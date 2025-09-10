10 top-rated hard disks for ample storage starting at just ₹1399: Top picks with durability and high speed

Portable hard disks offer an efficient way to store, transfer, and protect information while on the move. The 10 top-rated hard disks combine large storage space with user-friendly designs, providing reliable options for different needs. External hard disk have further improved the landscape by offering faster data transfer speeds and enhanced durability. Portable hard disks remain a popular choice for those who want dependable, affordable storage. Many models now feature sleek builds, strong compatibility, and added protection against shocks or drops.

These portable hard disk also support varied uses, from academic projects to professional presentations and gaming libraries. Selecting the right storage solution depends on capacity and performance requirements.

Compact and durable, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is designed for speed and reliability. Featuring NVMe technology, it delivers up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, ensuring smooth data transfers. The drive withstands drops of up to 3 metres and comes with IP65-rated water and dust resistance. AES hardware encryption protects your files, while the handy carabiner loop adds convenience. Compatible with PC, Mac, and smartphones, it’s ideal for professionals and travellers looking for fast, secure storage on the go.

Specifications Capacity 2TB NVMe SSD Read/Write Speeds 1050MB/s / 1000MB/s Protection 3m drop, IP65 water and dust resistance Security 256-bit AES hardware encryption Warranty 5 years

The UnionSine 250GB Portable HDD is a lightweight and compact storage solution that offers reliable performance. Designed with USB 3.0, it delivers fast transfer speeds for smooth file handling across devices. It remains quiet during operation, thanks to its efficient motherboard design. The slim build makes it easy to carry, while the anti-interference aluminium layer enhances durability and heat dissipation. Compatible with Windows, Linux, Mac, PS4, and Xbox, this plug-and-play drive is ready for gaming and daily storage needs.

Specifications Capacity 250GB Mechanical HDD Interface USB 3.0, backward compatible Transfer Speeds Up to 137MB/s read, 103MB/s write Features Noise-free, slim design, anti-interference Compatibility PC, consoles, Mac, Android

Western Digital’s My Passport 5TB Portable HDD offers massive storage in a compact form factor. It features USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfers and supports automatic backup software to keep your files safe. 256-bit AES hardware encryption adds an extra layer of protection with password security. Designed for Windows, it can be reformatted for Mac or other operating systems. Backed by WD’s trusted durability and a 3-year warranty, this drive is a reliable choice for storing documents, photos, games, and more.

Specifications Capacity 5TB Mechanical HDD Interface USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible Security 256-bit AES hardware encryption Features Automatic backup software, portable design Warranty 3 years

The Seagate Expansion 1TB HDD provides simple, reliable storage in a sleek portable design. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, it ensures quick file transfers for documents, music, and videos. The drive includes Seagate’s 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services for added peace of mind. It is automatically recognised by Windows and Mac systems, making setup easy. Drag-and-drop functionality keeps file management straightforward. Lightweight and USB-powered, it’s perfect for on-the-go use, giving you dependable storage at an affordable price point.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Mechanical HDD Interface USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible Features Rescue Data Recovery Services (3 years) Design Slim, portable, USB-powered Compatibility Windows and Mac

Transcend StoreJet 2TB TS2TSJ25M3S combines portability and military-grade protection for reliable data storage. Its three-stage shock protection guards against accidental drops and vibrations, providing secure transport for important files. USB 3.1 Gen 1 ensures fast transfer speeds, while the one-touch auto-backup button makes routine backups quick and effortless. The compact chassis fits easily into a bag, and the included software simplifies file recovery and management. This drive suits students, professionals and creatives who need durable, dependable storage on the move today.

Specifications Capacity 2TB HDD Interface USB 3.1 Gen 1 Protection Three-stage shock protection Features One-touch auto-backup, bundled software

GAZELLE High-Speed 500GB Portable HDD offers compact performance for users who need on-the-go storage. Dual interface support for USB 3.0 and Type-C enables fast transfers across laptops, consoles and mobile devices. The ultra-slim body tucks into pockets and bags while remaining robust for daily travel. Plug-and-play operation removes setup hassles and included cable accessories ensure compatibility out of the box. The LED indicator keeps you informed of activity and a one-year warranty covers manufacturing defects for added peace of mind everywhere.

Specifications Capacity 500GB mechanical HDD Interfaces USB 3.0 and Type-C (adapter/cable included) Design Ultra-slim, pocketable form factor Features Plug-and-play, LED activity indicator

Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD provides reliable high-capacity storage for backups and media libraries. USB 3.0 connectivity allows rapid file transfers while remaining compatible with older USB ports. The compact design makes it easy to carry between work and home, and plug-and-play setup means no software is required. Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services add protection for critical files. This drive suits users who need straightforward external storage for photos, videos, documents and gaming libraries without complexity.

Specifications Capacity 2TB HDD Interface USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) Features Rescue Data Recovery Services (3 years) Design Slim, portable, bus-powered RPM 5400 (typical portable HDD)

Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable HDD blends fast USB 3.0 transfers and easy backup tools for everyday use. The drive ships preformatted for Windows and can be reformatted for Mac systems if required. Built-in backup and password protection software helps keep personal files secure and organised. The compact red casing adds a splash of colour while remaining pocket-friendly. This drive is a practical choice for storing photo libraries, archived documents and routine backups for laptop users on the move.

Specifications Capacity 1TB HDD Interface USB 3.0 Features Backup software, password protection Compatibility Windows; reformat for Mac as needed Warranty 3 years

Western Digital WD Elements 2TB Portable HDD delivers simple, dependable storage to expand device capacity quickly. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 enables fast data transfer while preserving compatibility with USB 2.0 ports. The compact, sturdy housing supports portability and long-term everyday use. Drive arrives formatted for Windows and can be reformatted for Mac systems when required. This solution is suited to home offices, students and casual gamers who need ample space for media, backups and project files without fuss.

Specifications Capacity 2TB HDD Interface USB 3.0 SuperSpeed (USB 2.0 compatible) Format NTFS by default; reformat for Mac if needed Design Compact, durable casing

KINGSTER 1TB Portable External HDD combines slim styling and reliable performance for everyday storage needs. USB 3.0 Type-C interface supports fast file transfers and broad device compatibility. Plug-and-play design removes setup fuss, making backups of documents and media simple. The compact black case slips into laptop bags for easy travel and light commuting. Included cable supports modern Type-C ports, while adapters allow older connections to be used. A one-year warranty provides basic coverage for peace of mind today.

Specifications Capacity 1TB HDD Interface USB 3.0 Type-C (cable included) Transfer Speed Up to typical USB 3.0 rates (~145MB/s theoretical) Design Slim and lightweight portable case

