5 Smart gadgets on Amazon to keep you warm this winter

5 Smart gadgets on Amazon to keep you warm this winter2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- In case you are wondering how to keep yourself warm, here is a list of smart gadgets available on Amazon that will protect you from the cold.
The year of 2022 is about to end. As the season of festivals marks the winter season, we have got your back. In case you are wondering how to keep yourself warm, here is a list of smart gadgets available on Amazon that will protect you from the cold:
The year of 2022 is about to end. As the season of festivals marks the winter season, we have got your back. In case you are wondering how to keep yourself warm, here is a list of smart gadgets available on Amazon that will protect you from the cold:
The Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L smart storage water heater (geyser) with Alexa enabled control is available on Amazon at a price of ₹12,499 instead of ₹17,000. Interestingly, customers can avail 7.5 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI. This water heater is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with a digital temperature display which can be controlled remotely from anywhere through Crompton mobile app which has features like smart scheduler, energy consumption tracker, pre-set timer and customized bath modes. The device supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.
The Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L smart storage water heater (geyser) with Alexa enabled control is available on Amazon at a price of ₹12,499 instead of ₹17,000. Interestingly, customers can avail 7.5 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI. This water heater is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with a digital temperature display which can be controlled remotely from anywhere through Crompton mobile app which has features like smart scheduler, energy consumption tracker, pre-set timer and customized bath modes. The device supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.
The Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat is an electric rechargeable warm winter heated fleece cap which is available at a discounted price of ₹15,198. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on Federal Bank Cards on this deal. According to the manufacturer, this battery cap is powered with a UL/CE certified 7.4V 2200mah rechargeable lithium battery that packs. The cap is claimed to get fully charged in around four hours and provides a battery backup for up to 8 hours, claims the company.
The Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat is an electric rechargeable warm winter heated fleece cap which is available at a discounted price of ₹15,198. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on Federal Bank Cards on this deal. According to the manufacturer, this battery cap is powered with a UL/CE certified 7.4V 2200mah rechargeable lithium battery that packs. The cap is claimed to get fully charged in around four hours and provides a battery backup for up to 8 hours, claims the company.
The JAWL heating scarf is an electric heated neck warmer which is listed at a price of ₹1,571 on Amazon. Customers can avail a 7.5 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction. According to the manufacturer, this scarf temperature adjustment can be done between 25℃‑45℃. The scarf comes with intelligent temperature control technology and automatic power protection equipment. It is claimed to relieve neck,shoulder,and knee pain.
The JAWL heating scarf is an electric heated neck warmer which is listed at a price of ₹1,571 on Amazon. Customers can avail a 7.5 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction. According to the manufacturer, this scarf temperature adjustment can be done between 25℃‑45℃. The scarf comes with intelligent temperature control technology and automatic power protection equipment. It is claimed to relieve neck,shoulder,and knee pain.
The Milton Futron electric lunch box is listed at a price of ₹1,307 on Amazon. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions. As per the manufacturer, this electric heated lunch box can be simply plugged into a wall outlet or car adapter, and can heat food to a comfortable eating temperature typically in 30 minutes.
The Milton Futron electric lunch box is listed at a price of ₹1,307 on Amazon. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions. As per the manufacturer, this electric heated lunch box can be simply plugged into a wall outlet or car adapter, and can heat food to a comfortable eating temperature typically in 30 minutes.
The Havells Immersion HB15 1500 Watt is a water heating electric rod which comes at a price of ₹749. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transaction. It is claimed to have a touch protection cover and comes with a heating indicator.
The Havells Immersion HB15 1500 Watt is a water heating electric rod which comes at a price of ₹749. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transaction. It is claimed to have a touch protection cover and comes with a heating indicator.