50-litre geyser price drop: Top 7 models from budget-friendly to premium segment

What size of the geyser will be perfect for your family? And what will be the price for it? These are obvious questions when considering the purchase of a new water heater. The 50-litre geyser stands out as an ideal choice for medium to large families, striking a balance between capacity and efficiency. As we look into the top 7 50-litre geysers, price becomes a crucial aspect, influencing not just upfront costs but also long-term value. Understanding the 50-litre geyser price is more than just knowing the numbers; it's about comprehending what you get for your money. A 50-litre geyser is designed to cater to the needs of a family requiring a consistent supply of hot water for multiple purposes – be it for showers, kitchen use, or other domestic needs. The choice of a 50-litre geyser is a commitment to comfort and convenience.

However, the market for geysers is vast and varied, with numerous brands offering products with different features, energy ratings, and technological advancements. This variety, while beneficial, can make the decision-making process complex. A 50-litre geyser price can vary significantly based on factors like energy efficiency, brand reputation, additional features like temperature control, and safety mechanisms. Therefore, it's essential to be well-informed about what each brand and model has to offer.

In this guide, we will explore the top 7 50-litre geysers, focusing not just on the price but also on the value they bring to your home. We will examine key features such as energy efficiency, which can substantially impact your electricity bills and environmental footprint. We will also look at durability and warranty, as a longer-lasting geyser can offer better value over time despite a higher initial price. Furthermore, we will consider user reviews and expert opinions to give a well-rounded view of each geyser’s performance and reliability. This comprehensive approach ensures that when you decide on a 50-litre geyser, you are not just choosing based on price but also on quality, efficiency, and suitability for your family's needs.

Also Read: 50 litre geyser to never run out of hot water: Top 10 picks for September 2023

1. ACTIVA Storage 50 LTR. 5 Stars (.8mm TANK) 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 years warranty (50 LTR)

This Activa geyser harnesses the power of science to deliver hot water whenever and wherever you need it. With an advanced capillary thermostat and an extra thick heating element, you get fast heating and precise temperature control for any season. The seven-tank processed sheet metal body and sacrificial magnesium anode prolong the life of this durable water heater, while the 7 safety features ensure peace of mind. With quality ISI-marked components and a heavy-duty 2kva heating element, this geyser delivers hot water you can rely on for years to come. The crystal ivory finish and adjustable outer thermostat allow you to customize the look and temperature to suit your needs, while the free installation kit makes setup simple. So whether you need a hot shower first thing in the morning or a cup of tea in the afternoon, this Activa geyser will have the hot water ready whenever you need it.

Specifications of ACTIVA Storage 50 LTR. 5 Stars (.8mm TANK) 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 years warranty (50 LTR):

Capacity: 50 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Tank Material: 0.8mm Thick

Body: Special Anti-Rust Coating Metal Body

Heating Element: HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory

Additional Features: Adjustable Outer Thermostat, Free Installation Kit

Warranty: 5 Years

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating ensures high efficiency Limited information on warranty specifics 0.8mm thick tank for durability Design may not appeal to all Special anti-rust coating metal body for longevity

2. AO Smith HAS-50 Horizontal Water Heater Geyser (50 L, White)

The perfect partner for long, hot showers, this 50-liter water heater from AO Smith brings on-demand hot water right to your bathroom. Made from glassline for durability and resistance to rust and corrosion, it's designed to provide years of reliable hot water for your mornings and evenings. The white finish means it blends seamlessly into any bathroom decor, keeping your space looking stylish while this hard-working appliance goes about its task of heating water behind the scenes.

Specifications of AO Smith HAS-50 Horizontal Water Heater Geyser (50 L, White):

Capacity: 50 Litres

Orientation: Horizontal

Color: White

Body Construction: Durable and Rust-Resistant

Energy Efficiency: High-rated heating element

Safety Features: Multiple safety systems

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons Horizontal design suitable for low ceilings Installation might be more complex due to horizontal design Durable and rust-resistant construction White color blends with most interiors

3. Venus water heater 50 liter / 50-cv celo/storage water geyser

Venus has raised the bar for tankless water heaters with this compact yet mighty 50-liter model. Its 2000-watt heating element can raise the water temperature by 35°C in just 45 minutes, ensuring endless hot water for your needs. The porcelain enamel glass-lined tank provides durability and corrosion resistance, while the 8 bar pressure rating means it can handle high demand. A real-time temperature display allows you to monitor the water heat as you desire it. Small yet powerful, this Venus water heater brings the convenience of easy hot water to any space, whether it is your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room. Its stylish design blends seamlessly into your décor while its performance lives up to Venus' reputation for quality, durability, and value.

