5 Top-rated TWS earbuds under 2,000 this September 2023

In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, True Wireless earbuds stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries, Active Noise cancellation and stylish designs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated TWS earbuds on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹2,000. If you are on the hunt for a new pair of TWS earbuds, look no further than our list.

OPPO Enco Buds The OPPO Enco Buds in Ear are currently priced on Amazon at ₹1,770. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with an intelligent call noise cancellation. Moreover, it also offers 80ms low-latency gaming mode and runs on Bluetooth 5.2 version. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Truke Buds Vibe ANC This Bluetooth Truly Wireless in earbuds with Quad mic ENC are up for grab at ₹1,499. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 48 hours of playtime on a single charge, 4-ms low latency and runs on Bluetooth version 5.3.

Noise Buds VS104 Pro The Noise Buds VS104 Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently priced at ₹1,599. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with a quad mic along with ENC. Moreover, it also offers a 14.2mm driver and runs on the Bluetooth 5.3 version.

boAt Airdopes 458 The boAt Airdopes 458 are currently priced at ₹1,599. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with spatial bionic sound by THX, ENX technology and beast audio mode. Moreover, it also offers active touch controls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boult Audio Omega The Boult Audio Omega is up for grabs at ₹1,499. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase of ₹2,000. The device features up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes equipped with active noise cancellation, special gaming mode and equalizer modes.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!