7 best 70-inch LED TVs: Big screen, bigger impact

Choosing the right television can transform your living room into a personal cinema. The allure of a 70-inch LED TV lies not just in its impressive size, but also in the unparalleled picture quality it offers. With a large LED TV, you bring the thrill of the theatre into your home, offering a vibrant and immersive viewing experience that smaller screens simply can't match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this blog, we're focusing on the top LED TVs that dominate the market, specifically honing in on the best 70-inch TV options available. These TVs are more than just a means to watch your favourite shows and movies; they are a gateway to a world of visual splendour, bringing content to life with stunning clarity and colour accuracy.

The choice of a big screen TV is not just about size, but also about how it enhances your viewing experience. A 70-inch LED TV offers a perfect balance between a cinematic feel and a size that fits comfortably in most living spaces. It's not just about watching a movie or a sports game; it's about being part of the action, feeling like you're right there in the midst of it all.

Moreover, advancements in technology mean that today's large LED TVs come packed with features. From smart connectivity to high dynamic range (HDR) and 4K resolution, these TVs are designed to meet the demands of the modern viewer. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a gaming enthusiast, there's a 70-inch LED TV out there that's tailored to your needs.

In the following sections, we'll explore the Top 7 70-Inch LED TVs, delving into their features, performance, and how they stand out in the crowded market of high-quality televisions. So, whether you're upgrading your current TV or making your first foray into the world of large screen TVs, join us as we navigate through the best options on the market.

1. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 75P635 Pro (Black) The TCL 75-inch 4K UHD Google TV boasts an immersive 178-degree viewing angle, so you'll be mesmerized from any seat in the room. With over a billion shades of colour, thanks to an A+ grade panel and Dolby Vision HDR, every scene comes alive in stunning clarity and brightness. The AI picture engine optimizes visuals in real time for an unrivalled viewing experience. The powerful quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM allow for seamless streaming of your favourite content from thousands of apps on the Google TV platform. And with 56 watts of audio power, integrated speakers provide room-filling surround sound that effortlessly transports you into the action on screen. Add in the bezel-less design for maximum screen real estate, and you've got a smart TV that elevates your home theatre setup.

Specifications of TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 75P635 Pro (Black): Display: 189 cm (75 inches), Bezel-Less Full Screen, Ultra HD 4K

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Colour Technology: A+ grade panel, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2GB

Audio: 56 watts output

Smart Features: Google TV platform, AI picture engine

Design: Bezel-less

Pros Cons Immersive 178-degree viewing angle Limited to 2GB RAM which may affect multitasking Over a billion shades of colour with A+ grade panel and Dolby Vision HDR Audio power may be insufficient for larger rooms AI picture engine for real-time visual optimization Powerful quad-core processor for seamless streaming 56 watts of audio power for room-filling surround sound Bezel-less design for maximum screen real estate

2. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black) The Sony Bravia television transforms your living room into an IMAX theatre thanks to IMAX enhanced 4K X-Reality Pro and Dolby Vision. The ultra-wide viewing angle means everyone gets a perfect view of the brilliant 4K Ultra HD picture with intense contrast and over a billion shades of colour. The Google TV interface provides easy access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. The 20W speaker system with Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound that immerses you in every scene. Voice control with the built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in lets you control playback hands-free or cast content from your phone. All powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 for stunning visuals and smooth motion.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black): Display: 189 cm (75 inches), 4K Ultra HD Smart LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Viewing Angle: Ultra-wide

Colour Technology: 4K X-Reality Pro, Dolby Vision

Processor: 4K HDR Processor X1

Audio: 20W output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice control, Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast

Design: IMAX enhanced

Pros Cons IMAX enhanced 4K X-Reality Pro and Dolby Vision for superior picture quality 20W speaker system might be less powerful for some users Ultra-wide viewing angle for a perfect view from anywhere in the room Google TV interface for easy access to streaming apps 4K HDR Processor X1 for stunning visuals and smooth motion Voice control with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

3. Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black) Bring the big screen experience home with this 75-inch Acer Google TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and wide colour gamut deliver stunning clarity and vibrant colour that immerses you in the action. Google TV provides personalized recommendations and access to thousands of apps and streaming services. Dolby Vision and Atmos bring movies to life with intense contrast and moving audio. The powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth performance while 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage give you plenty of space for apps and content. The advanced MEMC and Super Brightness features, combined with 178-degree wide viewing angles, make every scene look spectacular from any seat in the room. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports, it's ready to connect to your devices and home theatre system. Best of all, Acer's one-year warranty means you can enjoy big screen entertainment with peace of mind.

