety

Effective for small kitchens

Reason to avoid

Lacks modern touch controls

Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good quality product, minimal noise, easy controls, and fits Indian kitchens well.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a safe, budget-friendly chimney with solid construction and basic yet dependable features.

Faber’s 90 cm curved glass chimney is built to impress, both in looks and performance. The high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr easily handles smoke from intense cooking. Its mood lighting adds a soft glow to your kitchen, while the auto-clean alarm reminds you to maintain it on time. It’s easily one of the best chimney choices for homes with 3 to 5 burner stoves and demanding cooking routines.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
90 x 48 x 60 cm
Suction Power
1500 m³/hr
Filter Type
Baffle filter

Reasons to buy

Gesture control is smooth

Auto-clean alarm

Reason to avoid

Slightly pricier

Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, Lifetime Wty on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Lt (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90, Baffle Filter,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Performance is top-notch, and mood lights make the kitchen feel premium and modern.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want superior suction, elegant lighting, and long-term durability in a modern design.

Designed for those who love high performance in a compact size, this Elica model brings top-notch suction in a 60 cm frame. It uses advanced BLDC motor technology for energy efficiency and quieter operation. The filterless design cuts down on cleaning effort, while touch and motion controls add convenience. Among the 10 stylish chimney options, this T-shaped model stands out for its blend of power, simplicity, and longevity.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 45.5 x 43.8 cm
Suction Power
1500 m³/hr
Controls
Touch + Motion Sensor (9-speed)

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient motor

High suction in compact size

Reason to avoid

No filter may not be suitable for all

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with 15 Years Warranty | SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cleans well, quiet motor, works great for medium cooking needs without taking up much space.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for strong airflow, minimal maintenance, and a compact design that works in any modern kitchen.

This KAFF chimney is all about blending style with performance. The curved glass front and matte black finish make it a standout piece in any modern kitchen. A 1450 m³/hr suction capacity handles strong odours and smoke with ease. The thermostatic touch panel and gesture controls add a smart touch. Among the 10 stylish chimney models, this one offers a perfect balance of functionality and visual appeal—making it one of the best chimney picks in its class.

Specifications

Colour
Matte Black
Dimensions
59.5 x 49 x 53.8 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, curved glass
Suction Power
1450 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

High airflow for tough cooking

Gesture and thermostatic controls

Reason to avoid

Slightly louder at high speed

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Powerful suction, smart features, and a sharp design that enhances the look of any modular kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for modern looks, efficient airflow, and tech-smart features that simplify your cooking experience.

Livpure Alder Neo is a dependable chimney for small to medium kitchens, especially for those who prefer a simple, no-frills design. It features a sturdy baffle filter that traps grease efficiently and is easy to clean. This model also includes dual LED lights and user-friendly push-button controls. For daily cooking, it’s among the best chimney choices for low-maintenance users looking for value under the list of 10 stylish chimney options.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 47.5 x 75 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, pyramid style
Suction Power
1050 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Easy-to-use control panel

Good suction for daily meals

Reason to avoid

No filterless tech or auto-clean

Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Effective for regular use, easy setup, and simple controls make it a solid kitchen companion.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want straightforward functionality and low maintenance at a pocket-friendly price.

Hindware’s Marvia chimney is a solid pick for budget-conscious buyers who want clean air without extra complications. The 1000 m³/hr suction power handles light to moderate frying, while the double baffle filters trap grease efficiently. The pyramid-shaped body adds a classic look, making it one of the best chimney models in the budget range. If you're looking for a compact model in the 10 stylish chimney segment, this one checks all the basics.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 47.5 x 52 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, pyramid shape
Suction Power
1000 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Classic pyramid shape

Affordable pricing

Reason to avoid

Basic functionality only

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Compact and efficient, good suction, and ideal for small kitchens with basic frying needs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its sturdy build, effective filtration, and affordability that suits most Indian kitchens.

