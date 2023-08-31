55-inch smart TV for theatre-like watching experience: Top 10 picks

55-inch smart TV for theatre-like watching experience: Top 10 picks10 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
A 55-inch smart TV takes your viewing experience to a new level while bringing in multiple interactive smart features for you to play around with. You can stream your favourite movies, or watch your favourite channels. Check out our top 10 picks for 55-inch smart TVs.
The TV watching experience has drastically changed over the recent years. Earlier viewers used to rely on the channels for movies and their favourite daily soap shows, and missing an episode meant waiting for an entire day to watch the re-run. Now you have everything on your fingertips, thanks to the evolution of smart TVs.