55-inch smart TV for theatre-like watching experience: Top 10 picks

The TV watching experience has drastically changed over the recent years. Earlier viewers used to rely on the channels for movies and their favourite daily soap shows, and missing an episode meant waiting for an entire day to watch the re-run. Now you have everything on your fingertips, thanks to the evolution of smart TVs.

With smart TVs you can not only watch your favourite movies and TV shows, but also bring content from all around the internet and world to your living room. This brings an array of choices for the viewers.

There are multiple screen size options for smart TVs, but in this article we will be discussing the best 55-inch smart TVs that you can buy to enhance your viewing experience. A 55-inch smart TV provides a theatre-like experience for the TV shows and movies of your choice. Let's check out the best picks for 55-inch smart TVs that you can opt for today.

1. Nu 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart LED TV

This Nu 55-inch smart TV is best-suited for people aspiring for a good watching experience in a budget. Since the brand is new, it costs less than other players in the market while offering a visually captivating viewing experience. Its 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate bring stunning clarity and smoothness to your content. Loaded with WebOS, it supports various streaming services and features Dual Wi-Fi Band and Bluetooth connectivity. The TV's thin design is complemented by Dolby Atmos sound and Magic Remote with AI voice control. With multiple connectivity options and advanced display technologies, it delivers a well-rounded home entertainment package.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Magic Remote, Multi-Tasking, Real Cinema, Game Optimized Mode, Miracast

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution HDR performance may vary across content sources AI-powered Magic Remote for convenient control

2. VU 55 inches The GloLED Series

The VU 55-inch GloLED smart LED TV impresses with its dynamic features and stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV offers a wide range of streaming services through Google TV, powered by a Glo AI Processor with ample storage. With a bezel-less design and built-in Chromecast, it enhances your viewing experience. The immersive sound of 104 Watt DJ Sound and Dolby Atmos, along with various display enhancements, makes it a feature-packed entertainment hub.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Sound: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, ActiVoice Remote Control, Kids Mode

Display: 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, Ambient Light Sensor

Pros Cons Comprehensive streaming options through Google TV Remote control layout may feel cluttered Google Eco-system integration

3. Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Acer 55-inch I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers a feature-packed entertainment experience. With Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 2-way Bluetooth, it ensures seamless connectivity. Its impressive visual features include MEMC, Wide Colour Gamut+, and HDR10+ with HLG. The TV's Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, while its intuitive interface supports popular streaming applications. With UHD upscaling and a wide range of colours, it provides an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Android 11, Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDR10+ with HLG, Dolby Audio

Supported Applications: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Spotify, and more

Pros Cons Android 11 Occasional software glitches reported by some users Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth

4. OnePlus 55 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD

Experience entertainment at its best with the OnePlus 55-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV. With Android TV and the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, you get seamless connectivity at your fingertips. The TV boasts features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Auto Low Latency Mode for enhanced usability. Supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more provide endless entertainment options. The slim design and immersive visuals make it a great addition to any space.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant

Supported Applications: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more

Pros Cons OnePlus connect and Google Assistant Limited app compatibility Auto latency mode

5. LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Renowned for quality, the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings exceptional viewing to your home. As a trusted brand, LG delivers once again with features like WebOS 22 offering user profiles, filmmaker mode, and AI brightness control. Game optimizer, HDR 10 Pro and HLG ensure stunning visuals, while the unlimited OTT apps offer endless entertainment. The TV's sleek design and advanced technology make it a top choice for immersive viewing experiences.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: WebOS 22 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro & HLG, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons WebOS 22 enhances user experience Limited voice control functionalities AI brightness control

6. Samsung 55 inches Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung is known for its innovation, and with this TV it plans on delivering a remarkable viewing experience. The 55-inch screen and 4K resolution make it ideal for an immersive watching experience. As expected from Samsung, this TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, making streaming a breeze. The Smart TV features including Screen Mirroring, Tap View, and AI Speaker add convenience. With a sleek design and Samsung's trusted quality, it's a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Smart TV Features: Supported apps, Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Tap View, AI Speaker

Pros Cons Samsung's reputation for quality and innovation Refresh rate may be lower compared to some models Crystal-clear 4K resolution for stunning visuals

7. TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV promises an immersive viewing experience. Its standout feature, Google TV, offers seamless access to content, complemented by Google Assistant and compatibility with Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Airplay. The TV boasts a 60 Hz refresh rate and a bezel-less design for captivating visuals. Additional highlights include HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, Dolby Atmos sound, and an A+ Grade Panel. With 2 years of comprehensive warranty, Toshiba ensures a reliable investment.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode

Pros Cons Google TV offers a user-friendly and extensive content experience Refresh rate may not be as high Dolby Atmos sound technology

8. Westinghouse 55 inches Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD

Westinghouse, an emerging and promising brand, introduces its 55-inch Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. With an affordable price point, this TV doesn't compromise on features. Boasting a quad-core processor, Dolby Audio, HDR10, and MEMC technology, it promises an immersive entertainment experience. Supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more enhance its versatility. While the brand might be less known, this model offers a budget-friendly option for those seeking quality features.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Quad Core Processor, Dolby Audio, HDR10, MEMC

Pros Cons Affordable pricing Limited connectivity options HDR10 support

9. LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with exceptional AI features. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it delivers immersive visuals with HDR 10 support. Its AI Sound and AI Acoustic Tuning provide a dynamic audio experience. With WebOS Smart TV and unlimited OTT apps, entertainment is limitless. Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer enhance viewing experiences. The TV's slim design and 4K upscaling further enhance its appeal.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

AI Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, eARC, Ethernet

Pros Cons Powerful α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 for enhanced visuals Audio output might benefit from external sound systems AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1

10. Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED

Redmi's reputation for delivering value shines through in the Redmi Smart TV X55. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV offers a rich entertainment experience. With Android TV 10 and PatchWall, access to a plethora of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, is seamless. The TV boasts a 30W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio. The Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Reality Flow technologies enhance the vivid 4K LED display.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Pros Cons Excellent value for money Limited eARC HDMI ports Impressive audio capabilities with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nu 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart LED TV WebOS Smart TV AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) Quad Core Processor VU 55 inches The GloLED Series Google TV 104 Watt DJ Sound 4K Glo Panel Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Android 11 Quad Core Processor Wide Colour Gamut+ OnePlus 55 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Android TV 10 OnePlus Connect Ecosystem Supported Apps LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WebOS 23 with User Profiles α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 4K Upscaling & AI Sound Samsung 55 inches Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Smart TV Features AI Brightness Control Supported Apps TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode Unlimited OTT Apps Westinghouse 55 inches Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Quad Core Processor Dolby Audio HDR10 LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WebOS 22 with User Profiles AI Brightness Control 4K Upscaling & AI Sound Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED Android TV 10 Quick Wake - Wake TV Under 5 secs PatchWall

Best value for money

The Acer 55 inches I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers Android 11, Quad Core Processor, and Wide Colour Gamut+ at an attractive price point, ensuring a feature-rich experience.

Best overall product

The LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR7500PSC) excels with WebOS 23, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, and 4K Upscaling & AI Sound, combining smart features and exceptional audiovisual performance.

How to find the right 55-inch Smart TV?

To choose the ideal 55-inch Smart TV, consider your needs. Assess features like display technology, resolution, refresh rate, sound quality, smart capabilities, and available apps. Look for compatibility with gaming consoles and other devices. Read reviews and compare specifications to find a TV that meets your entertainment preferences within your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.