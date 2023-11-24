65-inch LED TV ensure larger than life viewing: Choose from top 8 options

The quest for larger-than-life viewing experiences has led to the widespread popularity of 65-inch LED TVs. These mammoth screens, with their expansive real estate and cutting-edge display technologies, redefine the way we immerse ourselves in movies, TV shows, and gaming. The 65-inch category strikes a perfect balance, offering a cinematic experience without overwhelming living spaces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As technology continues to advance, these televisions have become more than just a means to watch content; they are portals to alternate realities, bringing the theatre into the comfort of our homes. The sheer size of a 65-inch LED TV opens doors to a new dimension of visual engagement, where every detail is magnified, colours are more vibrant, and the overall impact is nothing short of spectacular.

This article explores the top 8 options in the realm of 65-inch LED TVs, each vying for the coveted spot as the centrepiece of your home entertainment setup. From the latest in display technology to smart features that seamlessly integrate with your digital lifestyle, these TVs promise a viewing experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Whether you're a cinephile seeking a home theatre atmosphere or a gaming enthusiast craving a more immersive escape, the 65-inch LED TV market has something for everyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the following sections, we will delve into the specifications, features, and unique selling points of each TV, providing a comprehensive guide for those in search of a larger-than-life visual journey. From sleek designs to powerful audio systems, these options cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that the perfect 65-inch LED TV is within reach.

Join us on this exploration of the top 8 65-inch LED TVs, where we navigate through the technological marvels that promise to transform your living room into a captivating entertainment hub. Whether you prioritize picture quality, smart functionality, or gaming prowess, these TVs are poised to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience that truly ensures larger-than-life enjoyment.

1. Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Panasonic TH-65MX660DX is a feature-rich 65-inch LED TV that ensures an immersive 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR, this TV delivers stunning visuals and a wide viewing angle. The 4K Color Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, and Dolby Digital enhance colour reproduction and audio quality. It comes with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The Google TV interface, along with Google Assistant operation, makes navigation seamless. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. With a built-in home theatre and 20W Dolby Digital sound output, it offers an all-encompassing entertainment package.

Specifications of Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX:

Screen Size: 65 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Built-in Wi-Fi

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital, Built-in Home Theatre

Smart TV Features: Google TV, In-Built WiFi, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Operation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: 4K Color Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide Color Gamut, 4K Studio Color Engine

Pros Cons Stunning 4K HDR visuals Limited refresh rate of 60 Hz Google TV interface for seamless navigation Slightly bulky design

2. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65

The Redmi Smart TV X65 offers an impressive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Android TV 10, it ensures quick wake and supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Dolby Audio with DTS Virtual:X and eARC HDMI port enhances the 30W sound output, providing a cinematic audio experience. The TV features a sleek design with minimal bezels, and its 178-degree viewing angle ensures a captivating viewing experience from various positions. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, connectivity options are versatile, making it a well-rounded entertainment hub. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65:

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC HDMI port {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos pass through eARC

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Additional Features: 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Sleek design with minimal bezels Limited app store compared to other platforms Impressive 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Audio

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L

Sony's KD-65X74L is a top-tier 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that combines stunning visuals with smart functionality. The 4K HDR display, powered by the X1 4K Processor, ensures lifelike colours and excellent contrast. With Google TV, you have access to a wide range of apps, and the voice search feature simplifies navigation. The Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology deliver rich, immersive sound. Additional features like Chromecast Built-In and Apple Airplay enhance connectivity. Its sleek design and wide viewing angle make it a stylish addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Apple Airplay, Voice Search

Additional Features: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, Motion Flow XR100

Pros Cons Stunning 4K HDR display with X1 Processor Slightly higher price point Google TV for a wide range of apps Limited app store compared to other platforms

4. ALT 164 cm (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 65UAA1

The ALT 65UAA1 offers a bezel-less design and a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Android, ensuring access to a plethora of apps and services. The TV comes with HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity. The 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio deliver clear and powerful sound. With Google Assistant voice control, it offers convenient hands-free operation. The TV's certification as a Smart Certified Android TV ensures a seamless and user-friendly interface for a variety of entertainment options.

Specifications of ALT 164 cm (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 65UAA1: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, VGA

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Certified Smart Android TV, Google Assistant Voice Control

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive display Limited refresh rate of 60 Hz Certified Smart Android TV for user-friendly UI Slightly lower sound output compared to rivals

5. VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED

VU's 65GloLED from The GloLED Series is a remarkable 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design. The AI PQ Engine and Dynamic Backlight Control contribute to an impressive visual experience. With 104W DJ Sound, including Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer, the audio complements the stunning visuals. The Google TV platform provides a user-friendly interface, and features like Chromecast Built-In and Handsfree Mic add convenience. Its bezel-less design and 4K Glo Panel enhance the aesthetics, making it a standout choice for a home entertainment upgrade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED:

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 104 Watts DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos, Built-in Subwoofer

