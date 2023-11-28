32-inch HD TVs suitable for small apartments: 10 best picks

No one wants to settle today without an HD TV. Today, high-definition televisions have become a standard in modern households. However, when it comes to outfitting a small apartment, the quest for the perfect 32-inch HD TV becomes an art of balance. You want a screen that delivers exceptional picture quality without overwhelming your limited living space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Small apartments are known for their cosy atmospheres, where every inch counts. In such compact settings, a 32-inch HD TV is the ideal choice. It strikes the right chord between screen size and room-friendliness. But with countless options flooding the market, how do you find the perfect one? That's where we come in. In this guide, we've very carefully researched and curated the top 10 32-inch HD TV list. These TVs are tailor-made for small apartments. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a sleek addition to your living room, we've got you covered.

Our selection process involved evaluating not just the display quality but also the design, connectivity options, and smart features of each TV. We understand that a TV is not just a screen; it's a gateway to entertainment, information, and connectivity with the digital world. Each TV on our list offers stunning HD resolution, ensuring that you don't miss a single detail of your favorite content. From vibrant colors to crisp images, these TVs provide an immersive viewing experience that will transform your small apartment into a mini home theater. Moreover, we've considered the space-saving aspect too. These TVs are designed to maximize your living area. They come with sleek profiles and mounting options to seamlessly blend into your apartment's decor. No more sacrificing precious wall space for a bulky entertainment unit. Additionally, we've looked into the smart capabilities of these TVs. With built-in streaming services, voice control, and compatibility with various devices, they offer more than just traditional television. They are your portal to a world of digital content and interconnectivity. So, follow our guide and say goodbye to compromise. Welcome a high-definition bliss in your cosy abode.

1. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

This 32-inch Samsung smart TV packs the power of a big screen into a small, stylish design. Its HD Ready resolution and PurColor technology deliver vivid colors and sharp images, while the 20W speakers provide room-filling sound. Access all your favorite streaming apps through the Smart TV platform, connect your phone, tablet, or PC via HDMI or USB, and control it all using the Smart Remote. The Mega Contrast panel optimizes brightness and contrast for the best picture quality, while the slim bezel and glossy black finish add a touch of elegance to any space. Plus, you get the peace of mind that comes with Samsung's comprehensive 2-year warranty. Small in size yet big on features, this smart TV delivers a cinematic experience that will transform your everyday viewing.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Tizen

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Screen Mirroring, Built-in Wi-Fi, Voice Assistant, Dolby Digital Plus

Pros Cons Smart TV functionality Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Sleek design with glossy black finish Not the best sound quality Voice assistant support Limited HDMI and USB ports

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

This 32-inch Acer I Series LED TV packs big entertainment into a small frame. The HD-ready screen delivers crisp visuals, while the Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps and games from the Google Play Store. Binge your favorite shows on Netflix, stream music on Spotify, or play the latest mobile games on a much bigger display. The built-in Chromecast lets you cast content from your phone or tablet right to the big screen, and the smart remote makes navigating menus and apps a breeze. With dual-band WiFi, you can enjoy a stable internet connection for streaming and gaming. Though compact, this Acer TV delivers big performance so you can enjoy your favorite content in stunning HD clarity.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Android TV OS with access to apps Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Built-in Chromecast Google Assistant support

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

This sleek yet affordable VW 32-inch HD LED TV is perfect for any room in need of an upgrade. The 178-degree wide viewing angle and 1366x768 HD resolution ensure crystal clear pictures from anywhere in the room, while the 60hz refresh rate reduces motion blur for scenes with fast action. The 20-watt stereo speakers and powerful sound output create immersive cinema-like audio, perfect for streaming movies and TV shows. The built-in Android OS opens up a world of apps for browsing, gaming, and social media right on your TV screen, while the multiple connectivity options like USB, HDMI, and WiFi ensure ease of use with all your devices. Add this slim, eco-friendly smart TV to any space for an instant upgrade in picture, sound, and convenience.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Frameless design for immersive viewing Limited app store selection Android TV OS with app access Limited connectivity options Good picture quality Google Assistant support

4. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

This 32 inch HD ready smart TV from OnePlus offers a comprehensive mix of features to enhance your TV viewing experience. With a bezel-less design and screen-to-body ratio of over 91%, the display practically fills your field of view for an immersive viewing experience. The 1366x768 HD ready resolution, 60-hertz refresh rate, and Dynamic Contrast and Noise Reduction technologies ensure clear and crisp picture quality. The 20-watt Dolby Audio output and Gamma Engine provide balanced and rich sound, while the 93% DCI-P3 color gamut allows for accurate and vibrant colors. The Android TV 9.0 OS and access to the Google Play Store provide a smart TV experience, giving you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video directly from the TV. Connectivity options like 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as Chromecast support and the OnePlus Connect app, ensure easy integration with other devices and content. The mid-size dimensions and VESA hole pattern make it simple to mount on the wall for a seamless look. All in all, this is an excellent option for those seeking an affordable yet comprehensive smart TV experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Android TV OS with app access Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Google Assistant support

5. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

This MI smart TV's 32-inch screen features HD resolution and razor-sharp clarity for an immersive viewing experience that feels bigger than its size. Powered by the Google TV operating system, it gives you instant access to 500,000+ movies, shows and apps from across your favorite streaming services like YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video. An intuitive interface lets you search across all services at once, so you can find what you want to watch in seconds. The in-built Chromecast allows you to cast content from your phone to the TV with a single tap. The bezel-less design maximizes the display area while the metal composite frame provides durability. With built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, it's easy to connect and stream your favorite content from your phone or tablet. All in all, this compact Google TV delivers big entertainment value in a small form factor at an affordable price.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Google TV OS with access to apps Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Google Assistant support Built-in Chromecast

6. SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black)

This Sansui Smart TV packs more entertainment into a 32-inch HD display than you thought possible. With Google TV and built-in Chromecast, you get easy access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar- all with simple voice searches using the smart remote. The powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and fast app loading, while built-in WiFi gives you easy internet connectivity. The ultra-slim bezel design makes the most of the screen real estate, providing an immersive viewing experience. With support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, you'll enjoy vivid colors and crisp details that bring movies and shows to life. Add in the host of smart features like Bluetooth connectivity and expandable storage, and you have a smart TV that delivers big on entertainment value in a compact size.

Specifications of SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for a modern look Limited app store selection Android TV OS with app access Limited connectivity options Good picture quality Google Assistant support

7. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

This bezel-less smart TV from TCL delivers an impressive full HD viewing experience in a minimalist design. The A+ grade panel, with a 178-degree wide viewing angle, makes any show come to life, while the in-built AI picture engine optimizes color, contrast and clarity. The Micro Dimming feature ensures deep blacks and crisp whites for an immersive home theater feel. The simple yet stylish design allows the stunning picture to take center stage. Connect devices like set-top boxes or gaming consoles quickly using the dual HDMI ports and USB port, while Dolby Audio and 24 watts of sound deliver powerful audio. The built-in WiFi and Google TV interface allow easy access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar for endless entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for a modern look Limited app store selection Android TV OS with app access Limited connectivity options Good picture quality Google Assistant support

8. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black)

With HD Ready resolution, a slim and stylish design, and an A+ grade panel, this TV delivers vivid colors and crisp images. Powered by Android TV, it brings all your favorite apps like Prime Video, Chromecast, and Google Play right to your TV. Simply use your voice to search across apps and content with Google Assistant. Connect your devices using the 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, and enjoy 24 watts of powerful audio. Whether you're binge-watching the latest shows, gaming into the night, or catching up on viral videos, this Kodak TV brings entertainment to life with stunning clarity and smart functionality in a compact, affordable package.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Android TV OS with access to apps Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Google Assistant support Built-in Chromecast

9. Panasonic 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV TH-32MS550DX (Black) (2023 Model)

This Panasonic LED TV packs smart features into a slim, bezel-less design. With HDMI and USB ports, you can stream all your favorite shows and movies in stunning clarity on the wide-view 32-inch HD Ready screen. The digital processor upscales content for vivid, life-like colors and sharp contrast, while the built-in speakers deliver immersive sound that brings everything to life. The smart connectivity allows you to access all your favorite streaming apps right on the TV, so you can browse and search with ease using the simple remote control. The blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek style makes this Panasonic TV a wise choice for any modern living room, transporting you into the heart of the action with its wide viewing angles and HD picture quality that rivals much larger screens.

Specifications of Panasonic 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV TH-32MS550DX (Black) (2023 Model):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Proprietary

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Other Features: Screen Mirroring, Built-in Wi-Fi, Voice Assistant

Pros Cons Good picture quality Limited app store selection Smart TV functionality Limited connectivity options Voice assistant support Built-in Wi-Fi

10. Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 (Black)

This Onida TV brings the magic of Fire TV right to your living room. The built-in Fire TV experience gives you access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills through the easy-to-use Voice Remote with Alexa. Switch between DTH TV channels and over 70,000 movies and TV episodes from Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more Indian apps. The 178-degree wide-view display produces sharp and fluid HD images. The Amlogic 11th Gen processor delivers fast and smooth streaming performance. With data monitoring, you can set usage limits and pause the internet on this TV with a single click. The 12000+ apps on the Fire TV Appstore ensure you never run out of entertainment options. Multiple user profiles allow up to 6 family members to have their own personalised viewing experience. All this and more in a stylish LED TV design - this Onida TV is the perfect way to upgrade your home entertainment.

