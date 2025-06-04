5 interesting products I reviewed in May 2025

May was packed with gadgets and gear that surprised me, challenged my expectations, and sometimes left me grinning like a kid with a new toy. Here are the five prominent products I put to the test last month, and what made them worth your attention.

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 5: Gaming Powerhouse With a Few Strings Attached Read the full review

Legion laptop

The Legion Slim 5 isn’t just another gaming laptop. It’s impressively thin for the muscle it packs, handling AAA games without breaking a sweat. The display is sharp, the keyboard feels satisfying, and the cooling system keeps things under control even during marathon sessions. That said, battery life could be better, and the speakers left me wanting more. Still, if you want serious gaming in a portable package, this one’s hard to ignore.

2. Black+Decker 1.5 Ton AC: A Cool New Player in Town Read the full review

Black+Decker AC

Black+Decker’s entry into the Indian AC market turned a few heads, and for good reason. This 1.5 ton unit cools rooms quickly and quietly, with a remote that’s actually easy to use (a small miracle). It’s energy-efficient, too, which is a relief for both your wallet and the planet. I did notice the installation could be smoother, but once it’s up and running, it delivers steady comfort even during Delhi’s worst heatwaves.

3. IZI Mini X Drone: Tiny Titan for Aerial Photography Read the full review

IZI Mini X drone

Don’t let the size fool you, the IZI Mini X is a pocket-sized drone with a serious camera. It’s easy to fly, even for beginners, and the footage is crisp enough to make your Instagram followers jealous. The battery life is decent for its size, though windier days can be a challenge. If you’ve ever wanted to try aerial photography without lugging around a bulky drone, this is a great place to start.

4. EMotorad Doodle Pro: GTA Vibes on Indian Roads Read the full review

EMotorad Doodle Pro

Riding the Doodle Pro feels like you’ve been dropped into a video game. This electric bike is fun, zippy, and surprisingly sturdy over potholes and speed bumps. The battery gives you enough range for city commutes, and the design turns heads wherever you go. The only catch? It’s not the lightest bike to carry upstairs, but once you’re cruising, you won’t care.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: Classic Workhorse With a Few Quirks Read the full review

Lenovo ThinkPas T14S

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 sticks to what it does best: reliability. The keyboard is still one of the best you’ll find, and performance is rock solid for work and multitasking. I appreciated the battery life and the lightweight design, perfect for anyone who’s always on the move. The quirks? The webcam could be better, and the speakers are just okay. But if you want a no-nonsense laptop that gets the job done, this is a safe bet.

