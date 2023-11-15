32-inch LED TV for compact viewing experience: Top 8 options to choose from

In an era where entertainment holds a paramount role in our daily lives, the pursuit of the perfect television experience becomes a quest worth undertaking. For those yearning for a compact viewing experience without compromising on visual brilliance, the 32-inch LED TV stands out as a versatile choice. This particular size strikes an impeccable balance, making it ideal for smaller living spaces, bedrooms, or as a secondary display in your home.

The 32-inch LED TVs available in the market today offer a seamless blend of sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and an immersive viewing encounter. As consumers increasingly prioritize both aesthetics and functionality, these TVs cater to the demand for space-efficient yet feature-rich options. Whether you are a fervent cinephile looking to elevate your home theatre setup or an individual in search of a reliable television for everyday use, the 32-inch LED TV category unfolds a plethora of choices.

From vibrant colour reproduction to high-definition clarity, these TVs boast impressive specifications that breathe life into your content. Moreover, their compact size facilitates flexible placement, adapting to various room configurations effortlessly. As we embark on an exploration of the realm of 32-inch LED TVs, we will uncover the top eight options available, each offering unique features designed to cater to diverse preferences and needs.

Join us on this expedition through the universe of compact entertainment, where we will unravel the technological marvels and design innovations defining the contemporary 32-inch LED TV market. Whether you identify as a tech enthusiast or a casual viewer, this comprehensive exploration will serve as your guide through the diverse landscape of these compact yet powerful entertainment companions.

1. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV

The Kodak 9XPRO Series 32-inch LED TV offers a delightful viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The vivid and sharp visuals are complemented by Super Contrast and a wide colour gamut. Running on Android 11, it provides seamless access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The Smart Ergonomic Remote, equipped with voice assistance, enhances user convenience. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connectivity is versatile. This 32-inch TV delivers impressive audio with 30 Watts output, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD. The Kodak 9XPRO Series stands out as a reliable and feature-packed choice for a compact entertainment setup.

Specifications of Kodak 9XPRO Series:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Display Technology: LED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Super Contrast, Smart Ergonomic Remote, Android 11, HDR, Wide Colour Gamut

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Android 11 OS, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Google Assistant Operation

Pros Cons Superb HD Ready Visuals Limited app store compared to major competitors Smart Ergonomic Remote with Voice Assistant Average viewing angles Robust Connectivity Options

2. CELLECOR 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Certified Smart Android TV with Voice Remote

Immerse yourself in crystal-clear visuals with the CELLECOR 32-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV. The HD-ready display ensures a captivating viewing experience. The innovative Bluetooth-enabled remote offers a seamless, smartphone-like operation with voice commands. Its frameless design not only enhances the cinematic experience but also adds an aesthetic appeal to your living space. Enjoy wide-angle viewing, authentic colours, and a sophisticated design that keeps you engaged. With high-fidelity speakers and virtual surround sound, the audio complements the stunning visuals, making it a delightful addition to your entertainment setup.

Specifications of CELLECOR 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Certified Smart Android TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: CELLECOR

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Frameless Design, A+ Grade Panel, Dynamic Contrast, Intelligent Signal Calibration, Digital Noise Reduction, HDMI, USB

Model Name: AR32NSV53HDFL

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws

Connectivity Technology: USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience Limited HDMI ports Bluetooth-enabled remote for convenient operation

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV

Experience the Acer 32-inch Advanced N Series HD LED TV, where cutting-edge technology meets sleek design. Boasting a frameless design and an A+ grade panel, this TV delivers HD resolution with a wide 178-degree viewing angle. Intelligent Signal Calibration and Digital Noise Reduction enhance your visual experience, providing clarity and vividness. With 24 Watts High Fidelity Speakers and Virtual Surround Sound, the audio quality matches the impressive visuals. Connect your personal devices effortlessly with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Acer ensures a comprehensive warranty, making this TV a reliable choice for your home entertainment needs.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Acer

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Frameless Design, A+ Grade Panel, Dynamic Contrast, Intelligent Signal Calibration, Digital Noise Reduction, HDMI, USB

Model Name: AR32NSV53HDFL

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws

Connectivity Technology: USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience HD resolution, not Full HD A+ Grade Panel and Dynamic Contrast for enhanced visuals Limited HDMI ports

4. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

LG presents the 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, a perfect blend of functionality and style. Enjoy vibrant visuals with a resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The smart TV features WebOS 22, offering user profiles and family settings for a personalized experience. Game Optimizer and HGIG Mode enhance gaming performance, while unlimited access to OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video keeps your entertainment options limitless. With 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, this TV ensures smooth operation. LG's renowned quality and innovation make this HD Ready Smart LED TV a smart choice for your home.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 19.4D x 71.6W x 47.4H Centimeters

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: WebOS 22 with User Profiles & Family Settings, Game Optimizer, HGIG Mode, Wi-Fi, Unlimited OTT Apps, 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage

Model Name: 32LQ643BPTA

Included Components: 1 Smart LED TV, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 Remote Control

Pros Cons WebOS Smart TV for a seamless and intuitive experience HD Ready resolution, not Full HD Game Optimizer and HGIG Mode for enhanced gaming Limited USB ports

5. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

MI presents the 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features. With a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals. The Google TV platform, coupled with Hey Google functionality, offers a seamless and interactive experience. Enjoy diverse content with Dual Band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options. The TV boasts 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD for immersive sound. With features like Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant operation, MI's A Series Smart TV is a perfect blend of innovation and entertainment.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Live TV, PatchWall, Play Store, YouTube, User Manual, TV Manager, Gallery, YouTube Music, PatchWall+, Miracast, Media player, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Hey Google, Google TV, HDR 10, Chromecast built-in, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM, ARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), Google Assistant Operation

Pros Cons Google TV platform for a smart and intuitive viewing experience Limited HDMI ports Chromecast built-in for seamless content streaming Speaker output could be more powerful

6. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

LG's 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a versatile addition to your entertainment setup. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals. The WebOS Smart TV functionality, along with AI ThinQ, offers a user-friendly interface and compatibility with popular streaming apps. The TV features a flat design, 10 Watts sound output with DTS Virtual:X, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and HDMI ports. Enjoy a smart and immersive viewing experience with LG's reliable technology.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, AltBalaji, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, Mini TV Browser, Multi-Tasking, Office 365, Flat Display, Active HDR

Model Name: LED SMART

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 Remote Control, 2 AAA Batteries

Pros Cons WebOS Smart TV for easy navigation Limited HDMI and USB ports Flat design for a sleek and modern look Sound output could be higher

7. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV

VW's 32-inch Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV offers a unique and immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it provides clear and vivid visuals. The frameless design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. This TV comes with Intelligent Processing Engine (IPE) technology, ensuring powerful audio output with 20 Watts speakers. With A+ Grade Panel and True Colour, it delivers high-quality visuals. The inclusion of Cinema Zoom and Slim Bezel enhances the overall cinematic feel.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: VW

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Intelligent Processing Engine Technology, Frameless Design, A+ Grade Panel, Powerful Stereo Output, Cinema Zoom, Slim Bezel, Cinema Mode

Model Name: Frameless Series

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 Wall Mount Bracket, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 Remote Control

Connectivity Technology: USB, HDMI, Audio Jack

Pros Cons Frameless design for a modern and sleek appearance Limited connectivity options A+ Grade Panel and IPE Technology for quality visuals Sound output may not satisfy audiophiles

8. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Samsung's 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV brings entertainment to life with its HD resolution (1366x768) and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Mega Contrast and PurColor technologies deliver vibrant and lifelike colours. With 20 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus, the audio complements the stunning visuals. This smart TV offers versatile connectivity with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port. Its sleek design, coupled with Smart TV features like Screen Share and Content Guide, makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of performance and style.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons HD Ready display with Mega Contrast and PurColor Limited HDMI and USB ports Smart TV features for enhanced entertainment Audio output might need external speaker

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kodak 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV Super Contrast Smart Ergonomic Remote Android 11 OS CELLECOR Full HD Smart Android TV HD-ready Display Bluetooth-enabled Remote Frameless Design Acer Advanced N Series HD LED TV Frameless Design A+ Grade Panel Dynamic Contrast LG HD Ready Smart LED TV WebOS 22 with User Profiles Game Optimizer, HGIG Mode Unlimited OTT Apps MI A Series Smart Google TV Google TV HDR 10 Vivid Picture Engine LG Smart LED Flat Active HDR Web OS Smart TV VW Frameless Series Intelligent Processing Engine Tech Frameless Design A+ Grade Panel Samsung Wondertainment Series LED Panel Mega Contrast Slim & Stylish Design

Best value for money

The CELLECOR Full HD Smart Android TV stands out as the best value for money, offering a combination of an immersive HD-ready display, innovative Bluetooth-enabled remote, and a frameless design that enhances both visual and aesthetic experiences. Its competitive pricing makes it a smart choice for users seeking quality features without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG HD Ready Smart LED TV takes the crown for the best overall product. With WebOS 22, versatile connectivity, and a range of smart features like Game Optimizer and Unlimited OTT Apps, it provides an unparalleled viewing experience. The combination of functionality, design, and performance positions it as the top choice for those prioritizing quality in a 32-inch LED TV.

How to Find the Right 32-inch LED TV?

Choosing the right 32-inch LED TV involves considering several factors. First, assess your viewing environment to determine the optimal resolution and display technology. Look for features such as HDR support, smart capabilities, and connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Consider sound quality and additional smart features like voice control. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Ensure the TV's design complements your space. Compare prices across brands, weighing features against cost. Don't forget to check warranty and customer support. A well-rounded choice considers individual preferences, room size, and budget constraints to find the perfect balance of size, features, and affordability.

FAQs

Question : Can I connect my gaming console to these TVs?

Ans : Yes, all the TVs come with HDMI ports, making them compatible with gaming consoles.

Question : Do these TVs have built-in voice assistants?

Ans : Yes, some models, like the Kodak 9XPRO and MI A Series, come with voice assistant support.

Question : Are these TVs wall-mountable?

Ans : Yes, most of them, including the Acer N Series and VW Frameless Series, come with wall-mounting options.

Question : Can I stream content from apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Ans : Absolutely, all the mentioned TVs support popular streaming apps.

Question : Do these TVs support Bluetooth connectivity?

Ans : Yes, several models, including CELLECOR and LG HD Ready Smart TV, feature Bluetooth-enabled remotes and connectivity.

