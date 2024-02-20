7 rechargeable juicers under ₹3000 for juices and smoothies during summer

The summer months are fast approaching, and it will become extremely important to keep ourselves hydrated to prevent falling sick. Taking note of your water intake is important, but what about the other nutrients and essential vitamins required for a healthy body and mind.

Multiple fruits and vegetables hit the markets in this season, and it is not always possible to carry all of them around in containers. Juices and smoothies are the best and the most efficient way to keep your fruits and vegetable intake in check. The rechargeable juicer is the best way to carry your juices and smoothies along.



These devices have revolutionized the way we consume food items like fruits and vegetables. You can recharge them overnight and get a full day of use out of them the next day. There are multiple options to choose from, and portability does not need to come at a price. We have reviewed and listed the seven best rechargeable juicers under ₹3000 for you. You can find models under ₹1000 for basic use, or go to some high-end offerings to unlock more features and functionality.

These devices are also efficient in making milk shakes for users with a sweet tooth. Fitness enthusiasts and gym goers can make their protein shakes in these juicers as well. Most of these models are super easy to clean, and the learning curve is fairly flat. So skip the queue and check out the best rechargeable juicers under ₹3000 before the coming summer.

1. Romino Rechargeable Citrus Juicer, Orange Squeezer, Mosambi Juicer

This Romino Rechargeable Citrus Juicer combines convenience with efficiency, offering a wireless, portable design ideal for outdoor activities and travel. Its USB-C charging capability ensures you never run out of power. Unlike traditional manual squeezers, it operates at the push of a button, making juicing effortless and hands-free. The device boasts a high juice yield, exceeding 90% efficiency, and is suitable for a variety of fruits. Its compact, easy-to-clean design, along with safe, non-toxic materials, makes it a reliable choice for daily use. However, it requires pre-cutting fruits and careful maintenance to prevent damage.

Specifications of Romino Rechargeable Citrus Juicer, Orange Squeezer, Mosambi Juicer

Charging Method: USB-C technology

Material: High-quality ABS+AS, safe and non-toxic

Juice Yield: Exceeds 90%

Compatibility: Suitable for various fruits

Maintenance: Detachable parts, easy to clean with provided brush; main body to be wiped with a wet cloth

Battery: Requires 1.5-2 hours for a full charge; indicator light changes from red to white when fully charged

Safety: Advised to cut fruits into halves or smaller

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless, portable design Requires pre-cutting of fruits High juice yield over 90% Careful maintenance needed

2. CUISINART 6 Blades Juicer

The CUISINART 6 Blades Juicer stands out for its lightweight design and ease of charging, making it perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. It features a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, offering convenience without the need for constant power sources. The juicer excels in multifunctionality, allowing for the creation of various beverages from juices to milkshakes. Its safety features and easy cleaning process add to its appeal. However, its plastic material may raise durability concerns, and the requirement for careful cleaning to maintain functionality could be seen as a drawback.

Specifications of CUISINART 6 Blades Juicer

Battery: 2000mAh rechargeable

Charging: USB, compatible with power banks, laptops, etc.

Material: Plastic

Safety: Magnetic sensing switch for ultra safety

Cleaning: Easy, with separable body and bottom

Functions: Suitable for fruits, vegetables, milkshakes, and baby food

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and easily charged Durability concerns with plastic material Multi-functional capabilities Requires careful cleaning

3. Pigeon Blendo USB Rechargeable Personal Blender

The Pigeon Blendo USB Rechargeable Personal Blender is a compact and lightweight solution for blending needs on the go. It offers a 24 mAh rechargeable battery, promising portability and convenience. With safety features like a lid mechanism and automatic cutoff, it ensures user safety. Its ability to blend a variety of items from smoothies to baby food highlights its versatility. However, its small capacity and the need for frequent charging may limit its practicality for some users.

Specifications of Pigeon Blendo USB Rechargeable Personal Blender

Battery: 24 mAh, USB rechargeable

Charging Time: 2.5 hours for a full charge

Safety Features: Lid mechanism and automatic cutoff

Capacity: Suitable for smoothies, shakes, juices, and baby food

Portability: Compact and lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable Limited capacity Safety features Frequent charging required

4. AGARO Galaxy Portable Blender

The AGARO Galaxy Portable Blender is a versatile and efficient appliance for quick and effortless drink preparation. It features a one-button blending/cleaning system, six sharp stainless steel blades, and a powerful 3000mAh battery, ensuring high-performance and ease of use. Its stylish design and portability make it a great companion for various activities. Nevertheless, the need for frequent cleaning to maintain optimal performance and its relatively larger size might not appeal to everyone.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Portable Blender

Battery: 3000mAh, USB rechargeable

Blades: 6 sharp stainless steel

Motor: 7.4V powerful copper motor

Capacity: 450ml, BPA free food grade jar

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful performance May require frequent cleaning Portable and stylish Larger size compared to others

5. VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill

The VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill, while primarily marketed for nail care, surprisingly doubles as an efficient juicer. Its wireless design and USB-C charging offer unparalleled convenience and mobility. The product is easy to use and clean, boasting a compact design that doesn't compromise on juice quality. It's made from safe, non-toxic materials, ensuring health safety. However, its unconventional dual-purpose might confuse consumers, and the necessity for careful fruit preparation could be a downside for some.

