5 touchscreen laptops for 2-in-1 enthusiasts; Starting at ₹68000

A touchscreen laptop is highly useful for someone who can see the utility of it. I have seen my creator and designer friends who work fluently on a touchscreen laptop. Why is that? For starters, you can draw and conceptualize more freely than using a mouse. Additionally, you also have the convenience of a tablet built in to your laptop. So if you are looking for a touchscreen laptop, the following 5 models should be the ones to consider.

Our Picks Product Rating Price HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14"/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details ₹67,990 Check Details Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/WUXGA IPS/14 (35.5cm)/Touchscreen 2-in-1/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.6kg), 83KX0059IN Laptop View Details ₹70,990 Check Details ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14", Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details ₹1.05L Check Details Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78cm(13.3") Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MSOffice/BacklitKB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QFG-LA1IN View Details ₹84,990 Check Details Microsoft New Surface Pro (11Th Edition) - Windows 11 Home Copilot + Pc - 13" LCD Pixelsense Touchscreen - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core,Wi-Fi) - 16Gb Ram - 256Gb Ssd - Platinum - ZHX-00014 View Details ₹1.05L Check Details

The HP Pavilion x360 brings together versatility and solid performance in a compact 14-inch touchscreen build. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and casual creators who want smooth multitasking without carrying extra weight. The backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and 5MP camera make it practical for daily productivity, while Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver dependable visuals for streaming and light creative work.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Display 14-inch Full HD Touchscreen Memory & Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Extras 5MP camera, Fingerprint reader, Backlit keyboard

Lenovo’s Ideapad 5 2-in-1 balances power and flexibility with its H-series processor and touchscreen design. It’s made for professionals, content creators, and students who switch between typing and stylus work. The WUXGA IPS panel delivers crisp visuals, and the sturdy hinge adds durability. Its inclusion of Office 2024 and Game Pass makes it a well-rounded machine for both productivity and light entertainment.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS Touchscreen Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 1.6 kg Extras Office Home 2024, 3-month Game Pass

The ASUS Zenbook 14 stands out for its 3K OLED touchscreen and lightweight metal build. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Arc graphics, it’s built for professionals and creators seeking premium visuals and strong AI-assisted performance. The 1 TB SSD ensures ample storage, and the 1.28 kg weight makes it travel-friendly. It’s the ideal pick for those who want a mix of luxury design and long-term reliability.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 Display 14-inch 3K OLED Touchscreen Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Graphics Intel Arc iGPU Weight 1.28 kg

The Galaxy Book3 360 brings premium portability and a stunning Super AMOLED display to the 2-in-1 category. Its 13.3-inch panel and slim 1.16kg design make it perfect for creators, executives, and frequent travellers. Intel’s Evo certification ensures top-tier performance and battery efficiency. The touchscreen flexibility and sleek graphite finish elevate its appeal for anyone who values design as much as function.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 (13th Gen, Evo Certified) Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Weight 1.16 kg Extras Fingerprint sensor, Backlit keyboard

The new Surface Pro marks Microsoft’s big leap into AI-powered computing with the Snapdragon X Plus chip and Copilot+ integration. Its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen feels premium, making it ideal for digital artists, executives, and on-the-go professionals. Lightweight, fanless, and efficient, it’s a productivity-focused hybrid built for the next wave of Windows experiences. The portability and sleek design justify its price tag.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10-core) Display 13-inch LCD PixelSense Touchscreen Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home (Copilot+ PC) Weight 0.9–1.0 kg

Do I really need 16GB RAM for productivity tasks? If you multitask across heavy applications like Chrome, Excel, and editing tools, yes. 16GB RAM ensures consistent performance and smooth app switching without system slowdowns.

Is an OLED display worth paying extra for? Yes, if you spend long hours staring at your screen. OLED delivers sharper visuals, true blacks, and better contrast—ideal for design, streaming, or creative work.

Should I choose a 2-in-1 laptop or a standard clamshell? Pick a 2-in-1 if you prefer flexibility—touch input, tablet use, or sketching. For traditional typing and longer battery life, a standard clamshell is better.

How much storage is ideal for professionals? At least 512GB SSD is the sweet spot. It’s fast, reliable, and enough for documents, photos, and essential apps without constantly depending on cloud storage.