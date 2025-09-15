Subscribe

10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025: Top picks with stylish design and latest features for everyday use

Upgrade your audio with 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025. From best TWS with ANC to long playback, these earbuds deliver excellent value, comfort, and next-level sound quality.

Iqbal
Updated15 Sep 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Discover the best TWS with ANC from our selection of 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025.
Discover the best TWS with ANC from our selection of 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025.

TWS earbuds or True wireless earbuds are no longer considered luxury gadgets but essential accessories for daily life. The demand for better audio quality, convenience, and durability has led to exciting innovations in 2025. Many brands are introducing models that combine stylish design with smart features like adaptive noise cancellation, powerful drivers, and extended battery life. The best TWS earbuds are designed to fit a range of lifestyles, from fitness enthusiasts looking for sweat resistance to professionals needing reliable call quality.

Many of the best TWS earbuds now come with adaptive noise cancellation, long battery life, and smart touch controls that make them easy to use throughout the day. If you are someone who enjoys uninterrupted audio while travelling or working, the best TWS with ANC can truly transform your experience. This guide highlights 10 TWS earbuds to buy in 2025, each selected for performance, design, and reliability, so you can find the right pair for your lifestyle.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are built for listeners who want deep bass, clear vocals, and long playtime. Featuring 12.4mm drivers, they produce powerful and detailed sound. The Sound Master Equaliser lets you choose between Bold, Bass, and Balanced modes to match your listening preference. A 38-hour battery life ensures long usage, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to sweat and splashes. The 4-mic design provides improved call clarity even in noisy surroundings.

Specifications

Driver Size
12.4mm
Battery Life
Up to 38 hours
Microphones
4-mic design
Rating
IP55 water and dust resistance
Colour
Deep Grey

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Customisable sound profiles

Reason to avoid

Gaming mode limited to OnePlus devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the battery backup, sound quality, and comfortable fit. Many highlight the equaliser profiles as a valuable feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for long playtime, deep bass, and reliable call clarity.

The JLab Go Air Sport earbuds are designed for active users who want secure fit and long-lasting performance. Featuring ergonomic ear hooks and multiple gel tips, they remain stable even during intense workouts. They offer 32+ hours of playtime and an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. The dual MEMS microphones make calls clearer, while EQ3 modes give you control over sound preferences without needing an app. Lightweight and compact, they are built for sports and outdoor use.

Specifications

Battery Life
32+ hours
Rating
IP55 sweat resistant
Fit
Over-ear hook with multiple gel tips
Sound Modes
Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost
Colour
Teal

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Secure fit for workouts

Reason to avoid

Charging case cable is attached, not removable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort, strong fit, and sound modes. Many appreciate the lightweight design during long runs or gym sessions.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you need sport-focused earbuds with stability and long battery life.

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are made for listeners who value uninterrupted music. Featuring 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, they reduce background disturbances effectively. The earbuds offer 50 hours of playback and support ASAP charge, delivering 180 minutes of use in just 10 minutes of charging. Spatial Audio adds depth for a more immersive listening experience. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices, while AI-powered microphones improve call clarity.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
46dB Hybrid ANC
Battery Life
50 hours
Charging
ASAP charge, 10 mins = 180 mins playtime
Connectivity
Multipoint
Colour
Obsidian Grey

Reason to buy

High-level ANC

Multipoint connectivity

Reason to avoid

Bulkier charging case

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ANC and spatial audio. Many highlight the long battery backup as a strong advantage.

Why choose this product?

Select this for powerful ANC, long battery life, and seamless device switching.

The realme Buds T310 provide premium audio performance in a stylish design. They feature 46dB hybrid ANC, effectively reducing external noise for focused listening. A 12.4mm dynamic driver enhances bass depth, while 360° spatial audio creates an immersive effect. Fast charging gives 5 hours of playtime in 10 minutes, and the total battery backup reaches 40 hours. Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity improve convenience, and the IP55 rating offers durability.

Specifications

Driver Size
12.4mm
Noise Cancellation
46dB Hybrid ANC
Battery Life
40 hours
Charging
Fast charge, 10 mins = 5 hours
Colour
Vibrant Black

Reason to buy

Strong ANC performance

Fast charging support

Reason to avoid

Limited customisation through app

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sound depth, fast charging, and ANC quality. Many consider them strong value for the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for quick charging, noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.

5. OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds

The OnePlus Buds 3 deliver a rich audio experience supported by dual dynamic drivers and Hi-Res certification. They feature adaptive noise cancellation up to 49dB for clear, undisturbed listening. Sliding touch controls let you adjust volume effortlessly. Battery life extends to 44 hours, with fast charging that delivers 7 hours in just 10 minutes. Dual device connection improves multitasking, while IP55 resistance makes them suitable for active use.

Specifications

Drivers
10.4mm + 6mm dual dynamic
Noise Cancellation
Up to 49dB adaptive
Battery Life
44 hours
Charging
Fast charge, 10 mins = 7 hours
Colour
Black

Reason to buy

Dual driver sound quality

Sliding touch volume control

Reason to avoid

LHDC codec support limited to some devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sound quality, noise cancellation, and intuitive touch controls.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for premium sound, adaptive ANC, and smart touch controls.

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds combine comfort and smart features in a compact build. Offering up to 22 hours of battery life, they also support quick charge for 1 hour of playtime in 5 minutes. Multipoint connectivity allows switching between two devices easily. Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of surroundings, while DSEE improves compressed music files. The IPX4 rating ensures resistance to splashes and sweat.

