10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025: Top picks with stylish design and latest features for everyday use

TWS earbuds or True wireless earbuds are no longer considered luxury gadgets but essential accessories for daily life. The demand for better audio quality, convenience, and durability has led to exciting innovations in 2025. Many brands are introducing models that combine stylish design with smart features like adaptive noise cancellation, powerful drivers, and extended battery life. The best TWS earbuds are designed to fit a range of lifestyles, from fitness enthusiasts looking for sweat resistance to professionals needing reliable call quality.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JLab Go Air Sport TWS Sports Earbuds - Bluetooth Earphones True Wireless, 32+ Hour Playtime Gym Headphones, Running & Workout in Ear Buds with Ear Hooks, C3 Clear Calling, EQ3 Sound, TealView Details
₹2,249
boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC (2025 Launch),46dB Hybrid ANC, 50Hr Battery, Real Spatial Audio,Multidevice Connect,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Obsidian Grey)View Details
₹2,199
VALUE FOR MONEYrealme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)View Details
₹2,199
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlackView Details
₹4,220
Wireless Earbud Bluetooth 5.3 Over-Ear Sport Touch Control Hi-Fi Stereo True TWS in Ear Phones IP6 Waterproof 50H Playback LED Power Display for GymView Details
₹2,799
Many of the best TWS earbuds now come with adaptive noise cancellation, long battery life, and smart touch controls that make them easy to use throughout the day. If you are someone who enjoys uninterrupted audio while travelling or working, the best TWS with ANC can truly transform your experience. This guide highlights 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025, each selected for performance, design, and reliability, so you can find the right pair for your lifestyle.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are built for listeners who want deep bass, clear vocals, and long playtime. Featuring 12.4mm drivers, they produce powerful and detailed sound. The Sound Master Equaliser lets you choose between Bold, Bass, and Balanced modes to match your listening preference. A 38-hour battery life ensures long usage, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to sweat and splashes. The 4-mic design provides improved call clarity even in noisy surroundings.
Long battery life
Customisable sound profiles
Gaming mode limited to OnePlus devices
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise the battery backup, sound quality, and comfortable fit. Many highlight the equaliser profiles as a valuable feature.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for long playtime, deep bass, and reliable call clarity.
The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are designed for active users who want secure fit and long-lasting performance. Featuring ergonomic ear hooks and multiple gel tips, they remain stable even during intense workouts. They offer 32+ hours of playtime and an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. The dual MEMS microphones make calls clearer, while EQ3 modes give you control over sound preferences without needing an app. Lightweight and compact, they are built for sports and outdoor use.
Long battery life
Secure fit for workouts
Charging case cable is attached, not removable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the comfort, strong fit, and sound modes. Many appreciate the lightweight design during long runs or gym sessions.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you need sport-focused earbuds with stability and long battery life.
The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are made for listeners who value uninterrupted music. Featuring 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, they reduce background disturbances effectively. The earbuds offer 50 hours of playback and support ASAP charge, delivering 180 minutes of use in just 10 minutes of charging. Spatial Audio adds depth for a more immersive listening experience. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices, while AI-powered microphones improve call clarity.
High-level ANC
Multipoint connectivity
Bulkier charging case
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the ANC and spatial audio. Many highlight the long battery backup as a strong advantage.
Why choose this product?
Select this for powerful ANC, long battery life, and seamless device switching.
The realme Buds T310 provide premium audio performance in a stylish design. They feature 46dB hybrid ANC, effectively reducing external noise for focused listening. A 12.4mm dynamic driver enhances bass depth, while 360° spatial audio creates an immersive effect. Fast charging gives 5 hours of playtime in 10 minutes, and the total battery backup reaches 40 hours. Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity improve convenience, and the IP55 rating offers durability.
Strong ANC performance
Fast charging support
Limited customisation through app
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the sound depth, fast charging, and ANC quality. Many consider them strong value for the price.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for quick charging, noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.
5. OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds
The OnePlus Buds 3 deliver a rich audio experience supported by dual dynamic drivers and Hi-Res certification. They feature adaptive noise cancellation up to 49dB for clear, undisturbed listening. Sliding touch controls let you adjust volume effortlessly. Battery life extends to 44 hours, with fast charging that delivers 7 hours in just 10 minutes. Dual device connection improves multitasking, while IP55 resistance makes them suitable for active use.
