As the days grow shorter and the nip in the air becomes more pronounced, the prospect of a hot, soothing shower can be a welcome relief, a tiny oasis of warmth amid the chill. Across the diverse landscapes of India, from the icy north to the temperate south, this appliance transforms lives, making the prospect of facing cold water in the wee hours of the morning or after a long day's work far more bearable.

Curiously, though, in many parts of the country, the ritual of heating water on gas stoves or employing immersion rods to generate hot water still persists. The common misconception is that geysers are notorious energy hogs, poised to send electricity bills skyrocketing. However, this need not be the case. Thanks to a thoughtful system of rating appliances, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India provides consumers with a clear guide. Appliances are rated on their energy efficiency, allowing consumers to make informed decisions about their energy consumption.

In this article, we aim to shed light on the best geysers boasting an impressive 5-star rating for energy efficiency. These appliances promise not only luxurious warmth but also peace of mind. As winter approaches, and the longing for hot water intensifies, our curated list of top-rated geysers will provide you with the confidence to enjoy long, relaxing hot showers, all while keeping energy consumption and bills in check. So, let's explore the options that will not only keep you cosy during the chilly Indian winter but also save you money and contribute to a sustainable future.

1. Faber Cyrus 25L Geyser

The Faber Cyrus 25L storage water heater is a stellar addition to any household, offering a seamless blend of performance, energy efficiency, and safety features. Boasting a spacious 25-litre titanium enamel glassline storage tank, it provides ample hot water for various needs. With 2000 watts of power, this 5-star geyser heats water swiftly while minimizing energy consumption, making it an eco-conscious choice.

The Whirl technology ensures efficient energy usage by facilitating water circulation, resulting in faster heating times. Moreover, its ABS body and multifile safety system guarantee protection by cutting off power in case of dry heating or over-heating, ensuring your peace of mind. The Faber Cyrus water heater's compatibility with high-pressure systems and high-rise buildings makes it versatile. Its tank comes with a 7-year warranty, while the element is covered for 4 years, and the product itself for 2 years.

Specifications of Faber Cyrus 25L Geyser:

Type: Titanium Enamel Glassline Storage tank

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: CRCA EDD Grade

Safety Features: ABS Body, Multifile Safety Valve, Thermal Cut-Off

Warranty: 7 years on tank, 4 years on element, 2 years on product

Pros Cons Efficient and rapid water heating Relatively higher initial cost compared to non-storage water heaters Energy-saving Whirl technology Requires space for installation due to its storage tank High-pressure compatibility for various settings Multifile safety system for added protection Extended warranty coverage for peace of mind

2. Faber Glitz 6L Geyser

The Faber Glitz 6L Storage Water Heater is a compact and efficient addition to your home, providing hot water on demand while keeping energy consumption in check. With its 5-star BEE rating and PUF technology, it's designed for energy efficiency, reducing power consumption while heating water effectively.

This 5-star geyser features a quadro-layer enamelled coated tank with a magnesium anode rod, ensuring the longevity of the tank and enhanced corrosion resistance. The neon indicators for 'Power On' and 'Heating' keep you informed about the water heating status, while the multi-function safety valve regulates water heating as needed. The ABS body of this 5-star geyser prevents rusting and corrosion, adding to its durability. With a 6-litre capacity, it's suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of Faber Glitz 6L Storage Water Heater:

Type: Glassline Storage

Capacity: 6 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Quadro-Layer Enameled Coated Tank

Safety Features: Neon Indicators, Multi-function Safety Valve

Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element, 1 year on product

Pros Cons High energy efficiency with a 5-star BEE rating Limited 6-litre capacity, suitable for small families Durable tank with enamelled coating and magnesium anode rod Installation may require additional accessories not included in the package Compact and space-saving design ABS body prevents rusting and corrosion Multiple safety features for peace of mind

3. Faber Jazz Elite Geyser

The Faber Jazz Elite 15L vertical storage water geyser is a versatile and energy-efficient solution for your hot water needs. With its 5-star BEE rating and a capacity of 15 litres, it's designed to provide a steady supply of hot water for your daily requirements. This 5-star geyser boasts a glass-lined Incoloy 800 heating element, ensuring efficient energy transfer and long-lasting reliability. The Nichrome alloy wire and German girth welding technology contribute to its stability and durability.

