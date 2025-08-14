5 Eureka Forbes best-selling water purifiers you can rely on for safe water: Top picks with great performance and value

Health begins with the water you drink, and the best water purifiers ensure it is always clean and safe. Known for their cutting-edge technology, the water purifiers from Eureka Forbes are among the best-selling water purifiers trusted across households. Each model is designed to handle different water qualities and usage needs, delivering consistent purification and retaining essential minerals.

The best-selling water purifiers from Eureka Forbes stand out for their efficiency, sleek design, and reliable build. They combine multiple stages of purification with user-friendly features, making them both practical and effective. From small countertop models to high-capacity units, there’s a perfect fit for every home. These 5 Eureka Forbes best-selling water purifiers have been shortlisted for their proven track record, long-lasting performance, and ease of maintenance.

BEST OVERALL

The Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver ensures clean, mineral-rich drinking water while saving up to 60% water compared to regular RO purifiers. With an 8-stage purification process including RO, UV, and patented Active Copper Technology, it eliminates bacteria, viruses, microplastics, and harmful chemicals, while infusing the right amount of copper. Its 7-litre tank provides ample purified water, and the dual installation option allows wall-mount or countertop use. Designed with Aquasaver Technology, it reduces water wastage, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Dimensions 31L x 25W x 46H cm Installation Type Wall mount / Countertop Warranty 2 years (RO membrane & electrical parts) Colour Black and Copper Reason to buy Saves up to 60% water with Aquasaver Technology 7-Stage Purification Reason to avoid High initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its consistent water quality, low maintenance needs, and the added health benefits of copper infusion.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a long-lasting RO purifier with copper enrichment, reduced water wastage, and minimal upkeep.

The Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X delivers comprehensive water purification with minimal upkeep. Its NanoPore Filter Technology offers up to 2 years* of protection from pesticides, industrial toxins, microplastics, and pathogens. With 10 stages—including RO Maxx 2X, UV e-boiling, Ultra Filtration 2X, and Mega Sediment filtration—it ensures every sip is clean and pure. The Active Copper Technology infuses beneficial copper from the very first drop. It’s efficient too—Water Saving RO recovers over 40% of water, and it's built for all water sources up to 2000 mg/L TDS. Durable and wall-mountable, it’s a reliable choice for safe daily hydration.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Dimensions 32 × 27.8 × 48 cm Power Source Corded Electric Material ABS Plastic Reason to buy Active copper infusion adds health benefits Comprehensive 10-stage purification ensures quality and safety Reason to avoid Wall-mounted design limits placement flexibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its consistent purification and low-maintenance design. Many appreciate the peace of mind from copper infusion and A+ water recovery.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a durable, high-performance purifier with minimal upkeep.

The Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver offers advanced 9-stage purification, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, delivering safe and healthy water for your home. The Aquasaver Mineralizer Technology increases water recovery by 60%, making it more efficient than older models.

This purifier works with multiple water sources handling TDS levels up to 2000 mg/L. It also includes a Mega Sediment Filter for pre-filtration, ensuring longer internal filter life. The 2-in-1 Mineral Charge enriches purified water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, improving both taste and health benefits.

Specifications Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Power Source Corded Electric Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Capacity 6.2 litres Reason to buy 9-stage advanced purification system Enriches water with essential minerals Reason to avoid Requires wall-mount installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and clarity of water, highlighting the difference mineralisation makes.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a high-efficiency purifier with long filter life and multi-source compatibility.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier offers advanced water purification with a focus on safety, convenience, and efficiency. It removes up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses while ensuring 30x better dust and dirt removal than local purifiers. The RO Maxx Technology efficiently removes contaminants such as lead, mercury, pesticides, and microplastics, providing safe water from any source, be it municipal, borewell, or tanker. The UV e-boiling technology makes water as safe as boiling for 20 minutes.

Specifications Product Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H cm Installation Type Countertop Material Plastic Capacity 6 litres Reason to buy Comes with smart LED indicators Works with multiple water sources Reason to avoid May be small for larger households

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the water taste, the efficient purification system, and the responsive service network.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its certified purification quality, ability to work with all water sources, and a free service plan that saves you money while ensuring your purifier stays in top condition.

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro is a smart, stainless steel tank water purifier designed for homes that want advanced filtration with convenience. Featuring a 9-stage purification system with RO, UV, and copper infusion, it delivers safe and healthy drinking water. The titanium duo filters last up to 2 years, reducing maintenance frequency. A built-in TDS display helps you track water quality instantly, while the hydration monitor records your daily, weekly, and monthly consumption. Its surgical-grade stainless steel tank ensures durability, backed by a lifetime warranty.

Specifications Product Dimensions 32L x 27.9W x 48H cm Material Stainless steel Capacity 5 litres Purification Method Reverse Osmosis + Ultraviolet Reason to buy Long-lasting titanium duo filters with 2-year life Real-time TDS monitoring on device and app Reason to avoid 5L capacity may be small for larger households

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the premium stainless steel tank and long filter life, saying it feels worth the investment. Reviews highlight the accurate TDS readings and user-friendly app features. Some mention the 5L tank could be bigger, but overall satisfaction is high for water quality and durability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Aquaguard Ritz Pro if you want a smart purifier with strong health tracking features, a durable stainless steel tank, and long-lasting filters that cut down on frequent replacements.

What makes Eureka Forbes water purifiers reliable? Eureka Forbes water purifiers use advanced multi-stage purification technologies like RO, UV, and Copper to ensure safe, great-tasting water. They feature durable build quality, long filter life, and smart monitoring systems, making them a dependable choice for households seeking consistent purity and health protection over the years.

Do Eureka Forbes water purifiers work with high TDS water? Yes, many Eureka Forbes models, including RO-based ones, efficiently purify water with high TDS levels. They reduce dissolved salts, chemicals, and contaminants while retaining essential minerals. The built-in TDS meter allows you to monitor water quality, ensuring suitability for borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources.

Are Eureka Forbes water purifiers easy to maintain? Yes, they are designed for hassle-free maintenance with features like filter health alerts, automated service scheduling, and easy-access components. The robust build and high-quality materials, like stainless steel tanks, ensure long-lasting performance while minimising upkeep costs and service interruptions over time.

Factors to consider before buying the 5 Eureka Forbes best selling water purifiers: Water source and TDS level : Check the total dissolved solids in your water to decide if you need RO, UV, or a combination.

: Check the total dissolved solids in your water to decide if you need RO, UV, or a combination. Purification technology : Choose between RO, UV, UF, or multi-stage filtration based on your water quality.

: Choose between RO, UV, UF, or multi-stage filtration based on your water quality. Storage capacity : Ensure the tank size suits your daily water consumption needs.

: Ensure the tank size suits your daily water consumption needs. Filter replacement cycle : Look for purifiers with easy filter change alerts and long-lasting cartridges.

: Look for purifiers with easy filter change alerts and long-lasting cartridges. Maintenance cost : Compare annual maintenance costs to avoid high recurring expenses.

: Compare annual maintenance costs to avoid high recurring expenses. Build quality and design : Opt for sturdy, food-grade plastic or stainless steel bodies for durability.

: Opt for sturdy, food-grade plastic or stainless steel bodies for durability. Power requirements: Ensure you have a stable electricity supply for RO/UV models. Top features of the 5 Eureka Forbes best selling water purifiers:

Eureka Forbes best selling water purifiers Material Capacity Purification Method