Dual driver sound quality
Sliding touch volume control
LHDC codec support limited to some devices
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the sound quality, noise cancellation, and intuitive touch controls.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for premium sound, adaptive ANC, and smart touch controls.
The Sony WF-C510 earbuds combine comfort and smart features in a compact build. Offering up to 22 hours of battery life, they also support quick charge for 1 hour of playtime in 5 minutes. Multipoint connectivity allows switching between two devices easily. Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of surroundings, while DSEE improves compressed music files. The IPX4 rating ensures resistance to splashes and sweat.
Lightweight and comfortable
Reliable ambient mode
No advanced ANC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the comfort, compact design, and battery performance. Many enjoy the balanced sound.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for comfort, practical battery life, and reliable connectivity.
The TAGRY Wireless Earbuds offer high-quality sound and durable build for all-day use. Featuring 14.2mm drivers, they deliver deep bass and 3D stereo sound. They provide up to 50 hours of total playtime supported by the charging case and Type-C fast charging. The IP6 waterproof rating makes them reliable for sports. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while touch controls simplify usage.
Long playtime
Strong waterproofing
Slightly bulky design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users highlight the long battery life and strong sound performance.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want durability, deep bass, and long-lasting playback.
The ACwO Dwots Fire earbuds are unique for combining in-ear and half-in-ear designs in one case. Offering 52 hours of playtime, they also support wireless charging. The 13mm drivers deliver dynamic sound across all ranges, while AI-ENC with quad mics ensures clear calls. Customisable EQ settings allow personalised sound, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures smooth connectivity. The IPX5 rating provides durability for outdoor and workout use.
Dual design (in-ear + half-in-ear)
Long playtime
Larger case size
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the dual design, call clarity, and battery backup.
Why choose this product?
Select this for its dual style, long playtime, and custom EQ options.
The iQOO TWS 1e is built for gamers and music lovers who want reliable sound and low latency. Featuring 30dB ANC, it reduces noise effectively. Battery life reaches 42 hours, and fast charging delivers 3 hours in 10 minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while dual device pairing improves convenience. DeepX 3.0 sound effects add richness, and gaming latency of 88ms provides responsiveness during play.
Gaming-focused low latency
Long battery life
ANC less effective than premium rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight fast charging, ANC, and stable Bluetooth connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for low latency gaming, fast charging, and balanced sound.
The Noise Master Buds tuned by Bose are designed for premium audio with adaptive ANC up to 49dB. They feature immersive spatial audio and LHDC codec support for detailed sound. Battery life reaches 44 hours, while the 6-mic ENC ensures crisp calls. Dual pairing makes device switching easy, and the IPX5 rating offers durability. A stylish case with a metal disc and ergonomic buds add to comfort and aesthetics.
Sound tuned by Bose
Strong ANC performance
Premium price point
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the ANC and premium sound quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for Bose-tuned audio, adaptive ANC, and immersive spatial sound.
Not all, but many models in 2025 include fast charging. Some deliver up to 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, which is highly convenient for daily commuters and travellers.
Active Noise Cancellation in premium earbuds enhances clarity rather than reducing it. By cutting background noise, you hear music details more sharply, especially vocals and bass, offering a more immersive audio experience.
Not all, but many models in 2025 include fast charging. Some deliver up to 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, which is highly convenient for daily commuters and travellers.
|Best noise cancelling earbuds
|Battery Life
|Colour
|Special Features
|OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|38 Hours
|Black
|4-Mic Design, IP55 Ra
|JLab Go Air Sport TWS Sports Earbuds
|32 Hours
|Teal
|C3 Clear Calling, EQ3 Sound
|boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC
|50 Hours
|Obsidian Grey
|Multidevice Connect,App Support
|realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
|40 Hours
|Vibrant Black
|360° Spatial Audio
|OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds
|44 hours
|Grey
|Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control
|Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS
|22 Hours
|Black
|IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity
|Tagry Wireless TWS in Ear Phones
|50 Hours
|Black
|LED Power Display for Gym
|ACwO Dwots Fire India's First in Ear + Half-in-Earbuds
|52 hours
|White
|3+3 EQ Modes, Wireless Charging Enabled
|iQOO TWS 1e in-Ear Earbuds with Mic
|42 Hours
|Flame Yellow
|Upto 30dB Active Noise Cancellation
|Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
|44 Hours
|Onyx
|ENC, Dual Pairing
Can AI earbuds replace Google Assistant or Alexa? Here’s what they can (and can’t) do
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.