Specifications of Venus water heater 50 liter / 50-cv celo/storage water geyser:

Capacity: 50 Litres

Type: Storage Water Geyser

Energy Rating: Information not specified

Additional Features: Temperature control knob

Safety Features: High-quality thermostat and cut-out

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons Suitable for medium-sized households Design might not suit all bathroom aesthetics Temperature control knob for ease of use Quality safety features included

4. Longer 50 Litre Storage Water Heater/Geyser Anti Rust Coating Metal Body

Longer's water heater combines high-tech features and durable design to provide hot water for your home. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale buildup, extending the life of the unit. The powder-coated steel body offers rust-resistant durability and eco-friendliness. LED indicators make it easy to see the power and heating status at a glance. The temperature setting, power options and safety functions give you control and peace of mind. An energy-efficient, high-performance heating element quickly heats water as needed while reducing energy consumption. Together, these features deliver a water heater that's built to last through everyday use and extreme conditions, ensuring your hot water needs are met for years to come.

Specifications of Longer 50 Litre Storage Water Heater/Geyser Anti Rust Coating Metal Body:

Capacity: 50 Litres

Body: Anti Rust Coating Metal Body

Heating Efficiency: High

Installation: Easy installation process

Safety Features: Advanced safety mechanisms

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons Anti-rust coating for increased durability Brand not as well-known as competitors High heating efficiency Detailed energy efficiency information not available Advanced safety mechanisms for secure usage Warranty information not specified

5. Racold Platinum PLTSP-50 V_I 50-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory)

Safety and efficiency come together in style with the Racold Platinum water heater. A PUF insulation layer keeps water hot while saving you money on bills, while three levels of safety valves ensure peace of mind. The vertical wall-mount design uses space wisely and looks sleek in any modern bathroom. A generous 50-liter capacity means you'll have all the hot water you need for showers, baths and dishes. The high-pressure 8 bar rating ensures dependable performance, while the 15-degree Celsius ambient temperature rating means it can handle most environments. The ivory finish adds understated elegance that complements any decor. Together, all these features make the Racold Platinum an ideal choice for households seeking a safe, stylish and efficient water heating solution.

Specifications of Racold Platinum PLTSP-50 V_I 50-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory):

Capacity: 50 Litres

Orientation: Vertical

Color: Ivory

Body Construction: High Durability and Rust-Proof

Energy Efficiency: High efficiency and performance

Safety: Enhanced safety features

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons High durability and rust-proof design Price may be higher than some competitors Vertical orientation suitable for most spaces Ivory color may not match all decors

6. Venus Magma Plus 50gh 50-Litre Storage Water Heater (White,bee Star Rating - 4 Stars)

This Venus storage water heater’s 50-liter tank and 2000-watt heating elements combine to deliver endless streams of hot water for all your needs. The glass-lined ceramic heating elements and porcelain enamel inner tank provide maximum protection against hard water and corrosion, ensuring durability and performance for years. The capillary thermostat allows you to set your desired temperature precisely while the scale guard technology reduces limescale build-up and extends the life of the heating elements. ISI-certified and BEE 4-star rated for energy efficiency, this Venus storage heater also comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank and 2-year warranties on the elements and product. Simply connect to a water source and plug in - this Venus storage heater is ready to deliver hot water whenever and wherever you need it.

Specifications of Venus Magma Plus 50gh 50-Litre Storage Water Heater (White,bee Star Rating - 4 Stars):

Capacity: 50 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Stars (BEE Star Rating)

Color: White

Body: Sturdy and durable construction

Heating Element: Efficient heating system

Safety Features: Robust safety mechanisms

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons 4-star BEE rating for energy efficiency Design may not appeal to everyone Sturdy and durable construction Efficient heating system

Also read: Best geyser in India: Choose from top 10 for November 2023

7. Havells Monza 50-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater (White)

An essential addition to any kitchen, this 50-liter Havells storage water heater promises on-demand hot water to make your mornings that much smoother. Delivering up to 2000 watts of heating power, the white exterior will fit discreetly into any decor while the multi-safety features ensure peace of mind. Installation is available for free in select cities and a full range of accessories are included to make setup straightforward. With simple controls and a compact yet spacious design, this water heater is ready to provide dependably hot water for all your showering, cleaning and cooking needs.

