7 Best BoAt smartwatches for women that offer a fusion of fashion and tech

With the wearable category booming in India, smartwatches have quickly become one of the most sought-after gadgets. What’s not to love about having a mini-computer strapped to your wrist? You can track your health stats, monitor notifications, control music playback, set alarms, and manage calls - all without taking your phone out.

While the functionality doesn’t change, most smartwatches still cater more to male aesthetics with their large, rugged designs. But stylish tech is coveted by women, too! Recognizing this gap, homegrown brand boAt has launched an impressive range of smartwatches made exclusively for female users.

As a market leader in affordable, lifestyle-focused electronics, boAt produces some of the trendiest smart wearables for the Indian consumer. All their models feature slim, lightweight builds to sit elegantly on feminine wrists. The straps come in dainty meshes, glossy finishes, and lavish leather for a jewelry-like appeal.

But boAt hasn’t compromised on features that aid wellness and convenience for the modern woman. Heart rate tracking, Sp02 monitors, sleep analysis, step counting, and female health tracking are standard across boAt’s entire smartwatch range for women. Most displays feature bright AMOLED touchscreens and IP68 water resistance as well. Compatibility spans both Android and iOS devices.

While style gets top billing, boAt doesn’t compromise on utility for prices between ₹2000 and ₹5000. That sweet spot makes their smartwatches extremely accessible to female consumers looking to jump aboard the wearable revolution. With a stylish boAt smartwatch that caters specifically to her needs, every woman can now adorn both tech and fashion safely on her wrist!

In this article, we check out the 7 best boAt smartwatches perfect for the discerning Indian woman. Our top recommendations cover various aesthetics and budgets without compromising must-have smart features. So, ladies, get ready to pick your smart style!

Also read: Best smartwatches for girls: 10 picks from top brands

1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch Wonder Woman Edition with Alexa Built-in, 1.69 HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM(Amazonian Red)

This Wonder Woman edition boAt smartwatch is fit for busy ladies. With built-in Alexa, you can command this watch to set reminders, check scores, and get weather updates - all with the wave of an Amazonian wrist. The 1.69" square display offers a bright and vivid visual experience, while the capacitive touchscreen ensures effortless navigation of the multiple watch faces and customizable options. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness to suit your environment, whether you're in a meeting or just enjoying brunch. Monitor your stress, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels around the clock to keep tabs on your health, and track all stages of sleep each night to improve your sleep scores. Its 14 sports modes and 5ATM water resistance make it the perfect companion for all your adventures. Slip this Amazonian red smartwatch onto your wrist and embrace the power within to save the day - one tap and swipe at a time.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smartwatch Wonder Woman Edition with Alexa Built-in, 1.69 HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM(Amazonian Red):

Alexa built-in

1.69" HD display

Multiple watch faces

Stress monitor

Heart & SpO2 monitoring

14 sports modes

Sleep monitor

5 ATM water resistance

Pros Cons Alexa built-in for voice controls Lacks built-in GPS Large 1.69” HD display No mobile payments feature Multiple stylish watch face options Stress and sleep monitoring 14 sports modes for activity tracking Good water resistance rating (5 ATM)

2. boAt Newly Launched Lunar Tigon Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling,Always on Display, Functional Crown, Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap,IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Metal Gold)

The Lunar Tigon smartwatch elevates daily interactions through its vivid 1.45 inch AMOLED display, offering sharp clarity and vibrant visuals. Convenience comes built-in with advanced Bluetooth calling so you can stay connected on the go with seamless communication straight from your wrist. Essential information remains visible around the clock thanks to the always-on display, allowing for quick updates at a glance. Effortless navigation is achieved through the functional crown, adding sophistication and practicality to daily interactions. Comfort and style unite in the premium design and ocean ridge strap, serving as a fashionable yet comfortable accessory. Built to endure an active lifestyle, this smartwatch's IP67 rating means it can handle dust, sweat, and splashes, providing durability wherever your day takes you. Health monitoring features like heart rate and blood oxygen tracking keep you informed about your well-being in real-time, empowering you to take charge.

