Subscribe

10 Titan smartwatches for unmatched style: Choose your aesthetic with watches for him and her

Titan has been a popular name in watches, and their smartwatches promise to continue that legacy. We have shortlisted 10 Titan smartwatches that you should check out for your next purchase. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published4 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Titan smartwatches offer good value for money and come with legacy trust.
Titan smartwatches offer good value for money and come with legacy trust.

Most people born in the 90s will remember that owning a Titan watch was a flex growing up. The brand has also grown up with us and shaken hands with the evolving trends and consumer behaviour. One such change is venturing into the smartwatch market. Yes, the Ragas and Grandmaster are still a part of their diverse portfolio, but their smartwatches are also not far behind. This article is an attempt to highlight the best smartwatch models from Titan that should be on your watch list. These models present the perfect blend of style and trust for anyone who is looking for reliability. 

Our PicksGood mid-range optionSporty lookProfessional look

Our Picks

Titan Smart 3 blends style with functionality for casual users who value aesthetics. The 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display is crisp and vivid, ideal if you enjoy vibrant visuals or take calls on the go. You’ll appreciate the 7-day battery life if you often forget to charge daily. While great for basic tracking and style, fitness-focused users may find its GPS and pedometer underwhelming.

Specifications

Display
1.96" Super AMOLED, 410x502 pixels
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Calling
SingleSync Bluetooth calling
Fitness Tracking
110+ sports modes
Customization
200+ smartwatch faces

Reason to buy

Gorgeous AMOLED screen

Stylish design

Long battery life

Bluetooth calling

Reason to avoid

Unreliable GPS and pedometer

Inconsistent connectivity

Mixed user reviews on accuracy

Click here to buy

Titan Smart 3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the look and the screen, many say it’s the best AMOLED display in its range. But functionality disappoints: common complaints include inaccurate step tracking and GPS failure. Battery life and brand appeal earn praise, while quality and value receive divided feedback.

Why choose this product?

If your priority is style, call convenience, and a premium-looking display for everyday tasks, Titan Smart 3 fits the bill. It’s not built for advanced health tracking, but works for users seeking a fashionable smartwatch with solid basics.

Titan Crest aims to deliver a stylish all-rounder with a brilliant 1.43-inch AMOLED display and voice-enabled productivity features. It works best for users who want visual flair, smart calling, and basic fitness tracking without charging frequently. You’ll like the AI morning briefs if you start your day checking reminders and weather. But if precision tracking and long-term durability matter, it may not live up to expectations.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 550 nits, 60Hz refresh rate
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Build
Aluminium body, IP68 water-resistant
Health Tracking
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress
Calling
Bluetooth calling with AI voice assistant

Reason to buy

Crisp AMOLED screen

Sleek metal design with functional crown

AI morning briefs for daily planning

Reason to avoid

Faulty GPS and pedometer (per reviews)

Mixed opinions on accuracy

Click here to buy

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Visually, it hits the mark. Many users love the display and aesthetic. But beneath the surface, complaints around GPS glitches, poor pedometer accuracy, and reliability are frequent. It appeals more to casual users than fitness-focused buyers.

Why choose this product?

Choose Titan Crest if your focus is everyday convenience, call functionality, and a visually stunning smartwatch that complements your style. It’s a sleek productivity companion, best suited for light tracking and day-to-day wear.

Titan Zeal is designed for users who want a large, vivid display and lifestyle tracking without daily charging. The 1.85-inch AMOLED screen is a distinctive feature, especially outdoors. You’ll appreciate the fast charging if you’re short on time and the health features if you're building a daily wellness routine. While it looks and feels premium, mixed reviews around GPS, tracking accuracy, and connectivity suggest it’s best for light, casual use.