You can easily control the water temperature with the variable adjustment feature, ranging from 30°C to 75°C, while the thermal cut-off provides an additional layer of safety. The PCM finish on the outer cover adds to its aesthetic appeal. Faber offers a comprehensive warranty on this 5-star geyser, with 5 years on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product, ensuring a worry-free experience.

Specifications of Faber Jazz Elite 15L Vertical Storage Water Geyser:

Capacity: 15 Litres

Installation Type: Vertical

Colour: Wine

Heating Element: Glass-Lined Incoloy 800

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Temperature Control: Variable (30-75°C)

Safety Features: Thermostat, Thermal Cut-Off

Pros Cons High energy efficiency with a 5-star BEE rating Limited 15-litre capacity may not be sufficient for larger families Versatile temperature control for customized hot water Installation may require additional accessories not included in the package Glass-lined heating element for efficient heat transfer Durable construction with German welding technology Aesthetic PCM finish on the outer cover

4. Racold Omnis DG 15L Geyser

The Racold Omnis DG 15L vertical 5-Star storage water heater (Geyser) in striking black offers a blend of advanced technology and convenience for your hot water needs. With a 5-star BEE rating, it ensures energy efficiency while delivering a reliable supply of hot water. The Titanium Plus Technology equips the water heater with superior durability and pressure resistance. The specially designed titanium steel tank with titanium enamel coating and heating element effectively resists pressure and water impurities, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The Silver-Ion Technology actively prevents the growth of harmful bacteria in your bathing water, promoting healthy and clean water for your daily needs. Auto Diagnosis, driven by a microprocessor, provides added safety by monitoring parameters, sending notifications, and shutting off automatically in case of malfunctions. The Flexomix feature on this 5-star geyser ensures that hot water remains hot for an extended duration, reducing the need for frequent restarts and providing 10% more hot water compared to other geysers.

Specifications of Racold Omnis DG 15L Vertical 5-Star Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 Litres

Heating Technology: Titanium Plus Technology

BEE Star Rating: 5

Power: 2000 Watts

Silver-Ion Technology for bacteria prevention

Auto Diagnosis and safety features

Flexomix for efficient hot water supply

Smart Guard for heating element protection

Pros Cons Superior durability with titanium steel tank and enamel coating Relatively lower capacity of 15 litres may not be suitable for larger families Silver-Ion Technology ensures healthy and clean water Installation may require additional accessories and may not be truly "free" as advertised Auto Diagnosis for added safety and malfunctions detection Flexomix provides more hot water with reduced restarts Three levels of safety with Safety Plus feature Smart Guard enhances the heating element's life

5. Racold Andris Uno 25 L Geyser

The Racold Andris Uno 25 L vertical BEE 5-Star geyser is an exceptional geyser that combines innovative technology and stylish design. Featuring the advanced Titanium Plus Technology, it offers superior durability and pressure resistance. The titanium steel tank with titanium enamel coating and heating element ensures long-lasting performance. The High-Density PUF Heat Insulation efficiently traps internal heat, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing electricity bills. Safety is paramount with the Safety Plus feature, offering three levels of protection against high temperature and pressure.

The Flexomix technology ensures a steady supply of hot water by controlling the inward flow of water, providing 10% more hot water compared to other geysers. Designed by iconic product design expert Umberto Palermo, it offers a rare combination of style and functionality. With a 5-star BEE rating and recognition as a Superbrand, this water heater is a testament to Racold's commitment to energy efficiency and excellence.

