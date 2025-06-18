5 star window ACs built for efficient cooling, quiet performance, and long-term power savings: Top 8 picks

The 5 star window ACs are a sought after cooling appliance online. The ease of maintenance, cost effective and simple features makes it an apt choice for modern homes during the summer season. The best window ACs often come loaded with the latest tech and features that makes it convenient for the buyers to use it. These ACs usually come with features like inverter compressors, copper condensers, and filters to ensure better air quality. Many models now offer advanced features such as auto restart, turbo mode, clean air filters, and low-noise operation.
Brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star and Hitachi are some of the renowned names you can trust when considering buying a window AC. In this article, we have covered some of the 5 star window ACs that not only cools faster but is also easy on the pocket, thanks to its energy efficiency translating to lower electricity bills.
This Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is an apt product for the peak summer, thanks to the high ambient cooling. The BLDC rotary compressor ensures energy savings without compromising on comfort. It comes with a dust filter and self-diagnosis feature and offers reliable operation with minimal maintenance. It’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking a high-performance, 5 star window AC that’s both efficient and durable under extreme weather conditions.
Energy-efficient performance
Stable cooling at high temperatures
Basic looks
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 185V ADA, White)
Strong cooling, durable build, and perfect for hot climates; many appreciate the power savings and solid performance.
Choose this 5 star window AC for consistent cooling, reduced energy bills, and trusted Voltas performance.
Enjoy fast and efficient cooling with this 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC that packs useful features into a sleek design. It comes equipped with blue fins for extra protection, an anti-bacterial filter for healthier air, and 100% copper tubes to ensure long-lasting performance. The 2-way swing offers better air circulation, while the self-diagnosis feature keeps things hassle-free. A great option for smart, quiet, and energy-efficient cooling all summer long.
Quiet and efficient cooling
Advanced filtration system
Slightly heavy unit
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2023 Model, GLW18I5FWCEV, White)
Buyers love the quiet operation, fast cooling, and build quality. Great for medium-sized rooms.
Opt for this model if you want clean, quiet, and energy-efficient cooling in a modern-looking window inverter AC.
Blue Star window AC offers powerful and versatile cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible inverter window AC. Designed to handle varying cooling needs, it adjusts its capacity intelligently. With a turbo cooling mode, multiple fan speeds, and hydrophilic blue fins for longevity, it delivers strong airflow and fast comfort. This 5 star rating air conditioner ensures low energy use and dependable performance, making it ideal for long-term use in Indian homes.
Convertible cooling options
Fast cooling performance
Slightly high noise on turbo mode
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIE518L, White)
Buyers say it cools quickly, is power-efficient, and perfect for mid-sized rooms. Good design and practical features.
Pick this for versatile cooling needs and efficient performance with multiple modes and fast comfort.
Beating the heat just got easier with this 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC that doesn't flinch, even at 52°C. It throws cool air like a champ, cleans it with a high-density dust filter, and keeps things breezy with 2-way airflow. Turbo mode kicks in when the sun’s being extra. Add a tough copper coil and low-noise vibes, and you’ve got yourself a summer sidekick that’s built to chill and last.
Strong cooling at extreme temperatures
Blue-coated copper coil for durability
No Wi-Fi or app connectivity
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, ESTRA Fxi,CIW19SC5R35F0,White)
Excellent cooling even in peak summer, appreciated for build quality and durable compressor performance.
Go for this if you need efficient cooling even at 52°C with long-lasting components and low maintenance.
Keep your space cool and stylish with this 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC that’s made for comfort and efficiency. It includes a durable copper condenser, blue fin coating for extra strength, and an anti-dust filter to maintain freshness. Turbo mode offers a quick cool-down, while the anti-freeze thermostat ensures safe operation. With smart diagnostics and eco-friendly refrigerant, it’s a smart, easy choice for your cooling needs.
Excellent build with copper coils
Smart diagnosis system
No smart connectivity
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White)
Praised for strong cooling, power efficiency, and quick service from Godrej’s team.
