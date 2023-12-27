Have you ever dreamt of seamlessly blending style with technology on your wrist? Look no further than the Apple Smartwatch, a revolutionary timepiece that transcends traditional boundaries. In a world where innovation and elegance collide, the Apple Smartwatch stands out as a beacon of sophistication, offering a plethora of features that redefine the way we interact with our surroundings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priced under Rs. 85,000, the Apple Smartwatch is not just a gadget; it's a statement. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who simply appreciates the finer things in life, this wearable marvel caters to your every need. In this blog, we'll delve into the mesmerizing world of the Apple Smartwatch, exploring its cutting-edge capabilities, sleek design, and the seamless integration it brings to your daily routine.

Apple has always been synonymous with innovation, and the Smartwatch is no exception. From its inception, the device has evolved into a multifaceted companion that goes beyond telling time. Imagine having your health and fitness metrics at your fingertips, or effortlessly managing your calls and messages without reaching for your phone. The Apple Smartwatch transforms these possibilities into realities, offering a glimpse into the future of wearable technology.

The allure of the Apple Smartwatch lies not only in its functionality but also in its aesthetic appeal. Crafted with precision and featuring a range of customizable bands, this timepiece effortlessly complements your style, be it in the boardroom or the gym. As we navigate through the features and specifications, you'll discover why this smartwatch has become an indispensable accessory for individuals who value both form and function.

So, whether you're considering an upgrade to your current wearable or venturing into the world of smartwatches for the first time, join us on this journey as we unravel the marvels of the Apple Smartwatch under Rs. 85,000. Get ready to witness how technology and elegance converge on your wrist, elevating your daily experiences to new heights.

1. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch in Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band is a comprehensive wearable device that seamlessly integrates into your daily life, prioritizing health and fitness tracking. With its array of features, this smartwatch serves as an efficient companion for your well-being. The device boasts a prominent Retina Display, offering crisp visuals for easy navigation and interaction. The 44 mm size ensures a comfortable yet substantial fit on your wrist.

In terms of health monitoring, the Apple Watch SE excels with its advanced capabilities. The built-in Fitness & Sleep Tracker provides insightful data to help you achieve your fitness goals and improve your sleep patterns. The Heart Rate Monitor ensures continuous tracking of your heart rate, allowing you to stay informed about your cardiovascular health. Additionally, the watch comes equipped with Crash Detection, enhancing safety by automatically alerting emergency services in the event of a potential accident.

This smartwatch is designed to withstand various environments, as it is Water Resistant, making it suitable for use during swimming and other water-related activities. Whether you're in the pool or caught in the rain, the Apple Watch SE remains functional, ensuring uninterrupted usage.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant:

GPS functionality for precise location tracking

44 mm case size with a Midnight Aluminium finish

Midnight Sport Band for a comfortable and stylish wear

Retina Display for clear and vibrant visuals

Water Resistant for use in various environments.

Pros Cons Comprehensive health and fitness tracking Limited customization compared to other models Advanced safety features like Crash Detection Relatively higher price point for the features offered

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch in Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band is a comprehensive wearable device that seamlessly integrates into your daily life, offering a range of features aimed at enhancing your overall well-being. With a focus on health and fitness, this smartwatch serves as a reliable fitness and sleep tracker, keeping you informed about your daily activities and sleep patterns. The inclusion of a robust Heart Rate Monitor ensures accurate and continuous tracking of your heart rate throughout the day, providing valuable insights into your cardiovascular health.

The device boasts a Retina Display that delivers crisp and clear visuals, enhancing the overall user experience. Its Water-Resistant design adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing you to wear it during various activities without worry. Whether you're swimming, sweating it out in the gym, or caught in the rain, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is up to the task.

One standout feature is the Crash Detection capability, which adds an element of safety to your daily routine. In the event of a fall or impact, the smartwatch can automatically detect such incidents and prompt you to take action. This could be particularly beneficial in emergency situations where immediate assistance is required.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant:

Model: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm]

Case Material: Midnight Aluminum

Band Material: Midnight Sport Band

Display: Retina Display

Water Resistance: Yes.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Fitness Features Limited Customization Options Crash Detection for Safety Battery Life may vary with usage

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display,Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in the GPS + Cellular 40 mm variant with Midnight Aluminium Case and Midnight Sport Band is a comprehensive smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into your daily life, offering an array of features that prioritize health and convenience. Boasting a sleek Midnight Aluminium Case, this watch is both stylish and durable, complemented by the Midnight Sport Band for a comfortable and secure fit.

This smartwatch is not just a timepiece; it functions as a dedicated fitness and sleep tracker. It monitors your daily activities, providing insights into your exercise routines and sleep patterns. The integrated Crash Detection feature is a notable safety measure, automatically detecting falls and initiating an emergency call if needed. The Heart Rate Monitor ensures continuous tracking of your heart rate, aiding in keeping tabs on your cardiovascular health.

