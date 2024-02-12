32-inch smart TVs under 15000 will make a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift

Selecting a Valentine's Day gift that combines entertainment, utility, and thoughtfulness can often be a challenging task. However, a 32-inch smart TV, especially one under ₹15,000, emerges as an outstanding choice that ticks all these boxes. These compact yet feature-rich televisions offer an ideal blend of affordability and advanced technology, making them perfect for cosy movie nights or binge-watching favourite series together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opting for a smart TV as a gift reflects a desire to enhance your shared moments with ease of access to streaming services, internet browsing, and various apps directly from the comfort of your living room. The 32-inch size is versatile for any space, be it a snug apartment or a bedroom, providing high-quality visuals without overwhelming the room. Moreover, the price point under ₹15,000 makes it a financially considerate option without compromising on quality or the latest features.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, gifting a smart TV is symbolic of giving the gift of memorable experiences, entertainment and relaxation that you can both enjoy. It's a way of saying you value your time together and want to invest in making even simple evenings special. A 32-inch smart TV under ₹15,000 stands out as not just a gadget, but a gateway to creating more joyful and loving moments together. Check out the best smart TVs to gift on your special day and enjoy content like never before.1. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S

The VW 32-inch Frameless Series LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and clear visuals. The frameless design enhances any living space, providing a modern and sleek look. With built-in WiFi and Android platform, it offers easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The 20W powerful stereo output and music equalizer deliver superior sound quality, making it a great choice for both movies and music lovers.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 1 HDMI, 2 USB

Smart Features: Built-in WiFi, Android, Screen Mirroring

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Frameless design offers a modern look Limited HDMI ports HD Ready with a smooth refresh rate 2. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

iFFALCON's 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series TV combines sleek design with smart functionality, making it an appealing addition to any room. The HD Ready resolution ensures clear and vibrant picture quality, while the bezel-less design maximizes screen space. Powered by Android, it offers a wide array of streaming apps and connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports. The 24W Dolby Audio output enriches the viewing experience with crisp sound, perfectly complementing its superior visual performance.

Specifications of iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart Features: Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Connectivity:2 HDMI, 1 USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Limited USB ports for external connections Robust Dolby Audio for enhanced sound

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251

The VW 32-inch Playwall Frameless Series LED TV is a feature-packed option for users seeking affordability without sacrificing performance. Its HD Ready display, coupled with IPE Technology, ensures vivid and lifelike picture quality. The Android platform provides access to numerous streaming services and apps. With its frameless design, this TV offers a modern aesthetic that blends seamlessly into any décor. The inclusion of Playwall and PC Connectivity further enhances its versatility, making it a smart choice for a connected home entertainment system.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart Features: Built-in WiFi, Android, Playwall

Sound Output: 24 Watts, In-built Box Speakers

Display: A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Frameless design enhances aesthetic appeal Sound output may not match a dedicated sound system Rich connectivity options for a smart home 4. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A

The VW Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A is a testament to visual excellence and design minimalism. Featuring a 32-inch HD Ready display, it offers vivid and bright visuals complemented by an ultra-slim bezel, enhancing any viewing experience. With 20 Watts of powerful stereo output and a music equalizer, audio quality is crisp and immersive. Its connectivity options, including 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, provide flexibility for all your entertainment needs. The TV’s sleek profile and durable build, backed by a 1-year warranty, make it a reliable and stylish choice for any home.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 20 Watts output, Music Equalizer

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB

Display: A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek frameless design for modern interiors May lack advanced smart features High-quality audio with music equalizer 5. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL

Acer's I Series HD Ready Smart LED TV is worth your attention because of its cutting-edge features and Android TV 11, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience. The 32-inch display, backed by HDR10+ and wide colour gamut, delivers outstanding picture quality. Its 24 Watts Dolby Audio sound system ensures an immersive audio experience. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, accessing streaming services, and connecting devices is effortlessly smooth. The TV's smart capabilities, including Google Assistant and Chromecast, provide convenience and enhanced control, making it an excellent choice for any tech-savvy user.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Smart Features: Android TV 11, Google Assistant

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced smart features with Android TV 11 Limited to HD Ready resolution Superior sound quality with Dolby Audio 6. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN

