50-inch smart TV brings larger than life experience: Check out top 8 picks

In home entertainment, the allure of a 50-inch smart TV lies in its ability to transform your living space into a cinematic hub, offering a larger-than-life visual experience. The immersive display and smart functionalities make these TVs a popular choice for those seeking to elevate their viewing pleasure. In this article, we explore the top 8 picks for 50-inch smart TVs, each bringing its unique blend of features and cutting-edge technology.

The 50-inch size strikes a perfect balance, providing a substantial screen presence without overwhelming smaller rooms. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or someone who appreciates seamless streaming, these TVs promise to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience. From razor-sharp image quality to intelligent smart features, the selected models cater to a diverse range of preferences.

These smart TVs boast high-definition resolutions, ensuring crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The expansive screens create a theatre-like atmosphere, making movie nights and gaming sessions truly captivating. Beyond the visual feast, the smart capabilities of these TVs open up a world of content. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar are seamlessly integrated, providing a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content at your fingertips.

Connectivity is a key focus, with multiple HDMI and USB ports allowing you to effortlessly link gaming consoles, sound systems, and other devices. Some models come equipped with voice control features, adding a layer of convenience to your interaction with the TV. Additionally, sleek designs and thin bezels contribute to the modern aesthetics of these TVs, enhancing the overall ambiance of your living space.

Whether you're upgrading your home entertainment system or stepping into the realm of smart TVs for the first time, this curated list of 50-inch smart TVs ensures that you find the perfect balance of size, functionality, and performance for an immersive and larger-than-life viewing experience. Join us as we unravel the top 8 picks that promise to redefine your home entertainment landscape.

1. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A6H

The Hisense 50A6H, a splendid 50-inch smart TV, boasts a bezel-less design that enhances the viewing experience. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers sharp images and smooth motion. The Google TV integration offers a user-friendly interface, and the Google Assistant facilitates convenient voice control. Equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital, the 24 Watts sound output ensures immersive audio. The TV supports various streaming services and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless connectivity. The 10-bit panel, auto low latency mode, and MEMC contribute to a captivating display. Hisense provides a reassuring 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Hisense 50A6H:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Auto Low Latency Mode

Additional Features: Bezel-less Floating Display Design, 10-bit Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, MEMC

Warranty: 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive visual experience Remote control design could be more intuitive Powerful audio with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Slightly higher price point in the 50-inch category

2. SANSUI 127cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV Dolby Audio Zen Panel JSW50GSUHD

The SANSUI JSW50GSUHD, a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV, stands out with its bezel-less design and impressive HDR10 display. The A+ Zen panel ensures uniform light dispersal for enhanced visual content. With DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Plus, the 20W audio output complements the stunning visuals. This TV offers versatile connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The Google TV interface, voice search, and built-in Chromecast add to the smart features. SANSUI provides a comprehensive 2-year warranty, including an additional year for the panel.

Specifications of SANSUI JSW50GSUHD:

Screen Size: 127 Centimetres (50 Inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Sound: 20W Audio Output, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Plus

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Search Smart Remote

Additional Features: Bezel-less Design, HDR10, Dynamic Contrast

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Coverage, Additional 1 Year Panel Warranty

Pros Cons Striking bezel-less design with HDR10 display Limited app store compared to some competitors Impressive audio with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Plus Remote control could have more features

3. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN

The MI L50M8-5XIN, a 50-inch X Pro series smart TV, offers an extraordinary 4K Dolby Vision IQ viewing experience. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle, it ensures vibrant visuals from any perspective. The Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, and 40 Watts sound output create an immersive audio environment. Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and far-field mic with Hey Google support make it a feature-rich smart TV. Connectivity is seamless with dual-band Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. MI provides a generous 1-year warranty on the product and 2 years on the panel.

Specifications of MI L50M8-5XIN:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 40 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Built-In WiFi, Hands-Free Voice Control

Additional Features: 4K Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Wide Color Gamut, Reality Flow MEMC

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty on Product, 2 Years Warranty on Panel

Pros Cons Exceptional Dolby Vision IQ display for stunning visuals Limited app store compared to some competitors Powerful audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X

4. TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50P635

The TCL 50P635, a 50-inch bezel-less smart TV, offers a captivating 4K Google TV experience. With HDR 10 support, AI-IN, and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures a delightful viewing experience. The 24 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio complements the vivid visuals. Google Assistant, T-cast, and a wide array of pre-installed apps add to its smart capabilities. With a 2-year comprehensive warranty, TCL ensures reliability and customer satisfaction.

Specifications of TCL 50P635:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, T-cast, In-Built Apps

Additional Features: 4K Google TV + HDR 10, AI-IN, Bezel-Less Design

Warranty: 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive visual experience Limited app store compared to some competitors 4K Google TV with HDR 10 support

5. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL

The Acer AR50AR2851UDFL is a 50-inch I Series smart TV, offering a premium 4K Ultra HD Android experience. With Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 60Hz refresh rate, it ensures seamless connectivity and smooth performance. The TV boasts a wide color gamut of 1.07 billion colours, HDR10+ with HLG, and intelligent frame stabilization for stunning visuals. Dolby Audio enhances the sound quality, making it a complete audiovisual package. Acer provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product.