Specifications of Racold Andris Uno 25 L Geyser:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Heating Technology: Titanium Plus Technology

BEE Star Rating: 5

Power: 2000 Watts

High-Density PUF Heat Insulation

Safety Plus with adjustable thermostat

Flexomix for efficient hot water supply

Pros Cons Superior durability with titanium steel tank and enamel coating Inlet and outlet pipes not included, provided at the time of installation High-Density PUF Heat Insulation for energy efficiency Installation may require additional accessories Safety Plus provides three levels of safety Flexomix ensures a consistent supply of hot water Recognized as a Superbrand and BEE Award Winner

6. Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25L Geyser

The Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25L Vertical BEE 5-Star storage water heater is a ground-breaking addition to the world of water heaters, offering advanced technology for a more convenient and energy-efficient experience. Featuring Titanium Plus Technology, this 5-star geyser boasts a specially designed titanium steel tank with a titanium enamel coating and heating element. This ensures superior durability and the ability to withstand high pressure and water impurities.

The standout feature is the Eco Function, a self-learning function that constantly monitors and regulates water temperature based on your usage patterns. This intelligent feature saves energy without compromising on your comfort. With the Omnis Wi-Fi water heater, you can control your geyser from anywhere via the Racold Net App, scheduling your baths according to your needs. The Smart Bath Logic on this 5-star geyser further enhances energy savings by offering personalized hot shower options.

Safety is paramount, with the Safety Plus feature providing three levels of protection against high temperature and pressure. This water heater has been recognized as a Superbrand and 10-time BEE Award Winner for its energy efficiency.

Specifications of Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25L Vertical BEE 5-Star Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Heating Technology: Titanium Plus Technology

BEE Star Rating: 5

Power: 2000 Watts

Eco Function for energy savings

Smart Bath Logic for personalized showers

Racold Net App for remote control

Auto Diagnosis for safety

India's First Smart Control Technology

Pros Cons Superior durability with titanium steel tank and enamel coating Requires a Wi-Fi connection for full functionality Eco Function for intelligent energy savings Installation may require additional accessories Remote control via Racold Net App Smart Bath Logic offers personalized shower options Recognized as a Superbrand and 10-time BEE Award Winner

7. V-Guard Pebble Shine 15 Litre 5-star Geyser

The V-Guard Pebble Shine 15 Litre water heater (Geyser) is a reliable and energy-efficient solution for your hot water needs. With a BEE 5-Star Rating, it excels in energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.

Safety is a top priority with an IPX4 rating, safeguarding against spills and splashes. The advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism provide dual overheat protection. Additionally, the 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. This 5-star geyser is built to last, featuring an anti-corrosive titanium-enriched vitreous enamel tank coating and a superior 2kW Incoloy 800 heating element. The rust-proof ABS outer body adds strength and durability.

Convenience is key, with a temperature control knob allowing adjustments from 35-75°C and a stylish LED indicator for power and heating status. The package includes free PAN India installation by V-Guard authorized technicians and high-quality stainless steel inlet-outlet connection pipes.

Specifications of V-Guard Pebble Shine 15 Litre Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 5

Heating Element: 2kW Incoloy 800

Tank Coating: Titanium Enriched Vitreous Enamel

Outer Body: Rust-proof ABS

Pressure Rating: Up to 8 bar

Temperature Control: 35-75°C

Pros Cons Excellent energy efficiency with a BEE 5 Star Rating Suitable for a 15-liter capacity, may not be ideal for larger families Advanced safety features including IPX4 rating and multi-function safety valve Installation is free but may require additional accessories not included in the package Built to last with corrosion-resistant tank coating and heating element Temperature control and LED indicator for convenience Hassle-free installation and free stainless steel connection pipes

8. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Geyser

The V-Guard Victo 15 Litre water heater is a testament to energy efficiency, boasting a BEE 5-Star Rating for extreme energy savings. This storage water heater is designed to meet your hot water needs while ensuring durability and safety. Its anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating protects the inner tank, and the superior Incoloy 800 heating element guarantees sustained performance. Additionally, the extra-thick magnesium anode adds an extra layer of protection to this 5-star geyser.

