10 top 32 inch monitors in trend for gaming, work and entertainment: Top picks from LG, Dell, Samsung and others

A 32-inch monitor offers that sweet spot between size and comfort. It’s perfect if you want something bigger than a regular display but not too overwhelming on your desk. From editing videos to watching movies or setting up a better workspace, this size works well for everything. In this list of the 10 Top 32 inch monitors in trend, we’ve included models that stand out for their design, features, and overall value. You’ll find some of the best 32 inch monitors for work, gaming, or mixed use. W
If you’re searching for the best monitor in India, this selection covers popular brands, reliable builds, and performance that won’t disappoint. These monitors offer the screen quality and features you need to get more done or simply enjoy your time in front of the screen. These models are among the top monitors, combining quality with reliability. Take a look at the list and pick the one that fits your setup the best.
Discover one of the best 32‑inch monitors under trend picks—the Zebronics AC32FHD. With its smooth 75 Hz curved display and clear 1920×1080 FHD resolution, this monitor offers immersive visuals and vibrant natural colors. Dual HDMI and VGA inputs make it ideal for laptops and desktops. Built‑in speakers, 250 nits brightness, and a sleek black curved design combine for an engaging viewing experience that's great for work, entertainment, and everyday use.
Immersive curve display
Smooth refresh rate of 75 Hz
FHD resolution only
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its clear curved display and plug‑and‑play dual connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for an affordable curved 32 inch FHD monitor for mixed laptop/PC use.
Ranked among the 10 top 32‑inch monitors in trend for gamers, LG’s Ultragear 32GS60QC delivers speed and style with its aggressive 1000R curve, 2560×1440 QHD resolution, and ultra-smooth 180 Hz refresh. With 1 ms response and HDR10, it’s tailor-made for competitive laptop and desktop gaming. The sleek borderless design boosts immersion while FreeSync keeps visuals crisp and tear-free.
Ultra-fast 180 Hz
High color accuracy
No built‑in speakers
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer its lightning-fast response and immersive design.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for high-performance curved gaming on your laptop or PC.
The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor is a 32-inch FHD display offering an all-in-one smart experience. It seamlessly blends PC-less work capabilities with smart TV features, allowing direct access to OTT apps and IoT control. With built-in speakers, a remote, and 250 nits brightness, it’s ideal for compact home offices or entertainment, providing versatile connectivity for laptops and smart devices.
Smart apps built‑in
Wireless display and IoT hub
Limited refresh rate of 60 Hz refresh
Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS32DM500EWXXL|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this monitor’s seamless blend of smart TV and PC modes.
Why choose this product?
Select this for a smart, laptop-friendly, versatile 32 inch screen.
Among the best 32‑inch monitors, Dell’s S3221QS offers stunning 4K sharpness and a comfortable 1800R curve. Equipped with FreeSync, built‑in speakers, and a USB hub, it’s ideal for upgrading your laptop’s productivity or entertainment setup. Crisp visuals, sleek design, and useful connectivity make it a solid all-rounder.
Sharp 4K display
Comes with FreeSync for smoother gameplay
60 Hz refresh rate
Dell 32" (81.28 cm) Curved 4K UHD Monitor - S3221QS, Resolution 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, VA-Panel, AMD FreeSync, Built in Dual 5w Speakers, 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, 3 xUSB 3.0, Audio line-Out
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its crisp 4K clarity and useful USB hub.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for a curved 4K workspace boost for your laptop.
Trend-setting in esport frames, the MSI G32C4X is one of the top 32‑inch monitors for competitive gaming. With 1920×1080 FHD resolution, 250 Hz refresh, and ultra-fast 1 ms response, its 1500R curve delivers immersive, tear-free performance. Rich color, HDR-ready visuals, and flexible ports make it perfect for serious gamers on laptop or console.
Ultra-fast 250 Hz
Vivid color gamut
Restricted to FHD only
MSI G32C4X 32 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R, 1920 X 1080 Va Panel, 250Hz / 1Ms, AMD Freesync Premium, HDR Ready, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer its ultra-fast refresh and smooth curved gameplay.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for razor‑sharp esports gaming and fast laptop screen sync.
This Amazon Basics 32‑inch FHD monitor merges simplicity and practicality. With a 75 Hz VA panel, 1920×1080 resolution, and frameless design, it’s ideal for everyday office or laptop use. Multiple ECO color modes, headphone jack, and VESA support add customization and convenience—all in a clean black finish.
Headphone port and wall-mount support
Includes multiple ECO viewing modes
Resolution is limited to FHD
amazon basics 32 inch FHD 75Hz Monitor |Frameless | Resolution 1920 * 1080 | VA Panel | Without Speaker | VGA+HDMI+Earphone | 6 ECO Modes (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this for its simple setup and sharp FHD quality.
Why choose this product?
Select this for a basic, budget-friendly 32 inch laptop screen option.
