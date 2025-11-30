6 Upcoming smartphone launches in December 2025: OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300 series and more

With major global launches already behind us, including the iPhone 17 range, and new flagships from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Oppo, the final month of 2025 is set to bring a new wave of devices to Indian buyers. While some brands have prioritised China for their first releases, several mid-range and premium smartphones are now preparing to enter the Indian market in December. Here is a look at the key models arriving soon.

OnePlus 15R set for India debut on 17 December OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 15R in India on 17 December. The device is positioned as one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It will be sold via Amazon and offered in Charcoal Black and Minty Green finishes.

The company has highlighted extensive durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K resistance against dust and water. Early teasers point to a dual camera setup housed in a rectangular module, along with right side-mounted volume and power buttons. The handset will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Vivo X300 series launching on 2 December Vivo will introduce the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 in India on 2 December at noon. Both phones will be sold through Vivo’s online store. The series is powered by MediaTek’s new 3 nm Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with the Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3 Plus imaging chip. The software experience will be based on OriginOS 6.

The Vivo X300 Pro for India will feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera system. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary lens with an f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel HPB APO telephoto unit.

Realme P4x 5G arriving on 4 December Realme will unveil the Realme P4x 5G in India on 4 December. The phone will be listed on Flipkart and comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor. It will also offer a 144 Hz display for a smoother viewing experience.

One of its standout features is the large 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, which supports 45 W wired fast charging. The phone will also house a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber to help with thermal management. More details are expected to surface closer to launch.

OnePlus Ace 6T expected in China this month The OnePlus Ace 6T will launch in China in December, although the company has not confirmed a specific date. The phone is widely believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15R and will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Ace 6T will be available in black, green, and violet colours. Promotional material suggests a flat display with slim bezels, along with a square camera module likely containing two lenses.

Oppo Reno 15C teased for December reveal Oppo has hinted at the upcoming launch of the Reno 15C during its recent Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro event. While full specifications remain unannounced, early leaks indicate the phone may include a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset is also expected to power the device.

On the camera front, the Reno 15C could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 600 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor.