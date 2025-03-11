Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹2,556
Morphy Richards at 402 1450 Watts Pop-Up Toaster, 4-Slice Automatic Pop Up Toaster with Removable Crumb Tray, 7-Levels Browning Controls, Bread Centring with Wide Bread Slots, 2-Yr Warranty, WhiteView Details
₹2,499
Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster - 1350 Watts (Black_Free Size)View Details
₹2,999
Best Value For MoneyBlack+Decker Toaster | 2 Years Warranty, 2300 Watt | Toaster Machine, Bread Toaster 4 Slice, Bread Toaster, Automatic Safety Shut off with 6 Levels of Browning Control & Stainless Steel Body (Black)View Details
₹7,589
Russell Hobbs 18790 1250/1500 Watt Premium Stainless Steel 4 Slice Automatic Pop-Up Toaster with 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty - 1500 WattsView Details
₹5,199
When it comes to buying a 4 slice toaster, it's important to consider factors such as heating capabilities, design, and additional features. To help you make the best decision, we've compiled a list of the top 6 4 slice toasters available in 2025. Whether you're a toast enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable appliance for your kitchen, this guide has got you covered. Read on to explore the best options and find the perfect 4 slice toaster for your needs.
The Borosil Automatic Toaster is a sleek and efficient option for those looking for a reliable 4 slice toaster. With automatic reheating and defrosting features, it offers convenience and ease of use. Its stainless steel construction ensures durability, making it a long-lasting addition to any kitchen.
Automatic features for convenience
Durable stainless steel construction
Limited color options
Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years Warranty
The Morphy Richards 402 Toaster is a stylish and efficient option for anyone in need of a 4 slice toaster. Its sleek design and variable browning control make it a versatile choice for different preferences. With its high lift feature, it's easy to retrieve smaller items without burning your fingers.
Sleek and stylish design
Variable browning control for customization
Limited color options
Morphy Richards at 402 1450 Watts Pop-Up Toaster, 4-Slice Automatic Pop Up Toaster with Removable Crumb Tray, 7-Levels Browning Controls, Bread Centring with Wide Bread Slots, 2-Yr Warranty, White
3. AMERICAN MICRONIC -Stainless Steel Automatic 4-Slice
The AMERICAN MICRONIC Toaster is a powerful and efficient option for those in need of a 4 slice toaster. With its stainless steel body and variable browning control, it offers both durability and customization. Its high wattage ensures quick and even toasting, making it a reliable choice for busy mornings.
Powerful 1350 watts for quick toasting
Stainless steel body for durability
Limited color options
AMERICAN MICRONIC -Stainless Steel Automatic 4-Slice
The Havells Feasto Toaster is a reliable and feature-rich option for those in need of a 4 slice toaster. With its pop-up feature and reheat function, it offers convenience and versatility. Its removable crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze, while its dust cover ensures hygiene and safety.
Convenient pop-up and reheat functions
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Limited color options
Havells Feasto 4S Pop Toaster - 1350 Watts (Black_Free Size)
The BXT00401IN Toaster is a durable and efficient option for those in need of a 4 slice toaster. With its 2-year warranty and variable browning control, it offers both peace of mind and customization. Its high lift feature ensures easy retrieval of smaller items, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.
2-year warranty for peace of mind
Variable browning control for customization
Limited color options
Black+Decker Toaster | 2 Years Warranty, 2300 Watt | Toaster Machine, Bread Toaster 4 Slice, Bread Toaster, Automatic Safety Shut off with 6 Levels of Browning Control & Stainless Steel Body (Black)
The Russell Hobbs 18790 Toaster is a versatile and reliable option for those in need of a 4 slice toaster. With its wide slots and adjustable browning control, it's suitable for different types of bread and toasting preferences. Its removable crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze, while its stainless steel construction ensures durability.
Wide slots for different types of bread
Adjustable browning control for customization
Limited color options
Russell Hobbs 18790 1250/1500 Watt Premium Stainless Steel 4 Slice Automatic Pop-Up Toaster with 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty - 1500 Watts
|Best 4 slice toaster
|Capacity
|Material
|Power
|Features
|Borosil Automatic Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|Variable wattage
|Automatic reheating, defrosting
|Morphy Richards 402 Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|Variable wattage
|Variable browning control, high lift feature
|AMERICAN MICRONIC Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|1350 watts
|Variable browning control, high wattage
|Havells Feasto Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|1350 watts
|Pop-up function, reheat function, removable crumb tray
|BXT00401IN Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|Variable wattage
|Variable browning control, 2-year warranty
|Russell Hobbs 18790 Toaster
|4 slices
|Stainless steel
|Variable wattage
|Wide slots, adjustable browning control, removable crumb tray
