10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025: Top picks with stylish design and latest features for everyday use

TWS earbuds or True wireless earbuds are no longer considered luxury gadgets but essential accessories for daily life. The demand for better audio quality, convenience, and durability has led to exciting innovations in 2025. Many brands are introducing models that combine stylish design with smart features like adaptive noise cancellation, powerful drivers, and extended battery life. The best TWS earbuds are designed to fit a range of lifestyles, from fitness enthusiasts looking for sweat resistance to professionals needing reliable call quality.

Many of the best TWS earbuds now come with adaptive noise cancellation, long battery life, and smart touch controls that make them easy to use throughout the day. If you are someone who enjoys uninterrupted audio while travelling or working, the best TWS with ANC can truly transform your experience. This guide highlights 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025, each selected for performance, design, and reliability, so you can find the right pair for your lifestyle.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are built for listeners who want deep bass, clear vocals, and long playtime. Featuring 12.4mm drivers, they produce powerful and detailed sound. The Sound Master Equaliser lets you choose between Bold, Bass, and Balanced modes to match your listening preference. A 38-hour battery life ensures long usage, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to sweat and splashes. The 4-mic design provides improved call clarity even in noisy surroundings.

Specifications Driver Size 12.4mm Battery Life Up to 38 hours Microphones 4-mic design Rating IP55 water and dust resistance Colour Deep Grey Reason to buy Long battery life Customisable sound profiles Reason to avoid Gaming mode limited to OnePlus devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the battery backup, sound quality, and comfortable fit. Many highlight the equaliser profiles as a valuable feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for long playtime, deep bass, and reliable call clarity.

The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are designed for active users who want secure fit and long-lasting performance. Featuring ergonomic ear hooks and multiple gel tips, they remain stable even during intense workouts. They offer 32+ hours of playtime and an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. The dual MEMS microphones make calls clearer, while EQ3 modes give you control over sound preferences without needing an app. Lightweight and compact, they are built for sports and outdoor use.

Specifications Battery Life 32+ hours Rating IP55 sweat resistant Fit Over-ear hook with multiple gel tips Sound Modes Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost Colour Teal Reason to buy Long battery life Secure fit for workouts Reason to avoid Charging case cable is attached, not removable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort, strong fit, and sound modes. Many appreciate the lightweight design during long runs or gym sessions.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need sport-focused earbuds with stability and long battery life.

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are made for listeners who value uninterrupted music. Featuring 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, they reduce background disturbances effectively. The earbuds offer 50 hours of playback and support ASAP charge, delivering 180 minutes of use in just 10 minutes of charging. Spatial Audio adds depth for a more immersive listening experience. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices, while AI-powered microphones improve call clarity.

Specifications Noise Cancellation 46dB Hybrid ANC Battery Life 50 hours Charging ASAP charge, 10 mins = 180 mins playtime Connectivity Multipoint Colour Obsidian Grey Reason to buy High-level ANC Multipoint connectivity Reason to avoid Bulkier charging case

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ANC and spatial audio. Many highlight the long battery backup as a strong advantage.

Why choose this product?

Select this for powerful ANC, long battery life, and seamless device switching.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The realme Buds T310 provide premium audio performance in a stylish design. They feature 46dB hybrid ANC, effectively reducing external noise for focused listening. A 12.4mm dynamic driver enhances bass depth, while 360° spatial audio creates an immersive effect. Fast charging gives 5 hours of playtime in 10 minutes, and the total battery backup reaches 40 hours. Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity improve convenience, and the IP55 rating offers durability.

Specifications Driver Size 12.4mm Noise Cancellation 46dB Hybrid ANC Battery Life 40 hours Charging Fast charge, 10 mins = 5 hours Colour Vibrant Black Reason to buy Strong ANC performance Fast charging support Reason to avoid Limited customisation through app

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sound depth, fast charging, and ANC quality. Many consider them strong value for the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for quick charging, noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.

5. OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds

The OnePlus Buds 3 deliver a rich audio experience supported by dual dynamic drivers and Hi-Res certification. They feature adaptive noise cancellation up to 49dB for clear, undisturbed listening. Sliding touch controls let you adjust volume effortlessly. Battery life extends to 44 hours, with fast charging that delivers 7 hours in just 10 minutes. Dual device connection improves multitasking, while IP55 resistance makes them suitable for active use.

Specifications Drivers 10.4mm + 6mm dual dynamic Noise Cancellation Up to 49dB adaptive Battery Life 44 hours Charging Fast charge, 10 mins = 7 hours Colour Black Reason to buy Dual driver sound quality Sliding touch volume control Reason to avoid LHDC codec support limited to some devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sound quality, noise cancellation, and intuitive touch controls.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for premium sound, adaptive ANC, and smart touch controls.

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds combine comfort and smart features in a compact build. Offering up to 22 hours of battery life, they also support quick charge for 1 hour of playtime in 5 minutes. Multipoint connectivity allows switching between two devices easily. Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of surroundings, while DSEE improves compressed music files. The IPX4 rating ensures resistance to splashes and sweat.

Specifications Battery Life 22 hours Charging Quick charge, 5 mins = 1 hour Noise Control Ambient Sound Mode Connectivity Multipoint Bluetooth Colour Black Reason to buy Lightweight and comfortable Reliable ambient mode Reason to avoid No advanced ANC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort, compact design, and battery performance. Many enjoy the balanced sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for comfort, practical battery life, and reliable connectivity.