Specifications

Display
1.85” AMOLED, 600 nits brightness
Battery Life
Up to 7 days, 1.5-hour fast charge
Health Monitoring
SpO2, heart rate, sleep, stress, women’s wellness
Build
Aluminium case, Panda Glass, IP68 water-resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling, Alexa support, smart notifications

Reason to buy

Sharp, bright AMOLED display

Durable metal and glass build

Tracks over 100 sports modes with auto recognition

Reason to avoid

Inaccurate GPS and pedometer reports

Average app integration

Mixed battery life experience

Click here to buy

Titan Zeal 1.85" AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Mesh Metal Strap (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers are drawn to the display and design, frequently calling it the best-looking watch in its segment. But functionality tells a different story. Complaints about flawed pedometer readings, glitchy GPS, and overall tracking accuracy dominate the negative reviews. Several users feel it doesn’t justify the price tag when it comes to performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick the Titan Zeal if your top priorities are display quality, smart calling, and a stylish metal finish. It’s built for casual users who want to look sharp and track basic wellness metrics, not for hardcore fitness tracking or data accuracy.

Titan Evolution brings a bright 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a refined metal build, geared for those who value aesthetics and everyday functionality. The 7-day battery is a plus for users who don't like to charge their devices daily. It includes over 100 sports modes and Bluetooth calling, but inconsistent performance, especially with GPS and step tracking, makes it a better fit for casual users, not anyone relying on detailed health or fitness insights.

Specifications

Display
1.85” AMOLED, 390 × 450 resolution
Battery
Up to 7 days
Smart Features
BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ sports modes
Durability
IP68 water resistance
Watch Faces
100+ preloaded styles

Reason to buy

Sharp AMOLED screen

Long battery life

AI voice assistant adds convenience

Reason to avoid

GPS and pedometer often inaccurate

Spotty connectivity

Build quality feels inconsistent

Click here to buy

Titan Evolution Smart Watch

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

While many are impressed with the crisp display and Titan’s brand appeal, several reviews point to functional flaws. Complaints include inaccurate fitness tracking, poor GPS performance, and occasional syncing issues. The watch's look earns compliments, but users feel it doesn’t deliver enough utility for its price.

Why choose this product?

Titan Evolution is for someone who prioritizes aesthetics, basic features, and occasional health tracking overprecise data. It’s a visually impressive smartwatch for light users who want Bluetooth calling and smart features in a premium-looking package, less so for athletes or tech purists looking for pinpoint accuracy.

The sleek aluminium case and sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED display of Titan Celestor set it apart and make it a desirable daily companion. Built-in GPS and 100+ sports modes suggest serious fitness potential, but inconsistent tracking performance limits its reliability. The AI voice assistant and health monitoring tools add flair, but this is better suited for users prioritising style over deep functionality, especially if you’re more occasional walker than marathon trainer.

Specifications

Display
1.43” AMOLED with aluminium body
Battery Life
7 days (brand claims)
Connectivity
Built-in GPS, Bluetooth
Smart Features
AI Voice Assistant, 100+ sports modes
Durability
Water resistant

Reason to buy

Premium display and design

Built-in GPS (rare at this price point)

AI voice commands improve accessibility

Reason to avoid

GPS and pedometer often unreliable

Mixed feedback on battery life

Inconsistent app syncing and data accuracy

Click here to buy

Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The display earns consistent praise, often compared favourably to higher-end models. But performance flaws—especially faulty GPS, inaccurate step counts, and syncing delays—are common complaints. Many users like the look, but feel let down by the lack of polish in day-to-day use.

Why choose this product?

Pick the Titan Celestor if you want a stylish smartwatch with a strong display, basic health features, and some voice control functionality. It works well for casual fitness tracking and call notifications, but if accuracy and reliability are top priorities, you may want to explore alternatives with more consistent performance.

Titan Heritage brings premium styling to the forefront with its dual-tone stainless steel bracelet and crisp 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. Designed for professionals who want a sleek watch with essential smarts, it includes BT calling, voice assistant, and quick health measurements for convenient on-the-go checks. With a fast-charging battery and intuitive 3D UI, this is best suited for those seeking a fashionable daily driver over hardcore fitness tracking.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate
Build
Dual-tone stainless steel bracelet
Smart Features
BT calling, Voice assistant, 3D UI, Functional crown
Battery
Fast charging (up to 7 days expected)
Health Tools
Quick measurement for heart rate, SpO2, etc.

