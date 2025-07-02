5 best soundbars for your smart TV: Save up to 34% on JBL, Samsung, Bose and more

A quality soundbar can transform your home entertainment setup, delivering richer, clearer sound for movies, music and gaming. Whether you're after powerful bass, immersive surround sound, or sleek design, there's a soundbar to suit every need and budget.

In this roundup, we’ve selected five of the best soundbars on Amazon sale from trusted brands like JBL, Samsung and Bose, all offering impressive discounts of up to 34%. Read on to find out which models stand out for performance, features and value, so you can make the perfect upgrade to your viewing experience.

The JBL Bar 5.1 Wireless Soundbar stands out with its detachable, battery-powered surround speakers, delivering a true 5.1-channel home theatre experience. With 510W of total output and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, it provides deep bass and immersive sound for movies and music. The soundbar supports Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS, enhancing audio clarity and spatial effects.

Connectivity is robust, featuring three HDMI inputs, Bluetooth streaming, and 4K pass-through. The setup is simple, and the detachable speakers offer flexibility for room arrangements. While the system excels in cinematic performance, some users note occasional sync issues and a bulky subwoofer.

Specifications Power Output 510W Subwoofer 10-inch wireless HDMI Inputs 3 Bluetooth Yes Detachable Surround Speakers Yes

The Yamaha SR-C20A is a compact soundbar designed for smaller spaces without sacrificing sound quality. It features built-in subwoofers and passive radiators to deliver clear dialogue and balanced bass, making it ideal for bedrooms or apartments. Virtual surround technology enhances TV and movie audio, while four sound modes optimise output for different content.

Bluetooth connectivity allows for wireless music streaming, and the soundbar can be wall-mounted for convenience. While it excels in clarity and compactness, it may lack the deep bass and volume of larger systems.

Specifications Built-in Subwoofer Yes Sound Modes 4 (Stereo, Standard, Game, Movie) Bluetooth Yes HDMI ARC Yes Size Compact (600mm width)

The Sony HT-S20R offers a full 5.1-channel surround sound experience with a soundbar, wired rear speakers, and a subwoofer. With 400W of power, it delivers immersive audio for movies and music. The system supports Dolby Digital and features multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, and optical input.

Setup is straightforward, and the system is praised for its value at this price point. However, the wired rear speakers limit placement flexibility, and some users find the bass overpowering for smaller rooms.

Specifications Power Output 400W Channels 5.1 (soundbar, subwoofer, rear speakers) Bluetooth Yes HDMI ARC Yes Dolby Digital Yes

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, offering enhanced bass and clear sound for TV and music. It features Dolby Digital audio and Smart Sound technology, which automatically optimizes sound settings based on content. Bluetooth connectivity enables easy wireless streaming from mobile devices.

The soundbar is slim and fits well under most TVs, making it suitable for living rooms and bedrooms. Some users find the bass adequate but not as deep as larger systems, and the remote can feel basic.

Specifications Channels 2.1 (soundbar + wireless subwoofer) Dolby Digital Yes Bluetooth Yes Power Output 150W Smart Sound Yes

The Bose TV Speaker is a compact, easy-to-use soundbar designed to enhance TV dialogue and overall audio clarity. It features two angled full-range drivers for a wide soundstage and a dedicated dialogue mode for clearer speech. Bluetooth connectivity allows for music streaming, and setup is simple with HDMI ARC or optical input.

The minimalist design fits seamlessly with most TVs, making it ideal for smaller spaces. While it improves clarity, it lacks a subwoofer, so bass impact is limited compared to larger soundbars.

Specifications Drivers 2 full-range angled drivers Dialogue Mode Yes Bluetooth Yes HDMI ARC Yes Size Compact

