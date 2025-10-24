Subscribe

5 Amazfit Watches you should definitely consider buying for fitness tracking and style

Looking for a smartwatch that blends fashion with function? These top 5 Amazfit watches offer accurate fitness tracking, smart features, and stylish designs perfect for daily wear and workouts.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published24 Oct 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Top 5 Amazfit smartwatches to consider before you buy one.
A smartwatch today is more than a fitness tracker, it’s a reflection of your lifestyle. Amazfit stands out for offering watches that combine precision tracking with impressive designs that suit every mood and outfit. From early morning runs to late-night meetings, these watches keep pace with your routine while tracking your health with accuracy.

Our Picks

They’re known for their sturdy build, bright displays, and long-lasting battery life, making them reliable companions for active users. Amazfit’s range covers everything from lightweight options for casual fitness to feature-packed models for serious training. Each one brings smart functionality and a stylish touch that fits seamlessly into daily life.

Here are five Amazfit watches that deliver the right mix of performance, comfort, and fashion, perfect for anyone who values fitness without compromising on style.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for users who want practical health tracking without constant phone checks. It helps monitor heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO₂ throughout the day, giving clear insights to make lifestyle adjustments.

With 150 sports modes and built-in GPS, it keeps workouts efficient and focused. Long battery life and Bluetooth call support reduce the need for constant charging or carrying a phone, making daily life simpler and more organised.

Specifications

Display
1.45-inch Ultra HD AMOLED, 331 ppi, visible under sunlight
Battery Life
Up to 12 days with typical usage
Health Tracking
Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, breathing rate
Connectivity
Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, supports phone calls
Water Resistance
5 ATM

Reason to buy

Long-lasting battery reduces frequent charging

Multi-sport modes and health metrics support an active lifestyle

Reason to avoid

Some features require phone connection for full functionality

Music storage limited compared to dedicated music devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smartwatch’s premium look and sleep tracking, but battery, connectivity, touch, and durability get mixed reviews over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers practical health tracking, sports support, and smart convenience in one reliable smartwatch.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure lovers. Its rugged design and 10 ATM water resistance let you take it anywhere, while offline maps and advanced GPS make navigation easy during hikes, dives, or runs.

The AI coach and 170+ workout modes help you stay consistent and track progress efficiently. With 27 days of battery life, this Amazfit watch reduces frequent charging, keeping your adventures uninterrupted and your fitness goals on track.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightness, Glove & Night mode
Battery Life:
Up to 27 days typical, 42 hours GPS mode
Workout Modes:
170+ modes with AI-generated training plans
Water Resistance
10 ATM, suitable for swimming and diving
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Zepp OS, offline maps support

Reason to buy

Exceptional battery life for extended outdoor use

Advanced GPS and offline maps improve navigation

Reason to avoid

Large design may feel bulky on smaller wrists

Some AI features may require internet connection for full use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this smartwatch’s premium build, long battery life, accurate tracking, durability, and overall functionality, considering it a great value in its segment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unmatched durability, long battery life, and precise tracking for outdoor adventures and fitness.

The Amazfit Active 2 is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for those who want reliable fitness tracking without constant interruptions. Its precise heart rate and sleep monitoring help you make informed lifestyle choices, while over 160 sports modes keep workouts engaging.

With built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and up to 10 days of battery life, this Amazfit watch lets you focus on performance, stay connected, and track progress efficiently, all without frequent charging or phone dependency.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch AMOLED,
Battery Life
Up to 10 days typical usage
Workout Modes:
160+ sports modes including running, yoga, swimming
Water Resistance
5 ATM, suitable for swimming and outdoor activities
Connectivity
Bluetooth, built-in GPS, Zepp OS

Reason to buy

Long-lasting battery reduces frequent charging interruptions

Accurate fitness and sleep tracking for everyday insights

Reason to avoid

Limited onboard storage for music compared to other models

Some advanced features require the Zepp App connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smartwatch’s premium look, accurate tracking, and fitness features, but battery life and performance receive mixed reviews over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides accurate health tracking, multiple sports modes, and reliable GPS in one versatile smartwatch.

The Amazfit Active 2 Premium is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for users who want style and functionality in one. Its sapphire glass display and bright AMOLED screen make data easy to read outdoors, while accurate heart rate and sleep tracking help manage health effectively.

Over 160 sports modes and built-in GPS keep workouts efficient and precise. With up to 10 days of battery life and a free silicone strap, this Amazfit watch brings convenience, fitness tracking, and elegance to daily life.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 10 days typical usage
Workout Modes
160+ sports modes including running, yoga, swimming
Water Resistance
5 ATM, suitable for swimming and outdoor activities
Connectivity
Bluetooth, built-in GPS, Zepp OS

Reason to buy

Premium sapphire glass and leather strap for durability and style

Accurate health tracking with heart rate and sleep monitoring

Reason to avoid

Some advanced features need Zepp App for full functionality

Battery life shorter under heavy GPS and sports tracking use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this smartwatch’s premium design, accurate fitness and GPS tracking, good battery, and iPhone connectivity, though opinions on its value for money vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines stylish design, accurate fitness tracking, and practical GPS features for everyday use and workouts.

