Television technology has reached new heights with the advent of the 55-inch QLED TV, a marvel in the world of home entertainment. These TVs are not just about larger screens; they represent a leap in picture quality and viewer experience. This guide focuses on the top 10 picks for a 55-inch QLED TV, aiming to help you navigate through the multitude of options available in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

QLED, or Quantum Dot LED technology, has transformed the way we view television. By offering a spectrum of vibrant colours and deeper contrasts, QLED TVs provide a viewing experience that is closer to reality. The best 55-inch TV isn't just about size; it's about how the technology enhances every scene, making it more lifelike and immersive.

Our carefully curated list includes options that cater to various preferences and budgets, ensuring that there's something for everyone. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a gaming enthusiast, these top QLED TV choices promise to deliver exceptional performance. Each model has been selected based on its picture quality, smart features, design, and overall value for money.

Moreover, this QLED TV guide is not just about listing the top models. We dive deep into the features that set each television apart, from their ultra-high definition resolution and innovative sound technology to smart connectivity and user-friendly interfaces. We understand that investing in a premium QLED TV is a significant decision, and our aim is to provide you with all the information you need to make an informed choice.

So, if you're in the market for a 55-inch QLED TV, this guide is your go-to resource. We've done the research and comparisons so you can easily find a television that meets your needs, elevates your viewing experience, and becomes a centrepiece in your home entertainment setup.

1. TCL 139 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) This 55-inch smart TV from TCL packs 4K Ultra HD resolution and a QLED display with a wide 178-degree viewing angle for an immersive viewing experience. The powerful 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB RAM ensure smooth performance of the built-in Google TV interface and apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The 450 nits high brightness and MEMC technology reduce blur for sharp images, while Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ deliver vibrant contrast and true-to-life colour. The TCL QLED tech adjusts the picture automatically to suit different types of content. The integrated speaker system puts out 56 watts of audio with support for Dolby Atmos and X surround sound for room-filling sound. The smart remote has dedicated hotkeys for easy access and also works with Bluetooth and Alexa voice commands. A 2-year warranty from TCL provides peace of mind.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Processor: 64-bit quad-core

RAM: 2GB

Brightness: 450 nits

Technology: MEMC, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+

Audio: 56W, supports Dolby Atmos and X surround sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Alexa voice commands

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited to Google TV interface Wide 178-degree viewing angle Higher energy consumption typical of larger screens Smooth performance with 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB RAM High brightness (450 nits) and MEMC technology Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for vibrant contrast 56W audio output with Dolby Atmos Smart remote with Bluetooth and Alexa voice commands

2. Nu 139 cm (55-inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED55QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model This ultra-sleek smart television combines 4K resolution with QLED technology for astonishing visuals and deep contrasts. The Android operating system and Google Voice Search allow you to easily access your favourite entertainment apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with just your voice. The wide viewing angle ensures everyone in the room gets an immersive viewing experience, while the 60-hertz refresh rate minimizes motion blur for fast-action scenes. The built-in speakers provide powerful audio, but you also have the option to connect external speakers through the HDMI and USB ports for a full surround sound system. Game mode optimizes the display for the smoothest gameplay, while HDR support enhances the colour range and brightness of your content. This feature-packed 55-inch television delivers incredible image quality, smart functionality and connectivity in an elegant design that will transform your home theatre.

Specifications of Nu 139 cm (55-inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED55QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model: Display: 55-inches, QLED, 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Operating System: Android

Voice Control: Google voice search

Viewing Angle: Wide

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Sound: Built-in speakers; external speaker connectivity

Features: HDR support, Game mode

Pros Cons 4K resolution with QLED technology May not be as well-known as other brands Android OS with voice search Wide viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate Options for external speaker connectivity Game mode for optimized display

3. Kodak 139 cm (55-inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 Lose yourself in the ultra-crisp 4K picture with this Kodak smart TV. The QLED panel features over a billion colours and AMO technology for vivid images that really pop, while the 4K upscaling ensures all your content displays with sharp clarity. Connect your gaming systems, set-top box or Blu-ray player to any of the 3 HDMI ports, and enjoy surround sound from the powerful 40-watt speakers that support both Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. Google TV gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps right from the home screen, and the built-in Chromecast lets you cast content straight from your phone. The 1-year warranty provides peace of mind, so sit back, power up the remote and start streaming.

