43-inch LED TVs have good size and picture quality: 8 best options to pick from

In the ever-evolving realm of home entertainment, the 43-inch LED TV stands as a versatile and popular choice, striking a perfect balance between size and picture quality. This article delves into the realm of these visually compelling devices, presenting the best options currently available.

The 43-inch LED TV category is gaining prominence due to its suitability for a variety of living spaces. It offers an immersive viewing experience without overpowering smaller rooms yet provides a substantial screen size for larger areas. As technology continues to advance, these TVs boast impressive features that elevate the overall visual delight.

When it comes to choosing the ideal 43-inch LED TV, several factors come into play. Picture quality is paramount, and the top contenders in this category offer stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colour reproduction, and advanced HDR technologies. These features ensure a captivating visual experience whether you're watching your favourite movies, gaming, or streaming content.

Beyond the display, factors such as smart capabilities, connectivity options, and audio quality play a pivotal role in the selection process. The best 43-inch LED TVs seamlessly integrate with smart platforms, offering a host of streaming services, voice controls, and connectivity with other smart devices.

To aid in your decision-making, we've curated a list of the top 8 options in the 43-inch LED TV category. Each product on this list not only boasts a commendable display but also excels in various aspects that cater to the diverse needs of consumers. From sleek designs to cutting-edge display technologies, these TVs represent the pinnacle of what this size category has to offer.

Join us as we navigate through the intricacies of these technological marvels as we explore the features, specifications, and unique selling points that make them stand out in the competitive world of LED TVs. Whether you're a cinephile, an avid gamer, or simply seeking a reliable and stylish addition to your home, our comprehensive guide will assist you in making an informed decision for your next 43-inch LED TV purchase.

1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43

Redmi's 43-inch LED TV, the X43, is a feature-packed option for entertainment enthusiasts. With a vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. The dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity. The audio experience is impressive, thanks to 30 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual: X. Powered by Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4, it offers a plethora of apps, and the quad-core processor ensures smooth performance. With a bezel-less design and Dolby Vision support, it's a treat for cinephiles. The comprehensive one-year warranty adds to its appeal.

Specifications of Redmi Smart TV X43:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, Quad-core processor, Chromecast built-in

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bezel-less Design, eARC HDMI port

Pros Cons Redmi Smart TV X43 Limited app store compared to some competitors Dolby Atmos pass through eARC HDMI port

2. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro, a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, is a testament to OnePlus's commitment to quality. With a sleek design and bezel-less display, it adds a touch of sophistication to your entertainment setup. The 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide crisp visuals, and the 24 Watts Dolby Audio ensures an immersive sound experience. Powered by Android TV, it integrates seamlessly with the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, offering a range of applications. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos Decoding and the Bezel-less Design contribute to a cinematic viewing experience. OnePlus provides a comprehensive two-year warranty, enhancing the overall value.

Specifications of OnePlus 43Y1S Pro:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding

Smart TV Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Chromecast

Additional Features: Bezel-less Design, HDR10+ Decoding, Gamma Engine with MEMC

Pros Cons Sleek Bezel-less Design 60 Hz refresh rate may not satisfy gamers Dolby Atmos Decoding for immersive audio

3. HYUNDAI 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV SMTHY43FHDWSBYI5

Hyundai's Frameless Series 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV, the SMTHY43FHDWSBYI5, combines elegance with advanced features. The frameless design enhances the immersive viewing experience, and the Full HD resolution ensures sharp visuals. With WebOS and Simplink technology, it offers seamless connectivity and easy control. The 60 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Audio contribute to an enjoyable audiovisual experience. Boasting a bezel-less design and supporting HDR10, it delivers vibrant and detailed images. Hyundai provides a voice remote and Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience. This TV stands out for its blend of style and functionality, making it a reliable choice for modern households.

Specifications of Hyundai Full HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: In-Built Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Sound: Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: WebOS, Simplink, Magic Mobile Connection, Voice Remote

Additional Features: Frameless Design, Bluetooth, HDR10 Support

Pros Cons Frameless design for a modern look Limited smart features compared to competitors Voice remote for convenient control

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC

LG's 43UR7500PSC is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that exemplifies LG's commitment to innovation. The webOS 3.0 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR 10 & HLG support provide a customized and immersive viewing experience. The Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode cater to gamers, enhancing their gaming experience. With unlimited OTT apps and AI enhancements like AI Brightness Control and 4K Upscaling, this TV offers versatility and stunning visuals. The AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) adds depth to the audio. LG's 43UR7500PSC is a feature-packed TV that combines cutting-edge technology with user-centric design.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20 Watts Output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, Game Optimizer, AI ThinQ

Additional Features: Filmmaker Mode, 4K Upscaling, Unlimited OTT Apps

Pros Cons WebOS 3.0 with User Profiles for a personalized experience Slightly bulkier design compared to slim counterparts Game Optimizer and ALLM for enhanced gaming experience

5. ALT 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Full HD LED Smart TV 43FAC1

The ALT 43FAC1, a Bezelless Full HD LED Smart TV with a 43-inch display, stands out for its sleek design and feature-rich performance. The Full HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate deliver sharp and smooth visuals. With 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers and Dolby Audio, it ensures a captivating audio experience. The ALT TV is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, offering versatility in connecting various devices. The A+ Grade LED panel, Vivid Picture Engine, and detailed picture controls contribute to a vibrant and detailed display. This TV, with its modern design and advanced features, provides an excellent balance between style and functionality.