The Amazfit Balance is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for users focused on total health management. It tracks sleep, heart rate, stress, and body composition, offering insights that guide daily activity and recovery. Dual-band GPS ensures accurate navigation during outdoor activities, while AI-powered Zepp Coach creates personalised workout plans and monitors performance.

Bluetooth calling and music playback keep you connected without your phone. With up to 14 days of battery life, this Amazfit watch blends fitness, health, and convenience seamlessly.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch HD AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 14 days typical usage, adaptive GPS mode
Health Tracking
Heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep, body composition metrics
Connectivity
Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calls, Zepp OS 3.0
Workout Modes
150+ downloadable apps and AI coaching

Reason to buy

Comprehensive health and body composition tracking

Dual-band GPS ensures precise outdoor navigation

Reason to avoid

Advanced body metrics unsuitable for users with pacemakers or pregnancy

Large display may feel bulky for smaller wrists

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this smartwatch’s classic design, health tracking, and battery life, but Bluetooth, functionality, and value for money receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides detailed health insights, AI-guided training, and reliable connectivity for a balanced lifestyle.

Are Amazfit watches accurate for fitness tracking?

Yes, Amazfit watches are known for their reliable fitness tracking. They use advanced sensors to monitor heart rate, steps, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and stress. GPS-enabled models provide precise route tracking for outdoor workouts like running or cycling. While minor variations can occur compared to professional equipment, the data is consistent enough for daily use and training goals. Overall, they’re a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts who want dependable tracking without spending a fortune.

How long does the battery of an Amazfit watch last?

Amazfit watches are popular for their long battery life compared to many other smartwatches. Depending on the model and usage, they can last anywhere from 7 to 20 days on a single charge. Features like always-on display, GPS, and continuous heart rate tracking can reduce battery duration, but power-saving modes help extend it. This makes Amazfit a practical option for users who prefer fewer charging breaks and need a smartwatch that lasts through travel or busy routines.

Are Amazfit watches compatible with both Android and iPhone?

Yes, Amazfit watches work seamlessly with both Android and iPhone devices. You can pair them using the Zepp app, available on Google Play and the App Store. The app syncs all your fitness data, notifications, and health insights in one place. Users can control music, receive calls or messages, and even customise watch faces. Compatibility may vary slightly across models, but overall, Amazfit ensures a smooth experience across both platforms without limiting key features.

Factors to consider while buying Amazfit watches

1. Fitness & health-tracking features: Amazfit watches include heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, and multiple sport modes. Check if GPS is built-in, and choose a model with sensors that match your main fitness goals.

2. Battery life and charging ease: Most Amazfit watches last 7–20 days on a single charge. Heavy GPS or notifications shorten battery life. Check charging type and local availability of spare parts for convenience.

3. Display, design & comfort: Consider screen type, size, and clarity. AMOLED displays are sharper. The watch’s weight, strap material, and overall comfort matter, especially if you wear it all day during work and workouts.

4. Durability, build & water resistance: Look for 5–10 ATM water resistance and rugged build. Scratch-resistant glass, strong straps, and robust design ensure the watch survives workouts, outdoor activities, and everyday wear without damage.

5. Smart-watch features & ecosystem: Check companion app performance, Android/iOS compatibility, notifications, calls, music control, voice assistant, or payments.

Top 3 features of the best Amazfit watches

Best Amazfit smartwtachesDisplayBattery LifeWorkout Modes
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch1.5" AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightnessUp to 27 days (typical use), 42 hours (GPS mode), up to 180 hours (extended GPS)170+ modes including hiking, ultramarathon, surfing, skiing, freediving (45m)
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch1.32" AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightnessUp to 10 days (typical use)160+ modes including HYROX Race, strength training, running, padel, yoga
Amazfit Active 2 Premium 44mm Smart Watch1.32" AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightnessUp to 10 days (typical use)160+ modes including HYROX Race, strength training, running, padel, yoga
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch1.5" AMOLED, 1,500 nits brightnessUp to 14 days (typical use)150+ modes including strength training, running, cycling, swimming, skiing
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch (Black Leather)1.32" AMOLED, 2,000 nits brightnessUp to 10 days (typical use)160+ modes including HYROX Race, strength training, running, padel, yoga

FAQs

Are Amazfit watches compatible with both Android and iOS?

Yes, they work with Android (5.0+) and iOS (10.0+) devices via the Zepp app.

How long does the battery last on an Amazfit watch?

Depending on the model, it can last 7–20 days on a single charge. Heavy usage reduces battery life.

Can I track swimming workouts with Amazfit watches?

Yes, most Amazfit watches are water-resistant (5 ATM or higher) and support swimming metrics.

Do Amazfit watches measure blood oxygen (SpO₂)?

Many models include SpO₂ monitoring for health tracking and sleep analysis.