Specifications of Kodak 139 cm (55-inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022: Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Technology: Over a billion colours, AMO technology

Upscaling: 4K upscaling

Audio: 40-watt speakers, supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast

Operating System: Google TV

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons 4K upscaling for sharp clarity Limited 1-year warranty Over a billion colours and AMO technology Powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Built-in Chromecast Google TV interface for easy streaming

4. TCL 139 cm (55-inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black) With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, every scene comes to life with incredible depth, colour and contrast. The 64-bit quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick response, while the integrated speakers deliver powerful surround sound. The 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage allow you to access all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The Google TV operating system makes browsing thousands of movies, shows, and apps simple. Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant lets you change the channel, adjust the volume and control smart home devices without a remote. Plus, compatibility with Alexa and Bluetooth enables endless connectivity options.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55-inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: 64-bit quad-core

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage

Audio: Integrated speakers support Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Google Assistant, Alexa, Bluetooth

Operating System: Google TV

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR May require additional sound system for larger rooms Smooth performance with 64-bit quad-core processor 16 GB storage for apps Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity

5. Hisense 139 cm (55-inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) Bring home the ultimate cinematic experience with the Hisense 55E7K PRO QLED TV. Powered by a quad-core processor, this TV delivers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring every scene comes to life with crisp, vivid clarity. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ technologies optimize HDR performance for any lighting condition, while ALLM and FreeSync Premium eliminate input lag and screen tearing for the smoothest gaming visuals. An A+ display with 1 billion colours and a powerful 49W 2.1 channel speaker system immerses you in your content like never before. With premium connectivity, including HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0, streaming all your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube is a breeze. All backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty and service from Hisense, this feature-packed QLED TV brings the cinematic experience into your home.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55-inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Technology: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+

Audio: 49W 2.1 channel speaker system

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Operating System: Supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate Potential overkill for casual viewers Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ A+ display with 1 billion colours Comprehensive 2-year warranty

6. Toshiba 139 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) This Toshiba TV packs a punch with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display for stunning visuals. The Full Array Local Dimming enhances contrast and produces deeper blacks, while the MEMC technology reduces motion blur. The Google TV operating system and Google Assistant built-in make finding your favourite shows and movies a breeze, with thousands of apps at your fingertips. The three HDMI ports and other connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow for easy connection to multiple devices. The 49-watt audio system with Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound to match the impressive picture. The two-year warranty and wall mounting capability offer peace of mind and flexibility.

Specifications of Toshiba 139 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD, Full Array Local Dimming

Technology: MEMC

Audio: 49 watt, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Google TV, Google Assistant, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: 3 HDMI

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Full Array Local Dimming for enhanced contrast MEMC technology may not appeal to all Built-in Google TV and Google Assistant Multiple connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 49W audio system with Dolby Atmos

7. Samsung 138 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) This Samsung 55-inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K UHD resolution and QLED technology, delivering an exceptional picture with incredible clarity and depth. The quantum processor optimizes images for ultra-sharpness and enhanced contrast, while the dual LED backlighting provides superb brightness and true-to-life colours. The wide viewing angle makes it easy for everyone to get the best seat in the house, and the Ultra HD dimming helps deliver deep blacks and rich details. The built-in universal guide gives you personalized recommendations on TV shows, movies, and more based on your interests, while Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 provide you access to endless entertainment. With its impressive visuals, easy smart features and 20-watt audio output, this Samsung QLED TV transforms your living room into an immersive home theatre.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray): Display: 55-inches, 4K UHD, QLED

Processor: Quantum processor

Technology: Dual LED backlighting, Ultra HD dimming

Audio: 20 watt output

Features: Wide viewing angle, built-in universal guide

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

Pros Cons 4K UHD resolution with QLED technology Higher price point Quantum processor for image optimization Wide viewing angle and UHD dimming Built-in universal guide and smart features