Specifications of boAt Newly Launched Lunar Tigon Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling,Always on Display, Functional Crown, Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap,IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Metal Gold):

1.45" AMOLED display

Advanced Bluetooth calling

Always on display

Functional crown

Premium design & ocean ridge strap

IP67 rating

Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring

Pros Cons Advanced Bluetooth calling function Proprietary straps may be hard to replace Always on AMOLED display Lacks GPS or NFC payments Premium aesthetics & design Accurate heart & SpO2 monitoring Good IP67 water resistance

3. boAt Lunar Orb Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket&Football Scores, IP67(Cherry Blossom)

This smartwatch is ready to take your fitness and style to the next level. The boAt Lunar Orb features a massive 1.45-inch AMOLED display with a square dial for a full touchscreen experience, allowing you to easily navigate the watch face. Make Bluetooth calls right from your wrist with the built-in mic and speaker. Get live cricket and football scores to stay on top of the action while you're on the go. Track your 700+ activities, from running to weight training, with the health ecosystem. Personalize the watch face with the DIY Watch Face Studio to match your unique style. The always-on display means you can check the time at a glance without tapping the screen. The IP67 rating means it can handle sweat and splashes, so you have one less thing to worry about during workouts. Sleek, functional, and packed with features, the Lunar Orb will become your perfect companion for both fitness and everyday life.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Orb Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, Crest App Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket&Football Scores, IP67(Cherry Blossom):

1.45" AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling

DIY watch face studio

Coins, Crest app health ecosystem

Live cricket & football scores

IP67 rating

Pros Cons Customizable watch face options Small 1.45” display size Unique smart features like DIY watch faces, cricket scores, etc. Call function may have connectivity issues Good IP67 water resistance rating

4. boAt Wave Ultima Max Smart Watch with 1.9" & 2.5D Curved Display, Wireless Charging with Upto 10 Days Battery Life, Multiple Watch Faces, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, 25 Sports Modes, IP68(Cherry Blossom)

This smartwatch takes you to the future of wireless charging and long-lasting battery life. The Wave Ultima Max features a stunning 1.9-inch high-resolution display with 2.5D curved glass for maximum visibility from any angle. The wireless charging dock allows you to easily power up the watch's massive battery, which can last up to 15 days on normal usage. Track your workouts with 25 sports modes covering all the major activities, from running and cycling to cricket and yoga. Check your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go, and stay on top of your health. The IP68 water-resistant design means you can wear this watch in the pool or during sweaty workouts without worry. Customize the watch face to match your style and never miss an important alert or reminder again. The boAt Wave Ultima Max is packed with features to keep you moving forward easily.

Specifications of boAt Wave Ultima Max Smart Watch with 1.9" & 2.5D Curved Display, Wireless Charging with Upto 10 Days Battery Life, Multiple Watch Faces, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, 25 Sports Modes, IP68(Cherry Blossom):

1.9" & 2.5D curved display

Wireless charging

Up to 10 days battery life

Multiple watch faces

Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring

25 sports modes

IP68 rating

Pros Cons Large 1.9” curved AMOLED display Very heavy and bulky Wireless charging supported Mediocre accuracy of sensors Impressive 10 day battery backup Lacks integrated GPS or payments Robust IP68 rating

5. boAt Lunar Connect Plus Smart Watch with 1.43" AMOLED Display, 2.5D Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling 100+, Always on Display, 100+ Watch Faces,Voice Assistant,IP68, HR & SpO2(Cherry Blossom)