Reason to buy

Premium stainless steel design

High-quality AMOLED display with smooth UI

Quick-access health monitoring

Reason to avoid

Likely on the heavier side due to metal build

Unproven battery life under real-world use

Click here to buy

Titan Heritage 1.43" AMOLED Dual-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for Men, BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Quick Health Measurement, Functional Crown, 3D UI, 60Hz Display, Fast Charging (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No user reviews yet. It is a new product.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Titan Heritage if your priorities include a classic look, reliable everyday features, and stylish hardware over raw performance. It’s a solid fit for office-goers or smartwatch first-timers who value appearance, basic health tools, and the occasional call or alert over deep integration with fitness apps.

Titan Valerie blends elegance with essential smarts, offering a compact 1.19-inch AMOLED display and a studded stainless steel body designed for women. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, a women’s wellness suite, skin temperature and BP monitoring, plus a safety-first SOS feature. With a functional crown and fast-charging battery, it suits those who want discreet style with just enough tech for everyday wellness and connectivity.

Specifications

Display
1.19" AMOLED, compact and crisp
Build
Studded stainless steel, stylishly feminine
Health Features
Skin temperature, blood pressure, women’s wellness suite
Smart Tools
Bluetooth calling, SOS alert, functional crown
Battery
Fast charging, multi-day use expected

Reason to buy

Elegant studded design tailored for women

Compact size for smaller wrists

SOS functionality for added safety

Skin temperature and BP tracking uncommon at this price

Reason to avoid

Small screen may feel cramped for some

Unknown performance of wellness features

Click here to buy

Titan Valerie 1.19" AMOLED Studded Stainless Steel Smart Watch for Women, Next-Gen Chipset, Functional Crown, SOS & BT Calling, Women Wellness Suite, BP & Skin Temp Monitor, Fast Charging (Rose Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No user reviews yet. This is a new release.

Why choose this product?

Titan Valerie is ideal for those who value refined looks and daily wellness tracking in a discreet, polished frame. The SOS feature makes it a thoughtful choice for safety-conscious users, while the BP and skin temperature tools offer added utility. It’s best suited for style-driven wearers who want convenience without the bulk of a traditional smartwatch.

Do I prioritize display quality over feature depth?

Titan smartwatches often offer stunning AMOLED screens, but mixed feedback on GPS, pedometer accuracy, and app reliability may limit functionality.

Is Bluetooth calling a must-have for my daily routine?

If you take frequent calls on the go, features like SingleSync BT Calling might justify the price, if the call quality holds up.

Am I okay with basic fitness tracking or do I need high-accuracy health metrics?

Many Titan watches offer 100+ sports modes and SpO2, BP, and sleep tracking, but accuracy concerns reported by buyers could be a dealbreaker for fitness enthusiasts.

Do I want a style-forward watch that complements my outfit or a performance-focused device?

Titan leans heavily on design, studded frames, metal straps, sleek UI, making them better suited for users who want a fashionable accessory with light smart features.

Top 3 features of the best Titan smartwatches

Best Titan smartwatchDisplay (AMOLED)BT Calling + AI Voice AssistantHealth + Fitness Tracking
Titan Smart 31.96', 410x502 px, AMOLEDYesBasic tracking (HR, SpO2, Pedometer – not always accurate)
Titan Crest1.43', 550 nits, 60Hz AMOLEDYesHR, SpO2, Sleep, Stress, 100+ Sports Modes
Titan Zeal1.85', 600 nits, AMOLEDYesHR, SpO2, Sleep, Stress, Women’s Wellness, Auto Sports Detect
Titan Evolution1.85', 390x450 px, AMOLEDYesHR, SpO2, Sleep, 100+ Sports Modes
Titan Celestor1.43', AMOLED + Built-in GPSYesHR, SpO2, Sleep, Stress, 100+ Sports Modes
Titan Heritage1.43', AMOLED, 60Hz, Dual-toneYesQuick Health Measure (likely HR, SpO2), 100+ Sports Modes
Titan Valerie1.19', AMOLED, Studded FinishYesWomen’s Wellness, Skin Temp, BP, SpO2, HR

Similar articles for you:

Apple Watch SE in 2025: Smartwatch that still makes sense for most people

Best Android smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 options with AMOLED screens, GPS tracking, fitness modes and long battery life

Best Bluetooth smartwatches to always stay connected without checking your phone: Top 10 smartwatches in 2025

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgets10 Titan smartwatches for unmatched style: Choose your aesthetic with watches for him and her
Read Next Story