8. Vu 139 cm (55-inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker The 138cm QLED display delivers 4K Ultra HD visuals with over a billion stunning colours and sharp contrasts that immerse you in the action. Powered by Android, this TV brings all your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube and more right to the big screen. The Dolby Atmos surround sound system with 100W speakers pumps out room-filling audio that transports you into the movie. The advanced GPU tuner optimizes every game for the best possible performance. With a 120Hz refresh rate, fast response time, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports, this TV has the features you need to elevate your viewing and gaming experience. The Masterpiece Series lives up to its name - this TV delivers spectacular picture and sound quality wrapped up in an elegant Armani Gold design that elevates any space.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55-inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker: Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 100W speakers

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI

Features: GPU tuner, fast response time

Design: Armani Gold finish

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD visuals with over a billion colours Armani Gold design may not suit all tastes Dolby Atmos surround sound system with 100W speakers Advanced GPU tuner and 120Hz refresh rate Android TV with multiple connectivity options

9. Acer 139 cm (55-inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR55AR2851QD (Metallic Grey) The Acer 55-inch 4K QLED Android TV packs cinematic performance into a stylish metallic grey frame. Its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display bring out over a billion vibrant colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ optimize your viewing experience. An impressive 30 watts of audio power with Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound to transport you into the action onscreen. Certified Android 11 and the Google Assistant help you navigate content quickly, while Chromecast built-in and the far field mic make it easy to cast and control your TV with just your voice. Dual-band Wi-Fi and 4 HDMI ports, including eARC, ensure seamless connectivity to all your devices. With over 5000 apps to choose from in the Google Play Store and built-in Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar, this smart TV offers endless entertainment options to keep you and your family enthralled for hours.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55-inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR55AR2851QD (Metallic Grey): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Technology: Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Audio: 30 watts, Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: Google Assistant, Chromecast, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4 HDMI ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display Metallic gray design may not blend with all decors Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced visuals Certified Android 11 and built-in Chromecast Far field mic for voice control

10. Sansui 140 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED (Black) Sansui QLED TV brings big cinematic viewing to your living room in stunning 4K resolution. Its quantum dot display technology produces 100% colour volume and over a billion shades of brilliant colour that practically jump off the screen. The ultra-slim design and wall-mount capabilities make this TV a stylish centrepiece, while the built-in Google TV operating system gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps with just a voice command to Google Assistant. The 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology deliver surround sound that immerses you in the action, and the fast response time ensures smooth motion with no blur or lag. So go ahead and upgrade your home theatre experience with this sleek and powerful Sansui smart TV that makes every movie night, sports event and binge-worthy show feel like the ultimate escape.

Specifications of Sansui 140 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED (Black): Display: 55-inches, 4K Ultra HD, Quantum dot technology

Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Atmos

Design: Ultra-slim, wall-mount capabilities

Operating System: Google TV with voice command

Connectivity: Google Assistant

Features: Fast response time

Pros Cons Quantum dot display technology for vibrant colour Brand not as widely recognized Ultra-slim design and wall-mount capabilities Built-in Google TV with voice command Dolby Atmos audio technology

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G 4K Ultra HD resolution Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ Smart remote with Alexa voice commands Nu 139 cm (55") Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED55QUGNX 4K resolution with QLED technology Android OS with voice search Wide viewing angle Kodak 139 cm (55") Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 4K upscaling technology Over a billion colours with AMO technology 40 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos TCL 139 cm (55") 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR 64-bit quad-core processor Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant Hisense 139 cm (55") Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO 4K Ultra HD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ 49W 2.1 channel speaker system Toshiba 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP Full Array Local Dimming Built-in Google TV and Google Assistant 49W audio system with Dolby Atmos Samsung 138 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL 4K UHD resolution with QLED technology Quantum processor optimization Built-in universal guide and smart features Vu 139 cm (55") The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP 4K Ultra HD visuals with over a billion colours 100W speakers with Dolby Atmos Android TV with multiple connectivity options Acer 139 cm (55") W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR55AR2851QD 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display Certified Android 11 and built-in Chromecast 30 watts audio power with Dolby Atmos Sansui 140 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED Quantum dot display technology Ultra-slim design and wall-mount capabilities Built-in Google TV with voice command

