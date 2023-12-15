In today's world of advanced technology, the 65-inch OLED TV has emerged as a symbol of cutting-edge home entertainment. These TVs are not just screens; they are gateways to an immersive viewing experience, blending art with technology. This blog delves into the realm of the best OLED TVs, particularly focusing on the 65-inch variants, renowned for their exceptional picture quality and high-performance capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OLED, which stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, has revolutionized the way we experience television. Unlike traditional displays, each pixel in an OLED screen emits its own light, allowing for deeper blacks, more vibrant colours, and a level of contrast that was once unimaginable. When this technology is expanded to a 65-inch OLED TV, the result is nothing short of spectacular. The size of the screen, coupled with OLED's inherent qualities, makes for a truly cinematic experience right in your living room.

In India, a country with a rapidly growing appetite for quality home entertainment, the demand for high-performance TVs like the 65-inch OLED is on the rise. Consumers are increasingly seeking out the best OLED TV options that offer not just superior picture quality but also a range of smart features. These TVs are no longer just about watching shows and movies; they are about experiencing them in the most lifelike way possible.

Moreover, the premium OLED TV market in India is witnessing a surge in innovation and variety, with top brands competing to offer models that cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether it's the unparalleled black levels, the eye-popping colour accuracy, or the sleek design, each brand brings something unique to the table.

This blog aims to guide you through the best 65-inch OLED TVs available in India. We will explore various models from top brands, comparing their features, performance, and value, to help you find the perfect match for your home entertainment needs. Stay tuned as we unveil a world where every pixel tells a story, transforming the way you watch and experience content.

1. LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA (Rocky Black) This 65-inch 4K OLED TV gives you incredible picture quality in a slim design. The self-lit pixels produce perfect black levels and over a billion rich colours for stunning visuals. The α7 AI processor optimizes everything you watch for the best possible picture and sound. The Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos technologies analyze content and adjust to deliver the director's vision. The webOS smart TV interface features built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ to access all your streaming services. The built-in Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI ports, and Bluetooth let you connect your devices easily. Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay compatibility make this TV easy to control with your voice or phone.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA (Rocky Black): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Processor: α7 AI Processor 4K

Picture and Sound Optimization: Yes

Audio: Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos

Smart TV Features: webOS, built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth

Voice Control: Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay compatible

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Exceptional picture quality with self-lit pixels Premium price point α7 AI processor for optimized picture and sound Limited voice control options compared to some competitors Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for enhanced content experience WebOS interface with built-in popular streaming apps Versatile connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, HDMI, and Bluetooth Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay compatibility Comprehensive three-year warranty

2. LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65C1PTZ (Dark Steel Silver) (OLED65C1PTZ) The LG 65-inch OLED 4K TV upgrades any living room with amazingly lifelike colours and deep blacks thanks to the self-lighting pixels and OLED display. The α9 Gen4 AI processor uses deep learning algorithms to enhance every element of what you watch, whether it's upscaling HD content to near 4K clarity, optimizing colour and contrast for each scene, or providing an immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. The webOS operating system gives you access to countless streaming services through its built-in apps, while the AI ThinQ feature allows you to control the TV using your voice through either Alexa or Google Assistant. The combination of incredible picture quality, powerful sound, and smart features provides an unparalleled viewing experience that is perfect for any home theatre.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65C1PTZ (Dark Steel Silver) (OLED65C1PTZ): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Processor: α9 Gen4 AI Processor

Upscaling: HD content to near 4K

Audio: Dolby Atmos surround sound

Smart TV Features: webOS, built-in streaming apps

Voice Control: Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

AI Features: Deep learning algorithms for image and sound enhancement

Pros Cons Lifelike colours and deep blacks with OLED display Relatively high cost α9 Gen4 AI processor for enhanced visual and audio quality May require additional sound system for the best audio experience Upscaling HD content to near 4K clarity Access to streaming services with WebOS and built-in apps Voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant Impressive Dolby Atmos surround sound experience

3. LG 164 cm (65-inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65G2PSA (Black) (2022 Model) This LG OLED TV brings art to life with stunning 4K clarity and incredible depth. Its self-lit pixels deliver perfect blacks and a contrast ratio that makes images pop off the screen. LG's WebOS operating system gives you easy access to all your favourite streaming content and apps, while the ultra-slim design looks great on any wall. With over 3 USB ports, you'll have plenty of options to connect your devices, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything you watch is smooth and stutter-free. So gather your family and friends and let this Gallery Edition TV transport you to a world of brilliant colour, sharp detail, and cinematic sound that immerses you in the action. Life's too short for dull TV - let this smart OLED bring the theatre experience home.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65-inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65G2PSA (Black) (2022 Model): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Design: Ultra-slim, Gallery Edition

Connectivity: 3+ USB ports, 120Hz refresh rate

Smart TV Features: LG's WebOS, streaming content and apps access

Aesthetic: Suitable for wall mounting

Pros Cons Stunning 4K clarity and incredible depth Higher price bracket Perfect blacks and high contrast ratio Wall mounting may be preferred due to design Easy access to streaming content and apps Ultra-slim design suitable for wall mounting Multiple USB ports and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth playback Gallery Edition offers an aesthetic appeal

4. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65-inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (Black) Sony Bravia OLED TV is made for movie lovers who want the ultimate cinematic experience at home. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and XR OLED Contrast Booster deliver stunningly vivid colours and inky blacks, while the 120Hz refresh rate means smooth, blur-free motion. The Google TV interface and built-in Chromecast make it simple to access your favourite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. Sony's XR Cognitive Processor analyzes content in real-time to optimize brightness, contrast, colour and sound for a lifelike picture and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The sleek, minimalist design fits any living room decor, while the built-in mic enables hands-free control using just your voice. In short, this smart TV brings the movies to life like never before, transporting you to the centre of the action from the comfort of your couch.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65-inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (Black): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED with XR OLED Contrast Booster

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Smart TV Interface: Google TV, built-in Chromecast

Processor: XR Cognitive Processor

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Design: Sleek, minimalist

Voice Control: Built-in microphone for hands-free control

Pros Cons XR OLED Contrast Booster for vivid colours and deep blacks Sony premium pricing Smooth motion with 120Hz refresh rate Sound quality may not match picture quality Simple access to streaming services with Google TV and Chromecast Real-time content optimization with XR Cognitive Processor Hands-free voice control with built-in mic Sleek, minimalist design

5. Samsung 163 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S90CAKLXL (Titan Black) The Samsung OLED TV bursts to life with stunning 4K resolution powered by Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 4K. Its self-illuminating pixels produce perfect blacks and vibrant colours in an ultra-thin design with almost no bezel. Samsung's Quantum HDR technology analyzes each scene to optimize contrast ratio and colour volume for a picture that looks like the filmmaker intended. Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro reduces blur, while Real Depth Enhancer brings 3D depth to everything you watch. The smart TV experience features an easy-to-use interface, far-field voice control and access to all your favourite streaming apps. 40 watts of Dolby Atmos audio fill the room with powerful sound that surrounds you. All connected by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4 HDMI ports, this Samsung OLED TV redefines what home entertainment can be.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S90CAKLXL (Titan Black): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Picture Quality: Quantum HDR technology

Motion Technology: Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro

Depth Enhancer: Real Depth Enhancer for 3D experience

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 40 watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports

Pros Cons Neural Quantum Processor 4K for enhanced picture quality Samsung's ecosystem might not appeal to all Quantum HDR for optimized contrast and colour Price can be a barrier for some Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for reduced blur Real Depth Enhancer for a 3D experience Intuitive smart TV interface with voice control Powerful Dolby Atmos audio

6. Samsung 163 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S95CAKLXL (Titan Black) This Samsung S95 smart OLED TV unleashes the infinite possibilities of 4K viewing. Its immersive 65-inch screen, powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, brings out over a billion shades of colour and lights up the darkest scenes with self-illuminating pixels. The result is a cinema-like experience right in your living room. Dolby Atmos audio with 70W speakers provides surround sound that feels like the action is all around you. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports, this TV connects all your devices and content seamlessly. Far-field voice control and an easy-to-use Tizen OS make navigating between cable, streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and web browsing a breeze. With stunning visuals, cinematic sound, built-in smarts, and a bezel-less design that maximizes the screen, this Samsung smart OLED TV lets you experience the infinite possibilities of 4K like never before.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S95CAKLXL (Titan Black): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Audio: Dolby Atmos audio with 70W speakers

Smart TV Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Tizen OS

Voice Control: Far-field voice control

Design: Bezel-less

Pros Cons Neural Quantum Processor 4K for superior picture quality Premium pricing segment Over a billion shades of colour with self-illuminating pixels Design might not suit all interior styles Dolby Atmos audio with 70W speakers for immersive sound Far-field voice control and user-friendly Tizen OS Bezel-less design maximizes screen size Multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

7. LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65B2PSA (Black) Bring the cinema to your living room with this stunning LG 4K OLED TV. Featuring a brilliant 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, this smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience that puts you right in the middle of the action. Its 120Hz refresh rate and α7 AI Processor 4K ensure smooth motion and clarity for sports, gaming and streaming. The WebOS smart platform connects you to all your favourite apps while built-in Alexa and Google Assistant offer voice control. Plus, Game Optimizer and Variable Refresh Rate technology make this the ultimate TV for gamers. All packed into a stylish, ultra-thin design, the LG 65-inch OLED TV combines stunning pictures, immersive sound and smart features to transform your home entertainment.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65B2PSA (Black): Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED

Processor: α7 AI Processor 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Audio: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Platform: WebOS

Voice Control: Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant

Gaming Features: Game Optimizer and Variable Refresh Rate technology

Design: Ultra-thin

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Higher end of the price spectrum 120Hz refresh rate and α7 AI Processor 4K for clarity Sound may not be as impressive as the visual quality WebOS smart platform for easy app access Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control Game Optimizer and Variable Refresh Rate for gaming Stylish, ultra-thin design

