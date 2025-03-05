Apple has launched the 2025 MacBook Air with the M4 chip, available in 13-inch and 15-inch models. Prices start at Rs. 99,900 in India, with pre-orders open and official sales beginning on March 12. Customers can choose from four colors.

Apple has officially refreshed its entry-level MacBook Air, introducing the latest 2025 model powered by the company's advanced M4 chip. The newest iteration of Apple's popular laptop arrives in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, offering support for Apple Intelligence and the latest macOS Sequoia.

Pricing and Availability in India The MacBook Air (2025) is set to hit Indian markets with a starting price of Rs. 99,900 for the base model, which includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The larger 15-inch variant is priced at Rs. 1,24,900 for the same configuration.

Pre-orders for the latest MacBook Air are already underway, with the device scheduled to be available for purchase from 12th March. Customers can choose from four elegant colour options: Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

Specifications and Features The new MacBook Air comes equipped with stunning Liquid Retina displays—13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels)—both featuring a pixel density of 224ppi and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Apple has enhanced external display capabilities, enabling support for up to two 6K resolution monitors when the laptop is open.

At the heart of the MacBook Air (2025) is Apple's M4 chip, boasting a 10-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, alongside an 8-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The laptop also includes a 16-core Neural Engine, optimised for AI-powered tasks and performance efficiency.

Customers have the option to upgrade the device to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. For audio and video performance, Apple has integrated a quad-speaker system with Spatial Audio, a three-microphone array, and a 1080p FaceTime camera supporting Centre Stage and Desk View.

Apple claims the 13-inch MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. It houses a 53.8Wh battery with support for 70W fast charging, though the base model is bundled with a 30W power adapter. The 15-inch model carries a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additional features include a Touch ID fingerprint scanner and a Force Touch trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}