This smartwatch from boAt has all the style and sass you need to stay connected in style. The large 1.43" AMOLED display comes to life with over 100 customizable watch faces so you can match your unique vibe, while the Always on Display keeps key info visible at a glance. Make and take calls effortlessly from your wrist using Advanced Bluetooth Calling in over 100 languages, so you're never out of touch for long. Track your health and well-being with Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen monitoring, and interact with Google Assistant or Siri using just your voice. The Cherry Blossom color option gives this durable IP68 water-resistant smartwatch a dash of feminine flair, while the 2.5D curved glass screen provides a smooth, seamless visual experience. Slip on the Lunar Connect Plus and unleash your inner tech wizard - you'll wonder how you ever lived without a smartwatch this chic and convenient.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Connect Plus Smart Watch with 1.43" AMOLED Display, 2.5D Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling 100+, Always on Display, 100+ Watch Faces,Voice Assistant,IP68, HR & SpO2(Cherry Blossom):

1.43" AMOLED display

2.5D display

Advanced Bluetooth calling 100+

Always on display

100+ watch faces

Voice assistant

IP68 rating

Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring

Pros Cons Smooth AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Battery capacity not mentioned 100+ cloud-based watch face options Heavy and large dial size Decent IP68 water resistance rating Proprietary straps

6. boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69" HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black)

This smartwatch isn't just a pretty face—it's a total health and fitness hub with built-in Alexa. The boAt Xtend features a sharp 1.69" HD display and customizable watch faces so you can match your style. But looks are just the start. Alexa lets you set reminders, check the score, and control your music with just your voice. The stress monitor tracks your heart rate to indicate stress levels, while the SpO2 sensor keeps tabs on your blood oxygen. Sleep monitoring helps you optimize shut-eye, and 14 sports modes plus 5ATM water resistance make it the perfect gym companion. The 1-week battery means you never have to miss a beat. Whether you're crushing a workout, winding down for the night, or just want to check the time, this versatile, feature-rich smartwatch helps you stay connected while keeping an eye on your well-being.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69" HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black):

Alexa built-in

1.69" HD display

Multiple watch faces

Stress monitor

Heart & SpO2 monitoring

14 sports modes

Sleep monitor

5 ATM water resistance

7 days battery

Pros Cons Alexa voice assistant built-in Large & bulky dial design 14 sports modes for fitness tracking Calls function has connectivity issues Good 5 ATM water resistance No integrated GPS sensor Long 7 day battery life

Also read: New Year deals: Get up to 73% off on top 10 smartwatches online

7. boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Coins,DIY Watch Face Studio,Female Wellness,HR&SPO2 Monitoring,Energy&Sleep Score,IP67(Deep Purple)

The Ultima Chronos from boAt is a smartwatch packed with features to make the most of your active lifestyle. The 1.96-inch AMOLED display comes to life, showing you the Always-On Display and 700 plus exercise options at a glance. The chronograph comes preloaded with activities for any workout, from running to yoga. As you exercise, earn boAt coins, which can be redeemed for discounts and coupons in the boAt app. The advanced Bluetooth calling lets you take and make calls effortlessly from your wrist. Customize the watch face studio to display the data that matters most to you, like female wellness tracking or live sports scores for cricket and football. With IP67 water resistance, the Ultima Chronos is the perfect companion for any activity, indoors or out.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Coins,DIY Watch Face Studio,Female Wellness,HR&SPO2 Monitoring,Energy&Sleep Score,IP67(Deep Purple):

1.96" AMOLED display

Advanced Bluetooth calling

Coins, DIY watch face studio

Female wellness tracking

Heart rate & SpO2 monitoring

Energy & sleep score

IP67 rating

Pros Cons Large 1.96” AMOLED display Very expensive Female health tracking features Questionable sensor accuracy Coins rewards and DIY watch faces Decent IP67 rating

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Xtend Smartwatch Wonder Woman Edition Alexa built-in Stress monitor 14 sports modes boAt Lunar Tigon SmartWatch Advanced Bluetooth calling Always on AMOLED display Premium design boAt Lunar Orb Smart Watch DIY watch face customization Live sports updates IP67 rating boAt Wave Ultima Max Smart Watch 1.9” curved display 10 days battery life Wireless charging boAt Lunar Connect Plus Smart Watch 100+ cloud watch faces Bluetooth calling Voice assistant boAt Xtend Smart Watch Alexa integration 5 ATM water resistance 7 days battery boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch 1.96” AMOLED screen Female health tracking DIY watch faces

