5 new releases in chimney in 2025: Here are best options from top brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and KAFF

Bringing home the latest model of kitchen chimneys in 2025 is an exceptionally shrewd choice for any homeowner. These cutting-edge appliances are truly packed with new features that significantly enhance both efficiency and effectiveness. From advanced filterless and auto-clean technologies that drastically reduce maintenance, to silent and energy-efficient BLDC motors, the improvements are remarkable.
Modern chimneys boast increased suction power for a fresher kitchen, alongside smart controls like motion and gesture sensors for effortless operation. Many now integrate with smart home systems, offering app control and even self-diagnosis. Upgrading ensures a cleaner, quieter, and more pleasant cooking environment, making it a worthwhile investment for any contemporary home.
We have put together a list of five of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.
This Faber 90 cm curved glass chimney offers powerful 1200 m³/hr suction, ideal for large Indian kitchens. Its main feature is the filterless design with auto-clean technology and an oil collector, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Touch and gesture controls provide a modern, user-friendly interface. Backed by an 8-year motor warranty, this stylish black chimney combines performance, durability and ease of use for efficient smoke and odour removal.
Strong suction power
Easy auto-clean feature
Slightly noisy operation
Needs professional installation
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney
Buyers praise its high suction power, sleek design, and easy maintenance. Some mention slight noise but overall satisfaction remains high.
Perfect for Indian cooking, it blends powerful suction, auto-clean tech, and sleek gesture controls in one stylish unit.
The Faber Primus Plus Energy kitchen chimney offers powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, ideal for intense Indian cooking. Its main highlight is the auto-clean function with an alarm that alerts when cleaning is due, ensuring consistent performance. The baffle filter is effective and low-maintenance. Touch and gesture controls add ease, while the mood light enhances kitchen ambience. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty, it's built for durability and convenience.
Strong 1500 m³/hr suction
Auto-clean alarm feature
Slightly bulky design
Mood light not customisable
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
Buyers appreciate the strong suction, easy controls, and cleaning reminders. It’s well-rated for style and functionality in modern kitchens.
It offers powerful suction, an auto-clean alarm, sleek design, and a long-lasting motor—perfect for heavy-duty Indian cooking.
The Elica Kitty FL 600 vertical chimney stands out with its filterless design and twin suction inlets, providing efficient smoke and odour removal. Its main feature is the vertical filterless technology that ensures powerful performance with minimal maintenance. Auto-clean functionality enhances convenience, while sleek black aesthetics complement modern kitchens. Backed by a remarkable 15-year motor warranty, this chimney combines long-term reliability with superior functionality for Indian cooking needs.
Twin suction inlets
Long 15-year motor warranty
Needs more wall clearance
No baffle filter option
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
Buyers love its strong suction, stylish vertical design, and quiet operation. Maintenance-free use and great warranty gain special praise.
It delivers strong, quiet performance, modern looks, and a 15-year motor warranty—ideal for busy Indian kitchens.
The Glen Hood Senza 60 is a stylish and efficient kitchen chimney featuring a filterless design and thermal auto-clean technology. Its main highlight is the powerful 1200 m³/hr suction that handles smoke and oil from Indian cooking with ease. Touch and gesture control offers convenience, while the curved glass finish enhances aesthetics. Low maintenance and efficient performance make it a practical choice for modern homes.
Effective suction for Indian cooking
Touch and gesture controls
Slight noise on high speed
No baffle filter
Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney
Buyers like its sleek look, strong suction, and hands-free controls. It's praised for low maintenance and easy cleaning features.
It blends powerful suction, auto-clean ease, and gesture controls—perfect for stylish, fuss-free Indian kitchen ventilation.
The KAFF KEC 60A chimney delivers high suction power of 1450 m³/hr, making it perfect for heavy-duty Indian cooking. Its standout feature is the filterless auto-clean system, which reduces manual cleaning efforts. The curved glass design complements modern kitchens, while touch and motion sensor controls ensure convenience. With a lifetime motor warranty and sleek black finish, this chimney combines power, technology, and durability in one efficient appliance.
High 1450 m³/hr suction power
Motion sensor touch control
No baffle filter option
Slightly loud at max speed
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
Buyers appreciate the strong suction, sleek design, and ease of cleaning. Motion controls are particularly liked for convenience.
Offers top-tier suction, smart controls, and easy cleaning—ideal for busy kitchens needing reliable, modern ventilation.
The lifespan of a kitchen chimney typically ranges from 10 to 15 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and build quality. Regular cleaning and servicing help extend its durability.
Faber is widely considered the number 1 chimney company in India due to its strong suction power, advanced features, durable build, wide service network, and innovative filterless and auto-clean technologies.
Faber is the market leader in the Indian chimney market, known for pioneering innovations, reliable performance, and strong customer trust across urban and semi-urban households. Elica and Hindware follow closely.
|Best Chimney in 2025
|Special Features
|Air Flow Capacity
|Noise Level
|Faber 90 cm Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 90
|Filterless, Oil Collector, Touch & Gesture Control
|1200 m³/hr
|~58 dB
|Faber 60 cm Hood Primus Plus Energy HCSC BK 60
|Auto-clean Alarm, Mood Light, Baffle Filter
|1500 m³/hr
|~58 dB
|Elica 60 cm KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO
|Filterless, Twin Suction Inlets, Vertical Design
|1200 m³/hr
|~55 dB
|Glen 60 cm Hood Senza 60
|Filterless, Thermal Auto-clean, Touch & Gesture Control
|1200 m³/hr
|~58 dB
|KAFF 60 cm K-Series KEC 60A
|Filterless, Motion Sensor, Curved Glass
|1450 m³/hr
|~59 dB
Suction power: Opt for a chimney with high suction capacity (1000–1500 m³/hr) suitable for Indian cooking styles involving frying and grilling.
Type and size: Choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys depending on kitchen layout. Ensure the size matches your hob—60 cm for 2–4 burners, 90 cm for 3–5.
Filter type: Baffle filters are ideal for Indian kitchens; filterless chimneys offer easy maintenance.
Auto-clean technology: Auto-clean chimneys reduce manual effort and extend lifespan.
Controls and warranty: Touch or gesture controls enhance convenience. Look for long motor warranties (10–15 years) and robust after-sales service.
FAQs
Which is the best chimney brand in India 2025?
Faber is a top choice in 2025, offering powerful suction, filterless designs, and reliable after-sales support.
What suction power is ideal for Indian kitchens?
A suction power between 1200–1500 m³/hr is ideal to handle heavy frying and spices used in Indian cooking.
Is a filterless chimney better?
Yes, filterless chimneys offer easier maintenance, improved airflow, and are well-suited for modern modular kitchens.
How important is auto-clean technology?
Auto-clean technology is vital as it reduces manual cleaning and maintains chimney efficiency over time.
Should I choose touch or gesture control?
Gesture controls add hands-free convenience and are especially useful during cooking with oily or wet hands.