Featuring a vivid Retina Display, the Apple Watch SE delivers clear and vibrant visuals for a seamless user experience. Whether you're checking notifications, tracking your workouts, or simply glancing at the time, the display offers clarity and readability. The water-resistant design ensures that you can wear the watch confidently in various environments, including during workouts or in the rain.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS + Cellular 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display,Water Resistant:

GPS + Cellular Connectivity: Stay connected on the go without relying on your iPhone.

40 mm Size: A compact and comfortable size suitable for everyday wear.

Fitness and Sleep Tracking: Monitor your activity levels and sleep patterns for a holistic view of your well-being.

Crash Detection: Automatically detects falls and initiates emergency assistance if necessary.

Heart Rate Monitor: Continuously tracks your heart rate for better health insights.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Tracking: The watch offers in-depth fitness and sleep tracking, along with a reliable heart rate monitor. Limited Battery Life: Users may find the need to charge the device frequently, impacting its usability for extended periods. Stylish and Durable Design: The Midnight Aluminium Case and Sport Band not only provide durability but also add a touch of elegance to your wrist. Cellular Plan Costs: The addition of cellular connectivity may incur additional monthly costs, which could be a drawback for budget-conscious users.

4. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Band M/L is a comprehensive wearable designed for users seeking advanced health and fitness tracking features. Its streamlined design encompasses a host of functionalities, making it a holistic smartwatch choice.

The device is equipped with a Fitness Tracker, enabling users to monitor and track various physical activities seamlessly. Whether you're into running, cycling, or yoga, the smartwatch provides real-time data to help optimize your workouts. The inclusion of Blood Oxygen and ECG Apps adds a health-centric dimension, allowing users to keep a close eye on their vital signs and potentially detect irregularities.

The Always-On Retina Display ensures that information is readily accessible without the need for a wrist flick, enhancing user convenience. The water-resistant feature adds durability, making it suitable for use during swimming and other water-related activities.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant:

Display: The Always-On Retina Display offers clarity and visibility in various lighting conditions.

Health Tracking: The device boasts comprehensive fitness tracking, including a Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen, and ECG Apps.

Connectivity: With both GPS and Cellular capabilities, users can stay connected and track their location without needing a paired iPhone nearby.

Design: The Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L combines aesthetics with durability, providing sleek and comfortable wear.

Water Resistance: Designed to withstand water exposure, the smartwatch is suitable for water-based activities.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Tracking Relatively Expensive Always-On Retina Display Limited Third-Party App Ecosystem

5. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] is a dynamic smartwatch that seamlessly integrates advanced health and fitness tracking features with a sleek design. Boasting a Midnight Aluminum Case paired with a Midnight Sport Band in M/L size, it exudes a modern and stylish aesthetic suitable for various occasions.

One of the key highlights of this smartwatch is its robust fitness tracking capabilities. The device functions as an adept fitness tracker, monitoring various activities and providing insightful data to help users stay on top of their health goals. It incorporates cutting-edge sensors that enable the tracking of essential health metrics, including blood oxygen levels and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. These features empower users to gain a comprehensive understanding of their well-being, making the Apple Watch Series 9 an invaluable tool for health-conscious individuals.

The Always-On Retina Display ensures that information is readily accessible at a glance, without the need to raise the wrist or tap the screen. This convenience enhances the user experience, particularly during workouts or in situations where quick information retrieval is crucial. Additionally, the smartwatch is water-resistant, adding a layer of durability and allowing users to wear it confidently in various environments.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant:

GPS functionality for accurate location tracking

41mm case size for a balanced and comfortable fit

Blood Oxygen app for monitoring oxygen saturation levels

ECG app for recording and analyzing electrocardiogram data

Always-On Retina Display for continuous visibility of information.

Pros Cons Comprehensive health tracking Relatively higher price point Always-On Retina Display Limited third-party app ecosystem

6. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch in Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop One Size is a comprehensive wearable device that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Tailored for fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch offers a myriad of health and wellness features to keep users informed and engaged.

Designed with an emphasis on health tracking, the smartwatch incorporates fitness tracking capabilities that go beyond the basics. It includes advanced features such as Blood Oxygen measurement and ECG apps, providing users with valuable insights into their overall health. The device's Always-On Retina Display ensures that information is easily accessible at a glance, making it convenient for users to stay connected and informed throughout the day.

The water-resistant design of the Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to confidently wear it during various activities, including swimming. This feature enhances the versatility of the smartwatch, making it suitable for a wide range of lifestyles. Whether tracking a morning run, monitoring a swim session, or simply keeping tabs on daily activity levels, this smartwatch excels in providing accurate and real-time data.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant:

GPS functionality ensures precise location tracking.

The 45mm case size offers a balance between readability and comfort on the wrist.

The Winter Blue Sport Loop adds a touch of style and comfort to the overall design.

Blood Oxygen and ECG apps enhance health monitoring capabilities.

The Always-On Retina Display provides constant access to information.