MI's A Series Smart Google TV combines affordability with smart technology, providing a HD Ready screen that ensures clear and vibrant visuals. The integration of Google TV brings a world of content to your fingertips, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With 20 Watts Dolby Audio sound, every movie and song sounds better. Its dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure stable connectivity, while HDMI and USB ports offer ample connection possibilities. The MI 32-inch Smart Google TV is an ideal choice for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV for seamless streaming HD Ready resolution may not suit all High-quality Dolby Audio sound

7. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

Redmi's F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV integrates the intuitive Fire TV OS, offering a seamless streaming experience directly on your television. This 32-inch display ensures crisp and vibrant visuals with HD resolution, perfect for daily viewing. Enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, the sound quality is immersive, enriching your audio experience whether watching movies or streaming music. With dual-band Wi-Fi and a plethora of connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, this TV is designed for convenience and flexibility. Its voice remote with Alexa simplifies navigation and control, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Smart Features: Fire TV OS, Voice Remote with Alexa

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Intuitive Fire TV OS for easy streaming HD resolution might not match 4K content Enhanced sound quality with Dolby and DTS 8. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

LG's 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV combines quality, functionality, and affordability. The vibrant HD Ready display brings to life your favourite shows and movies with accurate colours and clarity. LG's webOS smart platform is user-friendly, offering easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Sound quality is enhanced with DTS Virtual:X, providing an immersive audio experience that complements the visual performance. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting external devices is hassle-free. This TV also features a sleek design that fits well in any room setting, making it a great addition to your home entertainment system.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC:

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Smart Features: Web OS, Screen Mirroring, Wi-Fi

Sound: 10 Watts, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid User-friendly webOS platform Sound output may be less for larger rooms Vibrant HD Ready display for clear visuals Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Display Technology/Resolution Smart Features Sound Output VW Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Built-in WiFi, Android 20 Watts, Music Equalizer iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi 24 Watts, Dolby Audio VW Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Smart TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix 24 Watts, In-built Speakers VW Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Cinema mode, Music equalizer 20 Watts, Music Equalizer Acer I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Android TV 11, Google Assistant 24 Watts, Dolby Audio MI A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) Google TV, Chromecast 20 Watts, Dolby Audio Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Fire TV OS, Voice Remote with Alexa 20 Watts, Dolby Audio LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366x768) Web OS, Screen Mirroring 10 Watts, DTS Virtual:X

Best value for money The VW Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money, offering a perfect blend of affordability, smart features, and robust sound output. Its frameless design and HD Ready display provide an immersive viewing experience, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for quality and functionality.

Best overall product The iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV emerges as the best overall product. With its bezel-less design, superior Dolby Audio sound system, and Android TV platform offering access to a plethora of apps and content, it delivers exceptional value, performance, and user experience at a competitive price point.

How to find the best 32-inch smart TV under ₹ 15,000 for Valentine's Day? To find the best 32-inch smart TV under ₹15,000 as a Valentine's Day gift, prioritize key features that enhance the viewing experience, such as display quality, smart connectivity, and audio performance. Look for TVs with HD Ready resolution for clear images, built-in Wi-Fi for streaming romantic movies or shows, and good sound output to enjoy those movies without needing external speakers. Consider the user interface for ease of use and check for pre-installed streaming apps. Reading reviews and comparing models within your budget can also provide insights into reliability and customer satisfaction, ensuring your gift brings joy and entertainment.

FAQs Question : Do these TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube? Ans : Yes, most smart TVs in this category come with popular streaming apps pre-installed or available for download. Question : Can I connect my smartphone to these TVs? Ans : Yes, many of these TVs feature screen mirroring or Chromecast, allowing you to cast content from your smartphone to the TV. Question : Are these TVs suitable for gaming? Ans : While they can be used for casual gaming, their refresh rate and response time may not match those of higher-end TVs designed for gaming. Question : Do I need a separate sound system? Ans : While these TVs have built-in speakers that are adequate for regular use, adding a soundbar or external speakers can enhance the audio experience for movies and music. Question : How can I ensure the TV fits well in my space? Ans : Consider the TV dimensions, including with and without the stand, and measure your space to ensure a good fit. Additionally, look for wall mounting options if you prefer a wall-mounted setup.

