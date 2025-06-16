7 tips to pick the best 4K TV based on display, sound, features and more

A 4K TV can completely transform your home entertainment setup. The visuals appear sharper, colours look more lifelike, and even the smaller details stand out beautifully. Technology keeps evolving, and there are now countless models offering different features, picture quality, and smart functions. A bigger screen might seem tempting, but the best TV for you depends on much more than size. Things like display type, refresh rate, HDR support, and port options can make a big difference. To help you make a smart and confident choice, here are seven simple things to check before you bring that brand-new 4K TV home.

1. Display type There are different types of 4K TV displays. LED is the most common and budget-friendly. QLED gives brighter colours, and OLED offers deeper blacks and better contrast. If you watch movies in dark rooms, OLED may give you the best experience.

2. Screen size Pick a screen size based on your room. If your room is small, a 43-inch TV is enough. For larger spaces, 50 or 55 inches will be better. Also, sit at a distance where you can see the screen comfortably.

3. Refresh rate This tells you how smooth the motion on the screen will be. A 60Hz refresh rate is fine for normal use. But if you like sports or gaming, go for a higher refresh rate like 120Hz for smoother viewing.

4. Sound quality Many slim TVs do not have powerful speakers. Check if the TV has good sound output. If not, think about getting a soundbar to enjoy better audio while watching movies or shows.

5. Smart features Most 4K TVs come with smart features. Make sure the TV supports your favourite apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. The user interface should be simple and easy to navigate.

6. Ports and connections Look for at least three HDMI ports. You will need them for connecting set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. USB ports are useful too if you want to play videos from a pen drive.