5 Microtek inverters to keep your home powered without interruption: Top picks offering reliable backup for everyday use

Power cuts are common in many parts of the country, and having a reliable inverter helps keep essential appliances running. The top 5 inverters from Microtek are built to handle everyday power needs at home, in offices, and in small shops. These inverters come with strong safety features, smart charging options, and are compatible with different battery types. Some models support pure sine wave output, which is good for sensitive appliances like TVs and computers. Others come with hybrid or digital technology for longer backups and noiseless performance.

Our Picks best overall value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price best overall Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/900W Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details ₹5,999 Get This value for money Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details ₹4,990 Get This Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/825W Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details ₹6,949 Get This Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details ₹6,700 Get This MICROTEK M-sun solar inverter ups M-sun 1235 (935 va) , 12v pure sine wave inverter View Details ₹7,380 Get This

Microtek inverters are also easy to install and use, with clear display panels that show charging and backup status. Choosing from the top 5 inverters from Microtek ensures that you get dependable performance and peace of mind during every power cut.

This hybrid inverter is a smart solution for homes, offices, and shops, offering a clean sinewave output and improved battery life. With noiseless performance and hybrid technology, it combines digital and sinewave outputs for efficient operation. It supports fast and standard battery charging, and the built-in bypass switch ensures convenience during maintenance. Compatible with all battery types, it features IBGM tech for battery longevity and PWM-controlled charging for optimised performance.

Specifications Colour Black Type Hybrid (Digital & Sinewave) Power Source Battery Powered Dimensions 39.6 x 38.7 x 20.7 cm Reasons to buy Hybrid tech ensures noiseless operation Compatible with all battery types Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small spaces Click Here to Buy Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/900W Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its quiet operation and longer battery backup. Some feel the bypass switch could be better placed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a quiet, smart hybrid inverter that supports fast charging and extends battery life.

This Microtek inverter is ideal for handling frequent power cuts with its 800VA capacity and advanced digital tech. Designed for single-battery support, it suits medium-load appliances and includes a digital LED display that shows backup and charging status. It accepts various battery types and ensures stable power during outages. Lightweight and compact, it’s a solid choice for small households and shops.

Specifications Dimensions 38.7 x 39.6 x 20.7 cm Type Wave / Sine Wave Display LED (Time-based backup info) VA Rating 800VA Reasons to buy Lightweight and compact Informative LED display Reason to avoid Square wave may not suit sensitive devices Click Here to Buy Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its digital display and affordability. A few mention slight humming noise during use.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a budget inverter with display, good backup, and ease of use.

The Microtek Luxe 1400 offers a pure sine wave output, making it ideal for sensitive electronic devices. Its 1100VA capacity supports a variety of home appliances smoothly. The LED display provides real-time backup and charging information for user convenience. It uses a single battery and is designed to perform well in locations with moderate power disruptions, ensuring a consistent and efficient power supply for your home.

Specifications Type Pure Sine Wave Dimensions 35 x 39 x 20 cm Display LED status indicator VA Rating 1100VA/825W Reasons to buy Pure sine wave output Easy-to-read display Reason to avoid Moderate load capacity Click Here to Buy Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/825W Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size and smooth power delivery. Some feel backup time could be longer.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for safe power delivery to sensitive devices and a sleek, compact build.

Supporting loads up to 1000W, the Heavy Duty 1550 inverter is designed for homes or businesses with multiple appliances. It includes a digital display to monitor operational status easily. Known for its high charge acceptance, it charges batteries efficiently while requiring minimal upkeep. This versatile inverter works with a broad range of batteries and is trusted for reliable, consistent power delivery in demanding environments.

Specifications Type Advanced Digital Dimensions 42 x 45 x 21.4 cm Display LED (Charging/Backup time) VA Rating 1250VA Reasons to buy Great for appliances like fridges or computers Wide battery compatibility Reason to avoid Slightly heavy and bulky Click Here to Buy Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many praise its load-handling capacity. Some wish it had a sine wave output for smoother power.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for high-load handling and strong backup during long power cuts.

This Microtek inverter offers a hybrid backup solution combining solar power and battery support, making it ideal for eco-conscious users. With a 935VA capacity, it perfectly suits small solar panel setups. The advanced seven-segment display shows real-time voltage information, helping users monitor power conditions easily. It also features automatic voltage cut-off protection, ensuring safety during fluctuations. Energy-efficient and reliable, this inverter works well in areas with unstable electricity grids, providing consistent power without wasting energy.

Specifications Type Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter Colour Grey Material Plastic Dimensions 38.7 x 39.6 x 20.7 cm Reasons to buy Solar charging support Voltage cut-off protection Reason to avoid Limited load capacity Click Here to Buy MICROTEK M-sun solar inverter ups M-sun 1235 (935 va) , 12v pure sine wave inverter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it ideal for eco-friendly setups. Some wish solar support details were clearer in the manual.

Why choose this product?

Select this for solar integration, efficient performance, and digital display with voltage indicators.

What makes Microtek inverters suitable for both homes and offices? Microtek inverters are designed with hybrid and pure sine wave technology, ensuring clean and stable power output. This makes them ideal for both residential and office settings where sensitive electronics like computers, routers, and home appliances are in use. They also support a wide range of batteries, making them highly adaptable for different environments and usage patterns.

Are Microtek inverters good for regions with frequent voltage fluctuations? Yes, Microtek inverters are equipped with smart voltage management features like high and low cut-off protection, automatic bypass switches, and fast-charging modes. These features protect appliances from voltage surges and ensure continuous power backup even in unstable grid conditions, making them a dependable choice in regions with frequent voltage issues or power cuts.

How user friendly are Microtek inverters for first time buyers? Microtek inverters are built with simplicity and convenience in mind. Most models include digital LED displays for easy monitoring of battery status, backup time, and input/output voltage. They also have auto-switching during power outages and require minimal setup, making them extremely beginner-friendly for households and small business owners new to inverter systems.

Factors to consider before buying the best Microtek inverters: Power Requirement: Determine your total load in watts and choose a suitable VA rating (e.g., 900W, 1000W, etc.).

Waveform Type: Choose between pure sine wave (for sensitive appliances) and square wave (for basic loads).

Battery Compatibility: Check if the inverter supports your battery type—tubular, flat plate, or SMF—and capacity (100–200Ah range).

Backup Duration: Consider how long you need backup during outages and ensure the inverter and battery combination can support it.

Charging Options: Look for standard and fast charging modes for quicker battery recovery.

Technology Features: Features like IBGM, PWM charging, ATM charging, and digital displays offer better performance and ease of use.

Noise Levels: Opt for models with hybrid or ultrasonic switching for silent operation, especially if installing in a living space.

Top 3 features of the best 5 Microtek inverters:

Best Microtek inverters Weight Wattage Special Features Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/900W Inverter 10.6 kg 760 watts Hybrid Technology for Noiseless and Better Performance Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter 11.3 kg 672 watts Digital LED display Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/825W Inverter 9 kg 825 watts Designed for all types of power cut situations Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter 14.5 kg 1000 watts High charge acceptance and low maintenance MICROTEK M-sun solar inverter ups M-sun 1235 10.3 kg 600 watts Comes with save power technology

Similar articles for you: Looking for top Luminous inverters in May 2025? Here are the best models combining performance and value