Elevate your workspace with the BenQ GW3290QT, a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor designed for productivity. It features 65W USB-C power delivery for convenient laptop charging, alongside height adjustment for ergonomic setups. Eye-care technology, daisy chain capability, and a specialized coding mode make it an intelligent choice for extended use by laptop professionals.
Supports USB-C with 65W power delivery
Ergonomic design with eye protection features
Built-in speakers are mid-range quality
BenQ GW3290QT 31.5" IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C(65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speaker| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its laptop power pass-through and coding comfort.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for a well-powered, ergonomic 32 inch work and coding station.
The ViewSonic VA3209-MH is a trending 32-inch FHD monitor, ideal for home offices. Its IPS panel and FreeSync ensure crisp visuals and smooth performance. Practical features include built-in speakers, low blue light for eye comfort, and a sleek frameless design. It's a reliable and stylish choice for laptop users seeking enhanced comfort and visual quality.
Frameless design with eye comfort features
Offers accurate IPS colour reproduction
Brightness is mid-range only
ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32") FHD Monitor with Speakers IPS FreeSync Monitor 75Hz Refresh Rate,3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount, Eye-Care, Flicker Free, sRGB -104%- VA3209-MH
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this for its clear color and eye-friendly design.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for a comfortable, frameless 32 inch laptop display.
Step up your game with the Zebronics N32A, a leading 32-inch curved QHD (2560x1440) gaming monitor. Its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT, combined with adaptive sync and HDR10, deliver ultimate performance. With built-in speakers and an anti-glare, bezel-less design, it provides an immersive experience for serious gamers using laptops or desktops.
Fast 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals
Curved QHD screen for immersive viewing
Glossy screen may reflect glare
ZEBRONICS N32A 32"(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2560x1440, Antiglare, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers prefer its sharp QHD gameplay and smooth motion handling.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for immersive laptop-free gaming on a spacious curved screen.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 is among the 10 top 32-inch monitor for gaming, delivering sharp QHD visuals and a rapid 165Hz refresh rate. Its matte VA panel, with FreeSync Premium and HDR10, ensures smooth, vibrant gameplay on any laptop or PC. An adjustable stand and eye-care features make it a comfortable, responsive choice for truly immersive gaming experiences.
Fast 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming
Includes eye-care features for longer use
HDR performance is quite basic
Samsung 32" (80cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32CG510EWXXL|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its smooth 165 Hz play and adjustable comfort.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for smooth laptop or console gaming with ergonomics.
Yes, most 32-inch monitors are compatible with laptops through HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort connections. Some models also support wireless display. Monitors with USB-C ports can even charge your laptop while displaying, making them ideal for decluttering your workspace.
A refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is ideal for gaming. It ensures smooth visuals and reduces motion blur. Monitors with 165Hz or 180Hz are even better for fast-paced action games, offering ultra-responsive performance.
A 32-inch monitor offers ample screen space for multitasking, clear visuals for productivity, and a great size for enjoying videos or gaming. The larger display reduces eye strain and increases productivity by offering a wider viewing area, especially useful for editing, coding, and office tasks. Many also come with eye-care and ergonomic features.
|10 Top 32 inch monitors in trend
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Special Features
|ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved FHD Monitor
|FHD 1080p
|75 Hz
|Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness
|LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
|QHD 1440
|180 Hz
|AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort
|Samsung 3 inch (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience
|FHD 1080p
|60 Hz
|Built-in OTT service, Wireless File Access
|Dell 32 inch (81.28 cm) Curved 4K UHD Monitor
|4K
|60 Hz
|VA-Panel, AMD FreeSync, Built in Dual 5w Speakers
|MSI G32C4X 32 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor
|FHD 1080p
|250 Hz
|AMD Freesync Premium, HDR Ready,
|amazon basics 32 inch FHD 75Hz Monitor
|FHD 1080p
|75 Hz
|Deep Contrast Supports,Versatile Connectivity
|BenQ GW3290QT 31.5 inch IPS 2k QHD Monitor
|QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
|75 Hz
|Anti-Glare, Proprietary Brightness Intelligence Plu
|ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32") FHD Monitor with Speakers
|FHD 1080p
|75 Hz
|3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount
|ZEBRONICS N32A 32"(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor
|QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
|180 Hz
|Antiglare, 300Nits, Adaptive Sync
|Samsung 32 inch (80cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor
|QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
|165 Hz
|HDR10, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium
FAQs
Do 32-inch monitors support HDR?
Some models offer HDR10 for enhanced contrast and colours.
What is the typical resolution?
FHD (1920×1080) and QHD (2560×1440) are most common.
Is 32 inches too big for office use?
No, it’s ideal for multitasking and split-screen setups.
Do all models support FreeSync or G-Sync?
Not all, but gaming-focused ones usually do.
Can I connect multiple devices?
Yes, many have multiple HDMI, DP, and USB ports.