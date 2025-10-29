5 touchscreen laptops for 2-in-1 enthusiasts; Starting at ₹68000

Are you looking for a new laptop but want a touchscreen model? Here are the top options that you should consider, starting at 68,000.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published29 Oct 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Touchscreen laptops are great for productivity and multitasking.
Touchscreen laptops are great for productivity and multitasking.

A touchscreen laptop is highly useful for someone who can see the utility of it. I have seen my creator and designer friends who work fluently on a touchscreen laptop. Why is that? For starters, you can draw and conceptualize more freely than using a mouse. Additionally, you also have the convenience of a tablet built in to your laptop. So if you are looking for a touchscreen laptop, the following 5 models should be the ones to consider.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14"/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB LaptopView Details...

₹67,990

...
Check Details

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/WUXGA IPS/14 (35.5cm)/Touchscreen 2-in-1/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.6kg), 83KX0059IN LaptopView Details...

₹70,990

...
Check Details

ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14", Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* LaptopView Details...

₹1.05L

...
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78cm(13.3") Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MSOffice/BacklitKB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QFG-LA1INView Details...

₹84,990

...
Check Details

Microsoft New Surface Pro (11Th Edition) - Windows 11 Home Copilot + Pc - 13" LCD Pixelsense Touchscreen - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core,Wi-Fi) - 16Gb Ram - 256Gb Ssd - Platinum - ZHX-00014View Details...

₹1.05L

...
Check Details

The HP Pavilion x360 brings together versatility and solid performance in a compact 14-inch touchscreen build. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and casual creators who want smooth multitasking without carrying extra weight. The backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and 5MP camera make it practical for daily productivity, while Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver dependable visuals for streaming and light creative work.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)
Display
14-inch Full HD Touchscreen
Memory & Storage
16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe
Extras
5MP camera, Fingerprint reader, Backlit keyboard

Lenovo’s Ideapad 5 2-in-1 balances power and flexibility with its H-series processor and touchscreen design. It’s made for professionals, content creators, and students who switch between typing and stylus work. The WUXGA IPS panel delivers crisp visuals, and the sturdy hinge adds durability. Its inclusion of Office 2024 and Game Pass makes it a well-rounded machine for both productivity and light entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen)
Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS Touchscreen
Memory & Storage
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Weight
1.6 kg
Extras
Office Home 2024, 3-month Game Pass

The ASUS Zenbook 14 stands out for its 3K OLED touchscreen and lightweight metal build. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Arc graphics, it’s built for professionals and creators seeking premium visuals and strong AI-assisted performance. The 1 TB SSD ensures ample storage, and the 1.28 kg weight makes it travel-friendly. It’s the ideal pick for those who want a mix of luxury design and long-term reliability.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2
Display
14-inch 3K OLED Touchscreen
Memory & Storage
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Graphics
Intel Arc iGPU
Weight
1.28 kg

The Galaxy Book3 360 brings premium portability and a stunning Super AMOLED display to the 2-in-1 category. Its 13.3-inch panel and slim 1.16kg design make it perfect for creators, executives, and frequent travellers. Intel’s Evo certification ensures top-tier performance and battery efficiency. The touchscreen flexibility and sleek graphite finish elevate its appeal for anyone who values design as much as function.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7 (13th Gen, Evo Certified)
Display
13.3-inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen
Memory & Storage
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Weight
1.16 kg
Extras
Fingerprint sensor, Backlit keyboard

The new Surface Pro marks Microsoft’s big leap into AI-powered computing with the Snapdragon X Plus chip and Copilot+ integration. Its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen feels premium, making it ideal for digital artists, executives, and on-the-go professionals. Lightweight, fanless, and efficient, it’s a productivity-focused hybrid built for the next wave of Windows experiences. The portability and sleek design justify its price tag.

Specifications

Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10-core)
Display
13-inch LCD PixelSense Touchscreen
Memory & Storage
16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Operating System
Windows 11 Home (Copilot+ PC)
Weight
0.9–1.0 kg

Do I really need 16GB RAM for productivity tasks?

If you multitask across heavy applications like Chrome, Excel, and editing tools, yes. 16GB RAM ensures consistent performance and smooth app switching without system slowdowns.

Is an OLED display worth paying extra for?

Yes, if you spend long hours staring at your screen. OLED delivers sharper visuals, true blacks, and better contrast—ideal for design, streaming, or creative work.

Should I choose a 2-in-1 laptop or a standard clamshell?

Pick a 2-in-1 if you prefer flexibility—touch input, tablet use, or sketching. For traditional typing and longer battery life, a standard clamshell is better.

How much storage is ideal for professionals?

At least 512GB SSD is the sweet spot. It’s fast, reliable, and enough for documents, photos, and essential apps without constantly depending on cloud storage.

Disclaimer: At HT Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. HT Tech has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgets5 touchscreen laptops for 2-in-1 enthusiasts; Starting at ₹68000
More
FAQs
Slightly, yes. Touch panels consume more power, but modern models manage it efficiently. Expect a 30–45 minute difference in real-world battery life.
Yes, they’re designed for AI-assisted workloads like text generation, image enhancement, and productivity automation, delivering improved efficiency without needing separate GPUs.
They’re durable, but extended static display use can cause minor burn-in over years. For mixed-use scenarios, OLED panels hold up very well.
With proper care, 5–7 years is typical. SSDs, high-end processors, and build quality extend usability long past the standard warranty period.
Absolutely. They’re compact, light, and adaptable for presentations or creative work. Just invest in a solid hinge and stylus support for long-term reliability.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.