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 65A3PSA α7 AI Processor 4K Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos WebOS with built-in streaming apps LG 65C1PTZ α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K Upscaling and Dolby Atmos Voice control with Alexa/Google Assistant LG OLED65G2PSA 4K Ultra HD OLED Display Ultra-slim, Gallery Edition design 120Hz refresh rate Sony XR-65A80L XR OLED Contrast Booster XR Cognitive Processor Google TV interface with built-in Chromecast Samsung QA65S90CAKLXL Neural Quantum Processor 4K Quantum HDR technology Dolby Atmos and 40W audio Samsung QA65S95CAKLXL Neural Quantum Processor 4K Dolby Atmos audio with 70W speakers Bezel-less design LG 65B2PSA 120Hz refresh rate and α7 AI Processor 4K Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Game Optimizer and Variable Refresh Rate technology

Best overall product The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall 65-inch OLED TV, skillfully combining innovative technology with user-friendly features. This model's top-tier XR OLED Contrast Booster elevates picture quality to new heights, ensuring vibrant colours and deep blacks that make every scene remarkably lifelike. The XR Cognitive Processor, a groundbreaking feature, enhances the viewing experience by optimizing picture and sound in real-time, catering to the preferences of even the most discerning viewers. Additionally, its integration with Google TV not only provides seamless access to a vast array of streaming services but also ensures a user-friendly interface. This Sony Bravia model exemplifies the best OLED TV, offering a harmonious blend of visual excellence, audio prowess, and smart capabilities. It is an unmatched choice for those seeking a premium home entertainment experience.

Best value for money The LG 65A3PSA emerges as the best value for money in the 65-inch OLED TV category. This model blends high-end features with an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for consumers seeking premium OLED TV quality without breaking the bank. Its α7 AI Processor 4K stands at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that both picture and sound are meticulously optimized for an immersive viewing experience. The inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos further enhances this TV's capability to deliver stunning visuals and captivating audio comparable to much higher-priced models. Furthermore, the user-friendly webOS platform, equipped with popular streaming apps, adds significant value, offering endless entertainment options. The LG 65A3PSA is a testament to the fact that high-performance TVs can be both exceptional in quality and accessible in price, making it the ideal choice for budget-conscious yet quality-seeking viewers.

How to buy the best 65-inch OLED TV? When seeking the best 65-inch OLED TV, understanding key features and your specific needs is essential. Here's a guide on how to buy the best 65-inch OLED TV:

Assess Your Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on a 65-inch OLED TV. Prices can vary significantly, so having a budget in mind is crucial.

Consider Brand Reputation: Look for reputable brands known for their OLED TVs. Brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung have a track record of delivering quality products.

Evaluate Picture Quality: OLED TVs are renowned for their exceptional picture quality. Check for features like HDR support, high resolution (4K), and advanced image processing.

Size and Space: Measure your viewing area to ensure the 65-inch TV fits comfortably. Consider the TV's dimensions, including its stand or wall-mount compatibility.

Audio Performance: Look for TVs with good built-in audio or plan to invest in a soundbar or home theatre system for an enhanced audio experience.

Smart Features: Check if the TV offers a user-friendly smart platform (e.g., webOS, Android TV) with access to your favourite streaming apps.

Connectivity: Ensure the TV has sufficient HDMI and USB ports for your devices. Also, consider Wi-Fi capabilities for easy network connectivity.

Read Reviews: Research customer reviews and expert opinions to get insights into real-world performance and reliability.

Warranty: Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer to safeguard your investment.

By following these guidelines, you can make an informed decision and purchase the best 65-inch OLED TV that suits your preferences and budget, ensuring an outstanding home entertainment experience.

FAQs Question : What is a 65-inch OLED TV, and why is it a great choice for home entertainment? Ans : A 65-inch OLED TV is a large-format television with a 65-inch screen size that uses Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology. It's an excellent choice for home entertainment because it offers unmatched picture quality, including deep blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast, creating a cinematic experience right in your living room. Question : What are the key benefits of OLED technology in a 65-inch TV? Ans : OLED technology in a 65-inch TV provides several advantages, including self-lit pixels that result in perfect black levels, over a billion rich colours for stunning visuals, and the ability to emit light at the pixel level, leading to exceptional contrast and picture quality. This technology also allows for thinner and more energy-efficient displays. Question : How do I choose between different 65-inch OLED TV models from various brands? Ans : To choose the right 65-inch OLED TV, consider factors such as your budget, the reputation of the brand, picture and audio quality, smart features, connectivity options, and reviews from both customers and experts. It's important to balance your preferences and needs with the available options. Question : Are there any specific features I should look for when buying a premium OLED TV? Ans : When investing in a premium OLED TV, prioritize features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for superior audio and visual quality, advanced image processing for sharpness and clarity, and a user-friendly smart platform with access to streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Question : What are some common accessories or add-ons to consider with a 65-inch OLED TV purchase? Ans : Common accessories to consider include a soundbar or home theatre system to enhance audio quality, a wall mount or TV stand to accommodate the TV's size, and additional HDMI cables for connecting various devices. It's also advisable to invest in a surge protector to protect your TV and connected devices from power surges.