Specifications of Havells Monza 50-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater (White):

Capacity: 50 Litres

Power: 2000 Watt

Color: White

Heating Element: Efficient and quick heating

Energy Efficiency: High energy efficiency

Safety Features: Advanced safety systems

Warranty: Information not specified

Pros Cons 2000-watt power for quick heating Higher power consumption High energy efficiency White color might require regular cleaning to maintain aesthetics Advanced safety systems included Might be priced higher than some models

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ACTIVA Storage 50 LTR. 5 Stars (.8mm TANK) 2 KVA Geyser with Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, HD ISI Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 years warranty (50 LTR) 50 L Capacity Anti Rust Coating Metal Body Adjustable Outer Thermostat AO Smith HAS-50 Horizontal Water Heater Geyser (50 L, White) 50 L Capacity Rust-Resistant Durable Venus water heater 50 liter / 50-cv celo/storage water geyser 50 L Capacity Standard Construction Temperature Control Knob Longer 50 Litre Storage Water Heater/Geyser Anti Rust Coating Metal Body 50 L Capacity Anti Rust Coating Metal Body High Heating Efficiency Racold Platinum PLTSP-50 V_I 50-Litre Vertical Water Heater (Ivory) 50 L Capacity Rust-Proof Enhanced Safety Features Venus Magma Plus 50gh 50-Litre Storage Water Heater (White,bee Star Rating - 4 Stars) 50 L Capacity Sturdy Construction Efficient Heating System Havells Monza 50-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater (White) 50 L Capacity Modern Design Advanced Safety

Best value for money

The 50-liter tank of AO Smith HAS-50 Horizontal Water Heater Geyser provides plenty of capacity for multiple showers and tasks, while the durable glass-enamel coating ensures lasting performance and rust resistance. With AO Smith crafting this horizontal water heater, you can count on reliability and efficiency. No need to wait around for warm water - this workhorse starts heating the moment you turn it on, so you'll never be left high and dry. Designed to deliver safe, consistent temperatures, it's a simple yet effective solution to make your home's water needs more manageable. So whether you need hot water for dishes, laundry, or bathing, this unassuming heater will work quietly behind the scenes to make everyday living just a little bit easier.

Best overall product

Havells Monza 50-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater delivers, heating 50 liters of H2O to a steaming temperature in mere minutes. Crafted from durable materials, this 2000-watt powerhouse has a multi-functional safety valve to prevent leaks and overheating, along with current leakage protection for peace of mind. Its compact white exterior blends seamlessly into any bathroom décor while the large capacity ensures multiple use before needing a reheat. Installation is simple, with mounting brackets and fasteners included, plus the option for free installation in select cities. So whether you need a quick shower, a sink full of dishes, or a hot cup of tea, this water heater has you covered - literally and figuratively - with its instant and abundant flow of piping hot water.

How do you find the best 50-litre geyser price?

Finding the best price for a 50-litre geyser online involves a few strategic steps to ensure you get a great deal without compromising on quality. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through the process:

1. Start by researching various 50-litre geysers available online. Look at different brands and models to understand their features and prices. Use comparison websites to see side-by-side specifications and prices.

2. Customer and expert reviews can give you insight into the performance and reliability of the geysers. Pay attention to comments about durability, efficiency, and after-sales service.

3. Don’t limit your search to one online store. Check various e-commerce platforms as prices can vary significantly. Include specialized appliance stores in your search along with general online marketplaces.

4. Keep an eye out for sales, especially during festive seasons or special shopping events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Signing up for newsletters or alerts from your favorite stores can keep you informed about upcoming sales.

5. While comparing prices, factor in additional costs like shipping and installation. Sometimes a slightly higher-priced geyser might be more cost-effective if it includes free shipping or installation.

6. A lower price might come with a catch like a shorter warranty period or strict return policies. Ensure you are comfortable with these terms before making a purchase.

7. There are online tools and browser extensions that track the price history of products, alerting you when the price drops. This can be especially useful for expensive items like geysers.

8. A geyser with a higher energy efficiency rating can save you money in the long run, even if it’s slightly more expensive upfront.

9. Forums and social media groups focused on home appliances can be great resources for recommendations and tips on finding the best deals.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for a 50-litre geyser?

Ans : Typically, the price of a 50-litre geyser ranges from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000, depending on the brand, energy efficiency, and additional features.

Question : How does the capacity of a 50-litre geyser benefit a family?

Ans : A 50-litre geyser is ideal for medium to large families, providing ample hot water for daily showers, kitchen use, and other household needs without frequent reheating.

Question : Are there energy-efficient options in 50-litre geysers?

Ans : Yes, many 50-litre geysers come with high energy-efficiency ratings, reducing electricity consumption and saving on utility bills.

Question : What should I look for in a 50-litre geyser besides price?

Ans : Consider energy ratings, safety features, durability, warranty, and brand reputation to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

Question : How important is the brand when choosing a 50-litre geyser?

Ans : Brand plays a significant role in ensuring quality, reliability, after-sales service, and access to spare parts.

Question : Can I find smart or automated 50-litre geysers?

Ans : Yes, some modern 50-litre geysers come with smart features like remote operation, temperature control, and auto-off functions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.