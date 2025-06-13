6 Lenovo laptops that are suited for every use: IdeaPad, LOQ, Legion and more

Lenovo has something for everyone, it does not matter if you’re a student, a casual user, or someone who needs serious power for work or gaming. The brand’s wide range of laptops, spanning the reliable IdeaPad, versatile LOQ, and performance-heavy Legion series. These cater to every need and budget.

Our Picks Best overall Business laptop Budget friendly Gaming laptop Thin and light FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop View Details ₹33,100 Get This Business laptop Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00 View Details ₹47,990 Get This Budget friendly Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details ₹44,990 Get This Gaming laptop Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop View Details ₹67,990 Get This Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg), 83DG009DIN View Details ₹1.66L Get This View More

From slim everyday machines to high-performance rigs built for creators and gamers, Lenovo balances price, performance, and design well. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, here are six Lenovo laptops we recommend based on real user feedback and practical everyday use.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 brings a clean design and responsive performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 and 8 GB RAM. It’s a lightweight, functional machine suited for students or light work users. While it looks sleek and handles basic tasks well, the slow charging and mixed audio quality may be a drawback. It’s not perfect, but it's a decent pick under budget.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3, 12th Gen RAM 8 GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" Full HD Weight 1.63 kg Reasons to buy Clean, lightweight design Smooth performance for basic use Full HD screen Reason to avoid Slow charging Inconsistent sound quality Display issues reported Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its performance and design, though many mention sound and display quality being inconsistent. Some faced functionality issues, and battery complaints are common.

Why choose this product?

If you need a lightweight laptop for daily tasks and classes, the Slim 3 offers a good mix of looks and speed without pushing past ₹40,000.

The ThinkPad series is renowned for its business-class reliability, solid build and legendary keyboard comfort, making it a favourite among professionals and students who value durability and productivity on the go. The E14 stands out with its MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can handle rough usage, and its compact, lightweight design is ideal for frequent travellers. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and fast storage.

Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS 300 nits Weight 1.41 kg Reasons to buy Exceptional durability and keyboard comfort Lightweight and travel-friendly Reason to avoid Average audio output Limited ports compared to premium models Click Here to Buy Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s solid build, portability, and vibrant display, though audio quality gets mixed reviews from several users.

Why choose this product?

A great business-class option with a stunning screen and compact design, offering good value—though audio performance may not meet all expectations.

The Lenovo V15 series is recognised for offering strong performance at an affordable price, targeting budget-conscious business users and students who need reliable daily computing.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor and 16GB RAM, it delivers excellent multitasking and productivity. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display is easy on the eyes, and the inclusion of a 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and ample storage.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450HX (8 cores, up to 4.4GHz) GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6" FHD 144Hz 300 nits Weight 2.4 kg Reasons to buy Strong gaming performance for the price High refresh rate display Reason to avoid Heavier than other models Battery life is modest Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s speed, build quality, and battery life, though opinions on the display and keyboard are mixed, with some noting dissatisfaction.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for students and professionals needing strong performance and long battery life, but the display and keyboard quality may not suit everyone.

The LOQ series is Lenovo’s answer to affordable gaming, targeting entry-level gamers who want solid performance without breaking the bank. Its USP is the combination of a powerful Intel Core i5 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, offering smooth gaming.

With a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures fast load times and vibrant visuals. The cooling system and MUX switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus help maximise performance and battery efficiency.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450HX (8 cores, up to 4.4GHz) GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6" FHD 144Hz 300 nits Weight 2.4 kg Reasons to buy Strong gaming performance for the price High refresh rate display Reason to avoid Heavier than other models Battery life is modest Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the laptop’s strong gaming performance, sharp display, and value, though build quality and battery life receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for gaming and work with smooth performance and crisp visuals, but quick battery drain and varying build quality may affect some users.

The Legion 5 series is a flagship gaming line known for its robust performance, advanced cooling, and premium build quality. Its USP is the blend of top-tier hardware, including high-end Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, with features designed specifically for gamers

This model boasts a 16-inch WQXGA 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU ensures smooth gameplay even at high settings, while the innovative cooling system keeps temperatures in check during long sessions

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (16 cores, up to 5.2GHz) GPU NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 16" WQXGA 165Hz 350 nits Weight 2.3 kg Reasons to buy Exceptional gaming and multitasking performance Premium display and cooling Reason to avoid Expensive Shorter battery life under load Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg), 83DG009DIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are highly impressed with the laptop’s powerful performance, smooth gaming, and multitasking capabilities, with many calling it a beast and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

A top-tier choice for gamers and streamers, offering strong performance, efficient cooling, and seamless multitasking—ideal for demanding tasks and high-end gameplay.

The Yoga Slim 7 series is celebrated for its sleek, ultraportable design and vibrant displays, making it ideal for professionals and creatives who prioritise style and screen quality. Its USP is the combination of Intel’s latest AI-enabled processors with a WUXGA OLED display, offering stunning visuals and efficient multitasking.

This model features a 14-inch WUXGA OLED 400 nits display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The slim, lightweight aluminium chassis and backlit keyboard enhance both portability and typing comfort.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16 cores, up to 4.8GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" WUXGA OLED 400 nits Weight 1.39 kg Reasons to buy Stunning OLED display and slim design Premium build and AI features Reason to avoid Higher price point No dedicated GPU for heavy graphics tasks Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s good quality, fast start-up, and slim, well-balanced design, making it convenient for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A sleek and speedy laptop ideal for users seeking portability and performance, with solid build quality and quick boot times.

Factors to consider when buying a Lenovo laptop Purpose of Use: Determine whether the laptop is for gaming, professional work, casual browsing, or creative tasks to choose the right model.

Determine whether the laptop is for gaming, professional work, casual browsing, or creative tasks to choose the right model. Performance Specs: Consider the processor, RAM, and storage; higher specs ensure smoother multitasking and faster performance.

Consider the processor, RAM, and storage; higher specs ensure smoother multitasking and faster performance. Graphics Requirements: For gaming or design, opt for dedicated graphics like NVIDIA GPUs; for basic use, integrated graphics suffice.

For gaming or design, opt for dedicated graphics like NVIDIA GPUs; for basic use, integrated graphics suffice. Battery Life: Look for long battery life if you need portability, especially for students or remote workers.

Look for long battery life if you need portability, especially for students or remote workers. Build and Design: Choose between lightweight, sleek models or rugged builds depending on mobility and personal preference. Which Lenovo laptop is best for casual everyday use? The Lenovo IdeaPad series is ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and office work, offering solid performance at a budget-friendly price point.

What makes the Lenovo Legion series suitable for gamers? The Legion series features powerful GPUs, high-refresh-rate displays, and advanced cooling systems, making it perfect for demanding games and smooth performance.

Is the Lenovo LOQ a good mid-range option? Yes, the Lenovo LOQ balances performance and affordability, offering decent specs for multitasking, light gaming, and creative work without a premium price tag.

Top 3 features of the best Lenovo laptops

Laptop Name Processor RAM Storage Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ Intel Core i5-12450HX Intel Core i5-12450HX 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX Intel Core i7-14650HX 16GB DDR5 1TB SSD Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 16GB LPDDR5x 512GB SSD

Similar articles for you Experts reveal the 9 best laptops under ₹55,000 in 2025 that give you premium features without the price tag