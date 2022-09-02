5G connectivity may not cater to budget smartphone buyers

Many leading brands have not launched smartphones in the budget segment in the past year, and are not planning to do so at least for the next year. Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at researcher TechARC, said it is not possible to offer 5G smartphones in the budget segment. “You will need bare minimum hardware to run games that can take advantage of 5G and its benefits. When we moved from 3G to 4G, the hardware improved. With 5G, hardware will be upgraded further and it will be difficult for brands to offset that cost," he said.