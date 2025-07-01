Subscribe

10 top 32 inch monitors in trend for gaming, work and entertainment: Top picks from LG, Dell, Samsung and others

Get a better viewing experience with the 10 top 32 inch monitors in trend. These are among the best monitors that provide vibrant visuals, smooth motion, and wide connectivity options. From smart displays to fast gaming panels, these trending picks combine performance and value.

Iqbal
Updated1 Jul 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Explore the best recommendations for the 10 top 32 inch monitors in trend
Explore the best recommendations for the 10 top 32 inch monitors in trend

A 32-inch monitor offers that sweet spot between size and comfort. It’s perfect if you want something bigger than a regular display but not too overwhelming on your desk. From editing videos to watching movies or setting up a better workspace, this size works well for everything. In this list of the 10 Top 32 inch monitors in trend, we’ve included models that stand out for their design, features, and overall value. You’ll find some of the best 32 inch monitors for work, gaming, or mixed use. W

Our Picks

If you’re searching for the best monitor in India, this selection covers popular brands, reliable builds, and performance that won’t disappoint. These monitors offer the screen quality and features you need to get more done or simply enjoy your time in front of the screen. These models are among the top monitors, combining quality with reliability. Take a look at the list and pick the one that fits your setup the best.

Discover one of the best 32‑inch monitors under trend picks—the Zebronics AC32FHD. With its smooth 75 Hz curved display and clear 1920×1080 FHD resolution, this monitor offers immersive visuals and vibrant natural colors. Dual HDMI and VGA inputs make it ideal for laptops and desktops. Built‑in speakers, 250 nits brightness, and a sleek black curved design combine for an engaging viewing experience that's great for work, entertainment, and everyday use.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch (80 cm) FHD (1920×1080), 16:9
Color
Black
Brightness
250 nits, Contrast: 500,000:1 dynamic
Inputs
HDMI + VGA
Speakers
Built‑in

Reason to buy

Immersive curve display

Smooth refresh rate of 75 Hz

Reason to avoid

FHD resolution only

Click here to buy

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its clear curved display and plug‑and‑play dual connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for an affordable curved 32 inch FHD monitor for mixed laptop/PC use.

Ranked among the 10 top 32‑inch monitors in trend for gamers, LG’s Ultragear 32GS60QC delivers speed and style with its aggressive 1000R curve, 2560×1440 QHD resolution, and ultra-smooth 180 Hz refresh. With 1 ms response and HDR10, it’s tailor-made for competitive laptop and desktop gaming. The sleek borderless design boosts immersion while FreeSync keeps visuals crisp and tear-free.

Specifications

Screen
31.5 inch QHD 2560×1440, 16:9
Refresh rate
180 Hz, Response: 1 ms
Color gamut
sRGB 99%, HDR10 support
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Ultra-fast 180 Hz

High color accuracy

Reason to avoid

No built‑in speakers

Click here to buy

LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer its lightning-fast response and immersive design.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for high-performance curved gaming on your laptop or PC.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor is a 32-inch FHD display offering an all-in-one smart experience. It seamlessly blends PC-less work capabilities with smart TV features, allowing direct access to OTT apps and IoT control. With built-in speakers, a remote, and 250 nits brightness, it’s ideal for compact home offices or entertainment, providing versatile connectivity for laptops and smart devices.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch FHD 1920×1080, matte VA
Speakers
Built‑in apps, 10 W speakers, remote
Ports
2×HDMI, 3×USB, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Smart apps built‑in

Wireless display and IoT hub

Reason to avoid

Limited refresh rate of 60 Hz refresh

Click here to buy

Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS32DM500EWXXL|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this monitor’s seamless blend of smart TV and PC modes.

Why choose this product?

Select this for a smart, laptop-friendly, versatile 32 inch screen.

Among the best 32‑inch monitors, Dell’s S3221QS offers stunning 4K sharpness and a comfortable 1800R curve. Equipped with FreeSync, built‑in speakers, and a USB hub, it’s ideal for upgrading your laptop’s productivity or entertainment setup. Crisp visuals, sleek design, and useful connectivity make it a solid all-rounder.

