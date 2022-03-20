5G drains your iPhone’s battery. Here’s what you can do about it

Durga Malladi, head of 5G at Qualcomm, which makes modems for Apple and other phone makers, explained that when you use an application on 5G, data can flow at a faster rate than what you’d see with a 4G connection. That’s a good thing, but it can drain your phone’s battery more quickly. This is also why millimeter wave is potentially even more of a battery hog than other frequencies. (Of Apple’s 5G phones in the U.S., only the new SE doesn’t have millimeter-wave support).