Choose this for reliable, eco-friendly cooling with durable copper coils and convenient safety features.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC brings together comfort, performance, and clean air in a neat package. With a copper condenser and PM 0.1 filter, it ensures long-lasting cooling and healthier air indoors. Eco and Powerful Modes allow smart energy use while the stabilizer-free operation adds convenience. It’s one of the best window ACs for those who value efficiency, cleaner air, and quiet performance.
PM 0.1 filter for clean, dust-free air
Eco and Powerful modes for efficient cooling
Slightly bulky compared to other models
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode, CW-XN185AG, White)
Buyers appreciate the clean air filter, stable cooling, and quiet operation that works well in hot climates.
Go for this AC for efficient cooling, healthier air, and strong build quality with inverter tech and energy savings.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC ensures uninterrupted 100% cooling even at 43°C. It includes a filter light reminder, eco-friendly refrigerant, and a high-efficiency compressor, promoting enhanced comfort and safety. With a comprehensive warranty on both the product and compressor, this unit is engineered for outstanding durability, quiet performance, and intuitive controls. It is an ideal selection for buyers looking for a powerful and intelligent window inverter AC.
Cools efficiently even at 43°C
Silent fan and operation
No convertible modes
HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, SHIZUKA- RAW518HGEOZ1, White)
Highly rated for its strong cooling, quality construction, and quietness; value for premium pricing.
Pick this window AC for premium cooling, silent performance, and long-term reliability from Hitachi.
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC comes packed with modern features like Wi-Fi connectivity, 4-in-1 convertible cooling, and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. Its dual inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance. Built with Ocean Black Protection and an HD filter, it’s one of the best window AC options offering smart diagnostics, low noise levels, and stabilizer-free operation—ideal for connected, tech-savvy homes.
Smart connectivity with app and voice control
Convertible modes for flexible cooling
Higher upfront cost
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WWZA, White)
Impressive features, quiet operation, and great energy savings; loved by tech-oriented users.
Select this smart window AC for voice-enabled control, custom cooling, and superior inverter efficiency.
An inverter window AC automatically adjusts its cooling based on room temperature. It avoids frequent on-off cycles, which saves energy and ensures consistent comfort. These models are quieter, more durable, and efficient, making them perfect for both energy-conscious buyers and long-term use.
Yes, copper coils are better for heat transfer, making the AC more efficient. They’re also easier to maintain and last longer due to corrosion resistance. While aluminium coils may reduce the initial cost, copper options give you better performance and long-term reliability.
A 5 star rating shows excellent energy efficiency based on standard test conditions. When used smartly, such as keeping doors and windows shut, it can help reduce electricity bills. However, savings also depend on usage patterns, room insulation, and maintenance. It is a reliable choice for energy efficient cooling.
|Best 1.5 ton window AC
|Noise Level
|Compressor
|Special Features
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|54 dB
|Inverter Rotary (BLDC)
|High Ambient Cooling even at 50 degree Celsius
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|52 dB
|Inverter
|Remote Controlled Operation, 2-way swing, LED Display
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|53 dB
|Energy Efficient Rotary
Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|56 dB
|Inverter
|Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Air Purification Filter
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC
|54 dB
|Inverter
|Hydrophilic blue fin evaporator, Dust filter
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|53 dB
|Inverter
|Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode
|HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC
|50 dB
|Inverter
|Filter Light Reminder, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC
|44 dB
|Dual Inverter
|4-Way Swing, Ocean Black Protection, Wi-Fi, 4-in-1 Convertible
FAQs
Can I use a stabiliser with a 5-star window AC?
Many models offer stabiliser-free operation, but it depends on voltage range.
Is installation for window ACs easy?
Yes, they’re easier to install compared to split ACs.
How often should I clean my window AC filter?
Every 15 to 20 days for optimal airflow and cooling.
Does a 5-star rating mean the AC is quieter?
Not necessarily. Check the noise level in decibels (dB).