Specifications of ALT 43FAC1:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack

Sound: 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio

Additional Features: Bezelless Design, Quad-Core processor, Built-in Wifi

Pros Cons Bezelless Design for a modern and immersive look Limited smart features compared to premium models Powerful Stereo Speakers for an enhanced audio experience

6. HYUNDAI 109 cm (43 inches) HY4382Q4Z-A/Z 4K Ultra HD Smart LED

Hyundai's HY4382Q4Z-A/Z is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that combines sleek design with advanced features. The 4K UHD resolution, Direct LED, and sharp picture quality provide a visually immersive experience. With built-in Wi-Fi, a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, and a Smart TV interface with Android 4.2, it offers seamless online content streaming. The metallic black finish adds a touch of elegance, making it a stylish addition to any space. The inclusion of Skype and a free Skype call feature adds a unique communication element to this smart TV.

Specifications of HYUNDAI HY4382Q4Z-A/Z:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 4 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Special Features: Direct LED, Smart TV with Android 4.2, Skype

Pros Cons 4K UHD resolution for stunning visuals Skype usage might be limited, considering alternative communication platforms Smart TV interface with Android 4.2 for seamless streaming

7. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA

The Redmi Smart TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA, part of the Android 11 Series, offers a Full HD resolution on its 43-inch display, providing clear and vibrant visuals. The TV boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, it provides a user-friendly and content-rich experience. The Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X audio technologies, along with the Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port, enhance the audio quality. This smart TV is feature-packed, supporting popular apps, and comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4

Pros Cons Android TV 11 for a seamless and user-friendly experience Sound output at high volume can be better Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for enhanced audio

8. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1

The VW43S1 from VW's Linux Series is a Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV with a 43-inch display. Its frameless design and Full HD resolution offer an immersive visual experience. The TV comes with a quad-core processor, ensuring smooth performance, and runs on Linux OS, providing a unique user interface. With Miracast and support for popular apps like Prime Video and YouTube, it caters to diverse entertainment needs. The A+ Grade Panel with True Colour enhances picture quality, making it suitable for various content. With a focus on sound, it offers stereo surround sound with multiple sound modes.

Specifications of VW VW43S1:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, LAN (Ethernet)

Special Features: Frameless Design, Miracast, Linux OS

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience Linux OS compatibility with apps needs clarification Linux OS for a unique user interface

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Smart TV X43 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dual-band Wi-Fi Dolby Vision and HDR10 for vivid and detailed visuals OnePlus Y Series 43Y1S Pro 4K Ultra HD Resolution Bezel-less Design Dolby Atmos Decoding for immersive audio Hyundai Frameless Series SMTHY43FHDWSBYI5 Frameless Design WebOS and Magic Mobile Connection Dolby Audio and HDR10 Support LG 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Resolution WebOS 3 with User Profiles AI Brightness Control and 4K Upscaling ALT Bezelless 43FAC1 Bezelless Full HD Display 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers Quad-Core processor for smooth performance Hyundai HY4382Q4Z-A/Z 4K UHD Resolution Direct LED and Built-in Wi-Fi Free Skype calls and metallic black finish Redmi Smart TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA Full HD Resolution Android TV 11 with Chromecast built-in Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for enhanced audio VW Linux Series VW43S1 Frameless Design with Full HD Resolution Linux OS and Quad-core processor Stereo Surround Sound and Miracast support

Best value for money The Redmi Smart TV X43 stands out as the best value for money, offering a 4K Ultra HD display, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and advanced features like Dolby Vision and HDR10. Packed with cutting-edge technology, it provides an immersive viewing experience at a competitive price point, making it an excellent investment for those seeking high-quality performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The LG 43UR7500PSC takes the lead as the best overall product with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, WebOS 3 with User Profiles, and AI features like AI Brightness Control and 4K Upscaling. The TV combines superior picture quality, smart functionality, and innovative features, delivering a comprehensive entertainment experience. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with advanced technologies, positions it as the top choice for users looking for a premium 43-inch LED TV.

How to find the right 43-inch LED TV? When searching for the right 43-inch LED TV, consider key factors such as resolution, smart features, and audio quality. Look for TVs with at least Full HD or 4K resolution for sharp and clear visuals. Assess the smart features, including operating systems, app support, and connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Additionally, prioritize audio technologies like Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for an enhanced sound experience. Consider the design and build quality to ensure it complements your space. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights. Compare prices and warranty offerings to make an informed decision, taking into account your budget and desired specifications.

FAQs Question : Are all 43-inch LED TVs wall-mountable? Ans : Yes, most 43-inch LED TVs come with VESA mount compatibility, allowing easy wall installation. Question : Can I connect external speakers to these TVs? Ans : Yes, all the discussed TVs have audio output options, such as HDMI ARC or optical ports, for connecting external speakers. Question : Do these TVs support streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube? Ans : Yes, all mentioned TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Question : What is the warranty coverage for these products? Ans : Warranty periods vary, but they typically include a comprehensive warranty on the product and an additional warranty on the panel. Question : Are these TVs compatible with gaming consoles? Ans : Yes, most of the 43-inch LED TVs mentioned have HDMI ports, making them compatible with gaming consoles for an enhanced gaming experience.

