Bhai Dooj is a moment to rejoice in the unique connection shared by siblings. During this festive period, Flipkart is providing substantial discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, and various other gadgets.

Additionally, there are extra offers from banks and exchange deals. The noteworthy advantage is that you will not have to pay the full retail price, all thanks to the generous discounts offered during this festive season.

On this Bhai Dooj, we have selected five tech-savvy gifts guaranteed to bring happiness to your sibling's face. Let us delve into these gadgets that serve as excellent Bhai Dooj presents.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is up for grabs at ₹1,59,900. Customers can avail ₹4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. The Apple 15 Pro Max boasts a spacious 256 GB ROM and a stunning 17.02 cm (6.7-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its impressive camera setup includes a 48MP + 12MP + 12MP rear trio and a 12MP front camera. Powered by the A17 Pro Chip and a 6-core processor, it ensures seamless performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently retailing at ₹1,09,999 on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹1500. It boasts 8 GB RAM and a generous 512 GB ROM, complemented by a vibrant 17.02 cm (6.7-inch) display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP + 12MP rear duo and a 10MP front camera. With a 3700 mAh battery and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it delivers a compelling combination of storage, display, and performance.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G

This smartphone from Vivo comes at a price of ₹24,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹1500. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G impresses with 8 GB RAM and a capacious 256 GB ROM, featuring a vivid 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) Full HD+ display. Its camera setup includes a 64MP + 2MP rear duo and a 16MP front camera. With a 4600 mAh battery and powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor, it delivers a compelling blend of performance and imaging capabilities.

Nokia G42

This smartphone from Nokia is currently available at a price tag of ₹18,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹1500. The Nokia G42 features 8 GB RAM and a spacious 256 GB ROM, coupled with a sizable 16.66 cm (6.56-inch) display. Its standout feature is the impressive 50MP rear camera, complemented by a robust 5000 mAh battery for extended usage.

TECNO Pova 5 Pro

The TECNO Pova 5 Pro is up for grabs at ₹19,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to ₹1500. It is equipped with 8 GB RAM and a practical 128 GB ROM, featuring a spacious 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) display. Its standout feature includes a powerful 50MP rear camera, accompanied by a substantial 5000 mAh battery for enduring usage.

