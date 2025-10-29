5 touchscreen laptops for 2-in-1 enthusiasts; Starting at ₹68000

A touchscreen laptop is highly useful for someone who can see the utility of it. I have seen my creator and designer friends who work fluently on a touchscreen laptop. Why is that? For starters, you can draw and conceptualize more freely than using a mouse. Additionally, you also have the convenience of a tablet built in to your laptop. So if you are looking for a touchscreen laptop, the following 5 models should be the ones to consider.
The HP Pavilion x360 brings together versatility and solid performance in a compact 14-inch touchscreen build. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and casual creators who want smooth multitasking without carrying extra weight. The backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and 5MP camera make it practical for daily productivity, while Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver dependable visuals for streaming and light creative work.
Lenovo’s Ideapad 5 2-in-1 balances power and flexibility with its H-series processor and touchscreen design. It’s made for professionals, content creators, and students who switch between typing and stylus work. The WUXGA IPS panel delivers crisp visuals, and the sturdy hinge adds durability. Its inclusion of Office 2024 and Game Pass makes it a well-rounded machine for both productivity and light entertainment.
The ASUS Zenbook 14 stands out for its 3K OLED touchscreen and lightweight metal build. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Arc graphics, it’s built for professionals and creators seeking premium visuals and strong AI-assisted performance. The 1 TB SSD ensures ample storage, and the 1.28 kg weight makes it travel-friendly. It’s the ideal pick for those who want a mix of luxury design and long-term reliability.
The Galaxy Book3 360 brings premium portability and a stunning Super AMOLED display to the 2-in-1 category. Its 13.3-inch panel and slim 1.16kg design make it perfect for creators, executives, and frequent travellers. Intel’s Evo certification ensures top-tier performance and battery efficiency. The touchscreen flexibility and sleek graphite finish elevate its appeal for anyone who values design as much as function.
The new Surface Pro marks Microsoft’s big leap into AI-powered computing with the Snapdragon X Plus chip and Copilot+ integration. Its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen feels premium, making it ideal for digital artists, executives, and on-the-go professionals. Lightweight, fanless, and efficient, it’s a productivity-focused hybrid built for the next wave of Windows experiences. The portability and sleek design justify its price tag.
If you multitask across heavy applications like Chrome, Excel, and editing tools, yes. 16GB RAM ensures consistent performance and smooth app switching without system slowdowns.
Yes, if you spend long hours staring at your screen. OLED delivers sharper visuals, true blacks, and better contrast—ideal for design, streaming, or creative work.
Pick a 2-in-1 if you prefer flexibility—touch input, tablet use, or sketching. For traditional typing and longer battery life, a standard clamshell is better.
At least 512GB SSD is the sweet spot. It’s fast, reliable, and enough for documents, photos, and essential apps without constantly depending on cloud storage.
FAQs
Do touchscreen laptops drain battery faster?
Slightly, yes. Touch panels consume more power, but modern models manage it efficiently. Expect a 30–45 minute difference in real-world battery life.
Can Intel Core Ultra processors handle AI tasks efficiently?
Yes, they’re designed for AI-assisted workloads like text generation, image enhancement, and productivity automation, delivering improved efficiency without needing separate GPUs.
How reliable are OLED screens for long-term use?
They’re durable, but extended static display use can cause minor burn-in over years. For mixed-use scenarios, OLED panels hold up very well.
What’s the average lifespan of premium ultrabooks?
With proper care, 5–7 years is typical. SSDs, high-end processors, and build quality extend usability long past the standard warranty period.
Are 2-in-1 laptops good for office and travel?
Absolutely. They’re compact, light, and adaptable for presentations or creative work. Just invest in a solid hinge and stylus support for long-term reliability.