The TAGRY Wireless Earbuds offer high-quality sound and durable build for all-day use. Featuring 14.2mm drivers, they deliver deep bass and 3D stereo sound. They provide up to 50 hours of total playtime supported by the charging case and Type-C fast charging. The IP6 waterproof rating makes them reliable for sports. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while touch controls simplify usage.

Specifications Driver Size 14.2mm titanium-plated Battery Life 50 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Rating IP6 waterproof Colour Jet Black Reason to buy Long playtime Strong waterproofing Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight the long battery life and strong sound performance.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want durability, deep bass, and long-lasting playback.

The ACwO Dwots Fire earbuds are unique for combining in-ear and half-in-ear designs in one case. Offering 52 hours of playtime, they also support wireless charging. The 13mm drivers deliver dynamic sound across all ranges, while AI-ENC with quad mics ensures clear calls. Customisable EQ settings allow personalised sound, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures smooth connectivity. The IPX5 rating provides durability for outdoor and workout use.

Specifications Driver Size 13mm Battery Life 52 hours EQ Modes 3 + 3 modes Microphones Quad-mic AI ENC Rating IPX5 water resistant Reason to buy Dual design (in-ear + half-in-ear) Long playtime Reason to avoid Larger case size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the dual design, call clarity, and battery backup.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its dual style, long playtime, and custom EQ options.

The iQOO TWS 1e is built for gamers and music lovers who want reliable sound and low latency. Featuring 30dB ANC, it reduces noise effectively. Battery life reaches 42 hours, and fast charging delivers 3 hours in 10 minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while dual device pairing improves convenience. DeepX 3.0 sound effects add richness, and gaming latency of 88ms provides responsiveness during play.

Specifications Noise Cancellation 30dB ANC Battery Life 42 hours Charging 10 mins = 3 hours playback Gaming Latency 88ms Colour Flame Yellow Reason to buy Gaming-focused low latency Long battery life Reason to avoid ANC less effective than premium rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight fast charging, ANC, and stable Bluetooth connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for low latency gaming, fast charging, and balanced sound.

The Noise Master Buds tuned by Bose are designed for premium audio with adaptive ANC up to 49dB. They feature immersive spatial audio and LHDC codec support for detailed sound. Battery life reaches 44 hours, while the 6-mic ENC ensures crisp calls. Dual pairing makes device switching easy, and the IPX5 rating offers durability. A stylish case with a metal disc and ergonomic buds add to comfort and aesthetics.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm PEEK + Titanium Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC up to 49dB Battery Life 44 hours Connectivity Dual device Colour Onyx Black Reason to buy Sound tuned by Bose Strong ANC performance Reason to avoid Premium price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ANC and premium sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for Bose-tuned audio, adaptive ANC, and immersive spatial sound.

Do all TWS earbuds support fast charging now? Not all, but many models in 2025 include fast charging. Some deliver up to 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, which is highly convenient for daily commuters and travellers.

Can ANC affect sound quality in earbuds? Active Noise Cancellation in premium earbuds enhances clarity rather than reducing it. By cutting background noise, you hear music details more sharply, especially vocals and bass, offering a more immersive audio experience.

Factors to consider before buying best earbuds: Sound Quality : Check for balanced bass, mids, and treble with support for hi-res audio.

: Check for balanced bass, mids, and treble with support for hi-res audio. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) : Choose earbuds with adaptive or hybrid ANC if you need quiet surroundings.

: Choose earbuds with adaptive or hybrid ANC if you need quiet surroundings. Battery Life : Look for at least 25–40 hours with the case, plus fast charging.

: Look for at least 25–40 hours with the case, plus fast charging. Comfort and Fit : Ergonomic design with multiple ear tip sizes ensures long listening comfort.

: Ergonomic design with multiple ear tip sizes ensures long listening comfort. Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connection offer smoother pairing and switching.

: Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connection offer smoother pairing and switching. Water Resistance : Essential for workouts and outdoor use, ideally IPX4 rating or higher.

: Essential for workouts and outdoor use, ideally IPX4 rating or higher. Controls and Features : Touch controls, app support, or custom EQ settings add convenience.

: Touch controls, app support, or custom EQ settings add convenience. Price and Value: Compare features like ANC, drivers, and battery against the cost to ensure the best deal. Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds:

Best noise cancelling earbuds Battery Life Colour Special Features OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds ‎38 Hours Black 4-Mic Design, IP55 Ra JLab Go Air Sport TWS Sports Earbuds 32 Hours Teal C3 Clear Calling, EQ3 Sound boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC 50 Hours Obsidian Grey Multidevice Connect,App Support realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds 40 Hours Vibrant Black 360° Spatial Audio OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds 44 hours Grey Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS ‎22 Hours Black IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity Tagry Wireless TWS in Ear Phones ‎50 Hours Black LED Power Display for Gym ACwO Dwots Fire India's First in Ear + Half-in-Earbuds 52 hours ‎White 3+3 EQ Modes, Wireless Charging Enabled iQOO TWS 1e in-Ear Earbuds with Mic 42 Hours Flame Yellow Upto 30dB Active Noise Cancellation Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds 44 Hours Onyx ENC, Dual Pairing