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Handsfree Mic, AI PQ Engine

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Glo Panel with AI PQ Engine Relatively higher price point DJ Sound with Dolby Atmos and Built-in Subwoofer Slightly heavier compared to other models

6. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCL's 65P635 is a part of the Bezel-Less Series, offering a stunning 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV experience. The bezel-less design maximizes the screen real estate for an immersive viewing experience. With Google Assistant, 4K Google TV, and HDR 10, it combines advanced features for a seamless user interface. The TV boasts a vast content library with support for numerous apps. The inclusion of AI-IN and T-cast further enhances the overall entertainment package. With over 7000 apps and a massive content library, TCL provides pure entertainment for every user.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 65 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Feature: Google Assistant, 4K Google TV, HDR 10, T-cast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive display Limited mention of AI technologies Advanced features like Google Assistant

7. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

Sony's KD-65X74K, part of the Bravia series, is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that exemplifies the brand's commitment to quality. With a 4K HDR display powered by the X1 4K Processor and Motion Flow XR100, every frame is vibrant and lifelike. The Google TV integration, along with voice search and Chromecast, enhances the smart features. Its open baffle speaker system produces a clear and immersive 20W audio output. This TV is not just a visual treat, but also a smart entertainment hub, making it an excellent choice for those who seek top-notch quality and functionality.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Voice Search, X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons X1 4K Processor for superior image processing Higher price range compared to some competitors Clear and immersive audio with Dolby Audio

8. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL

Acer's AR65GR2851UDFL from the Advanced I Series is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that stands out with its advanced features. The Dolby Vision and Atmos support, coupled with 30 high-fidelity speakers, deliver an exceptional audiovisual experience. Google TV integration ensures a user-friendly interface, while the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage provide smooth performance. With features like Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine and Blue Light Reduction, Acer prioritizes both visual quality and user well-being, making this TV a comprehensive choice for those seeking advanced technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL:

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Technology: LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.1 ports {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 40 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, 30 High Fidelity Speakers

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Blue Light Reduction

Pros Cons Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive experience Relatively higher price point 30 high-fidelity speakers for powerful audio

3 best features for you {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX 4K HDR Display 20 Watts Dolby Digital Home Theatre Built-in Google TV, In-Built WiFi, Screen Mirroring Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65 4K LED Panel 30 Watts Dolby Audio Android TV 10, PatchWall, 5000+ apps from Google Play Store Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L X1 4K Processor 20 Watts Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Chromecast Built-In ALT 164 cm (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 65UAA1 Full HD (3840 x 2160) Display 24 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers Certified Smart, Fully Loaded Android TV, Google Assistant VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos Google TV, Watchlist, Handsfree Mic, Chromecast Built-In TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 4K Google TV + HDR 10, AI-IN Google Assistant, 7000+ Apps Bezel-Less Design, Maximum Content: 10,62,000 Hours Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K X1 4K Processor 20 Watts Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Chromecast Built-In Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 30 High Fidelity Speakers Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine Google TV, Content Recommendations, Voice-enabled Smart Remote

Best value for money The Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65 stands out as the best value for money. Offering a 4K LED panel, powerful 30 Watts Dolby Audio, and the versatility of Android TV 10 with PatchWall, it combines advanced features with an affordable price point. Redmi ensures a rich viewing experience, making it an excellent investment for users seeking quality performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K emerges as the best overall product. With the powerful X1 4K Processor, immersive 20 Watts Dolby Audio, and an array of smart features including Google TV and Chromecast Built-In, it excels in delivering superior audio-visual performance and seamless connectivity. Sony's commitment to quality and innovation makes this TV the top choice for those who prioritize an exceptional entertainment experience.

How to find the right 65-inch LED TV? Finding the right 65-inch LED TV involves considering various factors to match individual preferences. Begin by assessing the display technology, such as 4K resolution and HDR support, for vivid visuals. Evaluate audio features like Dolby Atmos and high wattage for immersive sound. Smart capabilities, including platform and app support, contribute to a seamless entertainment experience. Connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports cater to diverse device connections. Additionally, consider the brand's reputation, customer reviews, and warranty coverage. Compare prices across models and brands to ensure it aligns with your budget. Lastly, look for unique features that resonate with your usage, such as voice control or bezel-less design. Thorough research and prioritizing personal preferences will lead to selecting the ideal 65-inch LED TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : Do all 65-inch LED TVs support 4K resolution? Ans : No, while many do, it's crucial to check the specifications as some may have lower resolutions. Question : Are all 65-inch LED TVs wall-mountable? Ans : Most 65-inch LED TVs come with wall-mount options, but it's recommended to check the included accessories. Question : Do smart features vary between brands? Ans : Yes, smart features such as the operating system, available apps, and voice control capabilities can differ. Question : Are there differences in sound quality among these TVs? Ans : Yes, sound quality varies, and factors like Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and speaker wattage contribute to the audio experience. Question : Can I connect gaming consoles to these 65-inch LED TVs? Ans : Yes, most 65-inch LED TVs provide HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.