The Crompton QuietPro Plus redefines silent performance. It runs quieter than most, thanks to its advanced BLDC motor, and smartly turns itself on when the stove heats up—thanks to its heat-sensing Smart On tech. It also features intelligent auto-cleaning after every 30 hours of use. As one of the best chimney models for modern tech lovers, it easily belongs in the 10 stylish chimney shortlist for larger kitchens.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
89.7 x 84.8 x 84.8 cm
Mounting Type
Inclined wall mount
Suction Power
1800 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Turns on automatically when needed

Intelligent auto-clean system

Reason to avoid

Higher price point

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Very quiet, modern features are impressive, and suction is more than enough for everyday cooking.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want noise-free performance, smart features, and the highest suction in a sleek design.

This isn’t just a chimney, it’s an upgrade to your kitchen’s personality. The Beyond Asteria blends smart design with high utility, featuring built-in Bluetooth speakers, a smart display, and powerful suction. Perfect for tech-savvy homes, it also includes chef-curated recipes on-screen. The filterless design and auto-clean technology keep maintenance effortless. As one of the most innovative entries in our 10 stylish chimney list, it easily qualifies as one of the best chimney picks for modern homes.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Dimensions
60 x 50 x 57 cm
Mounting Type
Wall-mounted, curved glass
Suction Power
1408 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

Entertainment + cooking integration

Smart recipe suggestions

Reason to avoid

Higher initial price

Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Impressive features, looks futuristic, and works well for both function and fun in the kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you love smart tech, easy controls, and entertainment while you cook.

Which chimney type is best for a stylish yet functional kitchen?

Wall-mounted curved glass or pyramid-shaped chimneys are popular for stylish kitchens. They combine aesthetics with strong suction and easy installation. Look for features like auto-clean, filterless design, and LED lights for a great blend of form and function.

How do smart features add value to stylish chimneys for the kitchen?

Smart features like motion sensors, infotainment screens, Bluetooth speakers, and auto-on technology offer convenience. These features make your chimney more than just an exhaust, it becomes an interactive part of your kitchen, enhancing your cooking and cleaning experience.

Can budget chimneys also be stylish?

Yes, many budget-friendly chimneys like those from Glen, Livpure, or Hindware offer pyramid designs, LED lighting, and sleek finishes. While they may skip premium features, they still fit well into modern kitchens and deliver reliable performance.

Factors to consider before buying the best 10 stylish chimney:

  • Suction Power: Choose 1000–1500 m³/hr based on cooking style.
  • Filter Type: Decide between filterless (low maintenance) or baffle (great for oil-heavy cooking).
  • Size: 60 cm for 2–4 burners, 90 cm for 3–5 burners.
  • Controls: Look for touch, gesture, or motion sensor options.
  • Noise Level: Prefer chimneys under 60 dB for a quieter kitchen.
  • Auto-clean Feature: Helps reduce manual maintenance.
  • Lighting: LED lamps improve cooking visibility.
  • Design & Finish: Match the look with your kitchen—curved, pyramid, T-shaped, matte, or glossy.
  • Smart Features: Bluetooth, infotainment screens, or auto-on features are great for tech-savvy users.

Top 3 features of the 10 stylish chimney:

Top 10 stylish chimney                                                                                              Filter Type                              Noise level                                   Special feature                                                                      

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Filterless58 dBLED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Filterless65 dB

Push Button Control, Dual LED lamps

Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Baffle Filter

58 dBComes with a Thermal Overload Protector

Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney

Baffle Filter59 dB

Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Filterless58 dB

Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control

 

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Perforated Filter58 dB

LED Lighting, Higher Suction

Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Baffle Filter58 dB

Dual LED Lamps

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney

Double Baffle Filter58 dB

Stainless steel filter 

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney

Filterless

 

46 dB

BLDC Motor, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean

Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen ChimneyFilterless63 dBSmart Screen & Speakers

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
Filterless requires less cleaning, while baffle filters are durable and better for heavy oil use.
Not all, but most mid to high-end stylish chimneys include auto-clean for easy maintenance.
Yes, most stylish chimneys with high suction require proper ducting for effective performance.
No, they are often easier with touch or motion controls for seamless use.

