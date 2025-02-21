Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, priced at ₹ 59,999 in India, disappointing fans seeking affordability. Alternatives like the OnePlus 13R, Google Pixel 8a, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offer better specifications at lower prices.

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, the latest addition to its iPhone lineup, believed to be the next iteration of the iPhone SE. However, fans are disappointed as the base variant is priced at a hefty ₹59,999 in India, steering away from the SE series’ reputation as an affordable iPhone. If you are looking for a budget-friendly device with mid-to-premium specifications, you might want to skip the iPhone 16e and explore these Android alternatives instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R features a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, and a 1.5K resolution. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, offering up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for seamless performance. For photography, the device is equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-700), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Powering the smartphone is a robust 6000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging. With these high-end specifications, the OnePlus 13R is a solid contender in its price segment, retailing for approximately Rs. 40,000.

Google Pixel 8a The Google Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. Powering the device is Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage for smooth performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Running on Android 14, the Pixel 8a comes with a long-term software commitment, as Google promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches—matching the support offered for the Pixel 8 series.

On the camera front, the device features a dual-lens setup at the rear, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13MP front-facing camera. The Pixel 8a is capable of recording videos at up to 4K 60fps using the rear cameras and 4K 30fps from the front shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE The Galaxy S24 FE features a sleek design reminiscent of the standard Galaxy S24 and is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, built on a 4nm process. A 4,700mAh battery fuels the device, supporting 25W wired charging. It boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Complementing this is an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and OIS, alongside a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front camera is included.

Running on Samsung’s One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, the phone brings several AI-driven features from the Galaxy S24 lineup. These include Google-supported tools like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter mode. Additional features such as Note Assist and Composer are also available.

Rated IP68, it is built to withstand dust and water splashes. Additionally, the device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung’s Knox Vault security suite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 10-bit color depth, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2500 nits. The front panel is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced durability.

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 735 GPU for seamless graphics performance. Notably, it is the second smartphone in India to feature this processor, following the Poco F6’s debut last month.

The device offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Running on Hello UI, which is based on Android 14, Motorola ensures longevity with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the camera front, the Edge 50 Ultra houses a triple-lens setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W TurboPower fast charging. Additionally, it offers 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging for added convenience.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, offering a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ensuring an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and high contrast. To enhance durability, the screen is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing reliable protection against scratches and impacts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Xiaomi 14 Civi delivers performance comparable to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Xiaomi 14. The device is available in multiple configurations, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for seamless multitasking and ample space for files and apps.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its Leica-engineered triple rear camera system. It features a 50MP Summilux main sensor with 25mm cinematic HDR, a 50MP portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP dual-camera setup, enhanced with AI-powered features, ensures high-quality selfies with advanced image processing.