Best value for money

boAt Lunar Tigon Smart Watch is ready to take your style to the next level with its vivid AMOLED display, metallic gold design, and premium Ocean Ridge strap. The brilliant visuals and sharp clarity make it a joy to use, while the always-on display ensures you never miss important updates. Make and take calls effortlessly from your wrist thanks to advanced Bluetooth calling. The functional crown adds a touch of sophistication to your interactions with the Lunar Tigon. Built from durable materials and rated IP67 for water, sweat, and dust resistance, this smartwatch is equipped to keep up with your active lifestyle. Most importantly, the integrated heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features allow you to keep tabs on your health in real-time so you can make informed choices to live your healthiest life. The Lunar Tigon combines vivid style with vital functionality to become the perfect companion on all your adventures, large and small.

Best overall product

Make every moment count with the boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch. Its brilliant 1.96" AMOLED display comes alive in vivid color, while an Always-On mode ensures you never miss a beat. Track over 700 activities and monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation 24/7, plus earn boAt Coins for your workouts and spend them on in-app rewards. Bluetooth calling lets you answer calls on your watch, and the DIY Watch Face Studio app allows you to personalize your watch face with backgrounds, themes and widgets to suit your style. Stay up-to-date on live cricket and football scores right on your wrist, and measure your energy levels and sleep quality each day. All this in a stylish, sporty design made from durable materials and backed by IP67 water resistance, so you're ready for anything life throws your way. The boAt Ultima Chronos smartwatch empowers you to maximize every moment and make the most of each day.

How to find the Best boAt Smartwatch for Women?

Finding the best boAt smartwatch suited for women's needs requires checking a few key factors:

Size - Look for compact case diameters between 30-42mm that are lightweight and won't look oversized on daintier wrists. Narrow, adjustable strap lengths also ensure a secure fit.

Style - boAt offers plenty of stylish designs, from flashy colors to classy leather bands in both analog and digital faces to match one's personality. Prioritize looks that appeal to your fashion sense.

Features - Standard health tracking and notifications are a given but also consider benefits like female cycle tracking, slim profile for comfort, 5ATM water resistance rating for swimmers, always-on display, and GPS for outdoor activity tracking if required.

Budget - boAt smartwatches range from an affordable ₹1000 to 5000 to suit different budgets. Figure out how much you're willing to spend for the functionality you need.

Reviews - Check out buyer reviews and ratings on shopping sites like Amazon to gauge real-world performance and see actual images to get a clearer idea of the design. This gives better insight beyond official specifications.

Once you evaluate the above criteria after considering your priorities and use cases, it becomes easier to narrow down and find your perfect boAt smart companion! Checking out the top recommended models is a good start to make the best choice.

FAQs

Question : Do boAt smartwatches for women need to be charged daily?

Ans : Most boAt women's smartwatches can last up to 5 days on a single charge, depending on usage. Charging frequency depends on how heavily you use GPS, track health metrics, or access notifications.

Question : Does boAt provide smartwatches for small wrists?

Ans : Yes, boAt offers women's smartwatches keeping petite wrists in mind, with watch face diameters ranging from 30mm to 36mm along with slim, adjustable straps.

Question : Do boAt smartwatches track menstrual cycles?

Ans : Some boAt watches come equipped to track menstrual cycles. This helps female users monitor their cycles.

Question : Can I go swimming wearing my boAt smartwatch?

Ans : Most boAt women's watches carry an IP68 rating making them water resistant. While they can handle splashes, sweat, and light rain, it isn't advisable to wear them for swimming laps or prolonged water activity.

Question : Which iOS and Android versions do boAt smartwatches support?

Ans : boAt's latest smartwatches work seamlessly with iOS 10.0 & above and Android 5.0 & above software via Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity to get wider smartphone compatibility.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!