32-inch smart TV for budget conscious buyers: Top 8 models to consider

Finding a reliable yet budget-friendly entertainment hub is a priority for many consumers. The 32-inch smart TV segment stands out as an enticing option for those seeking a perfect blend of size, functionality, and affordability. This article explores the realm of 32-inch smart TVs, catering specifically to budget-conscious buyers, and unveils the top 8 models that promise an immersive viewing experience without breaking the bank.

The 32-inch size strikes a balance, making these TVs versatile enough to fit into various spaces, from compact apartments to bedrooms or even as a secondary screen in a home office. As technology progresses, so does the smart TV landscape, offering a range of features that were once exclusive to larger, premium models.

Our curated list encompasses diverse brands and models, each excelling in different aspects. From renowned names to emerging players, these smart TVs boast features like high-definition displays, seamless connectivity options, and integrated smart platforms. Whether you're a streaming enthusiast, a casual viewer, or a gamer on a budget, there's a TV on this list tailored to your needs.

Navigating the myriad of options in the market can be overwhelming, especially for budget-conscious consumers. This article aims to simplify the decision-making process by providing insights into the key features, performance, and value offered by each TV. From user-friendly interfaces to energy-efficient designs, these models stand out for their ability to deliver a compelling entertainment experience without compromising on quality.

Join us on a journey through the top 8 budget-friendly 32-inch smart TVs, where we'll look into the specifications, unique features, and overall value proposition of each model. Whether you're upgrading your current setup or dipping your toes into the smart TV landscape for the first time, this guide is designed to empower you with the knowledge needed to make an informed and budget-savvy decision.

1. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV

The VW 32-inch Frameless Series HD Ready Smart LED TV is a sleek addition to your entertainment space. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals. The Linux OS powers its smart features, allowing access to popular apps like Prime Video and YouTube. The Quad-core processor ensures smooth performance. Connectivity is versatile with Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. The TV boasts 20 Watts sound output for an immersive audio experience. Its frameless design and Quantum Lucent technology enhance the viewing experience.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Smart Linux TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Linux OS, Quad-core processor, Miracast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Warranty: 18 Months

Pros Cons Frameless design enhances aesthetics Limited app store compared to some competitors Linux OS provides a user-friendly interface HD resolution; some competitors offer Full HD

2. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) Kohinoor Series HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV

The Karbonn Kohinoor Series 32-inch Smart LED TV combines functionality with style. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals. Its Google TV features, including built-in Chromecast and voice search, offer a seamless viewing experience. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The inclusion of a smart remote adds to the convenience. This A+ LED TV is a compact and affordable option for those seeking a reliable smart TV.

Specifications of Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) Kohinoor Series HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Search Smart Remote

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Google TV features for a smart experience Sound quality can be better Compact design fits well in smaller spaces

3. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The TCL Bezel-Less S Series 32-inch Smart Android LED TV offers a captivating viewing experience. With Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures sharp visuals. The bezel-less design enhances the immersive feel. Powered by Android, it supports various apps like Netflix and YouTube. The TV features Google Assistant for voice control. Connectivity is versatile with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. The Dolby Audio ensures a rich sound experience.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, Dolby Audio, T-cast

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

Sound: 24 Watts Output

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive experience Full HD resolution, but some competitors offer 4K Dolby Audio enhances the sound quality

4. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is a stylish and feature-packed option. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals. The Android TV 9.0 platform provides access to various apps, and the OnePlus Connect feature adds convenience. Dolby Audio enhances the sound quality, creating an immersive experience. The bezel-less design adds a touch of modernity to your space.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Android TV platform for versatile app access HD resolution; competitors offer higher resolutions OnePlus Connect adds convenience

Also read: 32-inch LED TV for compact viewing experience: Top 8 options to choose from

5. Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV is a reliable choice for an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it provides clear visuals. The Vivid Digital Pro and Dolby Digital technologies enhance the picture and sound quality. It runs on the Google TV platform, offering access to popular apps. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands. The TV is equipped with multiple connectivity options for a versatile entertainment setup.