Specifications of Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 (Black):

Display Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Panel Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes (Amazon Fire TV Edition)

Operating System: Fire TV OS

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound Output: 16 Watts

Other Features: Alexa Voice Remote, Built-in Wi-Fi, Dolby Digital Plus

Pros Cons Amazon Fire TV Edition Limited app store selection Good picture quality Limited connectivity options Alexa Voice Remote Not the best sound quality Built-in Wi-Fi

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) Smart TV functionality Good picture quality Sleek design with glossy black Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black) Android TV OS Good picture quality Built-in Chromecast VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) Frameless design Android TV OS Google Assistant support OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) Android TV OS Good picture quality Google Assistant support MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black) Google TV OS Good picture quality Google Assistant support SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black) Google TV OS Good picture quality Google Assistant support TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black) Bezel-less design Android TV OS HD Ready Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black) Android TV OS Good picture quality Google Assistant support Panasonic 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV TH-32MS550DX (Black) (2023 Model) Good picture quality Smart TV functionality Voice assistant support Onida 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32HIF3 (Black) Amazon Fire TV Edition Good picture quality Alexa Voice Remote

Best value for money MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black) packs a punch with HD picture clarity and handy smart features. The non-glare display provides sharp visuals so you can stream all your favorite shows and movies with vibrant color and detail. The built-in WiFi means you can access all the major streaming apps right from the couch without fumbling for your laptop. No more searching for the remote either - control the TV using your voice with the Google Assistant. Whether you need to adjust the volume, switch inputs, or find something to watch, just speak into the included remote, and your commands will be obeyed. Finally, a TV that's as easy to use as it is to look at.

Best overall product Panasonic 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV TH-32MS550DX (Black) (2023 Model) has everything you need for an immersive home theater experience without breaking the bank. With HDMI and USB connectivity, streaming your favorite shows from devices has never been simpler. The wide viewing angle means the whole family can gather around and enjoy the bezel-less design that lets the crisp 1080p Full HD picture take center stage. Vivid colors and sharp contrast are thanks to Panasonic's Digital Pro technology, while immersive sound quality ensures you never miss a word of dialog. It's the perfect affordable TV for upgrading your living room setup without the frills.

How to find the best 32-Inch TV? Finding the best 32-Inch HD TV for your specific needs requires a systematic approach. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find the perfect TV for your small apartment:

1. Define Your Budget:

Determine how much you're willing to spend on a 32-Inch HD TV. Having a budget in mind will help narrow down your options and prevent overspending.

2. Consider Your Space:

Measure the space where you intend to place the TV. Ensure that the TV's dimensions, including the stand or mounting hardware, fit comfortably within your designated area.

3. Evaluate Display Technology:

Consider the display technology, such as LED, LCD, or OLED. OLED screens typically offer superior picture quality but may be more expensive.

4. Check Resolution:

Look for TVs with Full HD (1080p) resolution. This ensures that you'll enjoy sharp and detailed images, especially on a 32-Inch screen.

5. Assess Refresh Rate:

If you're a

6. Explore Smart Features:

Decide if you want a smart TV with built-in streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Smart TVs offer convenient access to online content.

7. Connectivity Options: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check the number and types of ports the TV offers. Ensure it has enough HDMI, USB, and audio ports to connect your devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and sound systems.

8. Read Reviews and Ratings:

Look for professional reviews and user ratings online. Sites like CNET, Consumer Reports, and customer reviews on e-commerce platforms can provide valuable insights into a TV's performance and reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Consider Brand Reputation:

Reputable brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL often produce reliable and high-quality 32-Inch HD TVs. Research the brand's reputation and customer service.

10. Energy Efficiency: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you're conscious of energy consumption, consider TVs with energy-saving features and ENERGY STAR certification.

11. Check Warranty and Return Policy:

Review the TV's warranty coverage and the retailer's return policy in case you encounter any issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12. Seek Recommendations:

Ask for recommendations from friends or family members who may have purchased a 32-Inch HD TV recently.

Once you've gathered all the information, make a shortlist of your preferred TVs based on your budget and preferences. Consider factors like picture quality, smart features, and brand reputation. Then, make your purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : What are the advantages of choosing a 32-Inch HD TV for a small apartment? Ans : A 32-Inch HD TV strikes a perfect balance between size and space efficiency. It provides a sharp and immersive viewing experience while fitting well within the limited space of a small apartment. Its compact size ensures that you can enjoy high-definition content without overwhelming your living area. Question : How do I determine the ideal placement for my 32-inch HD TV in a small apartment? Ans : When placing your 32-inch HD TV, consider factors such as viewing distance, wall mounting options, and avoiding glare from windows or lights. Wall mounting is a popular choice in small apartments as it frees up floor space and provides a clean, modern look. Question : What are the key features to look for when selecting a 32-inch HD TV for a small apartment? Ans : Look for features such as HDMI ports for connecting various devices, smart capabilities for streaming content, a sleek and space-saving design, and a high-resolution display. Smart TVs with built-in streaming apps can simplify your entertainment experience. Question : Are there any specific brands known for producing top-quality 32-inch HD TVs for small spaces? Ans : Several reputable brands excel in producing high-quality 32-inch HD TVs suitable for small apartments. Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL are known for their reliability, excellent picture quality, and innovative features in this size category. Question : Can I use a 32-inch HD TV as a computer monitor in my small apartment? Ans : Many 32-inch HD TVs come with HDMI ports and PC input options, making them suitable for use as computer monitors. They offer a larger screen for work or gaming without compromising on image quality. Question : How can I optimize the sound quality of my 32-inch HD TV in a small apartment without investing in additional speakers? Ans : To enhance sound quality, consider a TV with built-in Dolby Audio or DTS sound technology. Additionally, you can place the TV near a wall to reflect sound or use soundbars or home theater systems designed for small spaces.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