Specifications of Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black): Display: 189 cm (75 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Colour Technology: Wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2GB; Storage: 16GB

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, MEMC, Super Brightness

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution and wide colour gamut for stunning clarity Limited audio output compared to other models Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive experience Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage Advanced MEMC and Super Brightness features for enhanced picture quality Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports for connectivity One-year warranty for peace of mind

4. Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks) The 86-inch Cornea 4K Ultra HD LED television offers razor-sharp resolution and vivid picture for an immersive viewing experience. The 4K ultra HD display with over 8 million pixels and HDR technology produces crystal-clear details and vibrant, lifelike colours. The 60 Hertz refresh rate minimizes motion blur keeping action scenes smooth. The three HDMI ports allow you to connect devices like a set-top box and Blu-ray player while the two USB ports are convenient for connecting external hard drives and other USB devices. The Android operating system provides access to popular streaming apps like Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix directly from the TV. The built-in WiFi lets you stream content wirelessly, and the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage provides speedy performance. Additionally, the 30 watts of audio output powered by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital ensures remarkable sound quality. The wall mount, table stand and screws are included at no extra cost for easy installation.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks): Display: 218 cm (86 inches), Frameless, 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Audio: 30 watts output, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Smart Features: Android OS, Built-in WiFi

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Additional: Wall mount, table stand, and screws included

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display with HDR technology for clear and vibrant visuals Higher refresh rate might be preferred for gaming 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion in action scenes Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connectivity Android operating system with built-in WiFi for streaming 30 watts of audio output with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Includes wall mount, table stand, and screws

5. AYKON 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Web Os Elevate your home theatre experience to new heights with the AYKON 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Powered by the Alpha 5 processor, it delivers stunning 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and over a billion shades of colour for vivid, lifelike picture quality. Stream all your favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more through the WebOS smart platform while 20 watts of surround sound and Dolby Atmos immerse you in the action. With three HDMI ports, two USB ports and built-in WiFi, it's ready to connect to all your devices. The ultra-thin design, 178-degree viewing angle and wall-mount capabilities make it perfect for any room in your home. Bring the cinematic experience home with this big screen smart TV - your movies, shows and games have never looked better.

Specifications of AYKON 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Web Os: Display: 189 cm (75 Inches), 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Processor: Alpha 5

Audio: 20 watts output, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: WebOS platform, Streaming services compatible

Design: Ultra-thin

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports, Built-in WiFi

Pros Cons Alpha 5 processor for stunning 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR 20 watts of audio may not be sufficient for larger rooms WebOS smart platform for easy streaming 178-degree viewing angle for wide visibility Ultra-thin design with wall-mount capabilities Multiple HDMI and USB ports for device connectivity

6. LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 70NANO75SQA (Black) (2022 Model) This LG 70-inch 4K TV packs picture-perfect performance into a sleek design. With NanoCell technology, colours pop with intense contrast and accuracy, while the ultra-high resolution delivers four times the detail of Full HD. The webOS smart platform gives you access to all your favourite streaming content, and the Magic Remote allows you to control your TV with simple gestures. The built-in 20 watt speakers provide room-filling sound, and multiple HDMI and USB ports let you connect all your devices. So, if you're looking for a large screen TV that offers stunning visuals, smart features, and easy connectivity, this LG NanoCell TV is sure to impress.

Specifications of LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 70NANO75SQA (Black) (2022 Model): Display: 177 cm (70 Inches), Nanocell, 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Colour Technology: NanoCell

Audio: 20 watts output

Smart Features: webOS platform, Magic Remote

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons NanoCell technology for intense contrast and colour accuracy May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models 4K Ultra HD resolution for detailed picture quality WebOS smart platform with Magic Remote for easy navigation Built-in 20 watt speakers for good sound quality Multiple HDMI and USB ports for device connections

7. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF (Ebony Black) This Sansui 4K Ultra HD Android TV transports you to the front row with stunning clarity and the power of Google at your fingertips. The 70-inch display renders over 8 million pixels for sharp, vibrant visuals, while the Android 10. operating system lets you access all your favourite streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar with just your voice. Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast make it effortless to control your TV and cast content from your phone, and the 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage keep apps snappy and responsive. The quad-core processor drives an immersive surround sound experience through 20 watts of audio power, while the smart remote puts control at your fingertips with one-touch access to apps and voice search. All together, this smart TV delivers big screen entertainment, brilliant 4K resolution and the intelligence of Google to bring the content you love to life.

Specifications of Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV JSW70ASUHDFF (Ebony Black): Display: 178 cm (70 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Operating System: Android 10

Audio: 20 watts output

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice control

RAM: 2GB; Storage: 32GB

Processor: Quad-core

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports, Smart remote

Pros Cons Over 8 million pixels for sharp and vibrant visuals Lower audio power compared to some other models Android 10 operating system for easy access to streaming apps Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast for easy control and casting 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for responsive performance Quad-core processor for a good audio experience Smart remote with voice search and one-touch app access

