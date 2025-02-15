Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
So, you want to dominate your PlayStation 5 matches? Button-mashing and sheer luck won’t cut it - real success comes from fine-tuning your setup and understanding the mechanics that give top players an advantage. A few strategic adjustments can sharpen your reaction time, improve your connection, and give you an edge over opponents who rely purely on reflexes.
From optimising your controller to tweaking network settings, here’s how to refine your PS5 experience for better performance.
Your DualSense controller is packed with technology, but factory settings aren’t necessarily ideal for competitive gaming. Customising it to match your play style can dramatically improve precision and reaction time.
If you want even more control, third-party options like the DualSense Edge let you add back paddles, adjust stick sensitivity, and fine-tune every input to suit your needs.
A split-second delay in online games can mean the difference between a headshot and a missed shot. Here’s how to make sure lag doesn’t sabotage your plays:
A solid internet connection is as important as quick reflexes in competitive gaming - don’t let lag be the reason you lose.
Your TV or monitor can be a hidden weak link in your setup. If you’re not getting a responsive display, even the best reaction time won’t help.
Every game offers settings that can impact gameplay, but most players leave them on default. Here’s what to tweak for better control:
Every setting adjustment adds up, and small changes can lead to noticeable improvements in your gameplay.
Improvement takes time, and PS Plus can be a useful tool beyond just enabling online multiplayer.
Customising your controller, fine-tuning display settings, securing a strong connection, and optimising in-game settings all contribute to better performance.
You don’t need to be a pro to benefit from these changes. A few adjustments could make the difference between a close loss and a decisive victory. So, fine-tune your setup, hit the practice lobbies, and start climbing the leaderboards.