Specifications of VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill

Charging: USB-C technology

Material: High-quality ABS+AS, non-toxic

Use: Suitable for various fruits

Maintenance: Easy to clean, detachable parts

Battery: Charges in 1.5-2 hours, with an indicator light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-purpose functionality Potential confusion over dual use Compact and portable Requires careful fruit preparation

6. Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

The Goodscity Blender excels in delivering a convenient blending experience with its one-button operation and easy cleaning. Its powerful performance, facilitated by sharp blades and a robust battery, makes it suitable for a variety of uses, from smoothies to baby food. The device's lightweight design enhances its portability, making it ideal for travel. However, its 400ml capacity might not suffice for larger servings, and the glossy ABS body could be prone to scratches, affecting its appearance over time.

Specifications of Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

Battery: 3000mAh, USB rechargeable

Blades: 6 sharp stainless steel

Capacity: 400ml, BPA free food grade jar

Warranty: 1 year

Use: Versatile for drinks and baby food

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and convenient Limited capacity for larger servings Powerful blending capability Glossy body may scratch

7. Rush Beast Portable Blender

The Rush Beast Portable Blender is a powerhouse, designed to handle everything from smoothies to crushing ice with its 230W motor and 22,000 RPM blade speed. Its large 4000mAh battery and USB-C charging port offer extended use and easy recharging. The additional sipper and waterproof design enhance its appeal for on-the-go use. However, its advanced features and high power may come with a steeper learning curve for some users. Also, its larger size and weight could compromise its portability compared to lighter models.

Specifications of Rush Beast Portable Blender

Motor: 230W, 22,000 RPM

Battery: 4000mAh, USB-C rechargeable

Blades: Stainless steel, 6 blades

Capacity: 600ml, BPA free

Safety: Equipped with safety lock and automatic shut-off

Warranty: 12 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful motor and high blade speed Steeper learning curve Large battery capacity Less portable due to size and weight

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Battery Capacity & Charging Time Juice Yield & Compatibility Safety & Maintenance Features Romino Rechargeable Citrus Juicer USB-C, 1.5-2 hours charge time Exceeds 90%, suitable for various fruits High-quality ABS+AS material, parts detachable for easy cleaning CUISINART 6 Blades Juicer 2000mAh, USB rechargeable Multi-functional, for fruits and vegetables Magnetic sensing switch, easy to clean separable parts Pigeon Blendo USB Rechargeable Personal Blender 24 mAh, 2.5 hours full charge Suitable for smoothies, shakes, juices, baby food Safety lid mechanism, automatic cutoff after 2 s AGARO Galaxy Portable Blender 3000mAh, USB rechargeable Versatile for smoothies, shakes, baby food 6 sharp SS blades, easy one-button cleaning VENO Portable Electric Nail Drill (as a juicer) Charges in 1.5-2 hours, USB-C Suitable for various fruits Made of safe, non-toxic materials, detachable parts for cleaning Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices 3000mAh, USB rechargeable Versatile for drinks and baby food 6 sharp SS blades, easy cleaning with water Rush Beast Portable Blender 4000mAh, USB-C, up to 35 uses per charge 22,000 RPM, suitable for smoothies, ice, dry fruits Waterproof, safety lock & automatic shut-off, easy cleaning

Best value for money

The Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices offers the best value for money. With a powerful 3000mAh battery, versatile functionality for both drinks and baby food, and easy cleaning, it strikes a perfect balance between performance and price. Its portability and stylish design make it an attractive option for those seeking efficiency without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Rush Beast Portable Blender stands out as the best overall product. Its powerful 4000mAh battery, high-speed blending capabilities, and safety features like waterproofing and automatic shut-off make it unmatched in performance and convenience. Despite its larger size, its durability and versatility justify the investment, making it ideal for a wide range of blending needs.

How to find the best rechargeable juicer?

When searching for the best rechargeable juicer, consider three critical aspects: battery life and charging time, juice yield and fruit compatibility, and ease of cleaning and maintenance. A long-lasting battery ensures you can use the juicer without frequent recharges, while a high juice yield indicates efficiency. Compatibility with a wide range of fruits adds versatility. Look for models with detachable parts for easy cleaning, and prioritize safety features such as non-toxic materials and automatic shut-off. Reading user reviews and comparing specifications can also provide valuable insights into performance and durability. Ultimately, the best juicer will align with your specific needs, whether for home use, travel, or versatility in juice making.

FAQs

Question : How long does it typically take to charge a rechargeable juicer?

Ans : Charging times vary, ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 hours depending on the model and battery capacity.

Question : Can these juicers handle all types of fruits and vegetables?

Ans : Most juicers are compatible with a variety of fruits, but effectiveness may vary based on fruit hardness and size. Some may require pre-cutting.

Question : Are rechargeable juicers easy to clean?

Ans : Yes, many models are designed with detachable parts for easy cleaning, though the main body should often be wiped rather than immersed in water.

Question : What should I look for in terms of safety features?

Ans : Look for features like non-toxic materials, magnetic sensing switches, safety locks, and automatic shut-off mechanisms to ensure safe use.