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 75-Inch 4K UHD Google TV (75P635 Pro) 178-degree viewing angle A+ grade panel with Dolby Vision HDR AI picture engine and Quad-core processor Sony Bravia 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-75X82L) 4K X-Reality Pro with Dolby Vision 4K HDR Processor X1 Google TV with voice control and Chromecast Acer 75-Inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (AR75GR2851UDFL) 4K Ultra HD with wide colour gamut Dolby Vision and Atmos Google TV with Quad-core processor Cornea Frameless 86-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD display with HDR technology 60Hz refresh rate Android OS with built-in WiFi AYKON 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Web Os Alpha 5 processor for 4K resolution WebOS smart platform Ultra-thin design with 178-degree viewing angle LG 70-Inch Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (70NANO75SQA) NanoCell technology 4K Ultra HD resolution webOS platform with Magic Remote Sansui 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (JSW70ASUHDFF) 4K Ultra HD resolution Android 10 operating system Google Assistant and Built-in Chromecast

Best overall product When it comes to selecting the best 70 inch LED TV, the Sony Bravia 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-75X82L) stands out as the top choice. This large LED TV combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, making it an exceptional addition to any home theatre setup. Its 4K X-Reality Pro with Dolby Vision ensures that every image is rendered with breathtaking clarity and lifelike colours, bringing cinematic quality right into your living room.

The inclusion of the 4K HDR Processor X1 elevates the viewing experience further by enhancing detail and contrast, making every scene more immersive. Additionally, the Sony Bravia's smart capabilities, powered by Google TV, offer seamless access to a vast array of streaming services and apps, ensuring that entertainment options are always at your fingertips.

Moreover, the integration of voice control and Chromecast adds convenience and interactivity, making it easy to find and cast your favourite content. Coupled with its ultra-wide viewing angle, this TV ensures that every seat in the room is the best seat. The Sony Bravia 75-Inch model is not just a TV; it's an experience, making it the best overall product in the 70-inch LED TV category.

Best value for money In the realm of 70-inch LED TVs, the TCL 75-Inch 4K UHD Google TV (75P635 Pro) emerges as the best value for money product. This big screen TV offers a remarkable balance between high-end features and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who don't want to compromise on quality.

The TCL model boasts a 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring that the picture quality remains consistent and clear from almost any spot in the room. This feature is particularly beneficial for large gatherings, where everyone can enjoy the same high-quality viewing experience. Additionally, the A+ grade panel and Dolby Vision HDR technology bring over a billion shades of colour to life, delivering vivid and lifelike images that enhance any viewing experience.

Moreover, the TV's AI picture engine, powered by a robust quad-core processor, optimizes the picture quality in real-time, adapting to different scenes and lighting conditions. This ensures that whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or a live sports event, the visuals are always stunning. The TCL 75-Inch 4K UHD Google TV's combination of an immersive viewing experience, advanced technology, and an affordable price point makes it the best value for money choice in the large LED TV category.

How to find the best 70-inch LED TV? Finding the best 70 inch LED TV for your home involves considering several key factors to ensure you get the perfect match for your entertainment needs. First, assess the viewing space. A large LED TV like a 70-inch model requires an appropriate viewing distance to fully appreciate its size and resolution. Measure your room and position your seating area to provide a comfortable and immersive experience.

Next, focus on picture quality. Look for TVs with high resolution, such as 4K, and advanced technologies like HDR (High Dynamic Range), which dramatically improve colour depth and contrast. Also, consider the TV's smart features. A smart TV with easy access to streaming services and user-friendly interfaces enhances your viewing experience.

Lastly, read reviews and compare prices. Customer feedback can provide real-world insights into a TV's performance and reliability. By balancing these aspects – space, picture quality, smart features, and consumer reviews – you can find the best 70 inch LED TV that brings cinematic enjoyment right into your home.

FAQs Question : What are the advantages of choosing a 70 inch LED TV over smaller sizes? Ans : A 70 inch LED TV offers a more immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for large rooms or home theatre setups. The bigger screen size enhances the detail and clarity of high-resolution content, especially in 4K, making it a great choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers. Question : How important is resolution for a 70 inch LED TV? Ans : Resolution is crucial for large LED TVs. A higher resolution, like 4K, on a 70 inch screen ensures sharper, clearer images and more detailed picture quality, which is particularly noticeable on larger screens. It's essential for maximizing the potential of your big screen TV. Question : Can I use a 70 inch LED TV in a small room? Ans : While a 70 inch LED TV is typically better suited for larger spaces, it can be used in smaller rooms if you maintain an optimal viewing distance. Ensure there's enough space for comfortable viewing to avoid eye strain and to fully appreciate the screen size. Question : What features should I look for in the best 70 inch TV for gaming? Ans : For gaming, look for a 70 inch LED TV with a high refresh rate for smoother motion, low input lag for responsive gameplay, and support for HDR to enhance game visuals. Smart connectivity for game consoles and additional gaming modes are also beneficial. Question : Are smart features necessary in a 70 inch LED TV? Ans : Smart features in a large LED TV add significant value, providing access to streaming services, internet browsing, and app integration directly from your TV. They transform the television into a multi-functional entertainment hub, which is a major advantage of modern big screen TVs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.