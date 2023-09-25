In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, True Wireless earbuds stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries, Active Noise cancellation and stylish designs.

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated TWS earbuds on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹2,000. If you are on the hunt for a new pair of TWS earbuds, look no further than our list.

OPPO Enco Buds

The OPPO Enco Buds in Ear are currently priced on Amazon at ₹1,770. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with an intelligent call noise cancellation. Moreover, it also offers 80ms low-latency gaming mode and runs on Bluetooth 5.2 version.

Truke Buds Vibe ANC

This Bluetooth Truly Wireless in earbuds with Quad mic ENC are up for grab at ₹1,499. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 48 hours of playtime on a single charge, 4-ms low latency and runs on Bluetooth version 5.3.

Noise Buds VS104 Pro

The Noise Buds VS104 Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently priced at ₹1,599. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with a quad mic along with ENC. Moreover, it also offers a 14.2mm driver and runs on the Bluetooth 5.3 version.

boAt Airdopes 458

The boAt Airdopes 458 are currently priced at ₹1,599. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with spatial bionic sound by THX, ENX technology and beast audio mode. Moreover, it also offers active touch controls.

Boult Audio Omega

The Boult Audio Omega is up for grabs at ₹1,499. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with active noise cancellation, special gaming mode and equalizer modes.