Specifications of Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Vivid Digital Pro, Dolby Digital, Audio Booster+

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth, Built-in Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Google TV platform for versatile app access HD resolution; competitors offer higher resolutions Vivid Digital Pro enhances picture quality

6. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a budget-friendly option with impressive features. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals. Running on Fire OS 7, it provides access to a wide range of apps from the App Store. The voice remote with Alexa adds convenience to your control. The TV supports display mirroring through Airplay and Miracast, enhancing connectivity options.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Special Feature: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Budget-friendly option with smart features Sound quality can be better Fire OS 7 for access to a variety of apps

Also read: Searching smart TV from renowned brands? Here are top 10 options to choose from

7. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a versatile addition to your home entertainment setup. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear visuals. Running on WebOS 22, it offers a user-friendly interface and supports major streaming services. The TV features Game Optimizer and AI ThinQ for added intelligence. With a variety of connectivity options and unlimited OTT app support, it caters to diverse entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: WebOS 22, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 16 Watts Output

Pros Cons WebOS 22 for a user-friendly interface HD resolution; some competitors offer Full HD Game Optimizer enhances gaming experience

8. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series 32-inch Smart Android LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience. With a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60Hz refresh rate, it provides clear and smooth visuals. The bezel-less design enhances the aesthetics, and the Dolby Audio ensures a rich sound experience. Running on Android TV, it supports various apps and features Google Assistant for voice control. With multiple connectivity options, it caters to diverse entertainment setups.

Specifications of iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

Sound: 24 Watts Output

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive experience HD resolution; some competitors offer Full HD Dolby Audio enhances the

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless Design Quantum Lucent Technology Linux OS with Access to Prime Video, YouTube Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) Kohinoor Series Google TV Built-in Chromecast Voice Search Smart Remote TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Bezel-Less Design Google Assistant Full HD Resolution with HDR 10 OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series Android TV 9.0 OnePlus Connect Bezel-less Design, LED Panel Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Vivid Digital Pro Dolby Digital Built-in Google Assistant, 2K HDR Display Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series Fire OS 7 Voice Remote with Alexa DTH Integration, Airplay, and Miracast Support LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV WebOS 22 Game Optimizer Unlimited OTT Apps, AI ThinQ iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Bezel-Less Design Google Assistant Android TV with HDR 10, Micro Dimming

Best value for money

The Karbonn 32-inch Kohinoor Series stands out as the best value for money. Offering Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and a voice-activated smart remote, it combines affordability with advanced features. The Full HD resolution and a variety of supported apps make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality and functionality.

Best overall product

The TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series emerges as the best overall product. With its stunning bezel-less design, Google Assistant, and Full HD resolution with HDR 10, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. The combination of elegant aesthetics, smart features, and high-quality display positions it as the top choice for those seeking a balanced and top-notch 32-inch smart TV.

How to find the right 32-inch smart TV

To find the right 32-inch smart TV, consider your specific needs. Assess factors like display resolution, smart features, and connectivity options. Full HD resolution is recommended for clarity, and a variety of supported apps ensure a versatile entertainment experience. Look for smart TVs with user-friendly interfaces, voice controls, and compatibility with popular streaming services. Consider design elements like bezel-less screens for a modern look. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Lastly, check for warranty and after-sales support to ensure a satisfying.

FAQs

Question : Can I connect external devices to these smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, all the TVs support multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices.

Question : Are these TVs compatible with streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video?

Ans : Yes, each TV supports popular streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Question : Do these smart TVs have voice control features?

Ans : Yes, many of them come with voice-activated remotes and built-in voice assistants for convenient control.

Question : What is the warranty coverage for these products?

Ans : Warranty periods vary, but they typically range from 1 to 2 years, depending on the brand.

Question : Can I mirror my smartphone screen on these TVs?

Ans : Yes, most of these smart TVs support screen mirroring technologies like Miracast and Airplay for smartphone connectivity.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.