Best overall product Selecting the best overall 55-inch QLED TV from this impressive lineup is a challenging task, but the TCL 139 cm (55-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G stands out. This model expertly blends cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, making it a top QLED TV choice for a variety of viewers. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear images, while Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ enhance the viewing experience with striking contrasts and vibrant colours. The smart remote, compatible with Alexa voice commands, adds convenience and a modern touch. The combination of superior image quality, advanced features, and ease of use positions the TCL 55T6G as the leading choice for anyone seeking a premium QLED television experience.

Best value for money The Kodak 139 cm (55-inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 emerges as the best value for money in the 55-inch QLED TV category. This TV offers a remarkable balance of high-end features at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a top QLED TV. Its 4K upscaling capability ensures that all content is displayed with exceptional clarity and detail. The incorporation of AMO technology delivers a spectrum of vibrant colours, elevating the overall viewing experience. Additionally, the 40-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos support provide an immersive audio experience, usually found in more expensive models. The Kodak 55MT5022's combination of superior visual performance enhanced audio, and competitive pricing makes it an outstanding option for those seeking a high-quality QLED television without breaking the bank.

How to find the best 55-inch QLED TV? Finding the best 55-inch QLED TV can be a streamlined process with the right approach. Here are some key points to consider:

Research the Latest Technology: Understand the features that QLED technology offers, such as enhanced colour accuracy and brightness levels. This knowledge is essential in identifying a premium QLED TV that suits your needs.

Compare Picture Quality: Look for TVs with high resolution, ideally 4K, and advanced features like HDR and Dolby Vision. These enhance the contrast and colour vibrancy, which is crucial for an immersive viewing experience.

Sound Quality: Don't overlook the audio. Good sound enhances the overall experience. Look for TVs with built-in high-quality speakers or those compatible with external sound systems.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has a user-friendly interface and supports popular streaming apps. Smart functionalities like voice commands and easy connectivity options are valuable additions.

Read Reviews and Ratings: Checking customer and expert reviews is vital. They provide real-world insights into the TV's performance and reliability.

Consider the Price: While seeking the best 55-inch TV, balance features with your budget. Sometimes, models with slightly fewer features offer better value for money.

FAQs Question : What makes a 55-inch QLED TV better than other types of TVs? Ans : A 55-inch QLED TV stands out due to its Quantum Dot technology, which enhances brightness and colour vibrancy. This technology offers a wider colour spectrum, deeper blacks, and brighter whites compared to standard LED TVs, making it a top choice for premium QLED TV enthusiasts seeking a lifelike viewing experience. Question : How do I choose the best 55-inch TV for gaming? Ans : When selecting the best 55-inch TV for gaming, look for models with low input lag, high refresh rates, and support for gaming features like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync. Additionally, HDR support can significantly improve visual quality, making the gameplay more immersive. Question : Are all 55-inch QLED TVs smart TVs? Ans : Most modern 55-inch QLED TVs are equipped with smart capabilities. They offer features such as built-in streaming apps, internet connectivity, and often voice control functionalities, aligning them with the standards of a QLED TV guide for smart televisions. Question : What is the difference between QLED and OLED in a 55-inch TV? Ans : In a 55-inch TV, the main difference between QLED and OLED is the way they illuminate the screen. QLED TVs use quantum dots in combination with an LED backlight to display images, offering brighter displays and more vibrant colours. OLED TVs, on the other hand, have individually lit pixels for deeper blacks and more contrast. Your choice depends on your viewing preferences and budget considerations. Question : How important is the refresh rate in a 55-inch QLED TV? Ans : The refresh rate is crucial, especially for fast-moving scenes in sports or action movies. A higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, in a 55-inch QLED TV ensures smoother motion with less blur, providing an enhanced viewing experience. It's an important feature to consider in the QLED TV guide for those prioritizing fluid motion in their content.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