Specifications

Screen
31.5 inch 4K UHD (3840×2160), 16:9 curved
Refresh
60 Hz, Response: 4–8 ms
Speakers
Dual 5 W
Color
Black, Glossy

Reason to buy

Sharp 4K display

Comes with FreeSync for smoother gameplay

Reason to avoid

60 Hz refresh rate

Click here to buy

Dell 32" (81.28 cm) Curved 4K UHD Monitor - S3221QS, Resolution 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, VA-Panel, AMD FreeSync, Built in Dual 5w Speakers, 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, 3 xUSB 3.0, Audio line-Out

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its crisp 4K clarity and useful USB hub.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for a curved 4K workspace boost for your laptop.

Trend-setting in esport frames, the MSI G32C4X is one of the top 32‑inch monitors for competitive gaming. With 1920×1080 FHD resolution, 250 Hz refresh, and ultra-fast 1 ms response, its 1500R curve delivers immersive, tear-free performance. Rich color, HDR-ready visuals, and flexible ports make it perfect for serious gamers on laptop or console.

Specifications

Screen
31.5 inch FHD 1920×1080, VA 1500R curve
Refresh
250 Hz; Response: 1 ms; HDR-ready
Color
10‑bit, 115% sRGB
Color
Black gloss

Reason to buy

Ultra-fast 250 Hz

Vivid color gamut

Reason to avoid

Restricted to FHD only

Click here to buy

MSI G32C4X 32 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R, 1920 X 1080 Va Panel, 250Hz / 1Ms, AMD Freesync Premium, HDR Ready, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer its ultra-fast refresh and smooth curved gameplay.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for razor‑sharp esports gaming and fast laptop screen sync.

This Amazon Basics 32‑inch FHD monitor merges simplicity and practicality. With a 75 Hz VA panel, 1920×1080 resolution, and frameless design, it’s ideal for everyday office or laptop use. Multiple ECO color modes, headphone jack, and VESA support add customization and convenience—all in a clean black finish.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch FHD (1920×1080), VA, 16:9
Refresh
75 Hz, Response: 5 ms
Brightness
300 nits, Contrast 4000:1
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Headphone port and wall-mount support

Includes multiple ECO viewing modes

Reason to avoid

Resolution is limited to FHD

Click here to buy

amazon basics 32 inch FHD 75Hz Monitor |Frameless | Resolution 1920 * 1080 | VA Panel | Without Speaker | VGA+HDMI+Earphone | 6 ECO Modes (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its simple setup and sharp FHD quality.

Why choose this product?

Select this for a basic, budget-friendly 32 inch laptop screen option.

Elevate your workspace with the BenQ GW3290QT, a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor designed for productivity. It features 65W USB-C power delivery for convenient laptop charging, alongside height adjustment for ergonomic setups. Eye-care technology, daisy chain capability, and a specialized coding mode make it an intelligent choice for extended use by laptop professionals.

Specifications

Screen
31.5 inch QHD 2560×1440, IPS matte
Refresh
75 Hz; brightness: 350 nits
Ports
USB‑C (65 W), HDMI, DisplayPort, USB hub
Color
White

Reason to buy

Supports USB-C with 65W power delivery

Ergonomic design with eye protection features

Reason to avoid

Built-in speakers are mid-range quality

Click here to buy

BenQ GW3290QT 31.5" IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C(65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speaker| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its laptop power pass-through and coding comfort.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a well-powered, ergonomic 32 inch work and coding station.

The ViewSonic VA3209-MH is a trending 32-inch FHD monitor, ideal for home offices. Its IPS panel and FreeSync ensure crisp visuals and smooth performance. Practical features include built-in speakers, low blue light for eye comfort, and a sleek frameless design. It's a reliable and stylish choice for laptop users seeking enhanced comfort and visual quality.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch FHD 1920×1080 IPS, matte
Refresh
75 Hz; Contrast: SuperClear IPS
Eye care
Flicker-free, blue‑light filter
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Frameless design with eye comfort features

Offers accurate IPS colour reproduction

Reason to avoid

Brightness is mid-range only

Click here to buy

ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32") FHD Monitor with Speakers IPS FreeSync Monitor 75Hz Refresh Rate,3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount, Eye-Care, Flicker Free, sRGB -104%- VA3209-MH

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its clear color and eye-friendly design.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for a comfortable, frameless 32 inch laptop display.