Pros Cons Comprehensive health tracking Relatively higher price point for a smartwatch Water-resistant design Limited customization options for watch faces

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Fitness & Sleep Tracker Crash Detection Heart Rate Monitor Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Fitness & Sleep Tracker Crash Detection Heart Rate Monitor Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40 mm] Fitness & Sleep Tracker Crash Detection Heart Rate Monitor Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps Always-On Retina Display Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps Always-On Retina Display Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps Always-On Retina Display

Best overall product The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Band M/L stands out as the best overall product, seamlessly blending style, functionality, and advanced health features. Its larger 45mm display offers a more immersive experience, perfectly complemented by the Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band, making it a sophisticated accessory for any occasion.

This smartwatch goes beyond typical fitness tracking with its comprehensive set of health features, including Blood Oxygen and ECG apps. Users can monitor their well-being in real-time, empowering them to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

The Always-On Retina Display ensures that crucial information is readily available at a glance, promoting convenience and efficiency. The combination of GPS and Cellular capabilities enhances its usability, allowing users to stay connected, stream music, and track activities without relying on a paired phone.

With water resistance, users can confidently wear the Apple Watch Series 9 during various water-related activities. Its integration with the Apple ecosystem ensures seamless connectivity with other Apple devices, creating a cohesive and user-friendly experience.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 excels in delivering a premium and holistic smartwatch experience, making it the best choice for those who prioritize style, functionality, and advanced health monitoring in a wearable device.

Best value for money The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers exceptional value for money due to its impressive array of features, combining cutting-edge technology with a reasonable price point. The device seamlessly integrates fitness and health tracking with advanced functionalities. The Fitness & Sleep Tracker ensures comprehensive monitoring of your physical activity and sleep patterns, empowering users to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Equipped with Crash Detection, the watch goes beyond typical fitness tracking by prioritizing user safety. In the event of a fall, it can automatically detect and initiate emergency services, potentially providing life-saving. The Heart Rate Monitor provides continuous tracking, promoting heart health awareness.

The Retina Display delivers a vibrant and clear interface, enhancing the overall user experience. The water-resistant design adds versatility, allowing users to wear the watch during various activities, including swimming.

The inclusion of GPS + Cellular capabilities expands the watch's functionality, enabling users to stay connected even without their iPhone nearby. This level of connectivity is especially valuable for those on the go.

However, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) offers a robust combination of health, safety, and connectivity features at a competitive price, making it a compelling and value-packed smartwatch in its category.

How to find the Perfect Apple Smartwatch Under Rs. 85000? To find the perfect Apple Smartwatch under Rs. 85,000, consider key factors such as model, features, and compatibility. Begin by identifying your specific needs, whether it's fitness tracking, communication, or style. The latest models, like the Apple Watch Series 7, often offer advanced health monitoring features and a larger display.

Next, check the compatibility with your iPhone, as Apple Watches are optimized for iOS devices. Ensure that the smartwatch integrates seamlessly with your iPhone model and the iOS version you are using. Pay attention to connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.

Evaluate the available features, such as GPS, heart rate monitoring, ECG, and sleep tracking, to align with your health and lifestyle preferences. Consider the design and choose between different materials and bands based on your aesthetic preferences and comfort.

Read reviews and compare prices across reputable retailers to find the best deal. Additionally, take advantage of sales events or discounts to maximize value for your budget. By carefully assessing your requirements and considering these factors, you can find the perfect Apple Smartwatch within your budget of Rs. 85,000.

FAQs Question : Can I make phone calls with an Apple Smartwatch? Ans : Yes, many Apple Watch models support cellular connectivity, allowing you to make and receive calls directly from the watch. However, this feature may depend on your carrier and the specific model of the Apple Watch. Question : What health and fitness features are available? Ans : Apple Smartwatches include a variety of health and fitness features such as activity tracking, workout tracking for various exercises, heart rate monitoring, and fall detection. Some models also have advanced health features like ECG monitoring and blood oxygen measurement. Question : Is the Apple Smartwatch compatible with all iPhones? Ans : The compatibility of Apple Smartwatches depends on the model and the version of iOS on your iPhone. Generally, newer Apple Watch models may require a more recent version of iOS. Ensure your iPhone is running a compatible iOS version before purchasing an Apple Watch. Question : How long does the battery last on an Apple Smartwatch? Ans : Battery life varies depending on the specific model and usage patterns. On average, you can expect a day of use on a single charge. However, battery life may be affected by factors such as usage of GPS, cellular connectivity, and third-party apps. Question : Can I use third-party apps on Apple Smartwatches? Ans : Yes, Apple Watch supports a variety of third-party apps available through the App Store. You can install apps for fitness, productivity, communication, and more directly on your Apple Watch. Question : How do software updates work for Apple Smartwatches? Ans : Apple regularly releases watchOS updates with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. You can update your Apple Watch by connecting it to your iPhone and accessing the Watch app. Ensure that both your iPhone and Apple Watch have sufficient battery life and are connected to Wi-Fi.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

