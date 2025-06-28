5 new releases in chimney in 2025: Here are best options from top brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and KAFF

Bringing home the latest model of kitchen chimneys in 2025 is an exceptionally shrewd choice for any homeowner. These cutting-edge appliances are truly packed with new features that significantly enhance both efficiency and effectiveness. From advanced filterless and auto-clean technologies that drastically reduce maintenance, to silent and energy-efficient BLDC motors, the improvements are remarkable.

Our Picks Product Rating Price best overall Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 90 View Details Get Price Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details ₹14,490 Get This Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details ₹11,990 Get This Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black) View Details ₹10,299 Get This Max discount KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details ₹9,490 Get This

Modern chimneys boast increased suction power for a fresher kitchen, alongside smart controls like motion and gesture sensors for effortless operation. Many now integrate with smart home systems, offering app control and even self-diagnosis. Upgrading ensures a cleaner, quieter, and more pleasant cooking environment, making it a worthwhile investment for any contemporary home.

We have put together a list of five of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

This Faber 90 cm curved glass chimney offers powerful 1200 m³/hr suction, ideal for large Indian kitchens. Its main feature is the filterless design with auto-clean technology and an oil collector, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Touch and gesture controls provide a modern, user-friendly interface. Backed by an 8-year motor warranty, this stylish black chimney combines performance, durability and ease of use for efficient smoke and odour removal.

Specifications Brand Faber Product Dimensions 48 x 90 x 60 cm Colour Black Number Of Speeds 3 Finish Type Curved glass Reasons to buy Strong suction power Easy auto-clean feature Reason to avoid Slightly noisy operation Needs professional installation Click Here to Buy Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its high suction power, sleek design, and easy maintenance. Some mention slight noise but overall satisfaction remains high.

Why choose this product? Perfect for Indian cooking, it blends powerful suction, auto-clean tech, and sleek gesture controls in one stylish unit.

The Faber Primus Plus Energy kitchen chimney offers powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, ideal for intense Indian cooking. Its main highlight is the auto-clean function with an alarm that alerts when cleaning is due, ensuring consistent performance. The baffle filter is effective and low-maintenance. Touch and gesture controls add ease, while the mood light enhances kitchen ambience. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty, it's built for durability and convenience.

Specifications Brand Faber Product Dimensions 48 x 60 x 60 cm Colour Black Number Of Speeds 3 Finish Type Curved glass Reasons to buy Strong 1500 m³/hr suction Auto-clean alarm feature Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design Mood light not customisable Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the strong suction, easy controls, and cleaning reminders. It’s well-rated for style and functionality in modern kitchens.

Why choose this product? It offers powerful suction, an auto-clean alarm, sleek design, and a long-lasting motor—perfect for heavy-duty Indian cooking.



The Elica Kitty FL 600 vertical chimney stands out with its filterless design and twin suction inlets, providing efficient smoke and odour removal. Its main feature is the vertical filterless technology that ensures powerful performance with minimal maintenance. Auto-clean functionality enhances convenience, while sleek black aesthetics complement modern kitchens. Backed by a remarkable 15-year motor warranty, this chimney combines long-term reliability with superior functionality for Indian cooking needs.

Specifications Brand Elica Product Dimensions 39.5 x 60 x 82.5 cm Colour Black Number Of Speeds 3 Finish Type Glass and metal Reasons to buy Twin suction inlets Long 15-year motor warranty Reason to avoid Needs more wall clearance No baffle filter option Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love its strong suction, stylish vertical design, and quiet operation. Maintenance-free use and great warranty gain special praise.

Why choose this product? It delivers strong, quiet performance, modern looks, and a 15-year motor warranty—ideal for busy Indian kitchens.

The Glen Hood Senza 60 is a stylish and efficient kitchen chimney featuring a filterless design and thermal auto-clean technology. Its main highlight is the powerful 1200 m³/hr suction that handles smoke and oil from Indian cooking with ease. Touch and gesture control offers convenience, while the curved glass finish enhances aesthetics. Low maintenance and efficient performance make it a practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications Brand Glen Product Dimensions 60 x 47 x 49 cm Colour Black Number Of Speeds 3 Finish Type Curved glass Reasons to buy Effective suction for Indian cooking Touch and gesture controls Reason to avoid Slight noise on high speed No baffle filter Click Here to Buy Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like its sleek look, strong suction, and hands-free controls. It's praised for low maintenance and easy cleaning features.

Why choose this product? It blends powerful suction, auto-clean ease, and gesture controls—perfect for stylish, fuss-free Indian kitchen ventilation.

The KAFF KEC 60A chimney delivers high suction power of 1450 m³/hr, making it perfect for heavy-duty Indian cooking. Its standout feature is the filterless auto-clean system, which reduces manual cleaning efforts. The curved glass design complements modern kitchens, while touch and motion sensor controls ensure convenience. With a lifetime motor warranty and sleek black finish, this chimney combines power, technology, and durability in one efficient appliance.

Specifications Brand KAFF Product Dimensions 60 x 48 x 48 cm Colour Black Number Of Speeds 3 Finish Type Curved glass Reasons to buy High 1450 m³/hr suction power Motion sensor touch control Reason to avoid No baffle filter option Slightly loud at max speed Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the strong suction, sleek design, and ease of cleaning. Motion controls are particularly liked for convenience.

Why choose this product? Offers top-tier suction, smart controls, and easy cleaning—ideal for busy kitchens needing reliable, modern ventilation.

What is the lifespan of a chimney? The lifespan of a kitchen chimney typically ranges from 10 to 15 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and build quality. Regular cleaning and servicing help extend its durability.

Which is the number 1 chimney company in India? Faber is widely considered the number 1 chimney company in India due to its strong suction power, advanced features, durable build, wide service network, and innovative filterless and auto-clean technologies.

Who is the market leader in chimney market? Faber is the market leader in the Indian chimney market, known for pioneering innovations, reliable performance, and strong customer trust across urban and semi-urban households. Elica and Hindware follow closely.

Top 3 features of best chimney in 2025

Best Chimney in 2025 Special Features Air Flow Capacity Noise Level Faber 90 cm Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 90 Filterless, Oil Collector, Touch & Gesture Control 1200 m³/hr ~58 dB Faber 60 cm Hood Primus Plus Energy HCSC BK 60 Auto-clean Alarm, Mood Light, Baffle Filter 1500 m³/hr ~58 dB Elica 60 cm KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO Filterless, Twin Suction Inlets, Vertical Design 1200 m³/hr ~55 dB Glen 60 cm Hood Senza 60 Filterless, Thermal Auto-clean, Touch & Gesture Control 1200 m³/hr ~58 dB KAFF 60 cm K-Series KEC 60A Filterless, Motion Sensor, Curved Glass 1450 m³/hr ~59 dB

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best chimney in 2025 Suction power: Opt for a chimney with high suction capacity (1000–1500 m³/hr) suitable for Indian cooking styles involving frying and grilling.

Type and size: Choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys depending on kitchen layout. Ensure the size matches your hob—60 cm for 2–4 burners, 90 cm for 3–5.

Filter type: Baffle filters are ideal for Indian kitchens; filterless chimneys offer easy maintenance.

Auto-clean technology: Auto-clean chimneys reduce manual effort and extend lifespan.

Controls and warranty: Touch or gesture controls enhance convenience. Look for long motor warranties (10–15 years) and robust after-sales service.