Safety is paramount with advanced features such as an adjustable thermostat, thermal cut-out mechanism, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve to prevent excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

You can trust the V-Guard Victo to deliver hygienic and pungent-free water, thanks to its multi-layer protection against corrosion and scaling. The stylish twin LED display indicators keep you informed of power and heating status. This 5-star geyser is built to withstand up to 8 bars of pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. The package includes free installation and inlet and outlet connection pipes, adding extra value to this high-quality water heater.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 5

Heating Element: Incoloy 800

Tank Coating: Vitreous Enamel

Pressure Rating: Up to 8 bars

Temperature Control: 25-75°C

Pros Cons Exceptional energy efficiency with a BEE 5 Star Rating Suitable for a 15-liter capacity, may not be ideal for larger families Advanced safety features for worry-free operation The temperature range may be limited for some users Anti-corrosive tank coating and durable heating element Hygienic water with protection against corrosion and scaling Suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications Free installation and connection pipes included

Best 3 features of 5-star geyser for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber Cyrus 25L Whirl technology for energy-efficient heating High-pressure withstanding capacity Multi-safety system with ABS Body Faber Glitz 6L BEE 5-star rating with PUF Technology Quadro-Layer Enameled Coated Tank ABS Body for rust prevention Faber Jazz Elite Glass lined Incoloy 800 heating element High-quality Steel Inner Tank Italian Art Design by Umberto Palermo Racold Omnis DG 15L Titanium Plus Technology Silver-Ion Technology for clean water Auto Diagnosis for safety and convenience Racold Andris Uno 25 L Titanium Plus Technology High-Density PUF Heat Insulation Safety Plus features for temperature control Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25L Titanium Plus Technology Eco Function for energy savings Smart Control via Racold Net App V-Guard Pebble Shine 15L BEE 5-star rated with PUF Insulation IPX4 Rating for safety High-pressure compatibility for tall buildings V-Guard Victo 15 Litre BEE 5-star rated with thick PUF Insulation Anti-corrosive vitreous enamel tank coating Safety features including a thermostat and cut-off

Best value for money

The Racold Andris Uno 25 L stands out as the best value for money geyser. With its BEE 5-star rating, it ensures energy efficiency, reducing your electricity bills. It offers superior durability with features like Titanium Plus Technology and safety features such as Safety Plus. This geyser combines efficiency, durability, and affordability, making it a smart choice for those looking for cost-effective water heating solutions without compromising on quality.

Best overall product

The Racold Omnis Wi-Fi 25L emerges as the best overall product among the 5-star geysers. It excels in energy efficiency with Titanium Plus Technology and Eco Function. Additionally, it offers advanced features like remote control via the Racold Net App, auto diagnosis, and smart bath logic. This geyser provides a personalized hot shower experience while ensuring safety and energy savings. With a 5-star BEE rating and high-tech capabilities, it offers the best combination of convenience, energy efficiency, and smart control.

How to find the right 5-star geyser?

Finding the right 5-star geyser involves considering factors like capacity, brand reputation, and features. First, determine your hot water needs based on the number of family members. Then, research reputable brands known for quality and after-sales service.

Look for features such as BEE 5-star rating, which ensures energy efficiency. Consider safety features like thermostat, thermal cut-off, and safety valves. Titanium tank coatings enhance durability, while smart features like remote control add convenience.

Check for compatibility with your home's water pressure and heating requirements. Lastly, read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Ultimately, the right 5-star geyser should meet your hot water needs efficiently, be built to last, and offer safety and convenience features.

FAQs

Question : Are 5-star geysers more energy-efficient than lower-rated ones?

Ans : Yes, 5-star geysers are the most energy-efficient and consume less electricity.

Question : Do these geysers work well with hard water?

Ans : Many of them are suitable for hard water usage, preventing scale formation.

Question : Can I control the geyser remotely with a mobile app?

Ans : Some models, like the Racold Omnis Wi-Fi, offer remote control via a mobile app.

Question : What safety features should I look for in a geyser?

Ans : Look for features like thermostat, thermal cut-off, and safety valves for protection.

Question : Do these geysers come with installation services?

Ans : Some brands offer free installation, so check the product details for this information.

