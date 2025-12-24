5 smartwatches that I am adding to my New Year gifting list

The start of a new year feels like the right moment to give something that genuinely adds value, which is why I always consider smartwatches for my gifting list. Beyond telling time, they help the people I care about stay mindful of their health, manage daily routines better and stay connected through the day. Features like heart-rate tracking, fitness nudges and timely alerts make them feel less like gadgets and more like everyday companions.

From partners and parents to siblings and close friends, I see smartwatches as gifts that keep giving long after the celebrations end. That’s why I’ve shortlisted smartwatches that combine stylish design, reliable performance and practical features, making it easier to choose something meaningful for the people.

1. Apple Watch SE 3

Receiving an Apple product can easily make your day and the Apple Watch SE 3 is a good choice to gift to your loved ones on this New Year. It comes with advanced fitness tracking with HR monitoring and crash detection. The Retina display offers crisp notifications and app access via watchOS, while GPS enables precise outdoor workouts without your iPhone. With 18-hour battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and a family setup for kids, it tracks sleep, cycles, and activity rings seamlessly. Sleek aluminium design in multiple colours suits everyone from runners to daily commuters.

Specifications Battery Up to 18 hours Display Retina LTPO OLED Sensors Heart Rate, GPS, Altimeter OS watchOS 10+ Durability 50m Water Resistant

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7 is also a great choice to gift someone if the Android ecosystem is preferred. It features all the latest health monitoring systems with all the necessary sensors to track more than just heart rate. The 1.5" Super AMOLED display delivers vivid Wear OS apps, while dual-band GPS ensures accurate runs and hikes. Up to 40-hour battery with fast charging supports ECG, blood pressure, and body composition analysis. IP68 rating and titanium bezel offer premium durability, with seamless Samsung phone pairing for advanced gesture controls and personalised coaching.

Specifications Battery Up to 40 hours Display 1.5" Super AMOLED Sensors ECG, BP, BioActive GPS Dual-Band Durability IP68, 5 ATM

3. Fitbit Versa 4

All-day health monitoring with 6+ days of battery life makes the Fitbit Versa 4 a thoughtful New Year gift for wellness beginners. The 1.58" AMOLED colour touchscreen displays Google apps, Alexa voice control, and 40+ exercise modes with built-in GPS. It tracks heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, and stress via an EDA sensor, plus a Daily Readiness Score for smart recovery. Slim design with interchangeable bands suits any style, offering sleep analysis and 50m water resistance for swimmers.

Specifications Battery 6+ days Display 1.58" AMOLED GPS Built-in Sensors HR, SpO2, EDA, Temp Compatibility Android/iOS

4. GARMIN Venu Sq 2

Music storage and animated workouts highlight the Garmin Venu Sq 2 as a versatile New Year gift for active lifestyles. The 1.41" AMOLED display shows Health Snapshot, women's health tracking, and Jet Lag Adviser alongside GPS multisport modes. Up to 11 days battery supports continuous SpO2, respiration, and Body Battery energy monitoring. Square design with silicone band offers style, while incident detection and smartphone notifications enhance safety and connectivity.

Specifications Battery Up to 11 days Display 1.41" AMOLED GPS Multi-GNSS Storage Music + 650 songs Health Body Battery, HRV Status

5. Amazfit Stratos 3

BioTracker 3.0 PPG sensor with 14-day battery life establishes the Amazfit Stratos 3 as a durable New Year gift for multisport athletes. The 1.34" AMOLED display features offline maps, a barometric altimeter, and 80+ sports modes, including triathlon tracking. Dual-band GPS ensures precision, while PAI health assessment and VO2 Max analysis provide actionable insights. Military-grade durability, 5 ATM rating, and Alexa integration complete the adventure-ready package.

Specifications Battery Up to 14 days Display 1.34" AMOLED GPS Dual-Band + Offline Maps Sensors BioTracker 3.0, Altimeter Sports 80+ Modes

Factors to consider when choosing a smartwatch Health and fitness tracking : Heart rate, step count, sleep and exercise monitoring add real daily value.

: Heart rate, step count, sleep and exercise monitoring add real daily value. Design and comfort : Elegant looks and comfortable straps make them suitable for everyday wear.

: Elegant looks and comfortable straps make them suitable for everyday wear. Battery life : Longer battery life ensures fewer charges and more uninterrupted use.

: Longer battery life ensures fewer charges and more uninterrupted use. App and ecosystem support : Good compatibility with phones makes syncing and notifications simpler.

: Good compatibility with phones makes syncing and notifications simpler. User friendliness: Easy navigation and intuitive controls improve the overall experience. Why is a smartwatch a good New Year's gift? A smartwatch is a gadget that can be used daily by the recipient, so it's not going to be placed in a bin of unused gadgets collecting dust. And most smartwatches boasts high end health tracking features, which can inspire positive habits throughout the year.

Should I focus more on features or design? Both matter, but consider the recipient’s lifestyle first. Someone who exercises will value tracking and sensors, while a fashion-oriented person may appreciate style and display quality.

Do smartwatches work across different phones? Except for Apple Watches, which only work with Apple devices, every other smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Top 3 features of smartwatches

Smartwatch Battery Life Display Key Health Feature Apple Watch SE 3 18 hours Retina OLED Crash Detection Galaxy Watch 7 40 hours 1.5" Super AMOLED Sleep Apnea AI Fitbit Versa 4 6+ days 1.58" AMOLED Daily Readiness GARMIN Venu Sq 2 11 days 1.41" AMOLED Body Battery Amazfit Stratos 3 14 days 1.34" AMOLED PAI Assessment

