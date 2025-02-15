Our Picks
So, you want to dominate your PlayStation 5 matches? Button-mashing and sheer luck won’t cut it - real success comes from fine-tuning your setup and understanding the mechanics that give top players an advantage. A few strategic adjustments can sharpen your reaction time, improve your connection, and give you an edge over opponents who rely purely on reflexes.
From optimising your controller to tweaking network settings, here’s how to refine your PS5 experience for better performance.
1. Controller tweaks for faster response times
Your DualSense controller is packed with technology, but factory settings aren’t necessarily ideal for competitive gaming. Customising it to match your play style can dramatically improve precision and reaction time.
- Reduce trigger dead zones: In fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty or Apex Legends, even the slightest delay can cost you a fight. Reducing trigger dead zones ensures your inputs register faster.
- Adjust vibration feedback: While haptic feedback is immersive, it can be distracting in high-stakes moments. Many pros reduce or disable vibration for more consistent control.
- Map custom button layouts: Some games let you remap buttons. Optimising your layout can make commonly used actions more accessible, reducing finger movement and boosting reaction speed.
If you want even more control, third-party options like the DualSense Edge let you add back paddles, adjust stick sensitivity, and fine-tune every input to suit your needs.
2. Fix your internet lag
A split-second delay in online games can mean the difference between a headshot and a missed shot. Here’s how to make sure lag doesn’t sabotage your plays:
- Use a wired connection: Wi-Fi is convenient, but an Ethernet cable provides a more stable connection with lower latency.
- Switch to the 5GHz band: If wired isn’t an option, make sure your router supports dual-band Wi-Fi and connect to the faster 5GHz frequency.
- Enable QoS (Quality of Service): Some routers allow you to prioritise traffic for your PS5, ensuring other devices on your network don’t slow you down.
- Reduce background traffic: If you’re gaming while others stream 4K videos or download large files, expect performance dips. Try to game when network traffic is lighter.
A solid internet connection is as important as quick reflexes in competitive gaming - don’t let lag be the reason you lose.
3. Adjust display settings for maximum clarity and speed
Your TV or monitor can be a hidden weak link in your setup. If you’re not getting a responsive display, even the best reaction time won’t help.
- Turn on Game Mode: This setting reduces input lag, ensuring your actions register faster.
- Use a high refresh rate display: If your monitor supports 120Hz and your game allows it, enabling this setting makes gameplay feel smoother and more responsive.
- Optimise HDR and brightness: Poor contrast or overly dark scenes can obscure enemies. Tweaking brightness and HDR settings ensures visibility in every scenario.
4. In-game settings that pro players adjust
Every game offers settings that can impact gameplay, but most players leave them on default. Here’s what to tweak for better control:
- Adjust sensitivity and aim assist: FPS games allow you to fine-tune aiming sensitivity. Start with lower settings and increase until you find the perfect balance of speed and precision.
- Change Field of View (FOV): A wider FOV lets you see more of your surroundings, giving you an advantage in spotting enemies before they see you.
- Disable motion blur: Many games add motion blur for cinematic effect, but it can reduce clarity. Turning it off makes fast movements easier to track.
Every setting adjustment adds up, and small changes can lead to noticeable improvements in your gameplay.
5. Take advantage of PS Plus for more practice and perks
Improvement takes time, and PS Plus can be a useful tool beyond just enabling online multiplayer.
- Use free monthly games for training: Each month, PS Plus members get free games, perfect for expanding your skills in different genres.
- Access cloud saves for backup: Never lose progress due to a corrupted save or hardware failure.
- Join tournaments and online events: Many competitive players use PS Plus to enter exclusive competitions, helping them refine their skills against top-tier opponents.
Customising your controller, fine-tuning display settings, securing a strong connection, and optimising in-game settings all contribute to better performance.
You don’t need to be a pro to benefit from these changes. A few adjustments could make the difference between a close loss and a decisive victory. So, fine-tune your setup, hit the practice lobbies, and start climbing the leaderboards.