Step up your game with the Zebronics N32A, a leading 32-inch curved QHD (2560x1440) gaming monitor. Its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT, combined with adaptive sync and HDR10, deliver ultimate performance. With built-in speakers and an anti-glare, bezel-less design, it provides an immersive experience for serious gamers using laptops or desktops.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch QHD 2560×1440, 1500R, glossy
Refresh
180 Hz; MPRT: 1 ms; HDR10
Ports
2×DP, 2×HDMI, 3.5 mm jack
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Fast 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

Curved QHD screen for immersive viewing

Reason to avoid

Glossy screen may reflect glare

Click here to buy

ZEBRONICS N32A 32"(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2560x1440, Antiglare, 300Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer its sharp QHD gameplay and smooth motion handling.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for immersive laptop-free gaming on a spacious curved screen.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is among the 10 top 32-inch monitor for gaming, delivering sharp QHD visuals and a rapid 165Hz refresh rate. Its matte VA panel, with FreeSync Premium and HDR10, ensures smooth, vibrant gameplay on any laptop or PC. An adjustable stand and eye-care features make it a comfortable, responsive choice for truly immersive gaming experiences.

Specifications

Screen
32 inch QHD 2560×1440, VA matte
Refresh
165 Hz; Response: 1 ms; HDR10
Viewing angles
178°
Color
Black

Reason to buy

Fast 165 Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming

Includes eye-care features for longer use

Reason to avoid

HDR performance is quite basic

Click here to buy

Samsung 32" (80cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32CG510EWXXL|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its smooth 165 Hz play and adjustable comfort.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for smooth laptop or console gaming with ergonomics.

Can a 32 inch monitor be used with a laptop?

Yes, most 32-inch monitors are compatible with laptops through HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort connections. Some models also support wireless display. Monitors with USB-C ports can even charge your laptop while displaying, making them ideal for decluttering your workspace.

What refresh rate is ideal for gaming on a 32 inch monitor?

A refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is ideal for gaming. It ensures smooth visuals and reduces motion blur. Monitors with 165Hz or 180Hz are even better for fast-paced action games, offering ultra-responsive performance.

What makes a 32 inch monitor ideal for work and entertainment?

A 32-inch monitor offers ample screen space for multitasking, clear visuals for productivity, and a great size for enjoying videos or gaming. The larger display reduces eye strain and increases productivity by offering a wider viewing area, especially useful for editing, coding, and office tasks. Many also come with eye-care and ergonomic features.

Factors to consider before buying the 10 Top 32 inch monitors in trend:

Top 3 features of the 10 Top 32 inch monitors in trend:

10 Top 32 inch monitors in trendResolution                             Refresh Rate          Special Features 
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved FHD MonitorFHD 1080p75 HzBuilt-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming MonitorQHD 1440180 HzAMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort
Samsung 3 inch (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV ExperienceFHD 1080p            60 HzBuilt-in OTT service, Wireless File Access
Dell 32 inch (81.28 cm) Curved 4K UHD Monitor4K60 HzVA-Panel, AMD FreeSync, Built in Dual 5w Speakers
MSI G32C4X 32 Inch FHD Curved Gaming MonitorFHD 1080p250 Hz AMD Freesync Premium, HDR Ready,
amazon basics 32 inch FHD 75Hz MonitorFHD 1080p75 HzDeep Contrast Supports,Versatile Connectivity 
BenQ GW3290QT 31.5 inch IPS 2k QHD MonitorQHD Ultra Wide 1440p75 HzAnti-Glare, Proprietary Brightness Intelligence Plu
ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32") FHD Monitor with SpeakersFHD 1080p75 Hz3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount
ZEBRONICS N32A 32"(80 cm) 1500R Curved Gaming MonitorQHD Ultra Wide 1440p180 HzAntiglare, 300Nits, Adaptive Sync
Samsung 32 inch (80cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming MonitorQHD Ultra Wide 1440p                      165 HzHDR10, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium

FAQs

Do 32-inch monitors support HDR?

Some models offer HDR10 for enhanced contrast and colours.

What is the typical resolution?

FHD (1920×1080) and QHD (2560×1440) are most common.

Is 32 inches too big for office use?

No, it’s ideal for multitasking and split-screen setups.

Do all models support FreeSync or G-Sync?

Not all, but gaming-focused ones usually do.

Can I connect multiple devices?

Yes, many have multiple HDMI, DP, and USB ports.