Specifications

Battery Life
22 hours
Charging
Quick charge, 5 mins = 1 hour
Noise Control
Ambient Sound Mode
Connectivity
Multipoint Bluetooth
Colour
Black

Reason to buy

Lightweight and comfortable

Reliable ambient mode

Reason to avoid

No advanced ANC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort, compact design, and battery performance. Many enjoy the balanced sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for comfort, practical battery life, and reliable connectivity.

The TAGRY Wireless Earbuds offer high-quality sound and durable build for all-day use. Featuring 14.2mm drivers, they deliver deep bass and 3D stereo sound. They provide up to 50 hours of total playtime supported by the charging case and Type-C fast charging. The IP6 waterproof rating makes them reliable for sports. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while touch controls simplify usage.

Specifications

Driver Size
14.2mm titanium-plated
Battery Life
50 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Rating
IP6 waterproof
Colour
Jet Black

Reason to buy

Long playtime

Strong waterproofing

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight the long battery life and strong sound performance.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want durability, deep bass, and long-lasting playback.

The ACwO Dwots Fire earbuds are unique for combining in-ear and half-in-ear designs in one case. Offering 52 hours of playtime, they also support wireless charging. The 13mm drivers deliver dynamic sound across all ranges, while AI-ENC with quad mics ensures clear calls. Customisable EQ settings allow personalised sound, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures smooth connectivity. The IPX5 rating provides durability for outdoor and workout use.

Specifications

Driver Size
13mm
Battery Life
52 hours
EQ Modes
3 + 3 modes
Microphones
Quad-mic AI ENC
Rating
IPX5 water resistant

Reason to buy

Dual design (in-ear + half-in-ear)

Long playtime

Reason to avoid

Larger case size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the dual design, call clarity, and battery backup.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its dual style, long playtime, and custom EQ options.

The iQOO TWS 1e is built for gamers and music lovers who want reliable sound and low latency. Featuring 30dB ANC, it reduces noise effectively. Battery life reaches 42 hours, and fast charging delivers 3 hours in 10 minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, while dual device pairing improves convenience. DeepX 3.0 sound effects add richness, and gaming latency of 88ms provides responsiveness during play.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
30dB ANC
Battery Life
42 hours
Charging
10 mins = 3 hours playback
Gaming Latency
88ms
Colour
Flame Yellow

Reason to buy

Gaming-focused low latency

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

ANC less effective than premium rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight fast charging, ANC, and stable Bluetooth connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for low latency gaming, fast charging, and balanced sound.

The Noise Master Buds tuned by Bose are designed for premium audio with adaptive ANC up to 49dB. They feature immersive spatial audio and LHDC codec support for detailed sound. Battery life reaches 44 hours, while the 6-mic ENC ensures crisp calls. Dual pairing makes device switching easy, and the IPX5 rating offers durability. A stylish case with a metal disc and ergonomic buds add to comfort and aesthetics.

Specifications

Drivers
12.4mm PEEK + Titanium
Noise Cancellation
Adaptive ANC up to 49dB
Battery Life
44 hours
Connectivity
Dual device
Colour
Onyx Black

Reason to buy

Sound tuned by Bose

Strong ANC performance

Reason to avoid

Premium price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ANC and premium sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for Bose-tuned audio, adaptive ANC, and immersive spatial sound.

Do all TWS earbuds support fast charging now?

Not all, but many models in 2025 include fast charging. Some deliver up to 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, which is highly convenient for daily commuters and travellers.

Can ANC affect sound quality in earbuds?

Active Noise Cancellation in premium earbuds enhances clarity rather than reducing it. By cutting background noise, you hear music details more sharply, especially vocals and bass, offering a more immersive audio experience.

Factors to consider before buying best earbuds:

  • Sound Quality: Check for balanced bass, mids, and treble with support for hi-res audio.
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Choose earbuds with adaptive or hybrid ANC if you need quiet surroundings.
  • Battery Life: Look for at least 25–40 hours with the case, plus fast charging.
  • Comfort and Fit: Ergonomic design with multiple ear tip sizes ensures long listening comfort.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connection offer smoother pairing and switching.
  • Water Resistance: Essential for workouts and outdoor use, ideally IPX4 rating or higher.
  • Controls and Features: Touch controls, app support, or custom EQ settings add convenience.
  • Price and Value: Compare features like ANC, drivers, and battery against the cost to ensure the best deal.

Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds:

Best noise cancelling earbudsBattery Life Colour Special Features
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds‎38 HoursBlack4-Mic Design, IP55 Ra
JLab Go Air Sport TWS Sports Earbuds32 HoursTealC3 Clear Calling, EQ3 Sound
boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC50 HoursObsidian GreyMultidevice Connect,App Support
realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds40 HoursVibrant Black360° Spatial Audio
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds44 hoursGreyHi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS‎22 HoursBlackIPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity
Tagry Wireless TWS in Ear Phones‎50 HoursBlackLED Power Display for Gym
ACwO Dwots Fire India's First in Ear + Half-in-Earbuds52 hours‎White3+3 EQ Modes, Wireless Charging Enabled
iQOO TWS 1e in-Ear Earbuds with Mic42 HoursFlame YellowUpto 30dB Active Noise Cancellation
Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds44 HoursOnyxENC, Dual Pairing

FAQs

Are budget TWS earbuds worth buying?

Yes, many affordable models now offer ANC, strong sound, and good build quality.

Can I use TWS earbuds for gaming?

Yes, look for low-latency gaming modes under 100ms.

What is a good water resistance rating for earbuds?

An IPX4 or higher rating is suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Do all earbuds connect to two devices at once?

No, only models with multipoint connectivity allow dual pairing.

Read Next Story