Specifications of Acer AR50AR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, MEMC, Multiple Ports

Sound: Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android 11, Chromecast built-in, Wide Colour Gamut+

Additional Features: HDR10+ with HLG, UHD Upscaling, Digital Noise Reduction, Micro Dimming

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Android 11 for a versatile and customizable smart TV experience Average sound output compared to some competitors Wide color gamut and HDR10+ for vibrant and lifelike visuals

6. iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF50U62

The iFFALCON iFF50U62 is a 50-inch smart TV offering an impressive 4K Ultra HD experience with Google TV integration. With a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Audio support, it delivers clear visuals and immersive sound. The TV comes with a variety of pre-installed apps and supports screen mirroring, making it a versatile entertainment hub. iFFALCON provides a 1-year warranty on the product for added peace of mind.

Specifications of iFFALCON iFF50U62:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Google TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Additional Features: AI-IN, 4K Google TV + HDR 10

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons Google TV integration for a seamless and user-friendly experience Remote control design could be more user-friendly Clear and vibrant visuals with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Audio

7. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L

The Sony Bravia KD-50X64L is a 50-inch smart TV that brings the renowned Sony visual and audio quality to your living room. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and the power of Google TV, it offers an immersive entertainment experience. The X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR ensure stunning visuals with vibrant colours. Dolby Audio and a 20W speaker output deliver clear and powerful sound. Sony provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product.

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-50X64L:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Additional Features: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Clear Phase

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Sony's renowned visual quality with 4K HDR and X1 4K Processor Higher price point compared to some competitors Google TV integration for a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience

8. . MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN

The MI L50M7-A2IN is a 50-inch smart TV that falls under MI's X Series, offering a feature-rich entertainment experience. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and Android TV 10, it provides a versatile and customizable smart TV experience. Dolby Vision and HDR10 enhance the visual quality, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X deliver immersive sound. MI provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product.

Specifications of MI L50M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10, Metal Bezel-less Design

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Versatile Android TV 10 with access to a wide range of apps Sound output can be better Dolby Vision and HDR10 for vivid and lifelike visuals

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia KD-50X64L 4K HDR with X1 4K Processor Google TV Integration Dolby Audio and Clear Phase Technology MI L50M7-A2IN Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 Dolby Vision and HDR10 Powerful Sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X Hisense 50A6H Bezel-less Floating Display Design Google TV with Chromecast 10-bit Panel with Decoding of Dolby Vision, HDR10 SANSUI JSW50GSUHD Bezel-less Design DTS Studio Sound A+ Zen Panel for Dynamic Contrast MI X Pro L50M8-5XIN 4K Dolby Vision IQ Dolby Atmos and DTS-X Google TV with Far-field Mic and Ambient Light Sensor TCL 50P635 Bezel-Less Design 4K Google TV with HDR10 AI-IN with T-cast and 10,62,000 Hours of Content Acer AR50AR2851UDFL Android 11 with Dual Band Wi-Fi MEMC and Blue Light Reduction Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine iFFALCON iFF50U62 4K Google TV with HDR10 A+ Grade Panel with Dolby Audio Micro Dimming Technology and Edgeless Design

Best value for money

In the 50-inch smart TV category, the MI L50M7-A2IN stands out as the best value for money. With a balance of versatile features like Android TV 10, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual:X, it offers an immersive entertainment experience at a competitive price point.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia KD-50X64L takes the lead as the best overall product. Combining Sony's renowned visual and audio quality with features like 4K HDR, Google TV integration, and Dolby Audio, it delivers a premium entertainment experience.

How to find the right 50-Inch smart TV?

When searching for the right 50-inch smart TV, several factors should be considered. Begin by assessing your specific needs, such as display resolution, smart features, and audio capabilities. Look for TVs with at least 4K resolution for a sharp and detailed viewing experience. Check for smart TV platforms like Android TV, Google TV, or others that align with your preferences. Evaluate sound quality, focusing on features like Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio. Consider connectivity options, ensuring there are an adequate number of HDMI and USB ports. Read user reviews to understand real-world performance and reliability. Lastly, compare prices to find a model that offers the best balance of features within your budget, ensuring a satisfying and value-packed purchase.

FAQs

Question : What is Dolby Vision, and why is it important?

Ans : Dolby Vision is an advanced HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology that enhances the contrast and color of content. It's important for delivering more lifelike and vibrant visuals, providing a superior viewing experience with greater detail in dark and bright scenes.

Question : How does Google TV differ from other smart TV platforms?

Ans : Google TV is a smart TV platform that integrates content from various streaming services into a unified interface, making it easy to discover and access shows and movies. It offers personalized recommendations based on user preferences, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly viewing experience compared to other platforms.

Question : What is the significance of HDR10 in a smart TV?

Ans : HDR10 (High Dynamic Range 10) is a standard for high-quality HDR content. It enhances the contrast and color range, resulting in more realistic and visually stunning images. A TV with HDR10 support ensures compatibility with a wide range of HDR content available across various streaming services.

Question : Can I use Bluetooth speakers with these smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, all the mentioned smart TVs come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. You can easily pair Bluetooth speakers or headphones to enhance your audio experience without the need for additional cables.

Question : Are software updates available for these smart TVs?

Ans : Yes, manufacturers regularly release software updates for their smart TVs to improve performance, add new features, and address any potential issues. It's recommended to keep the TV's software up-to-date by installing the latest updates when available.

