Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most sacred days for performing religious and auspicious activities. The festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm, has deep spiritual meaning. In 2024, Akshaya Tritiya (also known as Akha Teej ) falls on May 10. According to tradition, any auspicious activity undertaken on this day is believed to bring lasting prosperity. It is a common time for starting new ventures, entering new homes, beginning new jobs, and engaging in religious practices. If you are planning to mark the occasion by gifting your family members, here are some tech gadget ideas available on Amazon that you might consider.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is priced at ₹52,999. The iPhone 13 boasts similarities to its successor, the iPhone 14, featuring the same A15 Bionic SoC, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and 12MP primary camera. Additionally, it comes with enhancements over its predecessor, including an improved battery life and a smaller notch.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD

This tablet is priced at ₹11,750. The Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS LCD display with a 1920x1200 resolution, offering 100% sRGB and 320 nits brightness. It’s 8.5 mm thin, weighs 460 grams, and runs Android 11. The tablet includes a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM (expandable to 128 GB), and a 5100 mAH battery with a 10-hour video playback time. It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, one microphone, face unlock technology, and 8 MP rear and 5 MP front auto-focus cameras. Comes with a one-year warranty.

boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch

It is currently priced at ₹1199. advanced Bluetooth calling functionality. It has coins integration, ENx technology for clear audio, and health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The watch supports both English and Hindi languages and offers multiple watch faces. It includes over 100 sports modes, allowing users to track various fitness activities.

Redmi Buds 5 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds

These TWS earbuds are available at ₹2999. The Redmi Buds 5 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds feature up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, providing a quieter listening experience. They include dual-microphone AI call enhancement for clearer communication. With a fast charging feature, these earbuds can deliver 4 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, and their total battery life can last up to 38 hours with the charging case.

boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker

This device is selling on Amazon at ₹3499. The boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker offers 20 W RMS sound output and provides up to eight hours of playtime. It uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and includes a built-in microphone. The speaker features RGB LEDs for visual effects and supports the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature. It has a TF card slot, an AUX port, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!